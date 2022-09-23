Here are our favorite travel bags from Away, as well as tips from experts to get the most out of your luggage experience.

What makes this company stand out, is that “there’s truly something for everyone,” says Hanly. “We’re perhaps most beloved for our clean and minimalist aesthetic, which deeply resonates with millennials and modern travelers. Away has always prioritized our unique design while recognizing that luggage is an extension of one’s personal style. Acknowledging this, we’ve created a variety of ways to showcase one’s individuality, whether it's through our broad color range and various fabrications, unique collaborations, personalization offerings, and/or the ability to mix and match products to create a one-of-a-kind ‘ travel uniform .’”

This company practices the old adage of find a need, fill a need. “Our products are all thoughtfully designed to respond to real world travel pain points; providing our community with seamless functionality, modern and innovative designs, and a versatile assortment of products that will support any travel need,” Hanly says. The growth of this company speaks to people’s desire to travel and the core principles behind this brand. “In six years, Away has sold over four million travel products, expanded from four core styles to a wide array of travel products, currently ships to countries all around the world, and has thirteen retail stores across the U.S., Canada, and London,” he adds.

“Away’s mission to transform travel is rooted in our core belief that the more everyone travels, the better we all become,” he says. “Since launch, Away has turned the travel industry on its head — offering high-quality products at an unprecedented value while also building a brand that fosters community and inspires people to explore the world.”

“When Away was founded in 2015, there was a huge gap in the luggage market,” says Cuan Hanly , Away's chief design officer. “Not only was there no travel brand that addressed both the utility and style needs of a modern day traveler, but also there was a lack of brand loyalty across the category.”

Whether you’ve been planning that trip to Greece for three years (nods!), a postponed honeymoon, or any other adventure that awaits, having reliable luggage will only add to the wonder of your destination. Away has a huge inventory of suitcases , backpacks , duffel bags , and more that can let you explore the world while keeping the things that matter close. Plus, Away bags have been toted by tons of celebrities — including Dakota Johnson , Karlie Kloss, and Lucy Hale — just to name a few.

“While style is important, travelers should look for durable luggage that makes the travel experience easier,” Delta Air Lines flight attendant Katie Trebendis tells PEOPLE. “Features like weight indicators, spinner wheels, and padded handles can enhance your travel experience and make it more seamless.”

It’s no secret that travel has become much more difficult in the last several years, but that doesn’t mean those with a deep wanderlust should stay home. Travel companies like Away have gone above and beyond to make luggage that adds to the ease of these journeys, and helps offset the burden of travel unknowns and hiccups along the way.

Away The Carry-On Courtesy of Away View On Awaytravel.com After dogs, a carry-on might take runner-up as man’s best friend because it’s with you on all of your adventures — big and small. This durable hard shell case provides stability to keep your belongings safe, while designed to perfectly fit in the overhead bin of all major airlines (and most others too!). “For Delta, your carry-on luggage must not exceed 22 x 14 x 9 inches — or 45 inches when you total length, width and height,” Trebendis says. “If you’re unsure if your bag will fit, you can always refer to the size check displays located at most ticket counters and gates. That said, if your bag doesn’t fit or a flight is short on overhead bin space, a flight attendant or gate agent can assist you by checking your bags at the gate.” The spinner wheels make this bag easy to tote around — whether storing in a car trunk on your next road trip, or pulling it behind you down some cobblestone street abroad. And you get the added benefit of a suitcase’s worth of storage space. As with all Away bags, it’s simple, compact, and sophisticated in design, letting you play with a few whimsical colors like the newest forest green. Price at time of publish: $275 Exterior Size: 21.7 x 13.7 x 9 inches | Interior Size: 20 x 13.5 inches | Colors: 8 | Material: Polycarbonate | Features: TSA lock, laundry bag, 360-degree spinner wheels

Away Bigger Carry-On 4.7 Courtesy of Away View On Awaytravel.com For times when you want a little extra room, but don’t want to check your bag — in steps the bigger carry-on. “Away’s best-selling suitcase, The Bigger Carry-On, is the perfect suitcase for any trip: it’s functional, it's stylish, and it will never let you down,” says Hanly. Fitting about 20 percent more than the standard carry-on, this bag has all the same features with an extra inch on all sides (internally and externally). With two compartments to help you organize your clothes and accessories, this suitcase keeps everything zipped and in place so it doesn’t shift while you’re on the go. It also comes with a handy laundry bag so you can keep used clothes separate throughout your travels. This bag is an ideal size for about a week-long jaunt. “For those in need of a little extra space, I’d recommend The Bigger Carry-On Flex,” Hanly suggests. “Travelers can unzip and expand the exterior seam unlocking an additional 2.25” of space for souvenirs, clothes, or whatever else you may need while away.” Price at time of publish: $295 Exterior Size: 22.7 x 14.7 x 9.6 inches | Interior Size: 21 x 14.5 inches | Colors: 9 | Material: Polycarbonate | Features: Laundry bag, TSA lock, 360-degree spinner wheels The 8 Best Weekender Bags That We've Tested in 2022

Away The Medium Away View On Awaytravel.com When it comes to checked luggage, you’ll want a bag you know is secure and durable, and this bag will keep your belongings safe. With a TSA-approved lock, you can feel good having that extra layer of security to protect your valuables — say that new Dyson Airwrap you just bought — not to mention the hard polycarbonate shell that won’t get torn up in transit between the plane and baggage claim. The Medium Bag also compresses your clothes with the savvy section dividers. “Luggage that comes with packing cubes, storage compartments or anything to compress clothes will allow you to pack more and help you organize your items – so I always recommend looking for these features,” Trebendis says. This suitcase gives you more space than the carry-on, with easy nesting to conserve storage — the medium fits snugly inside the large. And despite being a full-size checked bag, the medium feels light in weight and can be easily touted around with 360-degree spinner wheels. Price at time of publish: $345 Exterior Size: 26 x 18.5 x 11 inches | Interior Size: 24 x 17.5 inches | Colors: 8 | Material: Polycarbonate | Features: Laundry bag, TSA lock, 360-degree wheels

Away The Large Away View On Awaytravel.com If you’re going on a longer adventure, this large suitcase has just enough space to keep two (ish!) weeks’ worth of clothes. With all the same features as its counterparts, this suitcase is durable, well-designed for ease of use, and can be personalized on the actual luggage or the tag with your initials. “Away has always focused on the small details that make traveling more seamless rather than all the bells and whistles,” says Hanly. “All of Away’s classic polycarbonate suitcases, including The Large, feature a removable laundry bag, a compression pad to maximize how much you can fit inside, 360° spinner wheels that ensure a smooth ride, and are constructed with durable interior and exterior materials.” Despite being spacious, this suitcase isn’t heavy (weighing in at just 11 pounds by itself) so it’s not burdensome to drag around on your next trip. It’s a suitcase that will give you years of use with minimal signs of wear. Should it get scratched in transit, you can simply buff it out with the magic eraser that’s included with every suitcase. Price at time of publish: $375 Exterior Size: 29 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches | Interior Size: 27 x 19.5 inches | Colors: 9 | Material: Polycarbonate | Features: Laundry bag, TSA lock, 360-degree wheels

Away The Everywhere Bag Away View On Awaytravel.com This bag is the epitome of old reliable — a staple for any self-respecting traveler. Made with a water-resistant nylon and a sleek leather trim, The Everywhere Bag will look good on your arm in any outfit, weather, or locale. It’s the perfect bag for overnights and short trips with capacity for several outfits and essentials. It even comes with a laptop pocket and small sections to keep your “everything” organized. “With the full wraparound zip opening there’s no question why this is Away’s best-selling personal item,” says Hanly. With standard straps, an over-the-shoulder strap, and trolley sleeve to slide over your suitcase handle, you can wear and carry it several ways, giving versatility to your journey. Pairing all features with its simple and sophisticated design, this bag is a must. Price at time of publish: $195 Dimensions: 16.3 x 10.2 x 7.3 inches | Colors: 5 | Material: Water-resistant nylon, leather trim | Features: Removable strap, interior organization system, laptop pocket

Away F.A.R Duffle 40L Away View On Awaytravel.com “Our newest collection, F.A.R — For All Routes — features a variety of versatile outdoor bags and accessories designed for any and all types of travel,” says Hanly, “whether it's a picnic in the park, a weekend cabin getaway, or a hike through a national park.” And it’s always a good idea to have a duffel in your closet so you can make a quick weekend escape. This duffel will take you F.A.R. and look good while doing it. Made with 100 percent recycled materials to create the polyester, mesh, zippers, and webbing, this bag is sturdy, spacious, and available in three bold colors. Though a larger duffel (with space for three to four days of clothes), it has several organization sections so you won’t have to rummage through your bag Mary Poppins-style. And despite being wheelless, the F.A.R. Duffel is super lightweight, so the act of carrying it on a trip shouldn’t be too daunting. “Outdoor products have historically been predominantly utilitarian, valuing functionality over aesthetics, so we were incredibly excited to create something that was not only incredibly functional but also beautifully designed,” says Hanly. “We also focused heavily on sustainability throughout, working with predominantly recycled and sustainable raw materials.” When you consider the sustainable materials and reasonable price (comparatively), this bag is a solid choice for a long weekend. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 12.2 x 21.7 x 9.8 inches | Colors: 3 | Material: Recycled polyester, recycled materials for zippers, mesh, and webbing | Features: Internal pockets and sections, detachable strap The Best Duffel Bags That We Tested

Away Everywhere Zip Backpack Away View On Awaytravel.com Backpacks are probably one of the easiest bags to carry around thanks to the double shoulder straps that help offset the weight. This stylish option is sleek on the outside and nuanced within, featuring an array of pockets and small sections for organizing — including a laptop pouch that can fit up to a 15-inch screen. It’s lightweight so you can carry it for small adventures like hiking or visiting tourist attractions, or for longer trips like taking it overseas. “The Everywhere Zip Backpack is one of my favorite bags to commute with,” says Hanly. “The breathable mesh back panel and padded shoulder straps are designed with extra comfort in mind, which I greatly appreciate when biking to the office during the week.” It even has a trolley sleeve so you can slide it over the handle of your suitcase to transport it if you overpacked slightly (been there, done that!). “If you plan to carry on a personal item along with your luggage, I always look for bags with a trolley sleeve to make the walk through the airport easier,” says Trebendis. “Smaller pockets on the outside of those bags for things like headphones, charger cables and books allow those items to be easily accessible when you make it to your seat.” Price at time of publish: $195 Dimensions: 12 x 5.9 x 17.7 inches | Colors: 4 | Material: Water-resistant nylon, leather, mesh | Features: Internal sections, laptop pocket, hidden pockets, trolley sleeve to attach on suitcase

Away The Packable Carryall Away View On Awaytravel.com While most Away bags lean toward neutral colors, this Packable Carryall makes a statement with whimsical options like bright orange, teal, and royal blue, as well as muted options like black and navy. The entire bag is made from 100 percent recycled nylon, so it’s lightweight, water-resistant, and quite durable. “I always throw one of Away’s Packable bags in my suitcase so I am prepared for any adventure that may come my way,” says Hanly. “With a large chamber, this bag can hold a weekend’s worth of clothes and shoes, and has pockets for any accessories like sunglasses, jewelry pouches, or small wallets. This an ideal carryall for a fun weekend away — and when you’re unpacked, it folds up and can be stored in a small zippered pouch to conserve space. Price at time of publish: $75 Dimensions: 15 x 19.7 x 9 inches | Colors: 5 | Material: Water-resistant recycled nylon | Features: Can be folded in on itself for storage, internal organization, trolley sleeve for luggage

Away The Daily Crossbody Away View On Awaytravel.com If you prefer to travel light, this crossbody is perfect for a day out once you arrive in your destination. Available in a classic black, this bag can be worn three ways. With a concealable shoulder strap, you can wear it as a true cross body, or it can buckle and be worn around your waist (like a fanny pack) or torso (like a sling bag). “I love how versatile this bag is,” Hanly says. The main compartment is quite roomy for such a compact bag, and can fit your phone, wallet, keys, as well as extras — for instance, hand sanitizer, a pair of sunnies, or your passport if you like to keep it on your person when traveling. There’s also an external zippered pocket on the side. Made with water-resistant nylon, this small travel bag is quite durable and lightweight — perfect for exploring a new city. Price at time of publish: $125 Dimensions: 9.4 x 6.5 x 2.7 inches | Colors: 1 | Material: Nylon, leather | Features: Internal organization, phone pocket, detachable key clip



Away The Small Toiletry Bag Away View On Awaytravel.com Away also has a series of small organizers and accessory bags that fit perfectly in the larger travel bags — such as this toiletry bag. Available in four colors for different aesthetics, this cosmetic bag is actually designed to mimic the look and system of the Away suitcases with two side sections (one plastic, one zippered mesh) that you can organize and close up to keep everything in place. Also made with a water-resistant nylon, this bag is super durable and easily washable should you get any makeup on it. It even comes with a cute handle on top to replicate the design of a suitcase, but mini! And there’s an exterior pocket so you can store anything flat that you might need to grab in a hurry (makeup wipes! menstrual products! medications!). Price at time of publish: $55 Dimensions: 8.3 x 3.15 x 5.5 inches | Colors: 4 | Material: Water-resistant nylon | Features: Mesh interior pocket These Are the 7 Best Toiletry Bags We Tested in 2022