Below, we're rounding up the makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrances that made us do a double-take last month — and then reach for them again and again. From an eye serum with ginseng and retinol to a rich and radiant blush that melts into the skin, these are the best beauty products the PEOPLE team tried in July.

At PEOPLE, we take beauty testing very seriously. We sift through hundreds —nay — thousands of pitches and products on a regular basis, carefully swatching, spritzing, and applying the latest and greatest offerings so that we can then share with you, dear readers, those that are worth your hard-earned money. And we're keenly aware that beauty products are subjective, which is why we consult with experts like dermatologists, makeup artists, and hairstylists to determine what will best suit our specific skin and hair types, and we also boast a large testing pool of varying beauty needs so that we're each giving the products a fair trial before writing them off. Sometimes, though, there are those especially shiny offerings that we feel the need to shout from the mountaintop of bottles, tubes, and compacts, which is why we started this monthly series of our absolute favorite picks.

YSE Beauty Liquid Glow Body Oil YSE Beauty View On Ysebeauty.com “I only bust out the shimmer body oil for special occasions, and a recent poolside cocktail party provided the perfect opportunity to try this one from Molly Sim's new YSE Beauty line. For starters, the bottle is beautiful — just having it on my bathroom counter makes me feel like a woman who lounges on yachts in the South of France instead of a mom who barely gets to sit down at the local beach. The meadowfoam and grapeseed oil blend feels really luxe, but not at all greasy, and it's spiked with the perfect amount of sparkle to give you a bronzy glow.” — Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director Price at time of publish: $58

Pacifica Future Youth Foaming Cleansing Gel Pacifica View On Pacificabeauty.com View On Ulta “I have tried many, many face cleansers over the past few years, and Pacifica's Future Youth Foaming Cleansing Gel is now officially one of my favorites. Not only is it gentle and soothing for stressed, aging skin, but the strawberry seed oil (which is packed with phytonutrients) smells so heavenly — it actually makes me look forward to washing my face each morning and night.” — Erika Reals, senior commerce editor Price at time of publish: $14

Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation View On Amazon View On Target “I grew up on Neutrogena products, and the older I get, the more I find myself returning to the basics. This foundation serum from Neutrogena functions as both a hydrating serum and a buildable foundation, simplifying my morning routine while giving me lightweight coverage and a dewy summer look. I top it off with the brand’s invisible face sunscreen for a fully protected and camera-ready face.” — Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor Price at time of publish: $16

Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning Mascara View On Benefitcosmetics.com “Benefit is a mecca for mascara lovers, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s new Fan Fest mascara is a must-have. I’ve never used a mascara that amplifies and flatters my almond-shaped eyes until I used this one, which lives up to its name by creating a natural wispy cat-eye look. A lift with my lash curler and two swipes of this mascara and I’m set for the day (did I mention it doesn't flake or smudge?).” — Michelle Lee, editorial assistant Price at time of publish: $28

Tower 28 SOS Barrier Recovery Cream View On Revolve View On Sephora View On Tower28beauty.com “Whenever I use this hyaluronic acid and ceramide-filled moisturizer (the newest addition to Tower28’s skincare lineup), my skin feels plump, hydrated, and clarified – all pluses in my book. It also feels luxe on the skin without feeling heavy or overbearing, which is a win for my summer routine.”— Michelle Lee Price at time of publish: $25 The 13 Best Face Moisturizers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

NudeStix Blot & Blur Mattifying Primer Stick 4.6 Sephora View On Glopalstore.com View On Macy's View On Sephora “It’s rare that I'll apply a product, have my eyes bug out of my head, and whisper to myself, Whoa. But that’s exactly what happened when I swiped the Nudestix Blot and Blur primer stick across my post-pool day T-zone and watched a trail of matte skin lie in its wake. As a primer, oil-absorber, and general pore-blurring agent all in one, this stick has been a lifesaver in the especially swampy days that July brings. I often worry that stick products can feel too thick or even pick up my makeup during hot months, but this stick has been a weightless layer that helps me craft the perfect summer glow without disturbing my foundation underneath. Plus, it's packed with skin-loving, calming ingredients like mugworm extract, heartleaf, and vitamin E. My skin has never looked better.”— Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer Price at time of publish: $34

Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Scalp & Hair Sunscreen Mist Ulta View On Ulta “In summer, I give my coils a much-needed break by braiding my hair. The upside? No daily twisting and tugging. The downside? The style exposes my scalp when it's peak sunny out. Lately, I have been protecting it with this spray. The water-resistant formula comes out of a targeted nozzle, so I can get protection exactly where I need it. Bonus: it has an awesome tropical scent.” — Jackie Fields, deputy beauty director Price at time of publish: $13.50

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bluemercury.com View On Patmcgrath.com “It's the summer of stick products for me, as it seems, and this blush balm is no exception. Pat McGrath's products are known for delivering pigment and dimension, and that's exactly what I got when I first tried this stick in the shade 'Divine Rose.' This formula is not only creamy, rich, and radiant, but it's extremely buildable, too. You can apply it straight to your cheeks and tap it in with your fingers for a bolder look, or you can take an angled brush (my preferred method) and swipe it along the top of the stick to then stipple onto your cheeks, leaving a natural-looking flush that melts perfectly into your summer tan. I'm using this balm every single day and have taken it on all of my July trips — and I don't see that changing anytime soon.” — Alyssa Brascia Price at time of publish: $29

Dr. Loretta Universal Glow Daily Defense Mineral Sunscreen Fluid SPF 40 Dr. Loretta View On Nordstrom View On Drloretta.com View On QVC “The Dr. Loretta Universal Glow sunscreen is my new go-to suncare product. It's a mineral formula but comes out of the bottle slightly pink so that it blends into any skin tone without leaving a white cast. The finish is dewy (not sticky) and sits gorgeously under makeup. This is the only sunscreen I'll be wearing all summer!” — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer Price at time of publish: $60

R+Co BLEU Blonded Brightening Masque R+Co BLEU View On Bluemercury.com View On Dermstore View On Randco.com “R+Co Bleu's Blonded Brightening Masque has been the answer to my summer hair woes. After one too many days spent lounging by the pool, my strands were in desperate need of some TLC to reverse the dryness left behind by chlorine and sun exposure. Thankfully, this new mask is packed with hydrating ingredients like shea butter and vitamins B & E that my thirsty hair soaked right up. As a blonde, though, the real kicker for me is the mask's ability to prevent dullness and yellow tones, thanks to the inclusion of antioxidant-rich pigments that counteract current and future oxidation (which causes color to fade!).” — Karli Bendlin, senior editor Price at time of publish: $73

Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour Ulta View On QVC View On Tartecosmetics.com View On Ulta "If you've been mesmerized by Alix Earle's application of Tarte's Sculpt Tape Contour, then you've probably also wanted to get your hands on the sponge-tipped wand to see what the hype is about. I certainly fell into this camp and was so excited to try out the viral product myself, carefully dotting it along my forehead, jawline, nose, and cheekbones before blending out with a damp sponge. The product blends seamlessly into my makeup and gives me a natural-looking bronzy glow sans streaking, pilling, or any other undesirable effect you can sometimes get from a contouring product. My only complaint is that the sponge tip does get a bit messy, so I tend to wipe it with a tissue when it gets to be too soaked with product." — Lindsey Metrus, commerce director Price at time of publish: $35

Chanel UV Essentiel Complete UV Protection Sunscreen Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Chanel.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue "I hate to admit it, but I was historically really awful about applying sunscreen daily. I know, I know — having been a beauty editor for a number of years, it's even more of a cardinal sin. But my issue is that most products tend to break me out and I've had a hard time coming across a formula that actual works with my skin instead of against it. However, this gel-cream formula has been an absolute dream. Yes, it comes with a hefty price tag, but I actually find that my skin looks better with continued use thanks to natural extracts like ginger and licorice (both great for inflammation) and glycerin and dimethicone to keep the skin moist and supple. I've tried countless sunscreens from physical to chemical to drugstore blends, and nothing quite compares with this." — Lindsey Metrus Price at time of publish: $60

Knesko Nano Gold Repair Collagen Face Mask Knesko View On Knesko.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue “I’m not one to overspend on beauty products, but if you want to bring a true spa experience home, the Knesko Nano Gold Repair Collagen Face Mask is absolutely worth the cost. It contains actual 24K colloidal gold (which has anti-aging and anti-inflammatory benefits), hyaluronic acid, aloe extract, and rose, among other rich ingredients. While the main benefits are related to anti-aging — tightening skin, de-puffing inflammation, replenishing the moisture barrier, and repairing damage — there are also many general skin benefits. I have ongoing acne breakouts and this mask gave my skin an incredible glow that lasted all day and kept my skin looking clear for days after.” — Madison Yauger, senior commerce staff writer Price at time of publish: $155

Tula Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Tula View On Tula.com View On Ulta “I absolutely love this skin tint sunscreen from Tula. It's the perfect all-day wear option for summer any time you want a lightweight, glowy finish. You'll need to take a shade match test on the site to determine which shade is best (I wear #5, light-neutral), and I can confirm it's accurate and blended in perfectly with my skin. I apply the tint with my fingertips, rubbing it into my skin until it completely absorbs. It dries within minutes and creates the most radiant brightness. I have received so many compliments on my skin the last few weeks since using this product, but it's honestly just the finish of this tint. I wore this consistently on a recent beach family vacation to adequately protect my skin while still providing some coverage for the millions of photos taken, and I love how light it is and how it makes my skin look. It's the perfect summer product, but you can (and should!) use it year-round because UV rays don't take vacations!” — Madison Yauger Price at time of publish: $40

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum Amazon View On Amazon “I'm not typically someone who buys eye serums and creams, but I purchased this on a whim. To my delight, this eye serum is light and refreshing. Its name, 'Revive,' is a perfect fit, as I have noticed my dark circles getting lighter. I even apply it all over my face and neck, not just under my eyes. My complexion is noticeably brighter after using this serum for the past three weeks. Despite containing retinol, it does not dry out or irritate my skin, thanks to the ginseng and glycerin in its formula. This eye serum has become a staple on my vanity, and I don't see that changing any time soon.” — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager Price at time of publish: $17

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask 4.2 Sephora View On Revolve View On Sephora View On Summerfridays.com “The word 'obsessed' is an understatement when trying to describe my love for Jet Lag Mask, and while it's been on the market for a while, it's new to me (and I can't get enough). Although it's marketed as a mask, I like to use it as a thick moisturizer when I want my skin to stay extra hydrated. Whenever I use this product at night, I wake up with plump and moisturized skin that feels healthy. I also love how this product is thick but doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. It gives me the boost I’ve needed in this hot and dry weather.” — Dhara Patel Price at time of publish: $49

RMS Beauty SuperNatural Radiance Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen RMS Beauty View On Rmsbeauty.com “With so many SPF skincare products on the market, it's hard to pinpoint which ones are actually worth investing in. For me, I look for something that multitasks — offering broad spectrum protection as well as hydrating, nourishing and skin-evening properties. Made with natural peptides to help boost collagen production, this sunscreen serum offers a light, glowy tint and is a great solution for everyday coverage.” — Erika Reals Price at time of publish: $48 The 10 Best Hair Oils of 2023, Tested and Reviewed