The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

To help you find the perfect artificial Christmas tree for you, we spent several days in our lab assembling, disassembling, decorating, and evaluating the appearance of 24 artificial Christmas trees from 15 different manufacturers. Our favorite is the Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine from Target , because it's reasonably priced, easy to assemble, and looks incredibly real. Seven other trees also earned our PEOPLE Tested seal of approval .

If you’re worried your artificial Christmas tree will look too, well artificial, then you haven’t seen the wildly realistic-looking artificial trees this year.

Should you choose a real tree or an artificial Christmas tree? While real trees smell amazing, they require a lot of work (cue the iconic Christmas Vacation tree-cutting scene), they shed needles, and you have to find a place to dispose it at the end of the season. Artificial trees last for years, don’t require excessive cleanup or watering, and many come pre-lit.

It’s time to deck the halls, so gather your garland, put on your ugly Christmas sweater, and grab your ornaments. Now, you just need a tree. Choosing the right Christmas tree is important because this decision can make or break your holiday vibe. Your tree will likely be the centerpiece of the holiday festivities, glowing in the background for weeks at a time while serving as the home for all of those expertly-wrapped presents on Christmas morning.

Best Overall: Wondershop 7.5-ft. Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree 4.7 Target View On Target Pros Realistic-looking

Space-saving

Easy setup and disassembly Cons Some branches are slightly wobbly One of the highest-scoring trees in our tests, this pencil tree won praise for just about everything: setup, appearance, disassembly, and storage. While it’s not the best choice for someone who wants a very full tree, it’s great for anyone in a small home. The pencil style is space-saving, but because the branches have varying needles, you don’t lose any realistic characteristics. Setup and disassembly were simple, too. It did take two people, but both tasks were completed in roughly 12 minutes. In fact, disassembly took just 3 minutes, and the tree fit nicely in the box it came in, eliminating the need for an additional storage bag purchase. If there’s any downside, it’s that although the tree itself is nice and sturdy, some of the branches were ever-so-slightly wobbly. The good news: This didn’t hinder its ability to hold ornaments. Overall, this tree presents an excellent value for anyone who may need to conserve a little bit more space than a traditional evergreen affords. And if you don't need to conserve any space, consider housing multiple pencil trees in one room for an over-the-top holiday experience. Price at time of publish: $275 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: 400 | UL/ETL-tested: Not listed | Flocked: No People / Dera Burreson

Best Budget: National Tree Company Kingswood Fir Slim Artificial Christmas Tree 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros Sturdy

Space-saving

Quick setup and disassembly Cons Not realistic-looking If you’re looking for an artificial Christmas tree on a budget, this is a good option. It’s made entirely of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a less realistic-looking material, and its slim profile is exaggerated by its height, which makes it look relatively fake. But our tester didn’t necessarily mind this — they said it looked adorable, as long as you weren’t trying to pass it off as real.



Despite its lean profile, the tree is surprisingly stable. In our testing, the branches held ornaments well and a topper didn’t challenge the stability: The tree stayed straight and secure throughout the decorating process. Setup and takedown were a breeze, too. The tree scored a perfect 5-star rating in this category, because it took a single person less than 7 minutes to put up and less than 3 minutes to take down. During disassembly, no needles were lost. And despite all the fluffing during setup, it compressed easily and went into the storage box without trouble. Price at time of publish: $96.35 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: None | UL/ETL-tested: N/A | Flocked: No People / Dera Burreson

Best Splurge: Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce 4.6 Balsam Hill View On Amazon View On Balsamhill.com Pros Realistic-looking

Sturdy Cons Weight makes it hard to disassemble A splurge, indeed, but this is an attractive Christmas tree that’s meant to last a lifetime with the proper care. To help further justify the cost, it also comes with extra features that other trees don’t. You get a premium tree stand with scratch-proof rubber feet, an off-season storage bag, protective gloves for shaping the tree, and extra bulbs and fuses. The tree is undeniably attractive, too. It’s constructed of polyethylene (PE), so the branches look more realistic — and our tester says you can really see the difference. The branches are very realistic-looking, and the trunk is brown. The 1,200 white lights may not blink or do anything fancy, but they are evenly spaced on the branches, lending a very bright and attractive appearance. This tree is also very sturdy: Our tester didn’t have any issues with ornaments making the branches dip. However, because the tree is so heavy and sturdy, setup and takedown are a bit more cumbersome than with other artificial Christmas trees. Setup took 20 minutes, but our tester had even more trouble with disassembly. Because of the weight, it took multiple people to finally get the tree back into the storage bag. Price at time of publish: $999 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: 1,200 | UL/ETL-tested: UL | Flocked: No

Best Unlit: Best Choice Products 7.5-ft Premium Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bestchoiceproducts.com Pros Great value

Sturdy Cons Needs a lot of fluffing

Hard to get back in the box Given the wallet-friendly price point, our tester said this artificial tree offers an excellent overall value for someone who wants a true blank canvas to work with. The tree does need a lot of fluffing out of the box — a relatively time-consuming endeavor — but if you have the patience and finesse, you’ll end up with a very attractive and full tree. (Just don’t expect it to look like it came straight from the Christmas tree lot.) Our tester says you’ll need to add plenty of lights and ornaments to conceal a bit of the artificial nature of the tree. Overall, this tree is nice and stable. The base doesn’t rock and supports the tree well. The branches are also durable enough to hold both ornaments and a tree topper without any issue. Budget a little extra time for takedown — while it comes apart without issue, it’s a bit difficult to get it back in the box. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: None | UL/ETL-tested: N/A | Flocked: No People / Dera Burreson

Best With Frosted Branches: The Holiday Aisle 7.5' Artificial Pine Christmas Tree 4.4 Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Bestchoiceproducts.com Pros Full appearance

Flocking doesn't shed Cons Tree itself is a bit wobbly

A flocked tree — a tree with imitation snow-covered branches — is a fun way to bring a little bit of a winter wonderland vibe inside. The problem: A lot of flocked trees shed glitter and white flakes on your floor (similar to the way a regular tree might shed needles). That takes away part of the allure of fake trees, since it involves cleanup. Our tester said this one is different — they were impressed at how well the flocking stayed in place. There was little-to-no debris on the floor, even during setup and disassembly. This tree is attractive, too. Our tester said it's surprisingly full and didn't require much fluffing. Setup and takedown were as easy as you might hope, as well. Both tasks took a single person about 8 minutes and 3 minutes, respectively. Just note: While the base is nice and stable, elements of the tree itself are a bit wobbly. And you'll have to add your own lights, as well. Price at time of publish: $139.99 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: None | UL/ETL-tested: N/A | Flocked: Yes People / Dera Burreson

Most Realistic: Grandin Road 7.5’ Pocono Pine 4.4 Grandin Road View On Grandinroad.com Pros Realistic branches and needles

Bright lights Cons Wobbles slightly under the weight of heavy ornaments There’s a lot to love about a pre-lit tree, namely the convenience of not having to string hundreds of lights on it. But they don’t always look as realistic as you might like. Our tester says this one, by Grandin Road, is an exception. The tree is nice and full and doesn’t require much fluffing, all thanks to extra long branches with variegated needles. Setup requires a little patience. While the tree erects without much fanfare, figuring out the lights is another story. Our tester fumbled a little when it came to the lights, because the main extension cord is buried in the middle of the tree. Thankfully, this is an issue you’d only really encounter the first year of setup, since you’d be more familiar with the process later. The biggest sacrifice you make with this tree is that heavier ornaments cause the tree to wobble a bit, particularly at the top of the tree. But depending on your collection, this is a relatively easy problem to work around. Price at time of publish: $439.20 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: 850 | UL/ETL-tested: UL | Flocked: No

Best Customizable: Balsam Hill BH Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Trees 4.3 Balsam Hill View On Balsamhill.com Pros Realistic-looking

Many lighting options

Comes with helpful extras Cons Expensive

With this tree, you get what you pay for, in a great way. If you're willing to spend the money on a high-quality tree, our tester says you won't be disappointed by this one. The tree is extremely high quality and looks realistic, even up close. The branches are easy to fluff and make the tree look full. The tree also has fun features that other trees don't — like lights equipped with several different unique modes. You can select lights that twinkle, display both multi-color and clear lights, or you can even choose a setting that plays impressive light shows. These options also come with a remote control to adjust colors and switch the whole thing on or off. Setup and breakdown may require more than one person — the tree is extremely heavy — but our tester said it was otherwise a seamless process. The instructions are thorough and the tree comes with helpful accessories, including scratch-proof rubber feet, an off-season storage bag, protective gloves for shaping the tree, and extra bulbs and fuses. What's more, the tree didn't shed any needles during setup. Price at time of publish: $1,099 Height: 7.5 feet | Lights: 800 | UL/ETL-tested: UL | Flocked: No People / Dera Burreson