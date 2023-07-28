From timeless to preppy and everything in between, these are the best places to buy ballet flats online.

Which is probably why so many celebrities have sported the style , including Katie Holmes, Kate Middleton, and Jennifer Lopez. Before you jump on the bandwagon, there are a few things to consider. With so many different variations and styles available, finding the best place to shop for ballet flats can be overwhelming, especially if you want a shoe that not only looks good but is also supportive and comfortable (which isn’t always the case for some flat shoe styles). With this in mind, we curated a list of our favorite places to shop for ballet flats with a good range of styles and colors, as well as the most high-quality construction, comfort, and support.

“Ballet flats are a timeless classic and iconic wardrobe must-have ,” says John Smith, a textile designer and stylist. Since ballet flats tend to have a sleek and simple design, Smith notes that they are also one of the most versatile shoe styles that can go with almost any outfit (especially if you're needing closed-toe shoes for work ). “Ballet flats have a certain elegance and sophistication to them which makes them an ideal choice for both casual and formal looks,” he adds.

Shopping for shoes online can get a bit tricky, which is why it helps to know where to shop. This is especially true for the trending ballet flat style, as it’s a shoe that boasts lots of comfort and versatility but also requires durability and craftsmanship to be on point (pun intended) in order to last.

Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Amazon is a great place to score some budget-friendly ballet flats that can be shipped quickly. Who It’s Not Good For While there are plenty of options across price points and styles, some people may be overwhelmed by the thousands of options to choose from. Amazon is another one of the best places to shop for ballet flats because the marketplace offers so many different varieties in brands, styles, colors, sizes, and prices — seriously, you can get a pair for just $7. And if you’re a Prime member, you can count on free shipping, easy returns, and the option to actually try on select ballet flats via Amazon's Try Before You Buy program (like the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat) before purchasing, which completely elevates the online shoe shopping experience. We also love shopping on Amazon because the lists feature allows you to save styles you love and wish to come back to (or easily share a wishlist for birthdays, holidays, and more). Price range at time of publish: $6.99-$495 Size Range: 3-16 | Return Policy: Free returns within 30 days of shipment | Shipping Policy: Free next-day and 2-day shipping for Prime members

Target Target View On Target Who It's Good For Anyone wanting to choose from ballet flats all under $75, with an option for in-store pick-up, will appreciate Target's offerings. Who It's Not Good For Retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom have a wider variety to choose from. Target is great for a host of things, but we especially love the retailer for its women's clothing and accessories, especially the shoe options. It's no surprise then that there are plenty of ballet flats to choose from online. We especially love A New Day's Jackie Ballet Flats, which feature a classic style and price tag of just $20. It's no secret that Target is up on the trends. The retailer offers all sorts of styles, including pointed toe, ankle wrapped, embellished, knit, and quilted ballet flats from its in-house brand A New Day to Madden Girl, Journee Collection, Dearfoams, and Allegra K. Price range at time of publish: $14.99-$69.99 Size Range: 5-12 | Return Policy: Within 90 days for most items, plus a free return label | Shipping Policy: Free shipping in the U.S. on orders $35+, free for RedCard members

DSW View On Dsw.com Who It’s Good For Plenty of budget-friendly ballet flats from a variety of brands can be found at this popular shoe retailer. Who It’s Not Good For While the price range is quite inclusive, there aren't as many high-end options compared to other places, such as Nordstrom.

DSW is home to classic and trendy ballet flat styles at excellent price points. We love the shoe retailer because it makes it easy to search for ballet flat styles with the site's filter feature, allowing you to shop by brand, size, width, color, toe shape, and more. Plus, it carries some really high-quality and durable options from trusted brands such as Sketchers, Lucky Brand (we love the ​​Emjane Mary Jane Ballet Flats), and Dr. Scholl’s. If you're a bride-to-be, the store also has several bridal options, including from Betsey Johnson and Franco Sarto. Price range at time of publish: $29.98-$399.99 Size Range: 3.5-13 | Return Policy: Within 90 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75

Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For If you prefer to have a breadth of quality options to choose from (in terms of brands and styles), Nordstrom is the place for you. Who It’s Not Good For While the retailer does offer options at a variety of price points, there may not be as many budget-friendly options compared to places like Amazon, Target, and DSW.

Nordstrom is another one of our go-to retailers for ballet flats because the department store offers so much variety (especially online) when it comes to designers, brands, and styles. Plus, if you have a rough idea of what you’re looking for, the website has an easy-to-navigate filter that allows you to narrow down your search while still showcasing different options. More perks of shopping at Nordstrom: free standard shipping on all orders, a lenient return policy, and a seamless return or exchange process. Not to mention you can score some great deals when shopping during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which goes through August 6. Price range at time of publish: $40.99-$289.99 Size Range: 4-13 | Return Policy: 40 days | Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping

Sam Edelman Sam Edelman View On Samedelman.com Who It’s Good For The brand is known for its scrunch ballet flat style, which is offered in a collection of classic and bold colors. Who It’s Not Good For Most of these ballet flats are over $100, which is more middle of the road in terms of ballet flat prices. For those who love the scrunch ballet flat look, Sam Edelman has pretty much nailed this design with its collection of comfortable ballet flats. In addition to the scrunch detail, the shoe brand also boasts a vast collection of options, ranging from different colors, materials, textures, and patterns, so there truly is a flat for everyone. For those who don’t love the scrunched look, rest assured that Sam Edelman makes more traditional ballet flat styles, too, like the Felicia Luxe Ballet Flat in Saddle, which is currently on sale. Price range at time of publish: $64-$150 Size Range: 5-11 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase for a full refund | Shipping Policy: Free on all orders in the continental U.S.

Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Everlane's ballet flats are made of Italian Nappa leather and feature a little more foot coverage than most. Who It’s Not Good For These ballet flats are more minimalistic, so try other options on this list if you're wanting a more modern version. Everlane also makes some gorgeous ballet flat styles. We love them because they take the traditional ballet flat silhouette and elevate it with modern design, resulting in flats that feature a little more coverage on the tops of the feet. Additionally, Everlane’s ballet flats are constructed from high-quality Italian Nappa leather that is meant to wrap comfortably around the soles and form fit to your feet so that, over time, your ballet flats become an extension of you. Price range at time of publish: $135-$155 Size Range: 5-11 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of ship date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75

Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It’s Good For Madewell is known for its well-made leather goods, so it's a great place for anyone needing quality leather ballet flats. Who It’s Not Good For There aren't as many style options here compared to other retailers listed. Madewell is home to two of our favorite ballet flats — the Maguire Prato and Greta Ballet Flat in Metallic — so we had to add it to our list. In addition to these two styles, we love shopping for flats (and other shoe styles, as well as bags) on Madewell because of the high-quality leather it uses to produce its products. According to the brand, it sources leather from a tannery that is gold-certified by LGW (Leather Working Group), an organization that helps to promote sustainable practices in the industry. Additionally, the retailer also has an online marketplace with items from small businesses and designers, making it easy to shop small, find new brands and designers you love, and come across some truly unique designs. Size Range: 5-11 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase for full refund | Shipping Policy: $3 economy shipping (or free for Madewell Insiders)

J.Crew View On Jcrew.com Who It’s Good For J.Crew offers classic ballet flat styles in a range of colors as well as comfortable, quality construction. Who It’s Not Good For These flats are made from genuine leather, so those wanting a vegan leather option should look elsewhere. J.Crew is one of our go-to retailers for preppy style, and they also happen to offer an excellent collection of classic ballet flats, too. If you’re looking for a basic leather ballet flat with a minimalistic design, this is definitely the place to shop. We love its flats because, in addition to style, they come in a variety of colors — ranging from neutrals like black and brown to brighter pinks and reds — as well as different textures, from snake-embossed leather to satin to suede. They also have a flexible sole that makes walking in ballet flats much more comfortable. Price range at time of publish: Size Range: 5-12 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase for a full refund, minus the $7.50 return label | Shipping Policy: $5 standard shipping or free shipping if you become a J.Crew Passport member (free to sign up)

Rothy’s Rothy's View On Rothys.com Who It’s Good For Rothy's machine washable ballet flats are constructed from a sustainable knit material that's made from recycled plastic bottles. Who It’s Not Good For You'll want to look elsewhere if you're in the market for a leather ballet flats. Rothy’s puts an eco-friendly spin on ballet flats by constructing styles from fabric sourced from recycled post-consumer plastic water bottles (it takes approximately 11 bottles to make one pair of The Point flats). While we certainly love them for this, it’s not even the most amazing thing about Rothy’s. In addition to the sustainable construction, the flats are incredibly well-made with durable, comfortable soles and a fit that doesn’t require breaking in. They are also completely machine washable, which makes caring for them (and keeping them stench-free) a breeze. Price range at time of publish: $129-$159 Size Range: 5-13 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of delivery for a full refund | Shipping Policy: Free

Vivaia Vivaia View On Vivaia.com Who It’s Good For These ballet flats are machine washable, which is great for anyone who commutes often or just needs that added convenience. Who It’s Not Good For Since they are made from a machine-washable knit material, there aren't any leather or vegan leather options. It’s no secret that ballet flats can acquire a pretty sour stench after lots of wear, so having a pair that you can throw in the washing machine is a major perk. For excellent machine-washable ballet flats, we love Vivaia’s collection of flats. From square-toe to point-toe styles, they offer a lot of different ballet flat styles in an expansive collection of colors (which also includes limited-edition hues). In addition to being machine washable, the brand has water-repellent styles, too, which make commuting to the office in the rain a lot more enjoyable. Size Range: 5-11 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $99

Margaux Margaux View On Margauxny.com Who It’s Good For The brand features inclusive shoe sizing (with medium, narrow, and wide fits) as well as a mule style. Who It’s Not Good For These land on the pricier end of the spectrum and don't offer a vegan leather option. One of the trickiest things about shopping for flats is finding one that fits really well, as size tends to vary across brands and styles. We turn to Margaux for its collection of size-inclusive flats, which range in sizes 3 through 14 and come in medium, narrow, and wide fits. In addition to the sizing, the brand makes an overall high-quality flat that boasts lots of style, comes in some gorgeous colors and patterns (including classics like black and brown, metallics, and leopard print), and are super comfortable. On top of that, Margaux also make a ballet flat mule that we are frankly obsessed with. Price range at time of publish: $225-$245 Size Range: 3-14 in medium, narrow, and wide sizes | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100 Related: The 17 Best Places to Buy Dresses of 2023

Free People View On Freepeople.com Who It’s Good For Free People offers trendy ballet flat styles and you can often score some great sales. Who It’s Not Good For If the item isn't on sale, the retailer can be pretty pricey compared to some other retailers on this list. As far as ballet flats are concerned, we turn to Free People for a collection of trendy styles from different brands, including Jeffrey Campbell (we are obsessed with the Aurora Flats, which look like real point shoes), as well as eye-catching designs from its own label, like the edgy Mystic Mary Jane Double-Strap Flats. Another reason to shop here is for the sales. Some of our best shoe sale finds come from the retailer (especially when they offer 40 percent off sale price). Price range at time of publish: $50-$325 Size Range: US 6-11 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase for full refund | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $150