Here are the other winners of the best beach wagons that PEOPLE Tested.

Beach days are an amazing part of summer — everyone from Bella Hadid to Britney Spears would agree. But to truly enjoy a day on the sand, you need a lot of stuff . Sunscreen, chairs, umbrellas, books, drinks, snacks — it can all be way too much to carry! Luckily, that’s why beach wagons were invented. A good, sturdy beach wagon will transport everything you need from your car to your seaside spot , wheel easily over sand and rocky terrain, and fold up for convenient storage in your car when you’re not using it. There are a lot of beach wagons out there, but to help you choose the one that will make your beach day the absolute best, PEOPLE tested nearly 20 wagons, and one came out on top: the Beau Jardin Folding Wagon .

Best Overall: Beau Jardin Folding Beach Wagon 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros No assembly required, so it’s easy to use right from the day you get it

Easy to fold and store

High weight capacity at 300 pounds Cons Our testers didn't find anything wrong with this beach wagon If you’re looking for something easy to use, look no further than this beach wagon. The simple setup — it comes assembled and you just have to unfold it and go — makes it ideal for pretty much anyone. This wagon got top marks across the board, actually: it was easy to open and close, pulled well across the parking lot and sand, felt sturdy, held all our stuff, and doesn’t seem exorbitantly expensive for what you get. In fact, this is a rare beach wagon that didn’t get dinged any points during testing. The three cupholders and deep storage basket were great for toting all our essentials. It rolled well even when chock-full of stuff, and was basically just “the perfect beach wagon,” according to our tester. While we didn’t have any complaints about this wagon (minus the price, although it does seem worth it), the standout feature really is how compact and easy to fold it is. So it would work for anyone, but it would work especially well for people in a time crunch — you don’t lose even a second in the folding/unfolding process, which is major when trying to make the most of your time off! Weight: 28.9 pounds | Dimensions: 34.3 x 20 x 26.4 inches | Weight limit for cargo: 300 pounds | Assembly required: No People / Kaya Abrahamson The Best Soft Coolers Tested By Us

Best Budget: Seina Compact Collapsible Wagon 4.5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Easy to set up

Super lightweight

Doesn't take up a lot of room in the trunk Cons The tires don’t handle sand well, so this is more like an all-purpose wagon OK, let’s start with the big con: this is a wagon, not a beach wagon. The tires are very small, and they didn’t roll through the sand well. This is a really major concern, but if you’re looking to save a few bucks you may be willing to deal with it. That said, if you’re looking for more of a grocery cart, we really did like this wagon! The tires handled much better on hard surfaces like pavement. The material is high-quality and durable, especially for the price, and the wagon is super easy to set up — no assembly required, and opens and closes easily. So what would we use it for? Carrying loads to and from your car, like groceries, sporting equipment, and other big shopping hauls would be great. It doesn’t take up a lot of room in the trunk, which is another big plus. It’s also super lightweight — less than half of what our overall winner weighs — which adds to its versatility. No budget pick is ever perfect, but if you’re looking for more of an all-purpose wagon (or you’re just super strong and don’t mind pulling tiny wheels over sand), this is still a good option. Weight: 12.1 pounds | Dimensions: 29.50 x 17.90 x 18.50 inches | Weight limit for cargo: 150 pounds | Assembly required: No People / Jamie Griffin

Best with Big Wheels: Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beach Wagon 4.5 Swim Outlet View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Swimoutlet.com Pros Feels super high quality with durable materials

Handles sand extremely well

Easy to open and close Cons The wheels are big, which makes it heavier and harder to store This wagon is awesome. It holds a cooler, toys, a beach bag, and extras, and rolls great from concrete to sand. It also looked perfectly brand new after being tested, which is a nice perk! Our tester was really impressed by the material, which seemed “strong enough to last a long time.” For families who consistently lug a lot of things to and from the beach, this wagon is a truly excellent choice. But there is one big tradeoff: in order to have wheels that roll beautifully in sand, they have to be big. And big wheels are heavy. And a heavy wagon is hard to lift, carry, and store. This obviously isn’t a deal breaker — it’s too good a wagon to dismiss just because it’s heavy, and despite the weight, it actually is very simple to open and close. But it’s something to be aware of, especially if you’re a parent who ever travels to the beach solo with your kid(s) and could get weighed down (pun intended) by one more heavy thing to carry. Weight: 24.5 pounds | Dimensions: 24.6 x 36.2 x 21.4 inches | Weight limit for cargo: 150 pounds | Assembly required: No People / Monica Aguinaga The 5 Best Beach Canopies of 2022 for Shady Reprieve

Best All-Terrain: Gorilla Carts GCSW-7P Collapsible Folding Wagon 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros One of the only wagons we tested that came with brakes for the wheels

Material is sleek and durable

Easy to open and close Cons The wheels drag through sand, rather than move on top of it We really liked how smartly designed this wagon is: the material has a “tactical” quality to it, which lends itself to many different terrains, and the brakes on the tires (a standout feature we didn’t encounter often) also add to the versatility — no rolling away downhill! (Our tester, a photographer, said this wagon would be great for transporting her equipment to and from shoots.) Our tester did take off one point for the way the wheels moved through the sand — while not impossible, they do drag more than roll, which makes maneuvering a bit more challenging. Still, for all the other terrains this wagon handled well, including grass and pavement, it’s a solid choice. It folds and unfolds easily. It didn’t require much setup but does need slightly more assembly than the other wagons we gave top marks to because you have to unwrap the wagon cushion and then place it in the wagon once you’ve unfolded it, but minimal time is required to do this. Weight: 13.5 pounds | Dimensions: 21 x 25 x 15 inches | Weight limit for cargo: 150 pounds | Assembly required: Minimal People / Izzy Seely The 8 Best Weekender Bags That We've Tested in 2022