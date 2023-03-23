Out of the nearly two dozen blankets our testers evaluated, we named nine winners. Read on for more on our favorites.

Given the popularity and versatility of baby blankets, we put 22 to the test for new parents and gift-givers. Please note: Baby blankets should never be used in a crib or sleeping space for children under one year. “Babies under a year old should never sleep with a loose blanket and no blankets rolled into a makeshift sleep positioner," pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp , founder of Happiest Baby tells PEOPLE. "In short, there should be no blankets in your baby’s sleep space whatsoever! But that doesn’t mean baby blankets are useless." He notes that a soft and cozy baby blanket is perfect to lay on the floor for tummy time and that a lightweight, breathable blanket can be draped over you and your little one while nursing. "And in cold weather, a warm blanket can be snugly tucked around your baby in the stroller," he notes.

Baby blankets are one of the most popular gifts for new arrivals. They’re useful for many purposes—tummy time, an extra layer for warmth in the stroller, to use while feeding — and there’s a nostalgic quality to them, as well. Some of us even hold on to our favorite blanket for decades after childhood.

Best Overall NTBAY Jersey Cotton Quilted Baby Blanket 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Incredibly soft material

Great price for a blanket that’s built to last Cons Specific washing instructions We found this quilted cotton blanket to be very soft — almost like sweatshirt material. One of our testers' infant child liked to grab the edge and "gum" it, and enjoyed holding it in his hands and playfully scrunching it up. Though we had some concerns that the material would become rougher when washed, the opposite proved to be true — in fact, the material actually got softer after laundering. While we did follow the instructions exactly (machine-wash cold, gentle cycle, tumble-dry at a low temperature), we also expect the blanket to hold up if you wash it the way most new parents would: in a large load of laundry without fussing over settings. “In the avalanche of baby blankets you get, it's nice to have a thicker option that can grow with him,” one tester said of the blanket, which she used during tummy time and in her carrier for chilly walks outside. “I plan to use this for a long time, simply because it has been so durable and is a nice, thicker blanket.” And the price is the icing on the cake — around $15 for a blanket you're sure to use for years to come is an excellent value in our book. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Size: 30 x 40 inches | Colors: 10 | Material: Cotton jersey People / Jessica Juliao RELATED: The Best Sleep Sacks of 2023

Best Knit Sweet Acorn Knit Baby Blanket 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros High-end look and fee

Breathable material

A great baby gift that would photograph well Cons Not as soft as chenille if that’s your preferred blanket fabric Your baby will be newborn photoshoot-ready with this knit blanket perfect for gifting. “This would make a great baby gift and is definitely photo-ready for cute newborn images with its knit construction,” says our tester. “Looks high end.” A medium-weight blanket with a decent amount of stretch, we thought it would be a great option for tucking around a baby in a stroller on chilly days. We also appreciated that it's 100% organic cotton to give you a bit of peace of mind about what is touching your little one's skin. Considering the sweater-like material and solid construction, we found this blanket to be a great value. While the blanket did wash well in testing, it’s worth noting that the care label says to reshape and lay flat to dry — not the most realistic chore for a new parent. However, one of our testers did not have a drying rack accessible so she draped the blanket over a laundry basket to dry, “and it seemed to retain its shape just fine!” Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 30 x 40 inches | Colors: 6 | Material: 100% organic cotton PEOPLE / Jessica Juliao

Best Versatility Burt’s Bees Baby Reversible Blanket 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Very soft

Both affordable and versatile

Washes well Cons Our tester found it to be a bit of an odd size We tested this breathable blanket with an organic cotton shell and polyester fill in various scenarios: On the couch while the baby lounged, on the floor for playtime, and over a stroller for use during outings. Overall, we found it to be a bit of an unusual size that might be best suited for use as a quilted play mat rather than taking it on the go where it might not properly provide enough coverage for your baby's stroller or to use for taller toddlers. Overall, we found that this blanket is well-made, soft, not too heavy, and durable. The quality of the blanket remained in tact after washing, too. Price at time of publish: $17.68 Size: 30 x 40 inches | Colors: 10 | Material: 100% organic jersey shell, 100% polyester fill PEOPLE / Jessica Juliao

Best Bamboo Emerson and Friends Wild and Free Luxury Bamboo Baby Blanket 4.8 Maisonette View On Emersonandfriends.com View On Maisonette.com Pros Soft, stretchy material without bulk

Washes well Cons The price point is on the higher side for a baby blanket For this chic printed bamboo blanket, one of our testers used it with her 6-month-old daughter while she was in her stroller. “She was happy to be wrapped in this blanket,” says the tester. “At no point did she look uncomfortable and kick it off.” The material is interesting — almost like a stretchy T-shirt — albeit very soft with a nice weight that doesn't feel too heavy or bulky. After multiple washes, it remained soft and stretchy with no pilling. Additionally, we found this blanket to be very easy to layer under a footmuff, in a car seat, or a stroller. While we did consider the price to be on the higher end of the spectrum for what you get, it's overall very durable and high-quality. Price at time of publish: $44 Colors: 1 | Material: Bamboo PEOPLE / Jessica Juliao

Best Splurge Pottery Barn Kids Meredith Oversized Muslin Baby Blanket 4.8 Pottery Barn Kids View On Potterybarnkids.com Pros A great size for use through the baby and toddler stages

Very durable and well-constructed Cons Expensive (though worth its value over time) This blanket is undoubtedly an investment, though it will grow with your child. While we found that it was too oversized to use as a stroller blanket, it was great to lay out on floor for playtime for both infants and younger kids. After age 1, you could also use it as a blanket in your little one's crib or as a bedspread or quilt when it comes time for their "big kid" bed. “My daughter sits on it for a good portion of the day and her siblings come to visit her on the blanket too, so it gets a lot of wear!” says our tester. “We launder it often and it washes beautifully… just as soft as when we got it.”



Price at time of publish: $75 Size: 47 x 47 inches | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% organic cotton muslin

Best for Nursing aden + anais Dream Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Adenandanais.com Pros Boasts breathable cotton material while still being fluffy

Washes well Cons Natural material is not as soft to the touch as some polyester blankets

On the pricey side Here’s another blanket that’s a good choice for laying on the floor for tummy time or playtime. The two layers of cotton muslin also make it a great choice for nursing as the material is cozy but breathable. However, it’s not as soft to the touch as other blankets made out of synthetic materials, like polyester, but we like that the cotton is breathable while still being somewhat heavier in weight. (This blanket is substantially thicker than the very popular aden + anais swaddle blankets, which are also a great choice for draping over a shoulder while nursing.) Finally, this blanket washed well, looking just as good as it did when we first received it.



Price at time of publish: $41.97 Size: 47.24 x 47.24 inches | Colors: 22 | Material: 100% cotton muslin PEOPLE / Jessica Juliao

Best Lightweight Brooklinen Stars Baby Blanket 4.8 Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Pros A versatile choice that will be useful for years

Great size

Washes well Cons A higher price point for a baby blanket This is another great option for a blanket that will grow with your child, from a stroller blanket for babies and toddlers to a throw blanket for older children. It’s a generous size, too — not too heavy, with quality stitching and muslin cotton that maintains its integrity after laundering. It also has fun fringe trim which your child will enjoy playing with (just keep a close eye here as shedding threads could pose a hazard). We think this blanket would work well outside as well, as a place to sit in the grass at a park. Essentially, versatility is the theme here – says our tester, “there’s lots of room to tuck around a baby in a stroller, throw over the carpet for them to play on, and even use as a throw blanket for movie night as they get older. The price point is on the higher side, “but it will last for years,” adds our tester. “I could see this as a staple throw we use on the couch and on chillier nights when an extra blanket is needed in the toddler or big-kid bed, long after the baby years.” Price at time of publish: $49.30 Size: 31 x 55 inches | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% long staple cotton PEOPLE / Jessica Juliao