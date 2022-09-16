The 5 Best Beach Canopies of 2022 for Shady Reprieve

Here are the other winners of the best beach canopies that PEOPLE Tested.

Huddling your entire entire beach crew under a small umbrella is certainly no longer the norm. These days, head to any well-trafficked beach and you're sure to see loads of beach canopies and tents dotting the shoreline. Beach canopies are just as portable and convenient as umbrellas, while offering a lot more shade and sun protection — and to more people! But PSA, folks: a canopy is not an excuse to skip sunscreen. Yes, that even goes for ones that have SPF built into the fabric ( don’t worry: we rounded up some of the best celeb-approved sunscreens to try, too.) And if you don’t know what to look for in a beach canopy, don’t worry — PEOPLE tested 19 of them, and we’ll walk you through exactly how to find one that meets your needs. (Our favorite of the bunch? the Sun Ninja Pop-Up Beach Tent .)

Our tester found the material to be luxe and high-quality and felt like it would last for many beach seasons. Of course, with that comes the steep price: this canopy is almost $100 more than any other canopies we tested, and while it is great, that just might be too high a price for some folks. Still, if you’re looking for an easy-to-assemble, relaxing, shady beach canopy, we’d be remiss not to mention this one.

While it might take some trial and error to get the hang of how to set it up (the wind has to be blowing into it in the right way to keep it tented), once you do, it was the easiest assembly of all the tents we tried. Plus, the way it uses wind creates a soothing flapping sound (think of it like white noise) that honestly made our beach day even more relaxing.

You may have seen the Shibumi Shade canopy pop up (no pun intended) on your Instagram feed — this canopy is the influencer canopy-of-choice lately, and for good reason. For one, it’s so lightweight and compact — our tester felt like you could throw it into any beach bag. It’s so small because it’s engineered to use wind to prop itself up, meaning you need less hardware. And the smart engineering means that it actually provided the largest shade area of any our tester tried.

If you’re looking for a beach canopy you can use in many ways, though, this is the one.

This canopy is also well made and handled a windy beach day extremely well. You can fit a lot of people under it, which is also nice. It was easy to set up, but that was partially because our tester had a helper — if you were doing it alone, you might struggle a bit more. The only other negative (if you can even call it that) is that it took up a bit more space when collapsed than some of the other canopies we tried — it’s still very compact when stored, it’s just larger than most other models, so by nature it takes up a bit more room.

Of all the canopies we tried, the EZ-UP was definitely the most versatile: while it did incredibly well on the beach, you could also use it in a backyard, kids’ sporting event, or parking lot tailgate (in other words, it doesn’t need sand to be set up). So as far as bang for your buck goes, this is a great option because you can use it in a lot of different scenarios.

It easily rolls up into its carrying case, which is long but still fits in the backseat of a car. We found it easy and straightforward to set up. It held up well on a windy day, and the items stored in the bags stayed cool and didn’t overheat. Our tester said it was “everything you could want or need in a simple shaded space,” but did note that she and her boyfriend, both 6 feet and over, had to duck in certain spots because of the height of the canopy. But if you’re under 6 feet tall, there are no qualms.

The Qipi beach canopy is the closest thing you can get to a rented oceanside cabana that also fits in your backseat. The optional back wall gives you some extra sun and wind protection. Each of the four corners has an attached storage bag, giving you a safe, sand-free place to store essentials like sunscreen, water bottles, and other small items.

The only downside is this canopy is on the shorter side; it would be almost impossible to fit three adults in it. Two parents and a couple of little ones would be perfect, though.

It was very easy to assemble and disassemble: it pops right open, and all you have to do is put the stakes in the ground. When you’re done, it folds right back into itself. The canopy comes packed in a bag that has straps and is very slim, making storage simple as well as making it very easy to travel with. When open, the shade is substantial, and the fabric (which feels high-quality) is UPF50 as well.

This canopy is great for kids who maybe need a quick break from the sand — it’s almost like a three-sided camping tent, so they can sit on the nice, flat, bottom, cool off, and avoid being covered in sand if they're picky. (Pro tip: If your kid is melting down because of the sand, this canopy could also accommodate a quick nap pretty easily.)

It’s short and on the smaller side (too small for three people, for sure)

There are no major complaints about this tent, the only slightly annoying thing might be its tendency to track sand along with it since you’re filling it with sand regularly. But if you keep it in the carrying bag it comes with, it should be minor and manageable.

The coverage is great, and the fabric is UPF50 so you get some nice additional sun protection from the canopy itself. It lets a generous breeze through, so you really feel like you’re getting some relief on hot days. The material is also a nice quality, and it feels like this canopy is worth the price tag.

First of all, this canopy is so clever: it’s held in place by sand bags (which you fill yourself thanks to an included scoop) that are attached to the fabric sides of the canopy itself. The weight of the sandbags makes it super sturdy, even on the windiest days. And when you’re done using it for the day, just empty the sand and the canopy folds up into an included bag that easily fits in a beach wagon or tote. We were worried that the sand bags might be cumbersome to fill, but it took less than five minutes to set the whole thing up. The poles easily snap into place and once the sandbags are full, you’re all set.

Because of the design, it’s the most likely to track sand home of the canopies we tried

Comes with a scoop to scoop the sand into the side pockets and keep the canopy in place

Things to Consider Before Buying a Beach Canopy

Size



How many people do you need to fit in your canopy? How much shade are you looking for? How much room do you have to store your canopy when not in use? These are all important factors in determining which one is right for you. You'll also want to think about the height of the canopy as well, especially if you're tall and you don't want to have to duck down as you move about.

Ease of Assembly



How quickly you can set up and take down your canopy and whether the set-up can be done alone or with a second person are all important factors to consider (for instance, the EZ-UP Sierra II will require a buddy). For solo beach days, you're better off with a quick pop-up option like the Shibumi so as not to tap a fellow beach goer for help.

Portability



Do you usually drive or walk to the beach? How you get there will determine how important it is that your canopy comes with a carrying case and is easy to tote around. You'll also want to note the weight — the EZ-Up is deceivingly heavy at 31 pounds, while many others on this list are under 4 pounds.

Fabric



Pop-up rain storms, misty sea breeze, and beach humidity are all things that can damper a fabric that isn't water resistant, so make sure to note the "waterproof" indication before purchasing. (All of the canopies here are waterproof, with the exception of the Shibumi which is not listed as being water resistant on its site.) You'll also want to look for fabric that's lightweight yet durable, like polyester and Spandex, to regulate the temperature and provide good airflow. Finally, consider a UV-blocking material, like all of our winners have!) for added sun protection. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, a UPF 50 fabric blocks 98 percent of the sun’s rays reducing your exposure risk significantly.

Price



Beach canopies certainly run the gamut in terms of price tag. For example, while the Shibumi canopy was certainly the most expensive on our list, it provides a great deal of shade, is easy to assemble, and has nice curb appeal as well. However, if you don't have that much to spend, the Qipi will certainly suffice — it's all up to personal preference. Keep in mind, though, that summer products typically go on sale in the off-season, so look for deals as peak beach season nears a close.

How We Tested

We PEOPLE Tested 19 beach canopies to see which ones were the best for getting a shady break on a hot day. First, we noted how easy it was to transport the canopy to our beach spot. After setting up the canopies, we evaluated how well they stood up to hours in the sun and wind, whether they had any special features, and the quality of the construction. We then disassembled the canopy and noted how easy that was. Finally, our testers rated each canopy on portability, ease of use, performance, quality, and value.

Frequently Asked Questions Can I use a canopy at my beach? Check the local rules and regulations for the beach you plan to attend — some may have restrictions about when and where canopies and tents can be used (for example, the Shibumi isn't allowed in Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach, SC and Rehoboth and Bethany Beach, DE).

Are beach canopies machine-washable? Some fabrics are machine-washable, some aren’t — make sure you check the label on yours before running it on spin cycle. However, your best bet is to hand-wash your beach canopy outdoors with cold water and dish detergent to beat stubborn stains and baked-in sand and let air dry.

How do you keep a beach canopy from blowing away? If your beach canopy does not come with sand bags to weigh it down, consider creating your own sand bags by filling a pillowcase or tote bag with sand and tying it to the poles of your canopy. You can also purchase canopy weights that clip right onto the bottom of the poles for a less DIY option.

If your canopy has sidewalls, the tent will be more susceptible to toppling over if wind blows into the opening. On particularly windy days, remove the sidewalls until the wind subsides.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

