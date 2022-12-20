The 20 Best Black Jeans of 2022, According to Fashion Experts

Keep scrolling to discover PEOPLE's picks for the best black jeans, plus more tips from Boone, Gray, and Sanders.

Costume designer Johnetta Boone agrees — and as the go-to outfitter for Yellowstone, Boone knows her denim. “The best cut for the body type is the one that enhances the silhouette,” says Boone. “It’s so empowering to see jeans cut for every body type, well thought out and of quality.” From straight legs to flares, jet black to nearly gray, today’s black jeans are a study in variety — though if you ask celeb stylist Amanda Sanders , there are some universals. Rely on styles with a bit of elasticity, keep said jeans out of the dryer, and pay attention to the back pockets for the most flattering fit.

There’s just something about black denim. Casual and chic all at once, black jeans are built of an after-dark appeal that’s hard to pin down. Pair them with a white T-shirt and loafers and you have a classic model off-duty ensemble. Add an oversized leather jacket, and you’ve entered punk territory. But if you’re after the “perfect” pair, pay attention — according to celebrity fashion stylist Emily Gray , said concept is a myth. “It really depends on your body type, style preference, and the brand itself,” says Gray. "That being said, I do think the concept of the perfect jean does exist — it’s the style you feel the most confident in!”

Best Overall Gap High Rise Stride Jeans in Washed Black GAP View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a relaxed, high-rise style that can be their everyday pair of jeans at an affordable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a different style, such as skinny or bootcut jeans. With a high waist and an easy fit, Gap’s High Rise Stride Jeans are designed to fit (and feel) like vintage denim. A subtle stretch makes the pair comfortable and clean-fitting without sacrificing in the throwback feel. The waist and wide leg team to make a powerful statement — one that requires height (either natural or via shoes) for average-height folk. "Being the shorty five-footer that I am, I can use all the height I can get,” says Gray, who recommends pairing with your favorite platform bootie of the season. For a sleek vintage look minus the treasure hunt — and a reasonable price point — these are a closet must-have. Price at time of publish: $79.95 Material: 94% cotton, 5% recycled cotton, 1% elastane | Size range: 24-35 | Inseam: Short, regular, long | Care: Machine wash

Best Budget Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Non-Stretch Jeans in Zelda Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a comfortable, relaxed jean with plenty of size options and at an affordable price. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a more tailored style of jeans or wanting to invest in a more expensive pair of baggy jeans. Grunge meets Gen-Z with this high-rise pair from Old Navy (another Gray rec). The 100 percent cotton pair runs the size gamut, with the waistline leading into a wide-legged cut that’s ideal for adding some elegant ease to your styling game. The lack of stretch leads to a vintage fit and feel, the perfect accompaniment to the cut itself. If you’ve been looking for a reason to step out of your skinnies and into something a bit baggier, consider this a sign. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Material: 100% cotton | Size range: 00-30 | Inseam: 30 inches | Care: Machine wash cold inside out with dark colors only

Best Vintage-Style Everlane The Way-High Jean in Coal Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers who want a vintage look without the hunt — with a straight, high-rise silhouette and quality denim. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who is really tall, as the longest inseam length still falls under 30 inches. For Boone, this straight-leg pair from Everlane is one of the best blacks around. The waist-reach, slightly faded onyx hue, unfinished hem team, and predominantly rigid fabric to create a vintage look minus the previous wear — plus with that added touch of elastane stretch that keeps things comfy and current. The jean is designed to be slightly cropped with cuffs that skim ankles, but given that the longest inseam available is 29.25 inches, the very tall among us may find the length lacking. Also worthy of note: this wash runs a bit large. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: 96% organic cotton, 1% elastane, 3% other fiber | Size range: 23-35 | Inseam: 25.5, 27.5, and 29.5 inches | Care: Machine wash cold, inside out; tumble dry low

Best Shaping Wit & Wisdom AbSolution High Waist Ankle Bootcut Jeans in Washed Black Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It's Good For Those who need an ankle length jean that provides smoothing and shaping benefits. Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a longer jean length or something more loose-fit. AbSolution's bootcut is cropped to show off your ankle, and whatever bootie, sandal, or sneaker you're currently favoring. The pair may look slightly retro, but they're modern in make: the brands jeans feature mesh panels that are designed to slim, shape, and lift. Lightweight and super stretchy, these comfy crops span seasons, meaning they may become your new year-round go-to. If you're looking for lengthening, though, the pair is unlikely to provide (minus a sky-high heel, of course). Price at time of publish: $78 Material: 99% recycled cotton, 1% recycled elastane | Size range: 23-32 | Inseam: 34 inches | Care: Dry clean

Best Ankle COS Straight-Leg Slim-Fit Ankle-Length Jean COS View On Cos.com Who It’s Good For Those wanting a versatile, trouser-like jean at a reasonable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Those who favor their pants to either be more fitted or more relaxed. “This brand does me and my body well,” says Boone of COS’s cultish offerings. Per this pair, a roomy yet sleek straight leg silhouette and high waist combine for an easy style sure to factor into your go-to wardrobe. For the eco-minded among us, these COS jeans are crafted from 99 percent recycled cotton, with 1 percent elastane providing a comforting touch of stretch. By dressing them up for the office or a night out with heels and a blazer or dressing down with a casual tee and sneakers, these make an effortless everyday black jean if you're fond of the ankle style. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: 99% recycled cotton, 1% recycled elastane | Size range: 25-32 | Inseam: 28.14 inches | Care: Machine wash warm

Best Mid-Rise Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans Mango View On Mango.com PEOPLE Commerce Director Lindsey Metrus says she's been on the hunt for the perfect-fitting pair of jeans for years. "I have long legs but a short torso, wide-ish hips, and bigger derrière, so finding a pair of jeans that fits my shape without being too large in the waist or too short in the leg has been a challenge," she says. "That is until I recently bought a pair of these Mango jeans on a whim — they're the best pair I think I've ever owned. There's no gap in the waist, they're long but not too long, and they hug all the right areas." Because of her shorter torso, she says high-waist jeans tend to chop her in half; This mid-rise pair "hits at the perfect spot," she praises. We also love the trendy slit hem and bit of stretch in the composition. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Material: 98% cotton,2% elastane | Size range: 1-14 | Inseam: 31.5 inches | Care: Machine wash; gentle spin dry (do not tumble dry or dry clean)

Best for Curvy Figures Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Slim Straight Jean Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com If you want a pair of black jeans that will actually fit and accentuate your curves, we can't recommend this pair from Abercrombie & Fitch enough. Made from 99 percent cotton with a dash of elastane for comfort, this style stand out due to the criss-cross waistband and choice of five inseam lengths. A&F's Curve Love jeans feature an additional 2 inches through the hip and thigh to avoid that annoying waist gap. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Size range: 23-37 | Inseam: Extra short, short, regular, long, extra long | Care: Machine wash cold with like colors; tumble dry low

Best Bootcut Levi’s Ribcage Cropped Bootcut Women's Jeans Leviâs View On Levi.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for an everyday pair of jeans that are classic and available at a good price point. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone needing more inseam options or those who prefer a different denim style than bootcut. This pair exemplifies what Levi’s does best: cute, classic, and infinitely wearable. “This pair fits wonderfully, and wears well with ankle boots,” says Boone. The Rib Cage (which is also available in plus-size) draws inspiration from the well-loved ‘90s-era 501, the extra-high button fly designed to nip you in at the waist before leading into a slightly cropped (and of-the-moment) baby bootcut. The wash may look like a classic black, but reviewers note that it’s a bit more faded than it appears. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Size range: 23-34 | Inseam: 27 inches | Care: Machine wash cold, inside out; dry flat or hang dry

Best Baggy Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Wide-Leg Cut-Off Jeans in Black Jack Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Anyone needing a quality pair of black jeans with a wide size range at an affordable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a more tailored silhouette or a lower rise. "Wide legs, ankle length, high-waisted looks are here to stay,” says Boone. Interested in trying the (enduring) trend? This pair from Old Navy provide the sought-after look at an affordable price point. While flattering on a variety of body types, the cut does call for some height — if you don’t come by it naturally, a heeled sandal or boot is likely to do the trick. The jean is also available in tall and petite versions so you can find your ideal fit. The perfectly placed back pockets, and the Old Navy’s Secret-Smooth front pockets, help with this, too. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Material: 69% cotton, 24% lyocell, 6% recycled cotton, 1% spandex | Size range: 00-30 | Inseam: Regular, tall, and petite

Best Straight Good American Good Straight in Black184 Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Those wanting a body-hugging and booty-lifting pair of straight leg jeans. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer a more rigid, vintage-style jean (these are on the stretchy side). For the best straight category, we wanted a high-rise version designed with comfort and form in mind. These super-stretchy jeans, also recommended by Gray, boast nearly 6 percent elastane for a denim look with a legging feel (and fit). This wash runs on the small side, but once you secure your size this option offers flattering and effortless style that will play well with booties, flats, and heels alike. Plus, the vintage wash will allow a fairly seamless office-to-cocktail transition. The brand’s “recovery fabric” promises more wear between washes, saving you on time and water waste. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: 94.8% organic cotton, 3.7% Elasterel-p, 1.5% elastane | Size range: 00-30 | Inseam: 27.5 inches | Care: Machine wash cold, inside out; dry flat or hang dry

Best Everyday Skinny Good American Good Waist Crop Deep V Yoke in Black 216 Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Anyone on the hunt for a daily uniform skinny with a wide range of sizes. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a more relaxed silhouette for everyday wear. Another pair that proves that skinnies are here to stay. “These are very well-priced, and are described as waist-nipping,” says Sanders. High-waisted and tummy-flattening, these classic black tapers from Good American are defined by a subtly cropped and unfinished hem. Tuck into mid-calf or knee-high boots, or show off the raw detailing with sandals, pumps, booties, or loafers. Price at time of publish: $125 Material: 66% cotton, 25% recycled fibers, 5% polyester, 3% viscose, 1% elastane | Size range: 00-30 | Inseam: 26 inches | Care: Machine wash cold, inside out; dry flat or hang dry

Best Skinny with Button-Fly Veronica Beard Maera Button-Fly Skinny Jeans in Onyx Veronica Beard View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a stand-out pair of skinny jeans with a cute button-fly detail. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a more everyday pair of skinny jeans or anyone wanting something more budget-friendly. An exposed button-fly sets this skinnies apart from the pack. The super high-rise fit couples with a quintet of silver buttons for a look that feels retro, but that quickly dresses up a would-be casual jeans-and-tee moment. Maera has a predominantly cotton composition featuring polyester and elastane for extra give. “I like the button detail,” says Sanders, adding that the vertical positioning creates a long line that elongates your torso. Add your go-to booties and a fitted jacket and these jeans are ready to hit the city streets. Plus, Veronica Beard donates a portion of each purchase to the Breast Cancer Alliance. Price at time of publish: $228 Material: 91% cotton, 6% PES, 3% elastane | Size range: 23-32 | Inseam: 29 inches | Care: Machine wash cold

Best Raw Hem Good American Good Icon in Black 226 Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Those who want to show off their heels with a faded black jean that's available in a wide range of sizes. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who wants black denim for a formal occasion. Ripped jeans come in many guises: blown-out knees, shredded thighs, and, in the case of this ‘90s-inspired pair from Good American, torn ankle seams. “I love a faded black, straight leg ripped style that can be dressed down casual with an oversized crew,” says Gray. In addition to lending to the funk factor, the raw side slit showcases your favorite pair of pumps or heeled booties, lending function to your fashion. The Good Icons run large, so opt for a size down if you’re in want of a more skin-skimming fit. Lastly, the brand’s gap-proof technology means that, once you find your size, the jeans will fit to form from hem to waistline. Price at time of publish: $140 Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Size range: 00-26 | Inseam: 32 inches | Care: Machine wash cold, inside out; dry flat or hang dry

Best Faded MOTHER The Dazzler High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans in The Night is Watching Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Neiman Marcus Who It’s Good For Those looking for a casual pair of jeans with a faded, slim fit. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting a more elevated or dressier pair of black jeans. Indie grunge is back in a big way, and channeling the best parts of the specific vibe is made easy wit this go-to from Gray. A skinny in the truest sense — slightly stretchy, high-waisted, form-fitting — these jeans from Mother veer into dusky territory, artful fading, and whiskered details making for a moody, undeniably cool look. Wear with your favorite black booties or sandals. Price at time of publish: $248 Material: 92% cotton, 4% elastane, 4% polyester | Size range: 24-32 | Inseam: 27.5 inches | Care: Machine wash; tumble dry

Best Coated L'Agence Selma Coated Jean L'Agence View On Bloomingdales View On Lagence.com View On Neiman Marcus Who It's Good For Anyone shopping for a leather-like black jean that are perfect for going out. Who It's Not Good For People looking for a more everyday pair of black jeans or those shopping on a budget. A leather-clad look is easily achieved with this coated pair from L'Agence. "I like the sheen and that it's a baby boot, which means you don't need to wear a super high heel with it," says Sanders. The fit is a study in effortless Y2K style (all the best parts), and demands the perfect platform pairing. Whether styled with a crop top, a silky blouse, or an oversize sweater, these are sure to become the most major member of your denim rotation. Something to keep in mind: These jeans are dry-clean only, so don't plan on tossing them in with your basic laundry. Price at time of publish: $286 Material: 99% recycled cotton, 1% recycled elastane | Size range: 23-32 | Inseam: 34 inches | Care: Dry clean

Best Distressed Good American Good Boy in Black220 Good American View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a distressed pair of black jeans that still come off as elevated. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a more polished pair of jeans or distressed jeans in another silhouette.

These high-rise jeans are a favorite of Gray’s, and are all down to the detailing. “If you’re into taking fashion risks, playing with patterns, distressing or fun washes can really up the ante and add something cool into your wardrobe mix,” says the stylist, who favors the Good Boy for its raw and slit hems, reinforced knee gash, and strategic wear and whisker. Price at time of publish: $145 Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Size range: 00-30 | Inseam: 34 inches | Care: Machine wash cold, inside out; dry flat or hang dry



Best Pull-On Frame The Jetset Flare in Sheen Noir Frame View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Frame-store.com Who It’s Good For Anyone wanting to invest in a comfortable and easy pull-on pair of jeans. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer more specific sizing, as this stretchy option comes in three all-encompassing fits. For a travel-ready style that looks like black denim but wears like your favorite yoga pants, opt for this pair from Frame. The slight flare reaches just past the ankle, meaning that these can be paired with sneakers and flat boots as well as heels. “I like these because they’re a pull-on jean that are a little bit dressier, meaning you can wear a top over it without lumpiness from the zipper, belt loops, and pockets, giving a smooth finish,” says Sanders of the selection. Price at time of publish: $198

Material: 92% cotton, 4% polyester, 4% elastane | Size range: 22-34 | Inseam: 31 inches | Care: Dry clean

Best Retro Ramy Brook Cindy High-Rise Flare Jean in Black Ramy Brook View On Bloomingdales View On Ramybrook.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For People who need an elevated flare that are made to last. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer more baggy or relaxed jean styles or want something more budget-friendly. Yearning for the days of disco (or simply the accompanying aesthetic)? The Cindy High-Rise Flare is built of retro notes like an exposed five-button closure, front square pockets, and a slim and slinky fit to aid you in achieving your ‘70s daydreams. “These are made with Japanese denim and have small pockets that detract from the hips,” says Sanders. “I like the long buttons that give you an uplift, drawing the eye upward.” Pair with a heel to keep hems off the ground, or with a flat loafer or bootie for an insouciant drag. Bonus: these jeans are made in Los Angeles. Price at time of publish: $245 Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Size range: 23-32 | Inseam: 35 inches | Care: Wash inside out with cold water; hang dry

Best Everyday Flare Frame Le High Flare Jeans in Billups Intermix View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Frame-store.com Who It’s Good For Those who are looking for a subtle '70s moment for their next pair of jeans. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t prefer a flare style or those looking for more inseam or size options. Gray recommends Frame’s Le High Flare Jeans for a ‘70s-inspired look that is understated in its approach. The style is decidedly sleek (zip fly, button closure, and a fitted feel) but is finished with raw hems for a bit of last-minute irreverence. Pair with the season’s flouncy blouses or a tee — the effect will always be a wash of casual, retro cool. Price at time of publish: $240 Material: 77.5% cotton, 14% rayon, 6% polyester, 2.5% elastane | Size range: 23-34 | Inseam: 33.5 inches | Care: Machine wash cold