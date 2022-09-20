Calling all insomniacs! If you’re prone to scrolling through your social feeds before bed, the blue light emitted from your screen might be hurting your chances of a good night’s rest. Luckily for those of us known to fall asleep with our phones still in hand (guilty!), eyewear makers have designed lenses to counteract some of those sleep-damaging effects. Enter blue glasses, a type of eyewear designed with special blue-light blocking lenses that are available both with and without vision prescriptions.

“Blue light can affect your circadian rhythm, which is your sleep-wake cycle,” shares Anita Mistry, the in-house optician at innovative eye care brand Waldo who’s been practicing optometry for 20 years. “Blue light glasses help filter the blue light from electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, and other digital devices. They help prevent digital eye strain and fatigue.”

Glasses aren’t just a helpful tool to ease your eye strain — thanks to all of the stylish frame options available, we think of glasses as a bona fide accessory. "Glasses are definitely a fashion accessory for anyone," celebrity stylist Jessette Arrocho Bautista tells PEOPLE.

Thick, chunky plastic specs are having a moment, perhaps thanks to celebrities like Demi Moore, who is often seen sporting a pair. “Oversized and rectangular is always an ideal incognito moment and totally timeless," Bautista says.

Clear frames are also having a moment (thanks for the inspiration, Sarah Hyland), and we love the way they brighten and open up the face — see-through specs feel modern yet sophisticated and go with any outfit. “Right now, you will see a lot of aviators with clear lenses and thick clear frames as the latest glasses fad on celebrities everywhere," shares Bautista.

We rounded up the best blue light glasses you can buy now, taking careful consideration of the style, size, and price of each pair of specs. Read on to find your perfect pair!