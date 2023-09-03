We Found the Best Bedding Deals Happening at Amazon’s Labor Day Sale, and Prices Start at $8

Score up to 57 percent off, comforters, sheets, pillowcases, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry.
Published on September 3, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Nestl White Duvet Cover Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Amazon’s Labor Day sale is in full swing with all kinds of deals in the home category.

If you’re looking to make your bed extra comfortable, the sale is overflowing with discounts on best-selling bedding. Right now, you can save up to 57 percent on everything from cozy fleece blankets and plush pillows to soft sheets and fluffy mattress toppers. To help you get started, we rounded up the best bedding deals happening at Amazon this Labor Day weekend — and prices start at just $8. There’s no guarantee that these savings will last, though, so grab your favorites while they’re marked down. 

Best Amazon Labor Day Bedding Deals

Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows, $37 with Coupon (Save 40%)

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Amazon

The most popular bed pillows on Amazon are currently 40 percent off. Designed to support side, stomach, and back sleepers, the pillows are stuffed with breathable down alternative filling and encased in a 250-thread count cover. With the deal, you can get the queen size set for $37, which comes out to $18.50 apiece.  

They’ve racked up more than 156,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say the “incredibly comfortable” pillows feel “like sleeping on clouds.” One reviewer shared, “I was amazed [that] after just one use, my headaches are now gone — I am getting such restful sleep.”

Bedsure Queen Navy 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $21 (Save 36%)

Amazon Bedsure Queen Sheets Navy - Soft 1800 Sheets for Queen Size Bed

Amazon

If it’s bed sheets you’re after, check out the Bedsure Queen Navy Bed Sheet Set while it’s on sale for as little as $21. Made of double brushed microfiber that’s shrink- and wrinkle-resistant, the four-piece set comes with two pillow cases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with an all-round elastic to securely fit a bed up to 16 inches deep. 

More than 55,500 customers have awarded the set a perfect rating, with nearly 3,500 of them writing a glowing review. One reviewer wrote, “They feel soft and luxurious like fancy hotel bedding,” and added, “They have been washed several times and have held up perfectly.”

Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $10 with Coupon (Save 20%)

Amazon Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket for Couch Grey - Lightweight Plush Fuzzy Cozy Soft Blankets and Throws for Sofa

Amazon

With cold weather right around the corner, don’t miss out on the mega-popular Bedsure Fleece Blanket that’s just $10. Available in eight sizes and 28 colors, the cozy blanket is made of lightweight material that’s soft to the touch. Whether you’re settling in for bed, lounging on the couch, or cheering on a loved one at an outdoor sports game, you can’t go wrong wrapped up in the warm blanket this fall. 

It’s earned a perfect rating from more than 119,800 customers, who call out its “superior quality” and “luxurious feel.” One shopper raved, “I’ve washed these blankets three times and they are still so soft.”

Keep scrolling for more of our top picks, then head to Amazon to shop more Labor Day bedding deals

Nestl Queen Double Brushed Duvet Cover, $27 (Save 34%)

Amazon Nestl White Duvet Cover Queen Size - Soft Double Brushed Queen Duvet Cover Set, 3 Piece

Amazon

Sealy Cotton Fitted Mattress Pad, $40 (Save 38%)

Amazon Sealy Luxury Cotton Top Fitted Mattress Pad, Queen White

Amazon

Homelike Moment All-Season Queen Comforter, $32 with Coupon (Save 33%)

Amazon Homelike Moment Lightweight Comforter - All Season Down Alternative Bed Comforter Summer Duvet Insert Quilted Reversible Comforters Full/Queen Size Dark Gray/Light Grey

Amazon

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $8 (Save 57%)

Amazon Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Amazon

Utopia Bedding Queen Quilted Mattress Pad, $22 (Save 8%)

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Tout

Amazon

Flxxie Microfiber Body Pillowcase, $9 with Coupon (Save 47%)

Amazon FLXXIE 1 Pack Microfiber Body Pillow Case, 1800 Super Soft Pillowcase with Envelope Closure, Wrinkle, Fade and Stain Resistant Pillow Cover

Amazon

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket, $40 (Save 11%)

Amazon Sunbeam Royal Ultra Rodeen Blue Plaid Heated Personal Throw / Blanket

Amazon

