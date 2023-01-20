We Tested the Best Bamboo Sheets for a Cooling Night's Sleep

We tested over 20 sets of bamboo bed sheets and narrowed them down to the comfiest, most breathable, eco-friendly options that hold up well in the wash. Our top choice is Bampure Bamboo Sheets , which boast a silky-smooth texture and a cool-to-the-touch feel.

Bamboo is an increasingly popular bedding fabric, and for good reason. The material is not only incredibly soft but also sustainable. Since the plant regrows quickly after harvesting, bamboo is considered a renewable resource. According to textile expert Deborah Young , it's also naturally antimicrobial, meaning it doesn't harbor bacteria (or odor).

Best Overall BAMPURE 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Silky-soft feel

Cool and breathable

Durable with nice stitching Cons Minor wrinkling

No twin XL Earning perfect scores in nearly all our tests, Bampure is our number one pick. We were impressed with these sheets right out of the box, noting the silky-soft texture, subtle shine from the sateen weave, and cool-to-the-touch feel. The construction seemed durable and well-made, too, with really nice stitching. A stretchy, deep-pocket fitted sheet makes it easy to make the bed, and an extra flap on the pillowcases offers a tidy, tucked-in look. These bed sheets are exceptionally breathable and don't seem to warm up from body heat. Plus, they held up really well in the wash, with no visible signs of wear and tear or shrinkage. While the fabric was slightly wrinkly after laundering, there aren't as many creases as other natural materials like cotton, and it seems to get even softer with every wash. According to the brand, these sheets are woven from organic bamboo-derived viscose. Though it doesn't mention a specific organic certification, they're Oeko-Tex certified to ensure chemical safety. All things considered, we think the price is more than reasonable for such a high-quality set. Price at Time of Publish: $91.99 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson

Best Budget Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Cosyhousecollection.com Pros Soft to the touch

Consistently smooth

Cool and breathable Cons Tight fitted sheet

No certifications Bamboo bed linens can be expensive, but Cosy House Collection makes a great budget option. Out of the packaging, these sheets were soft to the touch, without any visible defects. While the fitted sheet was a little snug, it has elastic on the sides to keep it in place. (The brand says it's 16 inches deep, but we're skeptical and think it may not work on a thicker mattress.) We found the fabric to be consistently smooth. It felt cool and breathable while our tester was on it, though it got slightly warmer after a few minutes. The sheets appeared to be in good condition after washing, with no noticeable shrinkage or loose threads. We also like that they come in 13 colors. Price at Time of Publish: $55.95 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Plain square | Certifications: None People / Dera Burreson

Best Investment Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Cozy Earth Pros Silky-smooth feel

Luxuriously soft

Cool to the touch Cons Pricey Cozy Earth has Oprah's stamp of approval, and we're here for it. The quality of these splurge-worthy sheets was apparent right out of the packaging. They're silky but not in a slide-off-everything kind of way and have a subtle sheen that catches the light. This bamboo sheet set felt immediately cool to the touch. The fabric felt breathable while lying in bed and remained cool after a few minutes. What's more, the material was just as soft — maybe even softer — after we ran the sheets through the wash, with no loose seams in sight. There were some slight wrinkles, but they smoothed out by hand pretty well. These sheets are undoubtedly expensive, but if you can swing the price, we think they're worth the investment. Price at Time of Publish: $279 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson

Best Cooling California Design Den Super Soft 100% Bamboo Sheets 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Consistently cool

Silky-smooth and soft

Excellent value Cons Loose threads after washing

No twin or twin XL Calling all hot sleepers! California Design Den's bamboo sheets are extremely cool to the touch and remain cool after laying in them for a few minutes. They're an excellent choice for warm summer months, humid climates, and those prone to year-round night sweats. The bamboo-derived rayon fabric is insanely soft, silky-smooth, and luxurious. It looks and feels sturdy and held up well enough in the wash, save for a few loose threads. The fitted sheet and pillowcases were a good fit too. In the end, we think the price is a steal. Price at Time of Publish: $64.99 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Plain square | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson

Best Sateen The Company Store Company Cotton Rayon Bamboo Sateen Sheet Set 4.5 The Company Store View On Home Depot View On The Company Store Pros Sumptuously smooth and silky

Hotel-like feel

Consistently cool Cons Loose threads after washing

No certifications "Sateen sheets have a lustrous face and a matte back, with a softer drape than percale," says textile expert Saana Baker. If you're a fan of the sumptuously smooth weave, The Company Store might be your best bet. We found these amazingly luxurious sheets reminiscent of five-star hotel bedding. They're also cool to the touch and maintain a comfortable temperature, even with multiple dogs snuggling up and a laptop computer running on top. We noticed some minor loose threads and slight shrinking after laundering these sheets, but the fitted sheet and pillowcases still fit just fine. The price is a bit high, but you shouldn't hesitate to buy them if they're on sale. Price at Time of Publish: $146.30 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: None People / Dera Burreson

Best Linen Blend Kassatex Linen-Bamboo Sheet Set 4.7 Kassatex View On Kassatex.com Pros Lightweight and soft

Very breathable

Moisture-wicking Cons Some loose threads

Crafted from 60 percent linen and 40 percent bamboo-derived rayon, you can count on these sheets to be naturally breathable with moisture-wicking properties. While we noticed a few loose threads, they seemed sturdy and well-made at first glance. We are also fans of the lightweight and soft feel and think they'd be a stellar choice for summer. Unlike sateen, the plain square weave lends to a soft, matte texture and an easy-breezy elegance. The flexible material also makes it easy to make the bed. These sheets didn't appear to shrink in the wash, and we expect them to get softer over time. They only come in two sizes (queen and king), and the price is a little steep. But other than that, we have no complaints. Price at Time of Publish: $170 Sizes: Queen, king | Weave: Plain square | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson

Best Deep-Pocket Luxome Luxury Sheet Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Luxome.com Pros Temperature regulating

Smooth texture

Softens over time Cons No top/bottom tags

Not super soft at first If you have a thicker mattress or use a topper, go with Luxome. The brand's bamboo-derived viscose Luxury Sheet Set includes a 17-inch-deep fitted sheet. While it doesn't have top-bottom tags indicating how to position it, the extra-deep design is ultimately easy to get on your mattress. The sateen weave makes for a smooth texture. And although these sheets aren't as soft as others off the bat, they launder well and soften with every wash. We were impressed by the cooling capability, so if you're in the market for temperature-regulating sheets that are easy to fit over a mattress, we say go for it. Price at Time of Publish: $179.99 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson

Best Set Simply Organic Bamboo Sheet Set 4.4 Simply Organic Bamboo View On Simplyorganicbamboo.com Pros Silky-soft feel

Lightweight and breathable

Extra-deep fitted sheet Cons Some loose threads

Inexact sizes We also liked this set from Simply Organic. While we noticed a few loose threads upon taking these sheets out of the box, they appear to be of good quality and have an immediate soft and silky feel. They're very breathable and lightweight, making them an excellent choice for summer use or year-round hot sleepers. Despite the loose threads, they held up well in the wash, too. The only other thing to note is that a couple of the sizes are inexact (twin/twin XL and full/queen), which could result in excess fabric, depending on the size you get. Still, the 18-inch-deep fitted sheet makes it easy to make the bed. Price at Time of Publish: $179 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: Ecocert, Oeko-Tex People / Rachel Marek