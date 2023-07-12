The 5 Best Automatic Pet Feeders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

The Whisker Feeder Robot was the best we tested for both cats and dogs

Any pet lover will tell you that there’s really nothing they wouldn’t do or product they wouldn’t buy to ensure that their furry BFF is living the best possible life. (Granted, maybe your cat or dog isn’t traveling on a private jet like Robert DeNiro and Taylor Swift’s pets, but you get the picture.) And while an automatic feeder may not necessarily be first on the list of must-haves that you think of, it can be hugely beneficial for many pet owners.

“They dispense and portion out meals for your pets according to a pre-programmed schedule,” explains Nicole Ellis, a certified dog trainer and Rover Pet People panelist. “They can be very helpful for pets that may need to eat multiple meals and/or whose parent isn’t home all day, or for pets who like to wake you up at 4am for breakfast,” she says. There’s a potential health benefit to consider, too. In addition to convenience, one of the main advantages of an automatic pet feeder is the ability to dispense an accurate amount of fresh food for each feeding at the same time each day, notes Dr. Kristin Wuellner, a licensed veterinarian at Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “We know that animals are creatures of habit and feeding them at the same time each day can be beneficial to your pet’s health by supporting steady growth and development and preventing pet obesity.” 

To determine exactly which automatic pet feeder performs the highest, our testers tried 11 of the top options on the market, testing them out using both smaller cat kibble and larger dog kibble. They evaluated everything from ease of set-up to programming options to the cleaning process, noting how well each feeder worked overall. As a general rule of thumb, we found these to be best suited for cats and smaller dogs, with nothing proving to be quite sturdy enough for large pups. Still, five proved to be better than the rest, with the Whisker Feeder Robot earning the top spot on our list thanks to some unique, high-tech features that made it extremely easy to use and program.

Here are the best automatic pet feeders that PEOPLE tested.

Best Overall

Whisker Feeder Robot

Pros

  • This comes with a variety of different modes, including a pre-programmed option, a manual mode for a snack, and a Gravity mode that fills the bowl continuously

Cons

  • It's a bit bulkier and does take up quite a bit of space

While this was the priciest option of any that we tested, we still deemed it worthy of the hefty price tag for several reasons. First, it boasts a unique number of features, including WiFi capability and an accompanying app that makes it easy to change and update feeding schedules anytime, anywhere — a feature we loved during testing. You can also send a "snack" from afar, which we think is a cute way to treat you're pet when you aren't home. There’s also a back-up battery (sold separately) that can power the feeder for up to 24 hours, a boon for pet parents concerned about power outages. It performed well in all of our tests with both dog and cat kibble, and was intuitive to set-up and program, as well as to clean. It is on the bulkier side, though that didn’t bother us that much given the stylish appearance that’s akin to a Keurig. 

Price at time of publish: $299

Size: 13 inches x 9 inches x 5 inches | Wi-Fi Enabled: Yes | Power Source: Electricity or back-up battery sold separately | Max Capacity: 32 cups

Prime Day Deal

Best Overall, Runner-Up

WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder

Pros

  • The black design is very sleek and features covered buttons that a pet can’t reach

Cons

  • Programming the feeder can be a bit complicated and time-consuming, particularly the first time it’s done

  • It processed cat food much better than dog food

Another stand-out pick, this rings in at less than $100, a price point that we found to be extremely fair for the quality of this product, especially considering all of its features. For starters, there's an LED panel with simple touch-sensitive buttons to easily adjust your pet's feeding schedule and food amount, and you can even leave a 10-second voice message for your pet (adorable, no?).

The sleek, black design is a major win for those who don’t want their pet feeder to be an eyesore, and it performed very well once programmed. To that point, the initial programming processes can be a bit laborious, requiring lots of button pushing, something we lamented during testing. It also worked noticeably better dispensing cat kibble than larger dog kibble (food got caught in the motor pretty easily and required some jiggling to remove it), making it a pretty surefire pick for cat owners.

Price at time of publish: $86

Size: 15.12 inches x 12.76 inches x 9.69 inches | Wi-Fi Enabled: No | Power Source: Electricity or batteries | Max Capacity: 29 cups

Prime Day Deal

Best for Small Pets

PETLIBRO Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder

Pros

  • This feeder is very easy to take apart and clean

  • It accurately and correctly dispenses the programmed amount of food each time

Cons

  • Programming can be a bit cumbersome, particularly if you want to change the portions dispensed at different times

  • Design isn’t particularly stable to have around larger animals

Similar to the WOPET feeder, this model has an LCD screen and a clear audio feature that lets you record a message telling your furry friend it’s time to eat, as well as a spot for back-up batteries in case of power outages. A sleek design and easy-to-clean features also topped our list of "likes" for this feeder. Just keep in mind that it’s not sturdy enough to use around bigger dogs; the brand recommends it for animals under 30 kilograms. It also does take quite a bit of button-pushing to set-up the initial programming, as well as if you then want to change any of the times or amounts after the fact.

Price at time of publish: $76

Size: 13.78 inches x 13.27 inches x 7.56 inches | Wi-Fi Enabled: Not this model | Power Source: Electricity or batteries | Max Capacity: 29 cups

Prime Day Deal

Best Budget

PETLIBRO AIR Automatic Pet Feeder

Pros

  • This is solely battery-operated, so you don’t have to worry about placing it near an electrical outlet

Cons

  • This feeder has a much smaller overall capacity than the other products we tested, and we found it to be even less than what it claimed

For those seeking out a simple, straightforward, affordable pick that doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles — or who perhaps just want to try out the world of automatic pet feeders without breaking the bank — this model is it. The simplicity is reflected in the very affordable price, the least expensive option of our winners. Physical set-up is easy — even more so given that it runs on batteries, with a battery life of up to 180 days — as is programming. It's also got a locking top for mischievous pets who may paw at the apparatus.

We appreciated that all of the buttons are hidden behind a panel, ensuring your pet couldn’t reach or push them. To that point, given the small capacity (which we found to be even less than the 2 liters advertised), this is definitely a pick best reserved for cats. 

Price at time of publish: $52

Size: 10.4 inches x 12.2 inches x 7.1 inches | Wi-Fi Enabled: No | Power Source: Battery & USB C | Max Capacity: 8.45 cups

Prime Day Deal

Best for Multiple Pets

Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder

Pros

  • The motor on this model is relatively quiet when dispensing food

  • We found that it accurately dispenses the pre-programmed amount of food at the set time

Cons

  • Because the base and food tank are all one piece, it is more difficult to clean

  • The machine isn’t particularly sturdy and could easily be knocked over

Dispensing up to four meals per day and up to nine portions per meal (and accurately, might we add), this is a nice choice for cats and/or smaller dogs. However, we found that if there is already kibble in the dispenser tray, then that portion will be skipped on the first dispersement.

Set-up and programming are both fairly intuitive, as is recording a voice message to play when the food is dispensed. It’s also aesthetically-pleasing, although the fact that the base and tank can’t be separated does pose some cleaning challenges. Also, this model was one of the least stable options we tested, so just keep that in mind for pets that tend to paw and nudge their feeders.

Price at time of publish: $50

Size: 12.56 inches x 7.83 inches x 7.83 inches | Wi-Fi Enabled: No | Power Source: Electricity or batteries | Max Capacity: 12.7 cups

Things to Consider Before Buying an Automatic Pet Feeder

Ease of  Programming

According to Ellis, easy programming is one of the top things to seek out when looking for a pet feeder; he suggests looking for specific functions such as the ability to schedule multiple meals and adjust portion sizes. Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA and Camp Bow Wow’s animal health and behavior expert agrees, noting that you want to make sure you can feed your pet at a schedule that’s best for them. She also says that WiFi capabilities and app controls can be very helpful — our best overall choice, the Whisker Feeder Robot offers both of these.

Back-Up Power Supply

The majority of automatic pet feeders run on electricity, so looking for ones that have a back-up battery/can run on batteries instead can be very helpful, especially if the power goes out, Ellis notes. Most of the models featured on this list do, in fact, have a dual power source.

Food Capacity

“It’s important to consider how many pets you are feeding and the frequency of your pet’s meals and select a device that holds that amount of food that’s needed throughout the day,” says Dr. Wuellner. Of the models we tested, the Whisker Feeder Robot held the most food while the PETLIBRO AIR Automatic Pet Feeder held the least.

Whisker Feeder Robot

People / Tamara Staples

How We Tested

Our testers first set up the automatic pet feeder in our lab, taking note of the power source (or sources), and how easy it was to set up, as well as if a pet could access the food or control button. They tested out each product using both cat kibble and dog kibble, evaluating how accurately and easily it dispensed the food, and tried out any manual functions as well. Finally, they weighed in on what they liked most, what they would change, and how each product compared to other pet feeders they may have tried in the past.

Frequently Asked Questions
  • Are automatic pet feeders worth it?

    Yes, depending on your lifestyle and the pet you have. “Automatic feeders can work well for someone who has to be out of the house for the normal mealtime; for offering several, smaller meals throughout the day; or simply for convenience for either the owner or even a pet sitter who may be caring for the pet,” says Askeland. Just keep in mind that, as our testing proved, they really are best suited for cats and smaller dogs.

  • How do you ensure an automatic pet feeder is safe?

    “You want to ensure that the pet feeder cannot be knocked over, as this can be not only physically dangerous as it falls, but can also allow a pet to indulge on more food than they should, which can lead to gastrointestinal issues,” cautions Ellis. Dr. Wuellner notes that it’s also very important to remember that, while convenient, they aren’t a replacement for a kennel or pet sitter for long periods of time, such as while you’re on vacation.

  • How do you clean an automatic pet feeder?

    Askeland notes that cleaning can be a challenge because of the multiple parts and bulkiness of some of these machines. Looking for one with removable parts that are dishwasher safe can help make your life easier, notes Ellis, although your best bet is to always follow the cleaning directions on any particular product you’re using.

top view of a person filling a PETLIBRO AIR Automatic Pet Feeder with cat food

People / Tamara Staples

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Melanie Rud is a freelance beauty writer, editor, and expert living in Chicago. Prior to moving to Chicago, Melanie held beauty editorial positions at Shape, Good Housekeeping, and Health. For this piece, she examined the testers' insights for each feeder, compiling all of the scores and data before whittling the list down to our five winners. She also spoke with pet experts Nicole Ellis, a certified dog trainer and Rover Pet People panelist; Dr. Kristin Wuellner, a licensed veterinarian at Hill’s Pet Nutrition; and Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA and Camp Bow Wow’s animal health and behavior expert.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. 
