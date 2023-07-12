Keep reading to discover the best at-home laser hair removal devices on the market, tested by PEOPLE.

While at-home laser hair removal devices can help to minimize hair growth at a fraction of the cost of in-office treatment, some devices are more reliable and deliver more consistent results than others. Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out a wide variety of at-home laser hair removal devices, and those that scored highest across our tests are included on this list. We narrowed down our top picks based on efficiency, ease of use, comfort, and overall value.

“Convenience and privacy, if you're looking to treat a private area that you don't want others seeing, are two major benefits of using an at-home hair removal device,” explains Dr. Nichols. When it comes to shopping for a device that you’ll be able to use consistently, she suggests looking for those with clinical studies performed on the results, and features such as safety glasses to protect your eyes.

At-home laser hair removal is a more affordable way to achieve the results of professional sessions, but from the privacy of your own home and on your own schedule. However, these devices require more frequent and consistent use in order to achieve the same results, explains Dr. Kim Nichols, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of NicholsM. While professional sessions are usually every 6 to 8 weeks, at-home devices can be used as directed up to twice a week. Most at-home devices rely on Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), which is a less powerful laser than what is used professionally.

Laser hair removal is a great option if you’re looking to minimize the amount of hair, its thickness, or the rate at which it grows on certain areas on your face or body. It works by emitting a beam of light that is attracted to the pigment in a hair follicle, where it then heats up and destroys the follicle, effectively reducing and delaying hair growth.

Razor bumps, strawberry skin, and semi-permanent underarm shadow? Forget about the side effects of shaving and the pain of waxing — at-home laser hair removal makes it easy to achieve smooth, lasting results from the comfort and privacy of your own home.

Lightweight, easy-to-use, noticeably effective at reducing hair thickness and suitable for both your body and face — these are just a few of the reasons Silk'n Infinity Hair Removal Device earned our top recommendation. This dermatologist-approved, dual-voltage device is super easy to set up and to maneuver, even for those of us with small hands. We love that it arrived ready to use and with detailed instructions — although we ultimately found that watching a YouTube tutorial about the device was a faster, more helpful way to feel confident using it than reading through the instructions. It was a breeze to use on both the pulsing and gliding setting, with the former targeting smaller areas and the latter offering a quick and painless way to cover large areas like our legs in just 15 minutes. We felt no pain on any of the five settings — which you should work your way up through according to your own pain tolerance and skin tone — although the fifth setting, which is the most intense, did produce a mild heat (although this normal and expected, but worth noting for those with sensitive skin). After just five weeks of using this every other week, we started noticing hair reduction, and by the end of our testing period, our hair was growing back thinner. While this device is on the higher end of the price range of those that we tested, it equals out to roughly the cost of one session of professional laser hair removal. When you consider that this offers endless at-home convenience — it's designed to provide a lifetime's worth of treatments without ever requiring a refill cartridge — it's easy to see why it's a worthwhile investment, and why we'll be relying on this instead of monthly trips to the waxing salon. Price at time of publish: $300.30 (orig. $429) Intensity Levels: 5 | Flashes: Unlimited | Suitable For: Full body and face

Durability 5 /5 Pros Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology keeps the window ultra cold throughout application

Device boasts five intensity levels

Provides unlimited number of flashes, so no refilling a cartridge Cons Device felt slightly large for smaller hands, making it slightly more difficult to maneuver

Worried about the warm or tingling sensations that certain at-home laser hair removal devices emit? This handset from Ulike has got you covered. Available in dark green and white, this remote-shaped wand boasts proprietary Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology, which we found kept the glass window ice-cold to the touch and greatly helped to minimize discomfort by cooling down the skin as we used it. It features five intensity levels, and only on the fifth, most intense level did we experience slight discomfort akin to snapping a rubber band against our skin. We love that this comes with plenty of extras like a razor, a case for the razor, protective glasses to wear during use (to help reduce the possibility of migraines from the light flashes), and a travel case. We found the lightweight device easy to hold and maneuver, but noted that it's a bit thick for smaller hands, and since it's not handheld, the wire occasionally had to be moved out of the way. Overall, this rarely impacted the smoothness of our ability to use this wand all around our body and on the lower half of our face. Price at time of publish: $239 with coupon (orig. $359) Intensity Levels: 5 | Flashes: Unlimited | Suitable For: Full body and face

There’s a wide, easy-to-read digital display

Treatments can be achieved in under 10 minutes

Costing around $200, it’s on the lower end for effective at-home laser hair removal devices Cons Size of the device is slightly difficult to grasp for smaller hands

Ingrown hairs and stubble-induced shadows are a thing of the past since we've been hooked on Nood The Flasher 2.0. With seven intensity levels and a fully digital display, it's easy and painless to use over large areas and even on sensitive skin or on hormonal-based hair growth, like PCOS. The new and improved model features a wider treatment window and a higher intensity bulb, meaning we were able to achieve rapid body treatments in just 10 minutes with fewer flashes (our armpits only took five minutes!). While the larger size felt a bit bulky in our hands and the brighter flash visually startled us at first (and may be triggering for those with epilepsy), it was still comfortable to use and was worth it for how much faster we could run through treatments — it's a dream for those of us who are always rushing out the door. Costing around $200, it's also the most budget-friendly option on our list, and while you'll get fewer features, we'd highly recommend it as an effective and affordable alternative to the other picks on this list. Price at time of publish: $178 with coupon (orig. $208) Intensity Levels: 7 | Flashes: 600,000 | Suitable For: Full body and face

Precision adaptor makes it easy to target smaller areas

Only option we tested that’s FDA-approved Cons Most expensive option on our list

At-home devices that are actually effective and approved for use with light or red hair are few and far between. We found this model from Iluminage to be the strongest contender, as we tested it on light hair and noticed our hair growing back slower and sparser after just six sessions of weekly use. There's no need to charge the device before use — you can just plug the base into the wall and attach it to either the epilator cartridge or precision adapter and go. We found the epilator, which is recommended for removal of light hair before treatment, to be difficult to use even after reading the instructions, but that didn't affect the efficacy of the device on the whole. We just may caution it may not be the best option for those new to these types of tools. On the other hand, we found that the precision adaptor was great for targeting smaller areas and underarms. While the device is easy to grip and maneuver, we wish the wall plug-in was longer; you'll have to post up somewhere very close to an outlet in order for this to work. This is the most expensive pick on our list, but for those with light hair or particularly fair skin tones, it may be worth the investment: It's been clinically proven, it's the only FDA-approved option, and it is still significantly less of an investment of time and money than in-office treatment. Price at time of publish: $449 Intensity Levels: 3 | Flashes: 300,000 | Suitable For: Full body (except bikini area) and face

Offers three modes (stamp, glide, and auto) for efficient hair removal

Lumi makes at-home laser hair removal more straightforward than any other option we tried: Just plug it in, press the power button, and select which of the three modes (stamp, glide, or auto) you'd like to use, based on which body part you're targeting. We found stamp mode, which delivers a pulse every time you click, to be super effective in more precise areas, like our bikini line and armpits. Glide and auto don't require repeated clicks, so those were our go-to for larger areas, like our arms and legs (which are the two places we saw the most noticeable dip in hair growth). The compact device easily fit in our palms, but we wish there were ridges or indents for an easier grip, as the rounded shape proved difficult to hold at times. We also love that there's a quick and handy quiz on their website to figure out if Lumi will be effective for you (TL;DR: It is better suited for light skin to medium brown skin, and dark blonde to black hair; it isn't great for super fair or dark skin, or hair that's light, red, or gray.) This is another wallet-friendly option that showed us promising results after twice-weekly use over three months. Price at time of publish: $189 (orig. $219) Intensity Levels: 6 | Flashes: 900,000 | Suitable For: Full body and face

Head rotates to achieve the ideal angle, which was especially helpful when using on our backs

From the first moment we laid eyes on the JOVS Venus Pros II Hair Remover, we could tell that it was different. Unlike the majority of remote or egg-shaped devices on the market, this comes in an ergonomic L-shaped design, with a 330-degree rotating head to help you find the perfect angle — a detail that came in ultra handy for us when testing this on our backs. It's loaded up with features that we found useful, like a cooling system that provided a refreshing sensation and minimized discomfort during application, a skin rejuvenation mode to lighten hyperpigmentation, and an auto-flash mode that allowed us to cover large areas in a shorter period of time. At over $400, this is more of an investment purchase than most of the others on this list, but we found that the additional features (plus the included razor and safety glasses) were worth it. Plus, you can occasionally find it on sale, so it's worth grabbing when you do. Price at time of publish: $272.99 (orig. $459.99) Intensity Levels: 6 | Flashes: Unlimited | Suitable For: Full body and face