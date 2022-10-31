The 10 Best Blue Light Skincare of 2022

In order to find the best blue light skincare out there, we spoke to multiple dermatologists and tested some out ourselves — read on to find out which ones were up to snuff.

Thankfully the solution to this skin aggressor may already exist in your beauty bag. Your go-to SPF or antioxidant serum may be able to protect your skin from blue light. Zinc and titanium oxide and antioxidants (from vitamin C to algae extract) have been shown to protect against blue light damage.

While blue light may not be as powerful as harmful UV rays, it is "able to penetrate skin deeper than UV radiation given its longer wavelength,” says Dr. Tiffany Libby , board certified dermatologist and director of Mohs Micrographic and Dermatologic Surgery at Brown Dermatology. “It has also been shown to cause persistent pigmentation through directly stimulating melanocytes, our skin’s pigment-producing cells, especially in patients with darker skin.”

Between UV damage and free radicals, your skin has enough to worry about, but with our increased dependency on devices, a new external force has emerged. “Blue light, also referred to as High Energy Visible (HEV) light, has become the focus of increased attention in recent years with regard to skincare, eye care, and our circadian rhythm from increased exposure,” says Dr. Erum Ilyas , board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Pennsylvania.

Best Overall: ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion SPF 50+ Who It's Good For A powerful SPF should be part of everyone's skin care routine. This option is formulated to protect all skin types. Who It's Not Good For While this SPF will protect every skin tone, deeper skin tones will have a tougher time blending it in. This powerful SPF got the top spot on our list for its high-quality ingredients and accessible price point. A dermatologist favorite, ISDIN relies on research in each one of their products. Dr. Libby names this oil-free SPF as one of her top blue light fighters. "This is a lightweight, non-greasy, 100 percent mineral sunscreen with iron oxides and vitamin E for antioxidant protection," she says. As with most mineral sunscreens, blending seamlessly into skin (especially deeper tones) requires a little extra effort. We recommend applying a moisturizer first to assist with application. Price at time of publish: $57 Size: 3.4 oz. | Ingredients: Zinc oxide, vitamin E

Best Value: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen for Face SPF 50 Who It's Good For This tinted multitasker is particularly handy for those who never skip foundation before heading out. Who It's Not Good For It's hard to get out the last bit of product due to the stiff bottle, so it may not be the first choice for anyone who prefers a more malleable tube. Another one of Dr. Libby's favorites, this water resistant SPF protects skin from both harmful UV rays and blue light. "It contains both titanium oxide for SPF protection and iron oxide which offers blue light blocking effects," Dr. Ilyas says. She also notes that this option is easy to find across department stores. The tinted goop dries down in a sophisticated matte finish, making it the perfect product to layer under your makeup. Our one complaint is the packaging: the stiff bottle makes it tough to get each last bit of product out. Price at time of publish: $34.99 Size: 1.7 oz. | Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, iron oxide

Best Splurge: Revision Skincare C+ Correcting Complex Who It's Good For Those with leftover acne scarring or stubborn sun spots, as this will help alleviate them. Who It's Not Good For If you have super sensitive skin, we recommend patch-testing this serum before using it; the high concentration can irritate some skin types. Another way to fight blue light is to apply products with antioxidants. This potent vitamin C fends off blue light and evens out tone. Another one of Dr. Libby's faves, this treatment serum may be a splurge, but it comes with major skin loving ingredients, like THD Ascorbate. In addition to fighting blue light, "this powerful vitamin C antioxidant serum also contains prebiotics to help support the skin's microbiome," Dr. Libby says. Unfortunately, the bottle is a little on the small side; We wish it was a little bigger based on the price point. Price at time of publish: $164 Size: 1 oz. | Ingredients: THD Ascorbate (vitamin C), vitamin E, probiotics

Best Vitamin C Serum: OAM 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Who It's Good For This Vitamin C serum can assist anyone looking for a glow — especially those with dark spots, melasma, or scarring. Who It's Not Good For Like any serum with active ingredients, those with sensitive skin should patch-test before applying. If the Revision serum was a little too pricey, check out this more affordable option from OAM. A relatively new brand on the scene, OAM stands for "On A Mission." The line was developed by singer and songwriter Ciara (with the help of dermatologists) and aims to make clinical skincare accessible for all skin tones. "Packed with three forms of vitamin C, including L-ascorbic and THD ascorbate, and coenzyme Q10, this antioxidant serum helps protect against free radical damage, which leads to cellular aging and reverses the damage done by blue light by also lightening pigmentation like dark spots and melasma," Dr. Libby says. Price at time of publish: $62 Size: 1 oz. | Ingredients: Vitamins C, E, and A and bearberry extract

Best Mist: One Ocean Beauty Blue Light Protection Hydration Mist Pros Anyone who needs touch-ups throughout the day — but make sure to apply a strong base of protection underneath. Cons Those looking for a highly concentrated application should look at other options on this list. When it comes to blue light protection (much like sun protection), a cream or lotion is your best bet for maximum efficacy, however, for a quick refresh throughout the day, a mist is a convenient option. Dr. Sheila Farhang, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Avant Dermatology, prefers SPF as a blue light protector but likes this hydrating mist for those who work long hours in front of a screen. Pro-tip: Spritz a little on before applying complexion products for a dewy finish. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: 3.4 oz. | Ingredients: Peptides, red algae

Best SPF: SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 Who It's Good For Anyone needing a mineral SPF that's also water-resistant. Who It's Not Good For Mineral formulas, though the most effective at blocking blue light, are much harder to blend into deeper skin tones. Many associate SPF with summertime, but sun protection should be prioritized all year round. This elegant formula makes application easy. Not only does it protect your skin — Dr. Ilyas says it has "the trifecta for photo-protection" thanks to zinc oxide, titanium oxide, and iron oxides — but it also blends easily onto the skin without whitecast or pilling, and it's water-resistant up to 40 minutes if you're headed out to swim. Beyond that, artemia salina, or plankton extract, fights free radicals and oxidative stress on the skin. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 1.7 oz. | Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, artemia salina | Fragrance: No

Best Tinted SPF: Bliss Block Star Daily Mineral Sunscreen - SPF 30 - 1.4 fl oz Who It's Good For This tinted SPF softens the typical whitecast of a mineral formulation, working well with those with deeper skin tones. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who is needing a water-resistant formula or one that includes vitamin C. Though zinc, titanium, and iron oxide are powerful skin protectors, they can leave skin looking chalky. A tinted formula can help eliminate that. The flexible tone blends well into deeper skin tones and boosts skin's radiance. Dr. Farhang highlights the antioxidant blend as one of her favorite parts. "Not only is this SPF available at a great price point, but it is also super lightweight and relies on blueberry, acai, and green tea extracts to help protect from free radicals." Our tester fell so in love with this SPF that it earned a permanent spot in her beauty bag. "The formula is so blendable I can apply it without looking in the mirror," she says. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Size: 1.4 oz. | Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, rosa canina fruit oil, blueberry, acai and green tea extract

Best Moisturizer: Coola Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Moisturizer SPF 30 Who It's Good For Formulated for all skin types, this moisturizer is great for those looking to skip a step in their morning routine. Who It's Not Good For This formula has a super rich texture, so it may not be ideal for those who prefer a lighter cream or product that comes in a tube versus a jar. Yes, this cream has an SPF 30, but we promise it doesn't feel like it. This luxurious lotion melts into skin — tacky residue not included. Our tester's favorite part was the two-for-one benefits. "I am not a morning person," she says, "so I cannot commit to a complicated multi-step routine. This talented twofer gets me out of the door in record time." The white lotus and jasmine help hydrate while zinc oxide defends. However, her one complaint was the jar. "I prefer products in a tube," she says, "Jar packaging can get unnecessarily messy." Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 1.5 oz. | Ingredients: Zinc oxide, sacred lotus, white peony, jasmine extract

Best Eye Cream: Dr. Loretta Tightening Eye Gel Dermstore View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Drloretta.com Who It's Good For Those experiencing puffiness or under eye circles looking to get blue light protection. Who It's Not Good For True to its name, this has a gel texture. If you prefer rich eye creams, this may not be for you. The skin around the eyes is ultra thin, making it one of the first places to show signs of aging. Squinting into a screen (or two or three) isn’t doing that area any favors. Beyond that, blue light has been shown to damage the eyes themselves. Device screens and blue light glasses can help protect your eyeballs, while this antioxidant treatment gel can protect the skin around them. Lipochroman shields the skin from free radicals, and marine algae peptides hydrate and soothe the area. The gel is so lightweight our milia-prone tester used for three weeks straight and never saw a single bump. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: .68 oz. | Ingredients: Marine algae peptides, lipochroman