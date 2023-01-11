We tested 28 pairs of black tights from celeb-loved brands to Amazon’s best-kept secrets. We narrowed it down to the best 10, with Spanx Tight-End Tights earning the best overall pick, thanks to their chicness and durability.

Whether you’re looking for shapewear-inspired tights or a pair of fleece-lined ones that’ll leave you feeling cozy and toasty all through the winter, there’s a black tight for every occasion, and you can't have too many pairs. “Think of them like socks,” says NYC- based personal stylist Adrian Causing “With the biggest trend of 2023 being ‘ revenge dressing ’ you’ll want a whole slew of them in your arsenal.”

Best Overall Spanx Tight-End Tights 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Barenecessities.com Pros Offers control top and mid-thigh support

Comfortable, soft waistband

Run-resistent Cons Pills when rubbed against a rough surface Spanx is a PEOPLE and Oprah-loved favorite and did not disappoint in our black tights test. The brand put itself on the map by innovating products where comfort meets shapewear, and these control top tights are a perfect reflection of that. Spanx Tight-End Tights are our best overall pick, ticking boxes of comfort, durability, and style. These tights offer not just a control top but also a mid-thigh shaper for even more support. We found the waistband really soft and stretchy and noted the legs and waist retained shape after extensive stretching as all good shapewear should. Spanx continues to deliver on its legacy of luxury comfort, and in our testing, we found these tights to be very soft and silky and even noted the smooth weave. These tights aren’t fully opaque but do offer quite a bit of coverage with a subtle sheerness that makes them a stylish option. Although we noted pilling and small holes when the tights were rubbed with rough velcro and punctured with sharp tools — yes, we take our testing very seriously — we noted that these tights are constructed so that they don't really run since the holes and damage stay contained in its own area. While these are not the cheapest option, they are great pick for those wanting to invest in high-quality and durable tights. Additionally, the cotton-lined gusset allows one to go sans underwear to forego any worry about VPL (visible panty lines). These tights also come in a high-waisted option for those seeking even more support and smoothing. The Tight-End Tights would be great for those wanting shapewear and support in their black tights without sacrificing comfort or style. See, you can have it all! Price at time of publish: $28 Sizes: A-E | Materials: Nylon, Elastane, Cotton Gusset | Care: Hand wash warm. Line Dry. People / Tamara Staples

Best Budget H&M Tights 200 Denier 4.8 H&M View On Hm.com Pros Affordable

Warm

Great for layering Cons Pilled and snagged against rough velcro

No control top H&M’s Tights 200 Denier gives the most bang for your buck. For less than $15, these tights more than proved their worth, delivering high ratings throughout our testing process. They displayed an impressive amount of stretchiness while still retaining their shape afterward. We felt that they possessed the perfect opaqueness with minimal lighting shining through the fabric during our opacity test. When rubbed with rough velcro, these tights snagged and pilled, but they resisted tearing against sharp jewelry and even a paper cutter. (Luckily, buying replacement pairs won’t break the bank.) However, these tights don’t feature a control top, so don’t throw out your shapewear. At this price point, you could stock up on a few pairs for layering or to complete several winter looks. Price at time of publish: $3.99 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Polyester, Spandex. | Care: Machine wash cool with similar colors. Line dry. People / Jhett Thompson

Best Durability No Nonsense Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Great value (2 in a pack)

Snag- and rip-resistent Cons Difficult to identify the front or back of the tights Want tights that’ll hold up to wear and tear of everyday use? No Nonsense’s Women’s Opaque Control Top tights proved the most durable throughout our testing process. When stretched by hand, the tights bounced right back to their original shape even when pulled to their limit with clamps. Soft velcro did no damage to the tights, and rough velcro required several passes before snagging and pulling on the tights. On top of that, these tights withstood several passes of finger claws inside the tights before eventually giving way to a snag; however, running jewelry and finger claws on top of the tights yielded no visible damage. One mark against these tights is the lack of a tag to indicate the back of the tights (which would be helpful when putting them on). With minimal sheerness, these tights offer great coverage and add warmth. These are a great pick for those wearing tights for a uniform or anyone who needs them to last through a rigorous workday. Price at time of publish: $14.99

Sizes: S-XXL | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Hand wash only People / Tamara Staples

Best Tear-Resistent Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights 4.3 Sheertex View On Sheertex.com Pros Can withstand rips from sharp objects

90-day guarantee Cons Expensive

Still can snag and pill easily on rough surfaces Pet-owners, rejoice! We’ve found a tear-resistent tight that can stand up to your furry friend’s claws. The Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights withstood finger claws, sharp jewelry, even a Nimble (mini, wearable box-cutter) — leaving no visible holes or tears. However, be wary of any velcro closures on your furbaby’s fave sweater vest, because a few snags did occur. These tights offer utility and comfort, with an impressive stretch capacity and a thick 6.5-inch comfort control top band for support. While these are on the pricier side, they would be worth the investment for those with pets. A more inclusive size range that goes up to 3X and the company’s focus on sustainability are pluses, as well. The 90-day guarantee and the fact they’re machine washable and dryable (which is unheard of in the hoseiry business) help ease the sticker shock on these tights. Price at time of publish: $39 Sizes: XS-3X | Materials: Nylon, Polyethylene, Spandex | Care: Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. People / Tamara Staples

Best Opaque J Crew Control-Top Opaque Tights 4.6 J. Crew View On Jcrew.com Pros Full coverage

Great stretch

Control-top support Cons Susceptible to snags and small holes from rough objects If opaque tights are your jam, the J.Crew Control-Top Opaque tights are just what you need for layering and full coverage. When testing for opacity, these received top marks with no light shining through when stretched out. They’re a perfect winter tight to keep your skirts and dresses in rotation through colder months. Plus, the control top and impressive stretch make them not only functional but comfortable. In our testing, we found that they stretched to two arm's length. With this thicker tight, you also get some more durability than more sheer options. When tested with soft and rough velcro, only the rough velcro succeeded in snagging these durable tights. The tights incurred a few holes when scratched with sharp jewelry and a nimble blade, but we found the snags to be very self-contained. Coverage, warmth, and durability? We love. Price at time of publish: $22.50 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Machine wash. People / Jhett Thompson

Best Stretch Wolford Satin Touch 20 Denier Comfort Sheer Pantyhose 4.6 Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com Pros Super stretchy

High quality

More inclusive size range Cons Snags and pills easily The days of yanking and pulling at your tights before putting them on are over because Wolford has delivered a perfectly stretchy tight. Wolford is known for their high-quality tights, underwear, and even silk face masks (Jennifer Aniston is a fan). These luxe sheer tights offer a high gloss finish with a comfortable waistband. And they really go the distance when it comes to stretchability, with one tester remarking, “Even after stretching these out to what felt like yards, the retention of the silhouette was not significantly impacted.” Being a sheer tight, the durability is lacking with this pair, and when tested with velcro and sharp jewelry, snags and small rips were noted. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XS-2X | Materials: Polyamide, Elastane | Care: Machine wash cold. Line dry.

People / Tamara Staples

Best Shaping Spanx Tummy Shaping Tights 4.3 Spanx View On Spanx Pros Very supportive and shaping

Durable Cons Not super stretchy Surprising no one, Spanx has delivered the best shaping tights. Spanx is an old faithful when it comes to clothing-as-shapewear, and their Tummy Shaping Tights do not disappoint. These tights have a thick waistband for support to keep you feeling snatched. Featuring a cotton gusset (Underwear optional? Bye-bye, VPL) and no mid-thigh shaper (Hello, mini dress), these tights will have you photo-ready for your next big event. We found that these black tights offer just enough stretch to make them comfortable to put on but have the right amount of resistance to be supportive and shaping. We also noticed the durability of these tights, noting only minor pulls and snags when scratched with sharp objects. These tights will be a long-time wardrobe staple, trust. Price at time of publish: $24 Sizes: A-E | Materials: Nylon, Spandex/Elastane, Cotton | Care: Hand wash cold. Lay flat to dry. People / Tamara Staples No Matter Where You’re Going, These Are the 5 Best Spanx Leggings of 2023

Best Fleece-Lined VERO MONTE Opaque Fleece Lined Tights 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Great for adding warmth without bulk

Super stretchy

Comfortable Cons Snags and pulls easily on velcro

Limited size range Can one be cozy and chic? Anything is possible in a world with fleece-lined tights. These tights offer the stretch of traditional tights but the opacity and comfort of a legging. Perfect for layering in winter months, these tights add warmth — not bulk — to any look. We found these tights remarkably stretchy (especially in the waist), but the tights succumbed to our velcro challenge with immediate and obvious snags and pulls. However, they impressively withstood our sharp jewelry and Nimble tests. At a reasonable price point, these tights are a great choice for those seeking stealth comfort while at work. Price at time of publish: $19.97 Sizes: S/M, L/X | Materials: Fleece, Spandex | Care: Machine wash. Line dry. People / Tamara Staples

Best High-Waisted SKIMS Full Control Tights 4.5 Skims View On Skims.com Pros Thick, comfortable waistband

Inclusive size-range Cons Very susceptible to snags from velcro Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian has delivered a supportive and comfortable high-waisted tight. The SKIMS Full Control tights feature a super thick shapewear-like waistband that will leave you smooth and held in place under any form-fitting ‘fit. These tights offer a true high waist to cinch you in and show off your curves without feeling too restrictive. Our testers really loved the waistband and how nicely it stretched and bounced right back to its original form. The waistband is thick and opaque while the legs offer a sheer and stylish finish. These tights snagged and pulled easily when tested with velcro, but truly withstood the force of sharp jewelry and our Nimble blade. They’re one of our priciest picks but according to one tester who raved about their durability, softness, and shaping ability, they are worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $24 Sizes: XXS-4X | Materials: Polyamide, Elastane | Care: Machine wash cold. Line dry. People / Jhett Thompson