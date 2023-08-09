When someone calls an ingredient “Botox in a bottle,” it’s understandable that everyone’s ears perk up. That’s the case for argireline, a synthetic peptide that’s popping up in creams, serums, and TikTok videos everywhere.

Fun fact: Argireline is actually just a brand name for the ingredient; you’re actually more likely to see it listed as either acetyl hexapeptide-3 or acetyl hexapeptide-8. Like all other peptides (which are a string of amino acids that are the building blocks for important proteins in the skin), it promotes collagen and elastin production as well as moisture retention, which results in anti-aging benefits such as a minimized appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, board-certified dermatologist Melanie Palm, MD, explains. But argireline does something that other peptides don’t: it prevents the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that’s responsible for muscle contraction, adds Kiran Mian, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “Less muscle contraction means less wrinkles are formed,” she notes, specifically dynamic wrinkles AKA those caused by muscle movement, like crows’ feet around your eyes or the "11s" between your brows.

It’s not unlike the way Botox and other injectable neuromodulators work, hence why this ingredient earned its unique comparison and viral status on social media. That being said, “While argireline has been shown to inhibit muscular contraction, it’s important to recognize that topical serums and creams containing this ingredient don’t come close to the results you’d see from neurotoxins like Botox, Dysport, or Xeomin,” cautions Dr. Palm. Rather than thinking of it as a direct one-to-one swap, consider argireline a nice option if you’re perhaps not quite ready to go under the needle. (It’s also safe to use if you’re pregnant or breast-feeding, she adds.) Plus, if you do get injectables, using this ingredient topically can potentially help prolong their effects, Dr. Mian points out.

Convinced you need one in your skincare routine? Check out the 10 standout argireline serums below.