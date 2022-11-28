Ahead, find everything you need to create a frugal, festive face; just start with your favorite foundation or powder and let the rest of these fab finds work their magic.

For whatever occasion you've got planned that requires memorable makeup (even if it's just a selfie shoot under the tree) look no further than these budget beauty buys. All of these products come in at under $20 each, so they won't break the bank — even if you decide to splurge on a few to mix and match for the perfect finished product.

When you’re already spending so much money on presents, tips and charity for the holiday season, there isn’t always a whole lot left for yourself. But since it's the season for making wishes come true, we are here to help you get a killer holiday glam look without compromising your gifting fund.

Wet n Wild Megaglo Illuminating Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On CVS Once you've applied your base layer (or don't — it works just as well without!) apply Wet n Wild’s illuminating powder on the high points of your face to draw the light. Sweep it across your cheeks for a pop of shine that’ll last all night. Price at time of publish: $5.28

Hard Candy Selfie Cheek Tint Walmart View On Walmart You won’t have to wait until the heat of the night kicks in to get a flush on your cheeks if you use Hard Candy’s tint. This bright blush is surprisingly complementary to any skin tone. Price at time of publish: $8

Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist Mini Rare Beauty View On Kohls.com View On Rarebeauty.com View On Sephora Set everything in place with Rare Beauty’s setting mist so that you won’t have to worry about what your makeup is doing while you’re enjoying your night out. Best of all, this mist bottle is tiny, so it travels well. You can drop it in your purse for a retouch, or easily take it in your carry-on with your 3-oz. liquids. Price at time of publish: $14

NYX Cosmetics Up to Snow Good Shadow Palette NYX Cosmetics View On Macy's View On Nyxcosmetics.com NYX’s holiday eyeshadow palettes come in two different styles with six fun hues to blend. The Up to Snow Good palette has shades of blue and purple for a fun party look, while Not So Nice has deeper shades of brown and copper for a rich smokey eye. Your eyes will be smokier than the chimney Santa is ... okay, you get the point. Price at time of publish: $10

Ardell Studio Effects Wispies Walgreens View On Walmart View On CVS View On Ulta Top off your eye look with Ardell’s fake lashes. The Wispies are slightly less dramatic than some of the brand’s other options, so they’re great for a fun holiday gathering. At just $4 a set, these lashes are great to have on hand for any time, but especially holiday time. Price at time of publish: $3.89

L’Oréal Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow Makeup L'Oreal View On Amazon View On Lorealparisusa.com For another bright eye-dea, try L'Oréal’s liquid eye shadows in one of 12 shades, all with a smack of shimmer. You can layer these on your lids for some brightness or use them in combination with darker shades for added dimension. These are super pigmented, so they’ll make your eyes really pop. Price at time of publish: $11.99

Flower Beauty Warrior Princess Mascara 5 Ulta View On Walmart Flower Beauty’s Warrior Princess Mascara can be the perfect complement to your false lashes, but it builds volume even without the extra assistance. Get a doe-eyed look with just a few swipes, and you can also wiggle a little bit of color onto your lower lashes for even more drama. Price at time of publish: $10.47

Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eyeliner Courtesy of Revlon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Line your eyes with Revlon’s ColorStay Liquid Liner to give them some definition. This eyeliner goes on smooth and will stay put when you stay up all night (whether that's dancing or wrapping gifts is up to you). Price at time of publish: $6.97

e.l.f. Cosmetics Wow Brow Gel 4 View On Walmart View On Boots.com View On Elfcosmetics.com Finish your look with a strong brow beat: The e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel will wrangle your brows into place and hold them there. The spoolie brush and tube are small enough, though, to throw into your bag for the night, just in case things get rowdy and you need a touchup! Price at time of publish: $5

KISS imPRESS Press-on Manicure Can't Stop Kiss USA View On Amazon View On Kissusa.com If you don't want to commit to a festive nail look long-term, KISS has an array of press-on nails, including this set called Can’t Stop, featuring a matte black shade with a little bling. Plus, you don’t have to wait for your nails to dry before you finish getting ready. Win-win! Price at time of publish: $8.99

OPI I Pink It’s Snowing Opi View On Amazon View On Opi.com Add a dash of color to your nails with OPI’s I Pink It’s Snowing. The glittery pink nail polish — part of OPI’s holiday collection — is perfect for a New Year’s Eve party. It’s super-pigmented to give you a bold pink manicure that’ll catch the light every time you move. Price at time of publish: $14

Essence Glimmer Glow Lipstick Essence View On Amazon View On Essencemakeup.com What’s fun about Essence’s Glimmer Glow Lipstick is that it’s versatile. You can layer this glittery lipstick over top of color or you can wear it on its own for a more subtle (but shimmery!) look. The formula goes on like a balm but adds a glittery finish to your lips — perfect for a party. Price at time of publish: $3.99

Colourpop Creme Lux Lipstick in Surrender Colourpop View On Amazon View On Colourpop.com No holiday look is complete without a pop of color — and you can get it with the Colourpop Creme Lux Lipstick in the shade Surrender. The bright hue of the red lipstick will tie your whole glam look together. As part of Colourpop’s Star Wars collection, the bullet even has stars carved into it and comes in cute themed packaging. Price at time of publish: $11

Eva.nyc Kween Glitter Spray Sally Beauty View On Jcpenney.com View On Sallybeauty.com Stand out from the crowd with a spritz of Eva.nyc’s glitter spray. A light dusting over your hair and skin becomes an added accessory for your night out. You could even spray some glitter on just part of your hair or on your décolleté for just a tease of shine. Price at time of publish: $12.99