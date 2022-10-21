We’ve got you covered in that department. We tested 23 baking sheets, putting them to work baking cookies as well as roasting potato wedges on each one.

If you are baking and cooking at home as well, you’ll need to be stocked in baking sheets — and there’s more to making this purchase than you may think. “The better the quality, the longer a baking sheet will last, and the easier it will be to clean,” Eloise Head, author of the best-selling Fitwaffle’s Baking It Easy, tells PEOPLE. “Always do your research before buying a baking sheet.”

Baking is having a moment in our culture — and nowhere more so than in Hollywood. All sorts of celebrities are into baking and cooking, whether they’re hosting a baking show, like Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, watching a baking show (and getting very emotional over it!) like Keira Knightley; or hosting their own #PretendCookingShow, like Jennifer Garner.

Best Overall: Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, 2-pack 5 Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Easy to clean with some light scrubbing

Lightweight and easy to use

Performed well with even browning and no sticking Cons Not dishwasher-safe Our overall winner is a do-it-all type of kitchen tool, excelling in all of our tests and cleaning up nicely afterward. In our cookie test, each piece of dough was spaced 2 inches apart and they spread to 2.5 inches, baking up nicely and evenly browned. The cookies were very easy to remove from the baking sheet — they did not stick at all. In our next test, cooking potato wedges, the potatoes were easy to flip mid-way through cooking, releasing very easily during our test. The pan did not warp at all and was a breeze to clean. “This baking sheet is very lightweight and easy to use. The rolled edges and wall height make it easy to hold and get in and out of the oven,” says our tester. Equally easy to clean as it was to use, “there was minimal scrubbing” she adds. “It retains a nice shine after using it for several different things.” We couldn’t find a single scratch or stain after multiple uses and washings, and it only took a light scrub to get it clean (this model is hand-wash only). “I would use these baking sheets for large batches of cookies, roasting vegetables, sheet pan dinners, and more. Basically the everyday kind of stuff,” adds our tester. “These are great for any cook who frequently uses sheet pans.” They’re a good value, too — considering they come in a pack of two. Overall, this is a quality, well-performing option at a fair price. Price at time of publish: $25.30 for 2 Dimensions: 17.9 x 12.9 x 1 inches | Thickness/gauge: 20 gauge | Material: Aluminum | Max temp: 450 degrees; not broiler safe | Dishwasher safe: No | Compatible with wire rack: Yes The 9 Best Dutch Ovens of 2022 | PEOPLE Tested

Best Splurge: Caraway Ceramic Nonstick 18-Inch x 13-Inch Large Baking Sheet 5 Caraway View On Carawayhome.com Pros Feels durable and built to last

Handles make it that much easier when taking in and out of the oven

Performance was second to none Cons Higher price tag than most baking sheets on the market

Not dishwasher-safe We loved baking cookies on this high end cookie sheet, with its stainless steel handles adding a nice grip. The bottom of the cookies were perfectly golden brown in our testing, with a slightly gooey middle. Very easy to remove with a spatula just two minutes after taking them out of the oven.



The potato wedges came out just as well with this pan, coming out with a delicious crisp, and the pan was very easy to clean after use, looking brand new. “This pan was amazing!” raves our tester. “I loved using the stainless handles when putting it into the oven, and I was able to have a nice grip on the edge when removing it from the oven. It has a nice weight to it, but it was still easy to hold and move. It’s extremely durable and built to last—I would trust this pan with any recipe.” While pricier than other models, we think this one is worth the splurge for its stellar performance, easy cleaning, and great durability. We’d recommend it to the frequent cook or baker. “It’s an excellent choice for anyone who’s willing to splurge on a quality product," says our tester. Price at time of publish: $25.30 Dimensions: 18 x 13 x 1 inches | Thickness/gauge: Very thick and durable | Material: aluminized steel body with nonstick ceramic coating/stainless steel handles | Max temp: 550 degrees | Dishwasher safe: No | Compatible with wire rack: Yes

Best Nonstick: Circulon Total Bakeware Set Nonstick Cookie Baking Sheets 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Handles and lightweight design make for even transfers

Cookies came out perfectly in our tests Cons Given the thickness of these pans, cooking may take a bit longer “Everything cooked evenly and effectively,” says our tester of this baking sheet. The cookies came out “perfectly golden brown on the bottom, and each cookie is the same color.” We were equally successful cooking potato wedges. They didn’t stick at all, and the handles on this sheet made it easy to maneuver without any concern for the oil spilling out. This pan lives up to its non-stick billing, though it’s rather thick, which may add some cooking time. “It’s lightweight, perfectly-sized, and the handles make it easy to transfer,” adds our tester. Even with the grooves that line these baking sheets, they were very easy to clean. The nonstick surface meant minimal scrubbing. It feels very durable and heavy-duty to use, and we expect this pan to stand the test of time. “They fit a good amount of food and seem to be a staple that can do a lot in the kitchen. Great for everyone.” Dimensions: 10 x 15 x 1.25 inches | Thickness/gauge: Thick material | Material: Steel | Max temp: 500 degrees | Dishwasher safe: Yes, but hand-washing is recommended | Compatible with wire rack: Yes, a small rectangular one The 4 Best Cast Iron Pans of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Best Oven-to-Table: Great Jones Holy Sheet Pan 5 Great Jones View On Greatjonesgoods.com Pros Beautifully designed showpiece

Easy food removal and clean-up, thanks to the nonstick ceramic coating Cons More of a splurge than a staple in this category

Edges aren’t particularly tall This was one of our favorite baking sheets to make cookies. “The bottoms got really crispy and dark golden, while the top and middle remained soft and gooey,” says our tester. “I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to remove them — they slid right off.” Cooking potato wedges was just as easy, and they glided right off the pan when finished, no spatula needed. “The potatoes especially got a beautiful perfect crisp to them without being overcooked.” The pan was easy to clean without any scratching. We found this baking sheet to be worth its high price point, since everything baked and cooked so well, sliding right off without any sticking. It’s a great size for large batches, and the colors are vibrant and beautiful, making it a showpiece for your kitchen and dining table. Adds our tester: “This baking sheet is best for the home cook who wants to cook large batches of food with a nice crisp and also cares about the aesthetics of their kitchenware. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: 18.5 x 13.5 x 2 inches | Thickness/gauge: On thinner side | Material: Aluminum | Max temp: 450 degrees | Dishwasher safe: Yes, but hand-washing is recommended | Compatible with wire rack: Yes The 3 Best Nonstick Cookware Sets of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Best with Raised Edges: All-Clad Pro-Release Jelly Roll Pan 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Crate & Barrel Pros Great performance — this pan produced crispy, crunchy cookies and potatoes

Handles add stability Cons At 2.5 lbs, this baking sheet may feel a bit heavy to some

Some staining left after hand-washing We loved the texture of both our chocolate chip cookies and potato wedges that we made on this baking sheet. Of all the pans our tester put to work, this one “produced my crispiest items,” she says. The cookies came out slightly golden brown with a crispy, crunchy bottom. They were very easy to remove, as were the potato wedges, which came out super crunchy. “This pan is great for baked goods, roasted vegetables, juicy chicken, pan pizzas, or sheet pan cakes,” adds our tester. At 2.5 lbs., it’s a tad heavier than other baking sheets, but the handles help with stability. It was easy to clean by hand, but we did end up with some staining. “For $38, this versatile sheet pan is a bit of a splurge, but it's worth it. It's a superior sheet pan that helped me achieve very crispy foods and is built to last.” Price at time of publish: $37.99 Dimensions: 15 x 10 inches | Thickness/gauge: Heavy gauge | Material: Aluminized steel | Max temp: Oven safe up to 450 degrees | Dishwasher safe: Yes, but hand-washing is recommended | Compatible with wire rack: Yes

Best for Large Batches: Nordic Ware Big Baking Sheet 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros Plenty of space for a couple dozen cookies or a sheet pan dinner

Added handles make this large sheet easier to use Cons A little tougher to maneuver while cleaning due to its size

Not dishwasher-safe If you want to make cookies in bulk, this is your baking sheet. We made 24 good-sized cookies on this large baking sheet, and they came out golden brown and evenly baked, with no stickage when it was time to remove them from the sheet. We had equally good results with the potato wedges. The feel was one of the biggest selling points for us with this sheet. “With rolled edges and gently angled, approximately 1-inch walls, this pan is easy to hold onto,” says our tester. “Because this sheet is larger, it's a little tougher to maneuver into and out of the oven, but it’s not unwieldy.” While it's not dishwasher safe, the sheet was easy to clean by hand and no staining occurred. A big name in baking sheets, Nordic Ware is typically a great value, and at the time of publication, this sheet was a steal at less than $20. “For someone who makes a lot of sheet pan dinners or, say, roasts big batches of vegetables, the Big Baking Sheet offers more room,” our tester adds. Price at time of publish: $30.50 Dimensions: 21 x 15 x 1.25 inches | Thickness/gauge: 18 gauge | Material: Aluminum | Dishwasher safe: No | Compatible with wire rack: It fits, but since it's larger than a standard half sheet, the cooling rack slides around