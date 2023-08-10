Whether your plans involve a soirée at the Dreamhouse or you end up stuck at a Mojo Dojo Casa House party, we found the best Barbie-inspired Halloween costumes for adults that will have you ready to “dance the night” away.

Though the cast’s bubblegum pink wardrobe is studded with Chanel, you can recreate these looks for a lot less by leaning into whichever decade you choose. Durran explains wanting to encapsulate the 60-plus years of Barbie’s fashion without lending the costumes too heavily to a certain period, so they could evoke nostalgia in fans of every age. “That was the intention — that it would touch different people's memories at different times," she said. "It's timeless.”

Barbie’s fashion influence has spanned decades of style, which makes these costumes pretty timeless — and is exactly what Oscar-winning costume designer, Jacqueline Durran, was going for. “I start off with 1959, obviously, then there’s the beach, which is very much influenced by the early ‘60s,” she previously told PEOPLE . “I tried to set up this idea that we were going through time, but at the same time, I wanted the passing of time to be related to the past of Mattel.”

If you’ve been dreaming about which pink ensemble you’ll try to recreate this October after watching Greta Gerwig’s Barbie , then you’re not alone — in fact, we’ve gone ahead and found the best costumes for you in advance. Whether you’re going for Margot Robbie’s fuschia western ensemble from her first real-world costume change or simply want to go all-pink in honor of the Barbiecore trend , we scoured the internet to find the best outfits to pay tribute to this American icon. (Don’t worry, we have options that bring the Kenergy, too.)

Todfiy Women Adult Pink Flare Pant Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This costume is great for the the fan who fell in love with Barbie’s first outfit change in the real world (and wants to twin with Ken). Who It’s Not Good For You’ll want to consider other options if the Western vibe isn’t your preferred style. One of the most recognizable costumes from Barbie is Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s matching Western outfits, which they don once they change out of their rollerblading costumes in the real world. But now with this spot-on costume that's available on Amazon, you can recreate this iconic look for yourself — with everything from the star-spangled bell bottoms to the pink paisley bandana that match Robbie’s look to a T. If you want to twin with your little one or your favorite Ken, grab a matching punchy pink outfit in a kid’s size from Spirit Halloween (which is nearly identical to this adult version) or go for Gosling’s black and white fringe ensemble for a couple’s look worthy of the big screen. Giddy up, Barbies and Kens! Price at time of publish: $43.99 Includes: Top, pants, bandana Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Spirit Halloween Skating Barbie Costume Spirit Halloween View On Spirithalloween.com Who It’s Good For This outfit is great for someone who wants to rock a comfortable costume and have the option for a matching kids’ and couple’s costume. Who It’s Not Good For The “skating Barbie” look isn’t great for someone who doesn’t want to wear tight-fitting clothing as part of their costume, like leotards and bike shorts. Want to channel Barbie’s big-screen style in a more comfortable, less glitzy way? While certainly less bejeweled, the Skating Barbie costume is anything but boring thanks to its psychedelic bodysuit and magenta bike shorts (which is actually a one-piece). This ‘80s-inspired look comes with matching neon knee and shoulder pads, along with a bright yellow fanny pack, a “Barbie”-emblazoned visor, and a pair of thick green hoops. You can make this look a family affair by picking up the similarly designed kid’s costume and a nearly-perfect rendition of Ken's skating costume when the duo cruised down the Venice Beach boardwalk. Rollerblades are optional, of course (but as Ken says, he “literally go[es] nowhere without them”). Price at time of publish: $49.99 Sizes: S-XL | Material: Polyester, spandex, nylon | Includes: Romper, knee pads, elbow pads, visor, earrings, fanny pack SplashNews.com

Spirit Halloween Pink Power Jumpsuit Spirit Halloween View On Spirithalloween.com Who It’s Good For This costume is perfect for someone who wants to stay comfortable all night while staying totally on theme. Who It’s Not Good For This one probably isn’t what you’ll go for if you want to channel timeless, “stereotypical” Barbie. Who said that good Halloween costumes had to be elaborate or uncomfortable to be good? This cotton jumpsuit is an on-theme and super easy option for the Barbie that just wants to feel comfortable while passing out candy or hitting the dance floor. It even comes with magenta sunglasses and a paisley bandana to pull together this look that practically jumped right off of the silver screen. And if anyone dares to ask who you’re supposed to be dressed as, you can simply turn around and flash the “Barbie”-emblazoned back — no explanation necessary. Twin with your little ones or opt for a plus size to get the perfect family or solo outfit that’s sure to be comfortable no matter what festivities your Halloween includes. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Cotton, polyester | Includes: Jumpsuit, sunglasses, headband Warner Bros. Pictures

Spirit Halloween Weird Barbie Costume Spirit Halloween View On Spirithalloween.com Who It’s Good For This costume is great for the avid Kate McKinnon fan (or if you used to scribble on your dolls). Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers going for traditional Barbie costume won’t get that with this outfit inspired by a new (yet all too familiar) type of doll from the film. Did you also have that one doll that you experimented with makeup, had a field day with colorful markers, and tried out new haircuts on? “Weird Barbie,” played by Kate McKinnon in the 2023 Barbie film, represents that one doll we all knew, loved, and forgot about — but you can certainly pick it up out of the depths of your old toy chest for inspiration this Halloween. This three-piece costume comes with a patchwork jacket and pants set, along with a Barbie-pink tee to layer underneath. Come on, “Weird Barbie,” let’s go party! Price at time of publish: $49.99 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester | Includes: Jacket, shirt, pants Warner Bros. Pictures

Spirit Halloween Barbie Cardigan Costume Amazon View On Amazon View On Spirithalloween.com Who It’s Good For This cardigan is great for someone who wants to be able to wear their Barbie outfit in their everyday lives, not just on Halloween. Who It’s Not Good For It only comes with a single cardigan (and heart-shaped sunglasses), so this isn’t the best option if you’re looking for a complete costume. Why not dress up in a costume that you can repurpose whenever you want to channel your favorite fashion doll? Enter, the Barbie Cardigan: a soft, bright magenta button-up sweater with white-striped trim and the signature Barbie logo on the front and back. This cardigan is perfect for a low-key Halloween spent watching movies with friends, and also a great option to re-wear no matter the time of year. If your vibe is comfy and cozy, then this Barbie-inspired cardi should be your go-to this October. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Sizes: S-XL | Material: Nylon, viscose, polyester | Includes: Cardigan, sunglasses

Spirit Halloween Classic Barbie Bodycon Dress Costume Amazon View On Amazon View On Spirithalloween.com Who It’s Good For This is the perfect mini dress for the Barbie-lover who wants to complete an (actually good) Barbie costume without spending more than $30. Who It’s Not Good For Seeing as this exact outfit wasn’t in the movie, someone who wants to recreate a character’s look won’t be able to do that with this one. This Barbie-emblazoned mini dress is begging to be worn to your next Halloween party; it will surely stand out in the crowd, and not just because of its bright pink hue. The one-shouldered silhouette adds something different to this bodycon dress, and it even comes with the matching “Barbie” nameplate necklace. If you want to complete the look with a standout accessory, you can add these Barbie-fied Aldo pumps for another nod to the character. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Sizes: S-XL | Material: Polyester | Includes: Dress, necklace

MelangCos Allan Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This polo is an easy and comfortable way for someone who wants to highlight one of Mattel’s most underrated dolls for Halloween. Who It’s Not Good For You won’t get a whole costume with this purchase, just the shirt — so you’ll have to dust off your own pair of navy blue shorts to complete the look. Allan may be discontinued, but this unsung Mattel doll was a hero in the film when it came to taking back Barbieland. In order to dress up like your favorite non-Ken doll (a.k.a. the only one), you’ll have to grab a pair of navy shorts and this rainbow-striped shirt, which bears a striking resemblance to the one Michael Cera wears in the film. You’ll be sure to stand out in a crowd full of Kens when you go as the one and only Allan this Halloween. Price at time of publish: $23.99 Sizes: S-3XL | Material: Rayon, nylon

Quesera Mermaid Tail Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This skirt (ahem, tail) is perfect for someone who wants to recreate Dua Lipa’s mermaid Barbie look this Halloween. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re wanting to dance all night, you may be a little constricted in this bodycon, floor-length skirt. If you can’t get Dua Lipa’s catchy Barbie anthem “Dance The Night” out of your head, then you’re not alone — and you might as well take some inspiration from it as you plan your Halloween look. Lipa’s Mermaid Barbie wears a sea-blue ensemble, which you can recreate with this glittering sapphire mermaid skirt and a matching seashell bralette, which we’ve also found for you. To really pull together this pop star-approved costume, you can tuck your tresses into a bright blue, wavy wig and finish it off with some aquamarine bling. Price at time of publish: $43.95 Sizes: S-XXL | Material: Polyester, spandex Warner Bros. Pictures

Lulus Like a Diamond White Sequin Strapless Jumpsuit Lulus View On Lulus Who It’s Good For This sparkly jumpsuit is perfect for anyone looking for a costume that they can re-use for future events. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re going for a true-to-the-film costume from the film, this one isn’t exactly the same kind that Robbie wore — but it’s pretty close. If you “don’t have anything big planned, just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies and choreography and a bespoke song,” then you’ll want to slip into this fully-sequined jumpsuit that looks pretty similar to Barbie’s sparkly number. Its soft, knit fabric allows you to move comfortably throughout the night while its fully-sequined exterior makes sure you catch the light on every dance floor. It even comes with no-slip straps on the bodice, so you can confidently twirl around with your Barbies and Kens all night long without fearing a wardrobe malfunction. Plus, you can re-wear this jumpsuit for future nights out. Price at time of publish: $99 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester Warner Bros. Pictures

Boohoo Barbie Crop Rugby Shirt Boohoo View On Boohoo.com Who It’s Good For This tube dress is a great option for someone who wants to stay comfy, yet still stylish during their Halloween festivities. It’s also great for shoppers who want to buy costume pieces that they can rewear. Who It’s Not Good For People who want to buy a costume set may not like this duo, as you have to buy the top and skirt separately. This Barbie is laid-back this Halloween, and you can get her look with this cropped pink and white rugby shirt that features an embroidered “Barbie” logo and the matching micro skirt. If you favor comfort over theatrics, then this perfectly-pink outfit will peak your interest because of its obvious inspiration (nobody will be wondering who you’re supposed to be) and loungewear-like pieces. Its super soft fabric feels comfortable enough to kick back on the couch in, yet the outfit is cute enough to head to a Halloween party after the credits roll on your favorite scary movie. Plus, you can wear them together or separately in your everyday life — making this a set we’d totally spend some cash on (and luckily, it’s relatively budget-friendly). Price at time of publish: $18 Sizes: XS-4XL | Material: Polyester, cotton

Spirit Halloween Gingham Dress Spirit Halloween View On Spirithalloween.com Who It’s Good For This dress can be repurposed as a regular sundress after Halloween, so someone who wants to buy a costume they can re-wear again would love this option. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not the best for someone looking to match with a partner, as there’s no children’s or men’s version of this outfit. Can’t stop thinking about Barbie’s pink gingham look she wore on the beach? Neither can we — and this romper is a more functional recreation of Robbie’s “Stereotypical Barbie” dress. Complete with an oversized pink seashell necklace and a matching hat, you, too, can become Beach Barbie after slipping into this pale-pink ensemble. Style with a pair of comfortable heels, sneakers, or Birkenstocks (just like flat-footed Barbie) to complete a look worthy of a sunny day in Barbieland. While this Spirit Halloween costume isn't available quite yet, you can order this shockingly similar outfit on Amazon (sans hat) if you just can't wait. Price at time of publish: Coming soon Sizes: S-3X | Includes: Belt with bow, dress, earrings, necklace, bracelet Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros.

Boohoo Barbie Badge Bandeau Mini Dress Boohoo View On Boohoo.com Who It’s Good For This baby pink tube dress is great for shoppers who want to channel Barbie’s style in an understated way and are looking for a more diverse size range. Who It’s Not Good For People who want to recreate an exact Barbie look won’t get that from this tube dress. This bubblegum pink tube dress is the perfect way to channel Barbie on Halloween without riffing too closely off of a character. You can make Barbie your own with this super wearable strapless mini, which is made from a soft, ribbed polyester and cotton blend, for maximum style and comfort. Throw on a pair of pink heels and grab your favorite shades for a look that any Barbie would feel confident in all night long. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizes: XS-4XL | Material: Polyester, cotton, elastane

Naggoo Floral Short Sleeve Beach Midi Dress Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Originally a casual summer dress, this maxi can be worn as a subtle nod to Margot Robbie’s final Barbie look and repurposed for warmer months and vacations. Who It’s Not Good For This casual look isn’t going to be an obvious ode to Barbie unless your friends have also seen the movie, so if you’re going for distinctiveness, this won’t quite cut it. You’ve seen glitzy dance party Barbie and beachside mermaid Barbie, but what about human Barbie? If you want to do something a little more pared-down this Halloween, but still make a nod to the film, then slip into this fluttery yellow maxi dress to recreate Barbie’s final look before choosing her new path in the real world. Plus, you can easily wear it again for an upcoming vacation or as a sundress in the warmer months. Yellow was this Barbie’s choice, but you can choose from 15 colors to find which one fits your fancy. All you need to add is a pair of Birkenstocks. Price at time of publish: $41.99 Sizes: S-XL | Material: 100% polyester

Spirit Halloween Rebel Rocker Ken Costume Spirit Halloween View On Spirithalloween.com Who It’s Good For This costume is a fun way for Kens to dress up in honor of Ryan Gosling’s dark-sided character (without acting like him). Who It’s Not Good For You’ll want to stick to something brighter if you want to channel Barbieland Gosling instead of the Kenland version. Throwing a party at your own Mojo Dojo Casa House? Move over, Barbie, because this Ken is taking Halloween by the reins. You can recreate Ryan Gosling’s patriarchal Ken look with this fringy black vest, lightning bolt-decorated track pants (plus a matching headband), fingerless gloves, and a black fanny pack with a heavy metal “Ken” printed across the front. Once you’re in costume, you’ll be ready to fight off the other Kens on the Barbieland beach, just as Gerwig intended. Price at time of publish: Coming soon Sizes: S-XL | Material: Polyurethane | Includes: Vest, pants, fingerless gloves, headband, fanny pack

Mattel Creations Official “I Am Kenough” Unisex Hoodie Mattel Creations View On Mattel.com Who It’s Good For This hoodie is great for anyone wanting to replicate Ryan Gosling’s iconic hoodie from Barbie. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a full-blown Ken costume with matching pants or accessories won’t get that with this single-piece purchase. One of the most memorable moments of the Barbie film is Ken wearing a tie-dyed “I am Kenough” hoodie, and lucky for you, this sweatshirt is available to pre-order right in time for Halloween. This is perfect for someone wanting to complete a couple’s costume in a comfortable fashion, or simply to have a souvenir from your movie experience. And who can deny the warm and fuzzy feeling inside when you remind yourself that you, too, are Kenough? Price at time of publish: $60 (pre-order) Sizes: S-3XL | Material: 100% polyester

Spirit Halloween Pink President Sash Spirit Halloween View On Spirithalloween.com Who It’s Good For This sash is the perfect add-on for someone who wants to recreate Issa Rae’s “President Barbie” outfit without splurging on an entirely new costume. Who It’s Not Good For Keep in mind that this doesn’t come with the rest of the character’s outfit, so you’ll need to use what you have (or buy new pieces) to complete “President Barbie’s” look. Want to dress up as your favorite character from Barbie, but don’t want to spend too much money in the process? Look no further than this replica of “President Barbie’s” sash, which is probably the easiest way to turn any outfit you already own into a Barbie-approved costume that’s sure to earn the popular vote. It’s all-white with metallic pink lettering to let everyone know who runs this party (news flash: it’s you). Price at time of publish: Coming soon Sizes: One size | Material: Polyester | Includes: One sash Warner Bros. Pictures

Fashion Nova Sisanie Striped Mini Dress Fashion Nova View On Fashionnova.com Who It’s Good For This dress is a great way to recreate the “Original Barbie” look in a party-appropriate way. Who It’s Not Good For If bodycon clothing isn’t your favorite, then you may not love this curve-hugging dress. The original Barbie is one for the ages, so if you want to channel a timeless Barbie look, this striped dress is the way to go. You can recreate Barbie’s retro one-piece with this black and white striped mini, a pair of thick, white cat-eye shades, and a pair of black stilettos if you’re feeling brave. Throw your hair in a curly ponytail and swipe on a great red lipstick, and you’re good to go. Price at time of publish: $20.99 (orig. $29.99) Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Cotton, acrylic Warner Bros. Pictures