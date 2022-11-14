Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Wondershop's Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine stood out from the rest By Brigitt Earley Brigitt Earley Brigitt Earley is a freelance writer and editor with nearly 15 years of industry experience. Her work has been published in a wide range of digital publications, including PEOPLE, The Spruce, Real Simple, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 01:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested What is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Dera Burreson It’s time to deck the halls, so gather your garland, put on your ugly Christmas sweater, and grab your ornaments. Now, you just need a tree. Choosing the right Christmas tree is important because this decision can make or break your holiday vibe. Your tree will likely be the centerpiece of the holiday festivities, glowing in the background for weeks at a time while serving as the home for all of those expertly-wrapped presents on Christmas morning. Should you choose a real tree or an artificial Christmas tree? While real trees smell amazing, they require a lot of work (cue the iconic Christmas Vacation tree-cutting scene), they shed needles, and you have to find a place to dispose it at the end of the season. Artificial trees last for years, don’t require excessive cleanup or watering, and many come pre-lit. If you’re worried your artificial Christmas tree will look too, well artificial, then you haven’t seen the wildly realistic-looking artificial trees this year. To help you find the perfect artificial Christmas tree for you, we spent several days in our lab assembling, disassembling, decorating, and evaluating the appearance of 24 artificial Christmas trees from 15 different manufacturers. Our favorite is the Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine from Target, because it's reasonably priced, easy to assemble, and looks incredibly real. Seven other trees also earned our PEOPLE Tested seal of approval. Below, find the best artificial Christmas trees that PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Wondershop 7.5-ft. Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree at Target Jump to Review Best Budget: National Tree Company Kingswood Fir Slim Artificial Christmas Tree at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce at Amazon Jump to Review Best Unlit: Best Choice Products 7.5-ft Premium Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree at Amazon Jump to Review Best With Frosted Branches: The Holiday Aisle Artificial Pine Christmas Tree at Wayfair Jump to Review Most Realistic: Grandin Road Pocono Pine at Grandinroad.com Jump to Review Best Customizable: Balsam Hill BH Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Trees at Balsamhill.com Jump to Review Best for Heavy Ornaments: Frontgate Rocky Mountain Full Profile Tree at Frontgate Jump to Review Best Overall: Wondershop 7.5-ft. Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree 4.7 Target View On Target Pros Realistic-looking Space-saving Easy setup and disassembly Cons Some branches are slightly wobbly One of the highest-scoring trees in our tests, this pencil tree won praise for just about everything: setup, appearance, disassembly, and storage. While it’s not the best choice for someone who wants a very full tree, it’s great for anyone in a small home. The pencil style is space-saving, but because the branches have varying needles, you don’t lose any realistic characteristics. Setup and disassembly were simple, too. It did take two people, but both tasks were completed in roughly 12 minutes. In fact, disassembly took just 3 minutes, and the tree fit nicely in the box it came in, eliminating the need for an additional storage bag purchase. If there’s any downside, it’s that although the tree itself is nice and sturdy, some of the branches were ever-so-slightly wobbly. The good news: This didn’t hinder its ability to hold ornaments. Overall, this tree presents an excellent value for anyone who may need to conserve a little bit more space than a traditional evergreen affords. And if you don't need to conserve any space, consider housing multiple pencil trees in one room for an over-the-top holiday experience. Price at time of publish: $275 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: 400 | UL/ETL-tested: Not listed | Flocked: No People / Dera Burreson Best Budget: National Tree Company Kingswood Fir Slim Artificial Christmas Tree 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros Sturdy Space-saving Quick setup and disassembly Cons Not realistic-looking If you’re looking for an artificial Christmas tree on a budget, this is a good option. It’s made entirely of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a less realistic-looking material, and its slim profile is exaggerated by its height, which makes it look relatively fake. But our tester didn’t necessarily mind this — they said it looked adorable, as long as you weren’t trying to pass it off as real.Despite its lean profile, the tree is surprisingly stable. In our testing, the branches held ornaments well and a topper didn’t challenge the stability: The tree stayed straight and secure throughout the decorating process. Setup and takedown were a breeze, too. The tree scored a perfect 5-star rating in this category, because it took a single person less than 7 minutes to put up and less than 3 minutes to take down. During disassembly, no needles were lost. And despite all the fluffing during setup, it compressed easily and went into the storage box without trouble. Price at time of publish: $96.35 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: None | UL/ETL-tested: N/A | Flocked: No People / Dera Burreson Best Splurge: Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce 4.6 Balsam Hill View On Amazon View On Balsamhill.com Pros Realistic-looking Sturdy Cons Weight makes it hard to disassemble A splurge, indeed, but this is an attractive Christmas tree that’s meant to last a lifetime with the proper care. To help further justify the cost, it also comes with extra features that other trees don’t. You get a premium tree stand with scratch-proof rubber feet, an off-season storage bag, protective gloves for shaping the tree, and extra bulbs and fuses. The tree is undeniably attractive, too. It’s constructed of polyethylene (PE), so the branches look more realistic — and our tester says you can really see the difference. The branches are very realistic-looking, and the trunk is brown. The 1,200 white lights may not blink or do anything fancy, but they are evenly spaced on the branches, lending a very bright and attractive appearance. This tree is also very sturdy: Our tester didn’t have any issues with ornaments making the branches dip. However, because the tree is so heavy and sturdy, setup and takedown are a bit more cumbersome than with other artificial Christmas trees. Setup took 20 minutes, but our tester had even more trouble with disassembly. Because of the weight, it took multiple people to finally get the tree back into the storage bag. Overall, this tree is nice and stable. The base doesn’t rock and supports the tree well. The branches are also durable enough to hold both ornaments and a tree topper without any issue. Budget a little extra time for takedown — while it comes apart without issue, it’s a bit difficult to get it back in the box. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: None | UL/ETL-tested: N/A | Flocked: No People / Dera Burreson Best With Frosted Branches: The Holiday Aisle 7.5' Artificial Pine Christmas Tree 4.4 Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Bestchoiceproducts.com Pros Full appearance Flocking doesn't shed Cons Tree itself is a bit wobbly Unlit A flocked tree — a tree with imitation snow-covered branches — is a fun way to bring a little bit of a winter wonderland vibe inside. The problem: A lot of flocked trees shed glitter and white flakes on your floor (similar to the way a regular tree might shed needles). That takes away part of the allure of fake trees, since it involves cleanup. Our tester said this one is different — they were impressed at how well the flocking stayed in place. There was little-to-no debris on the floor, even during setup and disassembly. This tree is attractive, too. Our tester said it's surprisingly full and didn’t require much fluffing. Setup and takedown were as easy as you might hope, as well. Both tasks took a single person about 8 minutes and 3 minutes, respectively. Just note: While the base is nice and stable, elements of the tree itself are a bit wobbly. And you’ll have to add your own lights, as well. Our tester fumbled a little when it came to the lights, because the main extension cord is buried in the middle of the tree. Thankfully, this is an issue you’d only really encounter the first year of setup, since you’d be more familiar with the process later. The biggest sacrifice you make with this tree is that heavier ornaments cause the tree to wobble a bit, particularly at the top of the tree. But depending on your collection, this is a relatively easy problem to work around. Price at time of publish: $439.20 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: 850 | UL/ETL-tested: UL | Flocked: No Best Customizable: Balsam Hill BH Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Trees 4.3 Balsam Hill View On Balsamhill.com Pros Realistic-looking Many lighting options Comes with helpful extras Cons Expensive Requires more than one person for setup With this tree, you get what you pay for, in a great way. If you’re willing to spend the money on a high-quality tree, our tester says you won’t be disappointed by this one. The tree is extremely high quality and looks realistic, even up close. The branches are easy to fluff and make the tree look full. The tree also has fun features that other trees don’t — like lights equipped with several different unique modes. You can select lights that twinkle, display both multi-color and clear lights, or you can even choose a setting that plays impressive light shows. These options also come with a remote control to adjust colors and switch the whole thing on or off. Setup and breakdown may require more than one person — the tree is extremely heavy — but our tester said it was otherwise a seamless process. The instructions are thorough and the tree comes with helpful accessories, including scratch-proof rubber feet, an off-season storage bag, protective gloves for shaping the tree, and extra bulbs and fuses. What’s more, the tree didn't shed any needles during setup. Price at time of publish: $1,099 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: 800 | UL/ETL-tested: UL | Flocked: No People / Dera Burreson The Best Wrapping Paper of 2022 for Instagram-Worthy Presents Best for Heavy Ornaments: Frontgate Rocky Mountain Full Profile Tree 4.3 Frontgate View On Frontgate Pros Sturdy branches Realistic-looking Cons Setup is time-consuming Can be hard to find a burnt-out bulb Another premium PE tree, this one’s standout feature is that it has exceptionally strong, realistic-looking branches. Our tester said, from top to bottom, the tree had no trouble holding ornaments, even ones on the heavier side. The PE needles allow hooks to be held in place — even on branches that are pointing down slightly, adding to the flexibility of where you can place baubles. Plus, ornaments don't slide off — the hooks remain stuck between the needles. The branches are easy to manipulate and don't bend at the weight of the ornaments, so you can further hone placement. Setup was among the most time-consuming of any we tested. It took a full 40-plus minutes. But our tester said it wasn’t necessarily complex. Two sections happened to be labeled the same, so they had to troubleshoot. They also had a bit of fluffing to do — particularly at the bottom section of the tree. The other downside, especially given the price: When our tester removed a lightbulb, two full branches went out, so it took a while to find the culprit. Price at time of publish: $629.10 Height: 6.5 feet | Lights: 900 | UL/ETL-tested: UL | Flocked: No People / Dera Burreson Things to Consider Before Buying an Artificial Christmas Tree Size Artificial Christmas trees come in a wide range of sizes. You can find tabletop versions, extra-slim versions, and towering 8-foot-plus versions. Just like when buying a real tree, it’s important to measure your space before selecting your tree. In the U.S., standard ceiling height is about 9 feet, which accommodates a 7.5-foot tree nicely. Height isn’t the only consideration, though. Also check the width of the tree in question. While fuller trees tend to look more realistic, pencil trees are better suited for small spaces. Material Artificial Christmas trees are typically made out of polyethylene (PE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). In most trees, the inner, non-visible branches are made with PVC — it’s the outer branches that differ. PE tends to be the more realistic looking option, but it also happens to be more expensive. Ease of Assembly Artificial Christmas trees typically come in a series of segments (three is most common) that stack and lock into each other. While this is generally a relatively simple process, the weight of the tree is an important factor. Larger, heavier trees may require two people to assemble. Lighting can also add complexity to setup, since some artificial trees have multiple strands that need to be plugged in. Also note: Once set up, most artificial Christmas trees require a fair amount of adjusting by fanning branches for a more realistic look. Lighting Pre-lit trees can save you a lot of time and aggravation, since the lights come perfectly placed on the tree. And because they’re typically manufactured with LED lights, these pre-lit trees can last years before the bulbs need to be replaced. There are plenty of color options, too. Some trees have bright white lights, while others have multi-colored strands. Some trees even allow you to change the colors or create unique lighting patterns — like the Balsam Hill BH Frasier Fir. For the most realistic look, choose an artificial tree with 100 lights per foot of height. When to Buy While you can purchase an artificial Christmas tree at just about any time of the year, the best time to buy is right after the holiday when retailers are looking to purge excess inventory. You can also look out for other sales throughout the year — like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Phoebe Cheong How We Tested Our testers assembled, decorated, and disassembled 24 artificial Christmas trees from 15 different manufacturers. They focused on several key performance metrics: ease of setup, appearance, stability, ease of storage, and overall value. They timed setup and disassembly (as well as storage post-disassembly). They evaluated the appearance of the final product, noting how realistic it looked (or not). Then they tested stability by decorating the tree with heavy ornaments. Each category was graded on a scale from 1 to 5, with the winners selected based on an average of scores. Prices were concealed from testers until the very end of testing, at which point they assigned a score for the overall value. Frequently Asked Questions What is the most realistic type of artificial Christmas tree? Artificial Christmas trees are generally made of one of two materials: polyethylene (PE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Generally, the inner, non-visible branches of all trees are made with PVC and the outer branches differ. For a more realistic look, opt for PE — just note that these trees also tend to be more expensive. In our testing, we found the Grandin Hill Pocono Pine Tree to be the most realistic-looking artificial Christmas tree. How do you assemble an artificial Christmas tree? Some artificial trees come pre-assembled, but that’s not standard. Typically, artificial trees come in a few different parts. When you unbox your tree, it’s prudent to follow the directions included with your tree, but assembly is generally pretty easy. In most cases, you simply stack and secure each segment. What’s the best way to store an artificial Christmas tree? It’s best to disassemble your artificial Christmas tree prior to storing it. What is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.