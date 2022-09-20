Shopping These Are the 7 Best Blue Light Glasses of 2022 Check out these stylish specs that protect while you scroll By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Cai Cramer is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in journalism from Northwestern University. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 20, 2022 09:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Warby Parker / Quay Calling all insomniacs! If you’re prone to scrolling through your social feeds before bed, the blue light emitted from your screen might be hurting your chances of a good night’s rest. Luckily for those of us known to fall asleep with our phones still in hand (guilty!), eyewear makers have designed lenses to counteract some of those sleep-damaging effects. Enter blue glasses, a type of eyewear designed with special blue-light blocking lenses that are available both with and without vision prescriptions. “Blue light can affect your circadian rhythm, which is your sleep-wake cycle,” shares Anita Mistry, the in-house optician at innovative eye care brand Waldo who’s been practicing optometry for 20 years. “Blue light glasses help filter the blue light from electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, and other digital devices. They help prevent digital eye strain and fatigue.” Glasses aren’t just a helpful tool to ease your eye strain — thanks to all of the stylish frame options available, we think of glasses as a bona fide accessory. "Glasses are definitely a fashion accessory for anyone," celebrity stylist Jessette Arrocho Bautista tells PEOPLE. Thick, chunky plastic specs are having a moment, perhaps thanks to celebrities like Demi Moore, who is often seen sporting a pair. “Oversized and rectangular is always an ideal incognito moment and totally timeless," Bautista says. Clear frames are also having a moment (thanks for the inspiration, Sarah Hyland), and we love the way they brighten and open up the face — see-through specs feel modern yet sophisticated and go with any outfit. “Right now, you will see a lot of aviators with clear lenses and thick clear frames as the latest glasses fad on celebrities everywhere," shares Bautista. We rounded up the best blue light glasses you can buy now, taking careful consideration of the style, size, and price of each pair of specs. Read on to find your perfect pair! Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried Last Month Our Top Picks Best Overall: Warby Parker Sonia Best Oversized: QUAY Wired Oversized Blue Light Best Colored Frames: I-Sea Canyon Blue Light Glasses Best Retro: eyebyedirect Effect Aviator Best Value: livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses Best Readers: Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women's Shine On Blue Light Glasses Best Round: FLOWER by Drew Blue Light Computer Glasses Best Overall: Warby Parker Sonia Who it's Good For These are great for anyone who likes an oversized, bold pair of glasses. Who it's Not Good For The wide-nose bridge on these frames might allow them to slide down on those with narrow faces. These frames from the eyeglass experts at Warby Parker are, in a word, bold — they’re basically a chic accessory by themselves. The Sonia frames are available in a slew of lens types, such as progressives, single prescription, and readers, that can be paired with the blue-light blocking protection to customize to your needs. The frames are made from hand-polished cellulose acetate, which is lightweight yet durable. If you’re looking for high-quality specs, you’re in the right place — every pair of Warby Parker glasses comes with lenses that are outfitted to be scratch-resistant, anti-reflective and block your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays. The slightly upturned corners create a subtle cat-eye effect, which is flattering on all face shapes. We love to pair the Sonia Jet Black frames with classic gold hoops and a white tee-shirt, and maybe a red lip for ultimate French-girl vibes. Though these blue light glasses are more expensive than some of the other options on the market, we think that the quality is well worth the price. Plus, if you change your mind, Warby Parker offers free shipping and free returns! Price at time of publish: $95 Shape: Squared cat-eye | Front Width: 142mm | Bridge Width: 22mm | Lens height: Not listed Best Oversized: QUAY Wired Oversized Blue Light QUAY Australia View On Quayaustralia.com Who it's Good For These glasses are great for anyone who loves an oversized frame, especially those with most all face shapes. Who it's Not Good For If you have a small face, these may feel a bit too oversized. Oversized glasses are officially in (Hailey Beiber says so!) and we might’ve just found the cutest pair. The Wired Oversized Blue Light Glasses from Australian brand Quay is available in four neutral colorways: clear, black, tortoise, and light tortoise. These specs have a bridge width of 18mm, and a frame width of 145 mm, making them a wider and lower sitting frame that would look great on just about every face shape. If you’re worried that these oversized specs won’t suit you, click over to the product page’s virtual try-on button, which scans your face through your phone or laptop camera to provide an accurate visual of these glasses on your face. And if you’re thinking about gifting a pair of blue light glasses to a pal, you can be sure that these frames won’t be too small for them. Price at time of publish: $35 Shape: Square | Front width: 145mm | Bridge width: 18mm | Lens weight: 48mm Best Colored Frames: I-Sea Canyon Blue Light Glasses Free People View On Freepeople.com View On I-sea.com Who it's Good For These frames are great for anyone who prefers a cat-eye shape, and would be especially flattering on those with cooler skin tones. Who it's Not Good For If you have a narrower face, it's possible that these frames might feel too wide for you. These rounded cat-eye glasses from eyewear brand I-Sea are cute and fresh and come in a unique crystal blue shade that modernizes a classic horn-rimmed frame. The brand also offers them in clear and black. I Sea specializes in trend-setting sunglasses, so you can be ahead of the fashion curve with a pair of these specs. These frames are our pick for their classic, never-goes-out-of-style shape that (unlike many cat-eye options on the market) work well for those with more narrow face shapes. The translucent sky blue color feels fresh and reviving and would complement those with cooler skin tones. Price at time of publish: $28 Product specs: Not available Best Retro: eyebyedirect Effect Aviator eyebyediret View On Eyebuydirect.com Who it's Good For These glasses are great for anyone who wants a vintage looking frame, especially for those with narrow faces. Who it's Not Good For These glasses might be too narrow for those with wide faces who are looking for an oversized fit. If you're on the hunt for a vintage-looking pair of specs, look no further than the Effect Aviator Eyeglasses from eyebyedirect. This retro, 70s-esque style is reminiscent of a pair that style-icon Drew Barrymore often dons. The Effect has a full-rimmed aviator shape and is available in two colors: tortoise and light tortoise. The frames are made from acetate, and the lenses include an anti-scratch coating. These frames have a wider fit but aren't quite as oversized as some other options on our list. We think these retro specs would pair well with a graphic t-shirt and vintage jeans, or a flow-y dress with comfy clogs. Price at time of publish: $45 Shape: Aviator | Front width: 132mm | Bridge width: 17mm | Lens height: 44mm Best Value: livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses, 2-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Who it's Good For Anyone who worries about losing their glasses (because this comes with two pairs!). Who it's Not Good For These frames might be too squared-off for those with square-shaped faces. With over 67,000 five-star ratings, it’s no wonder these blue light glasses from Livho are some of the best-selling blue light glasses on Amazon. They’re available in a variety of colors like clear, tortoise, and translucent pink, and each pack comes with a combination of two differently hued frames — so if you (like us) are constantly misplacing your glasses, you’ve always got a backup pair ready to go. The classic square shape looks good on virtually every face shape, with a 5.5” width across the front. The bridge on these specs span .7”, which makes them a higher sitting pair of glasses on most faces. Our personal favorites are the clear and leopard print frames, which feel modern yet wearable with any outfit. We think these glasses are reminiscent of the pair worn by actor and eyeglass officiando Robert Downey Junior. Price at time of publish: $15.98 Shape: Square | Front width: 137mm | Bridge width: 14mm | Lens height: 42mm Best Readers: Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women's Shine On Blue Light Glasses 4.9 Courtesy of Peepers View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Peepers.com Who it's Good For These glasses are great for anyone who has an eyeglass prescription and wants blue light-blocking features. Who it's Not Good For If you don't need a reading glass prescription, these might not be the glasses for you. If you're prone to squinting at your laptop or phone in an attempt to decipher the impossibly tiny words written across your screen, these reading glasses with blue light protection are a total game changer. The Shine On Blue Light Glasses from Peepers are not only incredibly useful — they're also super cute! Made with a polycarbonate frame that's durable yet lightweight, these glasses have lenses with an anti-scratch coating, making these the perfect specs to toss in your purse or backpack on-the-go. These frames span 135 mm across and 52 mm high, giving them an oversized and low-reaching fit. If all that isn't reason enough to snag yourself a pair of these resplendent readers, then this will be: the Shine On glasses from Peepers were listed as one of Oprah's Favorite Things! Anything that's good enough for Oprah is good enough for us, and that's a motto we live by. Price at time of publish: $21.60 Shape: Squared cat-eye | Front width: 135mm | Bridge width: 19mm | Lens height: 52mm Best Round: FLOWER by Drew Blue Light Computer Glasses Walmart View On Walmart Drew Barrymore knows a thing or two about cute glasses, so we have full trust in her eyewear brand Flower Eyewear — and boy, did we put our trust in the right place! The Marigold Frame blue light-blocking glasses from Barrymore's brand are functional, adorable, and affordable. We love that the gold-toned frame matches will match your everyday gold jewelry for a coordinated, polished look. The rounded shape is particularly flattering on square and rectangular face shapes as well. Price at time of publish: $19.94 Product specs: Not available These Are the 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2022 Things to Consider When Buying Blue Light Glasses Face Shape While much of your preferred frame shape comes down to personal preference, optician Anita Mistry has some advice for choosing a style that feels harmonious with your face shape: “When choosing a frame, try and complement your face, and use a mirror to help work out the shape of your face,” she says. (More on that below.) A helpful method for determining your face shape is to take a straight-on selfie with your hair pulled back. Then, use a drawing tool to outline the shape of your face following along the chin, jawline, cheekbones, and hairline. Now, take a look at the shape you’ve created. If your forehead is broad and tapers down to a more pointed chin, you likely have a heart-shaped face. If your cheekbones and jawline are roughly the same widths as your forehead and chin creating a soft circular shape, then you might have a round face. Similar to a circle but with a sharper jawline is the square-shaped face. Finally, think of a rectangular face as an elongated oval and a rectangular face as a squared-off oval. You can also do a quick online search to see which celebrities are known to have a certain face shape. Frame Shape When it comes down to it, the right frame shape for you is all about what you like — but there are some helpful tips for choosing glasses that play up your features in the most optimal way. Celebrity stylist Jessette Arrocho Bautista shares her guidelines for choosing the most complimentary pair of specs: Square faces would look great in frames that are wider than their cheekbones (any frame that is circular and thinner).Round faces are best complemented by bold and angular frames with a bottom that hits right above their cheekbones. Oval faces look especially great in bold frames. Anything oversized in any variety of styles, shapes, and colors could be more fun. Heart faces might want to choose frames that come in lighter colors, low-set templates, and frames wider than their forehead. Color With so many fun color options available, it can be tempting to snag the entire rainbow. And while it does come down to your preference, Mistry has advice for picking out the best hue for you. “It's important to choose colors that match your skin tone,” Mistry says. She recommends that those with warmer skin tones opt for browns or reds, while those with cooler skin tones might find that blues and greens feel most complementary. Frequently Asked Questions How should I clean my blue light glasses? Optician Anita Mistry says, “Always keep them in the case when you are not using them to protect them from accidental scratches or being dropped.” When cleaning your glasses, using a microfiber cloth often does the trick — the sprays that work well for regular prescription lenses might be damaging to the blue light coating, says Mistry. For harder-to-remove smudges, some water and a small bit of dish soap can be helpful, but, Mistry says, make sure to “keep the glasses away from direct heat as this can affect the coating on the lenses.” When should I wear blue light glasses? Blue light glasses can help block the blue light that is emitted by phone and computer screens. According to optician Anita Mistry, "Blue light glasses are great for people that spend long hours in front of a computer screen as the lenses would filter the blue light and help with the comfort of the eye." Blue light glasses can help block the blue light that is emitted by phone and computer screens. According to optician Anita Mistry, "Blue light glasses are great for people that spend long hours in front of a computer screen as the lenses would filter the blue light and help with the comfort of the eye." For this reason, its most helpful to wear blue light glasses while in front of a screen for extended periods of time, whether that's working from a laptop or scrolling on your phone before you fall asleep. Cai Cramer is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. For this piece, Cai spoke with a licensed optician of 20 years and performed in-depth research of her own to inform this story. She also spoke with a celebrity stylist to learn more about what kinds of styles suit each face shape.