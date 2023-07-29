Whether you’re shopping for a classic cut, a more casual everyday plaid blazer, or even something that feels vintage-inspired, we have your shopping covered with these picks of the best blazers.

“These days, dress codes can be a little confusing, but a blazer can translate from smart casual to business formal,” says fashion stylist Christina Stein. She notes that, since a blazer is so versatile, it’s one of the best investments you can make in your wardrobe.

Beck explains that one of the most significant style trends this year is bringing more intention into the wardrobe, which is all about “a more personalized approach to the capsule closet , as shoppers look for high-quality, interchangeable looks,” not just for one season but for all seasons. Blazers (along with the best T-shirts , timeless jeans, and neutral sweaters) are one of the most intentional pieces you can add to your closet as they add styling flexibility and timelessness to your wardrobe.

“Blazers are more versatile than ever — with the right fit, style, and texture, they make the perfect layering piece for work or casual occasions,” says Kallie Beck, an expert stylist at Stitch Fix. “What I love about a blazer is that the different silhouettes and materials make the style perfect for everything from a work event or a weekend brunch."

A blazer is something every wardrobe needs — even if you don’t work in an office. Rooted in menswear, the blazer is more than a suiting style, it’s a layering piece, lightweight jacket, and statement-maker that can bring an entire look together, no matter how much effort you actually put in (seriously, you can even wear an oversized blazer with bike shorts, à la '90s Princess Diana or Julia Roberts).

Based on our research, the best vintage-inspired blazer is the Pistola Denim Roman Oversized Blazer, which features some of this year’s most popular blazer trends all wrapped up into one. From the exaggerated oversized fit to the shoulder pads to the vegan leather material, this blazer has Hailey Bieber’s wardrobe written all over it (which makes us want to add it to ours). Apart from its looks, the blazer is also made from quality construction and features a faux leather material that looks and feels just as buttery as genuine leather. Whether you’re looking for a blazer to wear with bike shorts or want to add some structure to classic jeans and T-shirt, this one is it.

Similar to pinstripe, plaid is another classic blazer pattern. However, one way to make it even more timeless is to go for a more neutral plaid print (and color) like The Oversized Blazer from Everlane in Glen Plaid. Constructed from a mix of Italian wool and nylon with a comfortable polyester lining, it boasts a slightly oversized fit, which is great for someone who doesn’t want a more exaggerated oversized look. Plaid-wise, the pattern is more of a monochrome color with a smaller print, so it doesn’t feel too loud or eye-catching and can even be paired with other neutral patterns.

If you love texture, the Madewell Bouclé Larsen Blazer is for you. This blazer is constructed from wool, cotton, and polyester and features a gorgeous, slightly fuzzy texture that adds some nice depth to any look, whether you dress it up or play it down. While it’s only available in a toffee brown color, it still features a lot of versatility and has a bit of a timeless feel to it, especially when considering design details like the single button, front pocket, and menswear fit.

This is a relaxed fit while not being oversized — some may prefer something more cropped or tailored.

Satin and silk blazers tend to be a little more on the relaxed side, but if you want an option with more structure, we recommend giving Good American's Compression Shine Sculpted Blazer a go. Constructed from a breathable and ultra-stretch nylon material, the shiny blazer jacket features a similar sheen to satin but has a more fitted and overall structured silhouette. The blazer is also, in a way, designed to be like shapewear, with certain details such as stitching and fit creating a sculpted and smoothing look.

If you’re worried about wrinkling your blazer while traveling, the Athleta Avenue Blazer is the solution. This wrinkle-resistant blazer is constructed from a nylon and lycra blend that is designed to be packable, so you don’t have to fuss with ironing or steaming when traveling. In addition to being wrinkle-resistant, the blazer is also snag-resistant and the material features UPF 50, so it’s a good choice for spending time outdoors. Style-wise, we also love that it doesn’t have a collar, which gives it a more modern and sporty look that's easy to layer and feels even more versatile. On top of all that, it's also machine washable, so while the price is a bit steeper that other options on this list, you really do get a lot of bang for your buck.

This wrinkle-resistant and UPF 50 blazer is designed without a lapel collar which is easy to layer, making it equally functional as it is stylish.

For a cropped fitted blazer, consider the Liverpool Los Angeles Fitted Knit Blazer. This blazer boasts a timeless suit style, with a single button closure, structured shoulders, and a chic notched lapel collar. It also features front welt pockets and three button cuffs for a nice touch of detail. We also appreciate the fit of this blazer, especially since you can actually move in it without feeling too constricted, thanks to the mix of rayon and nylon with a good amount of stretchy spandex.

Those who want a double-breasted look or need a wider range of sizes may prefer others on this list.

Aside from its sizing, we love the look of this one because the buttons are slightly oversized and boast a monochrome look that feels ultra modern. Additionally, it comes in classic black and brown colors you can feel good about investing in, as well as a super fun Barbiecore pink, which is obviously very on-trend right now.

The Good American Scuba 2.0 Blazer is our top pick for the best size range, but it’s so much more than that. This tailored blazer is available in sizes XS through 5XL and is designed with a scuba-like material (hence the name) constructed from a polyester and elastane blend.

This Good American fitted blazer with modern button detailing is great for anyone looking for a double-breasted option available in an inclusive size range.

Oversized blazers with shoulder pads are one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023, and the Lioness Wyoming Blazer embodies this trend effortlessly. This piece boasts an amazing structured silhouette, despite being an oversized fit. The shoulder pads make it seem like it came straight out of your mom's closet, while the double breasted buttons give it lots of styling potential. It’s a blazer you could easily wear with a mini dress or dressed with bike shorts and a sweatshirt with sneakers for a casual yet sophisticated ensemble.

Lean into the western trend with this adorable fringe blazer from BlankNYC. The Show Stopper Blazer features a classic fitting blazer with lapel collars, single-button closure, and welt pockets, only it spices things up a bit with fringe that wraps around the back, shoulders, and chest. Whether you’re headed to a country concert and looking for the best jacket to wear or want some movement with your structured blazer look, this option is hard to pass up.

While blazers come in iconic silhouettes, they also come in iconic patterns — with pinstripes being one of the most popular. If you’re feeling drawn to a classic pinstripe look, consider the Abercrombie & Fitch Boyfriend Suiting Blazer, which comes in the most gorgeous navy hue. This blazer boasts a structured and classic suit fit that looks amazing buttoned up as a top or styled unbuttoned with a silky blouse underneath. You could also easily dress it down with a pair of light-wash jeans and a high-quality T-shirt.

Leather is one of the most popular blazer trends of 2023, but you don’t need to invest in real leather to get the same look. For the best vegan leather blazer, look no further than this option from DKNY, which features a glossy leather finish with a buttery soft texture. This blazer is an excellent alternative to a leather moto jacket and is a must-have for transitional spring and fall weather. Plus, it looks amazing as a set with the matching Patent Leather Flair Pants .

This blazer has a patent shine, and some may be shopping for a vegan leather blazer with more of a matte finish.

Someone looking for a vegan leather blazer that has the same look as real leather at a reasonable price point.

Linen is always a good choice for warmer climates, especially if you’re looking for a blazer to wear during the summer season. The Magic Linen Women’s Linen Blazer is constructed from high-quality European flax linen, yet it doesn’t break the bank compared to other similar styles. The $115 blazer also comes in two classic neutral colors (black and beige) so you can get a ton of wear out of it, too; however, there's also a custom color option if you're in the market for something a bit bolder. On top of that, it’s also machine washable, which just adds to its value.

The best classic blazer on Amazon is the Blake Long Blazer from The Drop. We love this jacket because it has a timeless structured silhouette that fits well without being too fitted. On top of that, it has an inclusive size range of 2XS to 5XL, is constructed from durable polyester with some slight stretch, and comes in a collection of stunning colors (we can’t take our eyes off that desert sage hue). The under $100 blazer is also relatively budget-friendly, considering its quality and value.

This longline blazer is available on Amazon, is machine-washable, and comes in an inclusive size range that will fit nearly everyone.

You don’t need to spend a ton of money to find a blazer that fits your style and wardrobe. The Minefree blazer not only costs less than $50, but it also comes in a fantastic selection of colors and prints, so you can find one that best fits your wardrobe. The fitted blazer is also constructed from a durable, breathable, and stretchy polyester material and features three-quarter-length sleeves which, while they might not be for everyone, are a nice style hack for wearing a blazer during hot summer months.

How to Pick the Right Blazer

Fit and Movement

With its structural silhouette, fit is typically one of the most important things about a blazer — even if it’s oversized. However, it’s not just about how the blazer looks, it’s about how it feels, as a blazer needs to be as comfortable as it is stylish. “Make sure you can move comfortably,” says Emily Schwartz, a fashion resale expert and founder of The Resale Stylist. “Your blazer should button comfortably without pulling or tightness, and you should be able to lift your arms without issue,” she adds, noting that a well-fitting blazer is worth its weight in gold.

Another reason why fit is so important is that it’s meant to go on top of other garments, so you want to make sure there is enough room to layer. If you plan on wearing your blazer over a blouse, it can fit a little more snuggly around the body. However, if you want to pair it with a thick sweater or even another jacket (such as a denim jacket underneath for the ultimate layered outerwear look), you’ll likely want something a little more oversized.

When considering movement, Beck says to look at the fabric, as well. “More and more blazers are being made with some stretch to allow for freer movement and flexibility, so be sure to check out the fabric content when shopping to achieve the fit and look you want.”

Color and Patterns

The color and pattern options are also key, especially if you’re investing in a more expensive style or are purchasing a blazer for the first time and want to get the most out of it. “If you are investing in a blazer for the first time, go with a neutral color like blue or black,” says Stein. “These will go with everything and anything and can be a jumping-off point for your collection.”

It also helps to consider the colors and patterns in your existing wardrobe and how a blazer might look with those. “If you tend to go for all-pink everything, opt for a different blazer color to provide contrast and visual interest,” says Schwartz. “If most of your tops are patterns, consider a solid blazer." She emphasizes that a blazer can also be a fun opportunity to play around with contrast and textures you might not usually wear in your day-to-day.

Occasion

While a blazer is incredibly versatile, it still helps to consider how and where you will wear it as there is a difference between fitted and oversized blazers. If the blazer will only be worn to work in an office environment, Beck says to “look for something a bit more structured and polished,” such as the Good American Scuba 2.0 Blazer. However, if you have a more casual work dress code and are looking for a blazer you can wear to the office and on weekends, she notes that you can go with something a bit more casual, such as an oversized silhouette. And, if you want a fun and statement-making blazer for nights out, you can always amp up the style with fringe and sequin blazers, such as the Blank NYC Show Stopper Blazer and Zara Sequined Blazer.

Buttons

“Buttons on a blazer are not just decorative closures, they can also contribute to a strong silhouette or help to balance proportions,” says David Zyla, an Emmy Award-winning stylist and best-selling author. With this in mind, Zyla notes that, if a blazer has a low single-button closure, it can create a long slimming line, which creates length and height on the body (and is an excellent choice for petite sizes), while a six-button double-breasted shape “can help to fill out the top part of a body," he says.

Tailoring

Even if you find a blazer you love in a size that fits well, Schwartz says to consider any tailoring needs for that more perfect custom fit. She notes that this is especially helpful to consider when shopping second-hand since it’s common to find vintage blazers that aren’t your size. “If you find a beautiful, quality piece that’s too big, a tailor can make it your own so that it becomes a lifelong wardrobe staple.”

Frequently Asked Questions What makes a good quality blazer? Fabric and cut are the two biggest contributors to quality in a blazer, says Stein, who recommends looking for a blazer in a breathable fabric that has a good structured silhouette and fits well. “Don’t shy away from wool,” she adds, noting that it’s a popular choice for blazers because it’s a natural fabric that is actually quite breathable and can absorb moisture. In addition to fabric and style, Zyla says other marks of quality can include finished buttonholes and high-quality buttons, especially in more expensive styles.



How much should you spend on a good blazer? The beauty of blazers is that they are available in a range of pricing options while still meeting quality standards. “Because blazers are a staple wardrobe piece, I recommend my clients consider investing in a high-quality version that they can wear for years to come without breaking the bank.” While some might opt for a more expensive $600 wool blazer (especially if purchasing from a classic suit shop), or might want to splurge on something with a designer name attached, Stein says anywhere from $100 to $300 is a good price for a blazer.

What blazers are on trend? In general, blazers are super trendy right now, making it a good time to buy as there are lots of different options to choose from outside of some of the more classic styles. A classic structured silhouette will always be in style, however, if you want to get in on the trends — and pull style inspiration from the likes of Hailey Bieber and the Kardashians — there are a few blazer styles to consider.

First, the oversized silhouette is majorly on-trend, especially vintage-inspired designs like the Pistola Denim Roman Oversized Blazer and the Lioness Wyoming Blazer. Additionally, Zyla says designers are straying from neutral colors on runways and going for pops of color, which features what he calls “an optimistic palette” and includes vibrant shades of bright pink, lime green, and cobalt blue. Leather blazers are also trending, as are blazers with shoulder pads.

Take Our Word For It

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When researching the best blazers, Jessie looked at dozens of options, carefully considering everything from style representation and trends to material and structure. She also looked for more versatile options as well as blazers that fit well, have high-quality features like durable buttons, and a variety of price points. In addition to her research, Jessie interviewed the below top style experts to learn more about what to look for in blazers and gain insight into some of the most pressing style questions about the iconic and timeless layering piece.