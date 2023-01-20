We Tested the Best Bamboo Sheets for a Cooling Night's Sleep

Shopping People Tested The Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our pick for a cooling night's sleep is Bampure Bamboo Sheets By Theresa Holland Published on January 20, 2023 10:18 AM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Rachel Marek Bamboo is an increasingly popular bedding fabric, and for good reason. The material is not only incredibly soft but also sustainable. Since the plant regrows quickly after harvesting, bamboo is considered a renewable resource. According to textile expert Deborah Young, it's also naturally antimicrobial, meaning it doesn't harbor bacteria (or odor). We tested over 20 sets of bamboo bed sheets and narrowed them down to the comfiest, most breathable, eco-friendly options that hold up well in the wash. Our top choice is Bampure Bamboo Sheets, which boast a silky-smooth texture and a cool-to-the-touch feel. Scroll down for the best bamboo sheets PEOPLE tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: BAMPURE Bamboo Sheets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Cosy House Collection Bamboo Sheets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cooling: California Design Den Super Soft Bamboo Sheets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sateen: The Company Store Company Cotton Sateen Sheet Set at Home Depot Jump to Review Best Linen Blend: Kassatex Linen-Bamboo Sheet Set at Kassatex.com Jump to Review Best Deep-Pocket: Luxome Luxury Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Set: Simply Organic Bamboo Sheet Set at Simplyorganicbamboo.com Jump to Review Best Color Selection: My Sheets Rock The Regulator Sheets at Mysheetsrock.com Jump to Review Best Overall BAMPURE 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Silky-soft feel Cool and breathable Durable with nice stitching Cons Minor wrinkling No twin XL Earning perfect scores in nearly all our tests, Bampure is our number one pick. We were impressed with these sheets right out of the box, noting the silky-soft texture, subtle shine from the sateen weave, and cool-to-the-touch feel. The construction seemed durable and well-made, too, with really nice stitching. A stretchy, deep-pocket fitted sheet makes it easy to make the bed, and an extra flap on the pillowcases offers a tidy, tucked-in look. These bed sheets are exceptionally breathable and don't seem to warm up from body heat. Plus, they held up really well in the wash, with no visible signs of wear and tear or shrinkage. While the fabric was slightly wrinkly after laundering, there aren't as many creases as other natural materials like cotton, and it seems to get even softer with every wash. According to the brand, these sheets are woven from organic bamboo-derived viscose. Though it doesn't mention a specific organic certification, they're Oeko-Tex certified to ensure chemical safety. All things considered, we think the price is more than reasonable for such a high-quality set. Price at Time of Publish: $91.99 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson Best Budget Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Cosyhousecollection.com Pros Soft to the touch Consistently smooth Cool and breathable Cons Tight fitted sheet No certifications Bamboo bed linens can be expensive, but Cosy House Collection makes a great budget option. Out of the packaging, these sheets were soft to the touch, without any visible defects. While the fitted sheet was a little snug, it has elastic on the sides to keep it in place. (The brand says it's 16 inches deep, but we're skeptical and think it may not work on a thicker mattress.) We found the fabric to be consistently smooth. It felt cool and breathable while our tester was on it, though it got slightly warmer after a few minutes. The sheets appeared to be in good condition after washing, with no noticeable shrinkage or loose threads. We also like that they come in 13 colors. Price at Time of Publish: $55.95 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Plain square | Certifications: None People / Dera Burreson Best Investment Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Cozy Earth Pros Silky-smooth feel Luxuriously soft Cool to the touch Cons Pricey Cozy Earth has Oprah's stamp of approval, and we're here for it. The quality of these splurge-worthy sheets was apparent right out of the packaging. They're silky but not in a slide-off-everything kind of way and have a subtle sheen that catches the light. This bamboo sheet set felt immediately cool to the touch. The fabric felt breathable while lying in bed and remained cool after a few minutes. What's more, the material was just as soft — maybe even softer — after we ran the sheets through the wash, with no loose seams in sight. There were some slight wrinkles, but they smoothed out by hand pretty well. These sheets are undoubtedly expensive, but if you can swing the price, we think they're worth the investment. Price at Time of Publish: $279 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson Best Cooling California Design Den Super Soft 100% Bamboo Sheets 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Consistently cool Silky-smooth and soft Excellent value Cons Loose threads after washing No twin or twin XL Calling all hot sleepers! California Design Den's bamboo sheets are extremely cool to the touch and remain cool after laying in them for a few minutes. They're an excellent choice for warm summer months, humid climates, and those prone to year-round night sweats. The bamboo-derived rayon fabric is insanely soft, silky-smooth, and luxurious. It looks and feels sturdy and held up well enough in the wash, save for a few loose threads. The fitted sheet and pillowcases were a good fit too. In the end, we think the price is a steal. Price at Time of Publish: $64.99 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Plain square | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson Best Sateen The Company Store Company Cotton Rayon Bamboo Sateen Sheet Set 4.5 The Company Store View On Home Depot View On The Company Store Pros Sumptuously smooth and silky Hotel-like feel Consistently cool Cons Loose threads after washing No certifications "Sateen sheets have a lustrous face and a matte back, with a softer drape than percale," says textile expert Saana Baker. If you're a fan of the sumptuously smooth weave, The Company Store might be your best bet. We found these amazingly luxurious sheets reminiscent of five-star hotel bedding. They're also cool to the touch and maintain a comfortable temperature, even with multiple dogs snuggling up and a laptop computer running on top. We noticed some minor loose threads and slight shrinking after laundering these sheets, but the fitted sheet and pillowcases still fit just fine. The price is a bit high, but you shouldn't hesitate to buy them if they're on sale. Price at Time of Publish: $146.30 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: None People / Dera Burreson Best Linen Blend Kassatex Linen-Bamboo Sheet Set 4.7 Kassatex View On Kassatex.com Pros Lightweight and soft Very breathable Moisture-wicking Cons Some loose threads Limited sizes Crafted from 60 percent linen and 40 percent bamboo-derived rayon, you can count on these sheets to be naturally breathable with moisture-wicking properties. While we noticed a few loose threads, they seemed sturdy and well-made at first glance. We are also fans of the lightweight and soft feel and think they'd be a stellar choice for summer. Unlike sateen, the plain square weave lends to a soft, matte texture and an easy-breezy elegance. The flexible material also makes it easy to make the bed. These sheets didn't appear to shrink in the wash, and we expect them to get softer over time. They only come in two sizes (queen and king), and the price is a little steep. But other than that, we have no complaints. Price at Time of Publish: $170 Sizes: Queen, king | Weave: Plain square | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson The 8 Best Comforters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Deep-Pocket Luxome Luxury Sheet Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Luxome.com Pros Temperature regulating Smooth texture Softens over time Cons No top/bottom tags Not super soft at first If you have a thicker mattress or use a topper, go with Luxome. The brand's bamboo-derived viscose Luxury Sheet Set includes a 17-inch-deep fitted sheet. While it doesn't have top-bottom tags indicating how to position it, the extra-deep design is ultimately easy to get on your mattress. The sateen weave makes for a smooth texture. And although these sheets aren't as soft as others off the bat, they launder well and soften with every wash. We were impressed by the cooling capability, so if you're in the market for temperature-regulating sheets that are easy to fit over a mattress, we say go for it. Price at Time of Publish: $179.99 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: Oeko-Tex People / Dera Burreson Best Set Simply Organic Bamboo Sheet Set 4.4 Simply Organic Bamboo View On Simplyorganicbamboo.com Pros Silky-soft feel Lightweight and breathable Extra-deep fitted sheet Cons Some loose threads Inexact sizes We also liked this set from Simply Organic. While we noticed a few loose threads upon taking these sheets out of the box, they appear to be of good quality and have an immediate soft and silky feel. They're very breathable and lightweight, making them an excellent choice for summer use or year-round hot sleepers. Despite the loose threads, they held up well in the wash, too. The only other thing to note is that a couple of the sizes are inexact (twin/twin XL and full/queen), which could result in excess fabric, depending on the size you get. Still, the 18-inch-deep fitted sheet makes it easy to make the bed. Price at Time of Publish: $179 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Certifications: Ecocert, Oeko-Tex People / Rachel Marek Best Color Selection My Sheets Rock The Regulator Sheets 4.5 My Sheets Rock View On Mysheetsrock.com Pros Temperature-regulating Super breathable Holds up well in wash Cons Slightly thin Pricey No certifications My Sheets Rock bamboo sheets come in several tasteful hues, ranging from crisp white to rich burgundy to classic navy. But that's not the only thing we love about them. While the low thread count makes them somewhat thin, the lightweight material is super breathable, promising to wick away sweat and remain comfortably cool throughout the night. These sheets came out beautifully from the wash. They were still soft and bright, without any loose threads or other visible damage. Though there was some minor wrinkling, it smoothed out once we made the bed. The price is a little steep for such a thin material, but in the end, we were satisfied with the temperature-regulating design. Price at Time of Publish: $149 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Plain square | Certifications: None People / Rachel Marek The 8 Best Sleep Masks of 2023 to Block Out Light While Home or Away Things to Consider Before Buying Bamboo Sheets Material When shopping around for bamboo sheets, you'll see options made of bamboo-derived viscose, like our top pick Bampure Bamboo Sheets, and bamboo-derived rayon, like those from California Design Den. The materials are nearly identical, though viscose is sourced from bamboo pulp, and rayon comes from cellulose. Both viscose and rayon are generally cooling and naturally moisture-wicking. You'll also find fabric blends, which can enhance breathability and durability, as with the Kassatex Linen-Bamboo Sheet Set. Weave Bamboo sheets typically feature either a sateen weave or a plain square weave. The former uses a four-over, one-under threading pattern, and the latter follows a basic one-thread-over, one-under pattern. "There is no quality difference between the two; they simply cater to different tastes," says Baker. "Sateen is a denser structure, so more threads are needed, and this is reflected in higher thread counts." Sateen bed sheets also often have a silky-smooth feel and a subtle sheen, whereas a plain square weave will offer a matte finish. Certifications Young recommends looking for the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification when buying bamboo bedding. She explains that some brands may use harsh chemicals to soften the fabric, and this label ensures it's free of over 100 potentially harmful substances. Organic bamboo sheets may also have an Ecocert certification. This tells you the farming and manufacturing process adhered to strict standards, keeping soil fertility and living ecosystems in mind. How We Tested Bamboo Sheets Our editors selected 22 sets of bamboo sheets to try firsthand. We first inspected the quality out of the box, noting the look, feel, and any visible flaws. Next, we made the bed to assess the fit and see how the fabric smoothed out. We also evaluated how the sheets felt against our skin, whether they had a cooling quality, and how long they maintained a low temperature once in contact with body heat. Finally, we laundered them to check for shrinkage, wrinkling, and loose threads. Each set received a score for quality, texture, breathability, and durability, and those with the highest overall ratings were featured in this roundup. Frequently Asked Questions What type of bamboo sheet is best? The best bamboo sheets are ultra-soft, smooth, and breathable, with durable construction that holds up well over time. According to our tests, Bampure Organic Bamboo Sheets check all the boxes and then some. They're made of bamboo-derived viscose and carry an Oeko-Tex certification. Is there such a thing as 100% bamboo sheets? Yes, 100 percent bamboo sheets exist. They're usually made of bamboo-derived viscose (from the pulp of the plant) or bamboo-derived rayon (from cellulose). That said, bamboo bedding fabrics are often blended with other textiles, such as linen or cotton, to enhance breathability or reduce the price. Which bamboo sheets did Oprah recommend? Cozy Earth has made its way onto Oprah's highly coveted annual list of favorite things more than once. The brand's bamboo sheets made the cut multiple years in a row, but Oprah isn't the only celebrity who stands behind them. Hillary Duff, Nina Dobrev, and Mandy Moore are also Cozy Earth stans. People / Rachel Marek What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. The 9 Best Foam Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Sources PEOPLE uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Rekha, R. & Sudam, A. (2009). Bamboo: Green and breathable natural fiber. Man-Made Textiles in India. 52. 397-401. Gericke A & van der Pol J. (2010). A comparative study of regenerated bamboo, cotton and viscose rayon fabrics. Part 1: selected comfort properties. Journal of Consumer Sciences. Vol. 38.