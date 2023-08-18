This week in beauty, Jennifer Lopez inspired us to step our skincare game, Kelly Rowland made us reach for pink blush, Jessica Alba had us searching for the perfect rose lip color, and Khloé Kardashian is the reason we have appointments with our colorists for a total blonde makeover. Plus, makeup guru Mario Dedivanovic launched a game-changing concealer.

On the Carpet: Kelly Rowland’s Glam

Kelly Rowland is honored at the Black Excellence brunch. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

We don’t think you’re ready for this glam. Ahead of being honored at the Black Excellence Brunch in Los Angeles, Kelly Rowland’s makeup artist Ernesto Casillas created a “soft” but “sculpted” look for the star “that pulled from the blush and nude tones in the dress” he says. “The complexion was very important in creating this look. I needed a flawless base that would last all day, so I turned to my Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation in the shade 450w,” he says.

[Pro Tip: Casillas first applied the formula with a dense brush, then smoothed it out using a Beautyblender.] “After you’ve sculpted the face using your favorite contour products, you want to layer a pink blush on the cheeks. I used Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Color Fuse Blush in Hibiscus Haze."

On Instagram: Jennifer Lopez's Glow

Jennifer Lopez’s skin is ever-radiant, and the actress, musician and JLo Beauty founder served up further proof of that fact in a video on social media this week showing off her bare skin. “No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy,” the mom of two, who celebrated her birthday on July 24, captioned a video detailing her getting-ready process. While layering her That JLo Glow Serum and her That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer, she let us in on a little skin secret: She’s been wearing sunscreen since her 20s. “There’s no filters and no retouching on this video. Look at that! Bye, I love you.”

On the Press Tour: Jessica Alba's Perfect Lip Shade

Jessica Alba in New York City. Gotham/GC Images (2)

For her Honest Renovations press tour, Jessica Alba stepped out in one fashionable look after another. On Wednesday, she was spotted in two different outfits — a bold orange off-the-shoulder dress and a relaxed cream pants set. The common thread? Her rosy lip look created by makeup artist Maria Vargas. The pro combined shades from the Honest Beauty founder’s brand, first applying Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm in Summer Melon topped with Honest Beauty Gloss-C Lip Gloss in Rose Opal for the orange look. Later for the cream look, they used Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm in Lychee Fruit topped with Honest Beauty Gloss-C Lip Gloss in Rose Opal.

On Instagram: Khloé Kardashian’s Blonde Hair

When you’re a beauty editor, you know it’s going to be a busy week when the Kardashians hard-launch two hair changes. Not only did Kim Kardashian rock a bob for a SKIMS video to debut its latest innovation, the brand’s Ultimate Bra, but Khloé Kardashian, shortly after dropping a blonde pic showing off her Good American 'fit, then embodied tomato girl summer in a Dolce & Gabbana dress and freshly bleached hair. Khloé managed to show off her lighter look from every angle as she sipped from a wine glass and posed with daughter True. On one photo, she wrote, "il mio cuore è felice," which translates to, "my heart is happy."



On Shelves: Makeup By Mario Concealer

Makeup By Mario Surreal Skin Concealer launch. Makeup By Mario

Mario Dedivanovic needs no introduction. Having conceptualized some of the most memorable makeup looks on some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, in 2020 he launched his namesake makeup brand. Every day since, Dedivanovic has gotten requests to create a concealer. Finally, that day has come. The “groundbreaking” SurrealSkinAwakening Concealer comes in 22 self-setting shades. It’s also weightless, buildable, crease-proof and long-wearing. See for yourself and shop it now for $29 on sephora.com.