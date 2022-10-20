Below, we're rounding up the makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrances that made us do a double-take last month — and then reach for them again and again. From a viral color-changing blush to a retinol serum that trumps all other retinol serums, these are the best products we tried in September.

At PEOPLE, we take beauty testing very seriously. We sift through hundreds —nay — thousands of pitches and products on a regular basis, carefully swatching, spritzing, and applying the latest and greatest offerings so that we can then share with you, dear readers, those that are worth your hard-earned money. And we're keenly aware that beauty products are subjective, which is why we consult with experts like dermatologists, makeup artists, and hairstylists to determine what will best suit our specific skin and hair types, and we also boast a large testing pool of varying beauty needs so that we're each giving the products a fair trial before writing them off. Sometimes, though, there are those especially shiny offerings that we feel the need to shout from the mountaintop of bottles, tubes, and compacts, which is why we started this monthly series of our absolute favorite picks.

Alchimie Forever Kantic Brightening Moisture Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Alchimie-forever.com “Am I the only one who feels like it's been a MONTH? Seriously, October, you need to pump the brakes. My skin looks as exhausted and stressed out as I feel, so I basically frosted my face with this mask in an effort to perk it up while simultaneously chilling it out. The creamy pink formula is spiked with mica so it instantly brightens skin, plus it has oat kernel extract to minimize redness and irritation. Now if only I felt as rejuvenated and relaxed as I look… ” — Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director

Stacked Skincare Advanced Retinol Serum Stacked Skincare View On Stackedskincare.com “Esthetician Kerry Benjamin is always ten steps ahead when it comes to skincare innovations — she brought dermaplaning and microneedling to the DTC mainstream before it was 'trendy'. And while retinol certainly isn’t a 'new' ingredient, Benjamin's recently-launched retinol serum has worked better for me than any other retinol product I’ve tried. My skin has developed noticeably more congestion and texture over the past few years, and this single product has done the most to smooth out and provide overall better clarity; I was actually shocked at how quickly it worked. Along with Granactive retinoid — a potent retinoic ester with high dermal delivery yet few side effects — it’s packed with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and ferulic acid to help plump and brighten the skin.” — Lindsey Metrus, commerce director

U Beauty The Mantle Skin Conditioning Wash Nordstrom View On Nordstrom “‘Squeaky clean’ is a phrase we often heard used in the aughts as a barometer for how well a face wash worked, but what that actually translates to is stripped, vulnerable, dry skin. It’s a notion U Beauty founder Tina Craig staunchly subverts, so as an antithesis to a skin-squeaking finish, she crafted the ultra nourishing Mantle Skin Conditioning Wash. It’s a gel-oil hybrid that Craig dreamt up after being inspired by co-washing, a.k.a. using conditioner in place of shampoo so as not to disrupt the hair’s natural oils. “After mixing with water, the cleanser emulsifies into a suds-less creamy oil wash that can break down even waterproof makeup while simultaneously nourishing the skin with replenishing oils, vitamins C and E, and a proprietary encapsulated blend of actives that strategically release where skin is most compromised. My skin feels incredibly soft and smooth post-wash; when combined with the above retinol serum, I’ve found it to be the most heavenly combination for smoother, clearer skin.” — Lindsey Metrus, commerce director

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème 4.3 Sephora View On Sephora View On Olehenriksen.com “I'm not one to typically obsess over skincare, but I find myself reaching for this eye cream day and night and just before I apply makeup. I have some pretty bad under-eye darkness from genetics (and being tired doesn't help!) but I find that one quick swipe of this product over my bags helps immensely. I'll use this as a slight under-eye concealer for times that I'm heading out with no makeup to give my skin a little more life. The vitamin C really brightens up my complexion and gets me ready for the day!” — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer

Jason Wu Beauty “Goodnight Mr. Wu” Lip Mask Jason Wu View On Jasonwubeauty.com “This lip mask has been a lifesaver as the temperatures start to dip. I'm usually somewhat dehydrated (I'm working on it!) and the first things that start to show signs of dryness are usually my lips. This product has been the best thing for my lips recently, especially when I wear it overnight. I'll apply a thin layer with my fingertips and let the mask work its magic overnight. I'll apply it as I start to apply my makeup as well so that my lips will be soft and supple by the time I get to lip liner or lipstick.” — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer These Are the 11 Best Lip Oils of 2022

Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation Dior View On Dior.com “I was, of course, influenced by TikTok to buy this foundation this summer and somewhat forgot about it until this past month. I had been needing something lightweight but with medium coverage to allow my summer glow to shine through and keep my skin looking smooth and flawless, and this foundation ticks all the boxes. Using a brush was a game-changer with this one, as it didn't perform as well with my Beautyblender (it picked up the foundation instead of working it into my skin). However, a foundation brush will blend this product flawlessly and it gives me that lightweight, buildable, poreless yet natural look that I've been searching for. And the best part? This product just smells expensive — a factor that I absolutely love in any makeup product.” — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening & Curling Clean Mascara Sephora View On Sephora View On Tower28beauty.com “I can't tell you how in love I am with this mascara. I have often reduced the quality of a mascara to be completely dependant on the thickness of the brush, but I am in love with not only the artfully curved brush, but its volumizing formula, too. This mascara wand has a bouncy, curved spoolie that not only fans out (almost like a hairbrush) but packs some serious volume despite its thinner shape. I'm a big advocate for thick-wand mascaras, but this one has had my usual favorites collecting dust in my drawer. From the thick, smooth and lengthening formula to the ultra-volumized, non-spidery results this mascara gives me, it's safe to say I'm totally hooked.” — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer

Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum Sephora View On Sephora “I love any product that pulls double-duty. And this brow and lash serum from the celeb-praised brand Augustinus Bader does just that. After just three weeks of use, I've noticed longer lashes and the sparse spots at the end of my brows are slowly filling it. I can't imagine how I'll feel after three months. The results are worth the hefty price tag, and a little goes a long way. It’s also a great luxe gift to give this year.” — Brittany Talarico, deputy style director

Fig. 1 Hydrating & Balancing Toner Fig. 1 View On Fig-1.co “This toner does more than your average toner — that's because it's more like a watery serum than anything else. My dry, sensitive skin drinks this stuff up in seconds without even a whisper of redness so that I feel instantly dewy in a way that I thought previously unachievable for me.” — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer

RMS Beauty ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush Sephora View On Sephora “I've been a fan of RMS for a long time, which is why I was thrilled to learn that they came out with a new powder blush with a glowy finish. The product exceeded my expectations, delivering the right balance of color and glow to ace a no-makeup-makeup look. I (like much of Gen Z) harbor an ardent love of blush that borders on outrageous, so I was surprised by how much I adored this subtle flush of color. And, if you like a bolder flush, try layering this over a more pigmented cream product for a long-lasting, million-dollar-skin finish.” — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer

Aveeno Restorative Skin Therapy Oat Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond “Regular moisturizer doesn't work for me in the winter months. For all of those chronically dry-skinned folks who need more from their body cream in the chilly months, consider this lotion from Aveeno to be your next holy grail. I especially love it during ski season — it's just about the only body cream that doesn't leave me dry and itchy by the end of the day without making me so greasy that I worry I'll slip out of my snow pants. Buy this — seriously.” — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer

Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Smoothing Lip Scrub Dr. Brandt View On Drbrandtskincare.com “With all the balms, masks, oils, and scrubs stacked up on my vanity, it's easy for me to go days without reapplying the same product. But this is one jar I intentionally reach for any time my lips are chapped because its super-fine sugar crystals do a stellar job at gently exfoliating dead skin and prepping them for lipstick.” — Jackie Fields, deputy beauty director

Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Bodyscrub Bar 4 Molton Brown View On Moltonbrown.com “Love a bar soap. Love a body scrub. Definitely love when the two are combined. (It saves me time and water!) This slightly spicy-smelling hybrid has got black peppercorn to smooth skin without going overboard.” — Jackie Fields, deputy beauty director

By Rosie Jane DULCE Eau De Parfum Sephora View On Sephora “I haven't been able to stop spritzing By Rosie Jane's newest perfume since I first tried it out. The decadent vanilla scent is like the grown up version of the body mists I favored as a teen, but with a more sophisticated woodsy finish. (‘Think vanilla ice cream with a shot of whisky on the side,’ according to a press release.) It's sweet, subtle, and slightly addicting.”— Karli Bendlin, senior editor The 12 Best Perfumes of 2022

Espressoh Glassy Blush By The Glass Sephora View On Sephora.sg “It's no surprise that Espressoh's Glassy Blush By the Glass has been going viral for the past few months. The gel formula is unlike any other blush I've tried — it appears clear in the container, but when swiped on, turns into a beautiful pink pigment that's unique to your skin tone and pH. The result is a dewy, natural-looking flush that feels like nothing on the skin.” — Karli Bendlin, senior editor

Vacation x Prince Ball Boy Scented Candle Vacation View On Vacation.inc “It's officially candle season, and while I'm celebrating with the usual woodsy and warm fall scents, I've also added an unexpected new launch to the rotation. Vacation — the brand famous for its nostalgia-inspired sunscreens — recently collaborated with the tennis brand Prince for a limited-edition collection. The pièce de résistance? A 'Ball Boy' candle that smells like 'freshly un-canned tennis balls, Vacation sunscreen, Prince cotton sweatbands, and cucumber sandwiches,' as the brand describes it. The combination makes for a surprisingly refreshing scent, and the candle itself is housed in an aesthetically-pleasing jar that I'll be keeping on my dresser long after the wick burns down.” — Karli Bendlin, senior editor

Arkive All Day Everyday Shampoo & Conditioner Arkive View On Bloomingdales “This recently-launched shampoo (and conditioner!) by celebrity hairstylist Adam Reed might be my new obsession. My hair and I have a love/hate relationship because while it offers volume and beachy waves, it also leans oily and struggles with staying clean for more than two days between washes. This shampoo and conditioner duo has blown my mind with how clean it gets my hair. And it lasts! Reed is known for hair perfumes, so naturally the products smell amazing, but they're also super effective. My hair is salon-quality clean after using this pairing, and I can still use my other go-to hair products and sprays after washing without any negative effects. Also, because the formula is so gentle on your hair, you can use it more frequently so you don't always have to make plans around your hair washing schedule (we're all guilty of it!).” — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer

Joey Healy Luxe Brow Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On Joeyhealy.com “I was fortunate enough to get an appointment with celebrity brow stylist Joey Healy earlier this year, and while he was a delight to chat with, the reason he changed my life is because he introduced me to his Luxe Brow Powder. For someone with thick brows who likes a natural look, this powder is the perfect filler. To apply it, he taught me to brush my brow hairs up and down, look for gaps, and then apply a small amount of powder with an angled brush in between the hairs. My brows have never looked fuller. Because it's a powder, compared with a pencil, it looks much more natural. To finish the look, I swipe some of his Brow Structure Clear Set on top to lock my brows in place all day.” — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer The 9 Best Brow Growth Serums of 2022 | by PEOPLE

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation Yellow Undertones Dermstore View On Dermstore “I recently discovered this foundation from Oxygenetix — a favorite of Kourtney Kardashian — for being gentle on sensitive skin. The first time I tried it, I barely put any on my makeup sponge and was shocked when it covered my whole face (sheer coverage, but still!). A little goes a long way with this stuff, and the finish is completely smooth. It's so breathable, it feels like you're barely wearing anything — hence the name. And you can take a quiz to find your perfect shade, taking into account undertones in your skin. The longevity is also unreal (with a little help from good setting powder and spray). It's become my go-to foundation and I love it.” — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer

Exa ten18 Lash Amplifying Mascara Credo View On Credo Beauty “Another recently launched product, the Exa ten18 Lash Amplyfing Mascara has made my lashes go from dreary to dramatic. I have semi-long lashes to begin with so I don't always make the effort of putting on mascara, but the difference with this one is worth the wear. This mascara has a larger brush than others that I've used and it applies the perfect amount of product for a stunning length extension on my natural lashes. It doesn't look clumpy, it's easy to apply a second coat once dried for seamless day-to-night touch-ups, and all the ingredients are gentle meaning you can feel good about using it in the sensitive areas around your eyes. Catch me batting my lashes more often with this glamorous mascara.” — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer

Mounia Scalp Massager Mounia View On Mouniahaircare.com “I think people overuse the word 'game-changer,' but honestly, this scalp massager has been a game-changer for my shower routine. It makes a mundane task like washing your hair turn into a salon-worthy self-care experience. I’ve been using it for a few months and I’m not sure if it’s stimulating hair growth and removing buildup as promised, but it’s worth the $18 price tag just for the mid-shampoo head massage moment.” — Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor

Ouai Hair Oil 4.5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target “This hair oil has replaced all my other hair oils. It's not too heavy, and I can apply it all over my strands without feeling greasy. I use this oil on wet and dry hair almost daily (I even use this to slick back my hair). Another plus is that it smells so luxurious and has notes of gardenia, violet, and white musk - you can skip the perfume when you use this.” — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager

Good Molecules Pineapple Exfoliating Powder Ulta View On Ulta “Mixing this powder with any cleanser creates the perfect exfoliant. It's incredibly gentle on the skin and so easy to use. I use it two to three times a week and mix it with my body wash to exfoliate my legs before shaving. I feel like I have a new layer of skin after using this. And my favorite use for this is as a lip scrub. I find most lip scrubs to be too chunky, but after mixing the powder with a little bit of water, I can achieve the most seamless lipstick application afterward.” — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager

Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector in Quartz Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com “This is the perfect eyeshadow topper. I love it on top of a nude shade for some extra glimmer. My favorite thing about this shadow is that it adds an extra sheen to your eye look without feeling too thick. It looks so stunning in photos, especially when the light catches it.” — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40 4.5 ILIA View On Sephora View On Dermstore View On Iliabeauty.com “This is my holy grail. I like a neutral look when it comes to makeup, and this makes my skin look supple and evens out my redness and skin tone perfectly. I feel like ILIA made this just for me. I love the way this tint both looks and feels on my skin; it's dewy, it's moisturizing, it's lightweight, it includes SPF… If there's one thing I put on my face for the day, this is it.” — Erika Reals, commerce editor