When someone calls an ingredient "Botox in a bottle," it's understandable that everyone's ears perk up. That's the case for argireline, a synthetic peptide that's popping up in creams, serums, and TikTok videos everywhere. Fun fact: Argireline is actually just a brand name for the ingredient; you're actually more likely to see it listed as either acetyl hexapeptide-3 or acetyl hexapeptide-8. Like all other peptides (which are a string of amino acids that are the building blocks for important proteins in the skin), it promotes collagen and elastin production as well as moisture retention, which results in anti-aging benefits such as a minimized appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, board-certified dermatologist Melanie Palm, MD, explains. But argireline does something that other peptides don’t: it prevents the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that’s responsible for muscle contraction, adds Kiran Mian, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “Less muscle contraction means less wrinkles are formed,” she notes, specifically dynamic wrinkles AKA those caused by muscle movement, like crows’ feet around your eyes or the "11s" between your brows. It’s not unlike the way Botox and other injectable neuromodulators work, hence why this ingredient earned its unique comparison and viral status on social media. That being said, “While argireline has been shown to inhibit muscular contraction, it’s important to recognize that topical serums and creams containing this ingredient don’t come close to the results you’d see from neurotoxins like Botox, Dysport, or Xeomin,” cautions Dr. Palm. Rather than thinking of it as a direct one-to-one swap, consider argireline a nice option if you’re perhaps not quite ready to go under the needle. (It’s also safe to use if you’re pregnant or breast-feeding, she adds.) Plus, if you do get injectables, using this ingredient topically can potentially help prolong their effects, Dr. Mian points out. Convinced you need one in your skincare routine? Check out the 10 standout argireline serums below. Best Overall: Asterwood Triple Repair Serum
Best Drugstore: Bliss Pro Youth Serum
Best Under Makeup: Estée Lauder Perfectionist Pro
Best Targeted Treatment: StriVectin High-Potency Wrinkle Filler
Best on Amazon: Derma E Advanced Peptides and Collagen Moisturizer
Best Value: The Ordinary Argireline Solution 10%
Best for Eyes: Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Eye Creme
Best for Dry Skin: Depology Peptide Complex 10% Serum
Best Splurge: La Mer The Regenerating Serum It also combines multiple anti-aging ingredients in one formula, giving you extra bang for your buck. Who It’s Not Good For Proceed slowly if you have sensitive skin, as it does contain vitamin C, which has the potential to cause irritation. “If you’re going to go the peptide route, you might as well use a product that has different peptides to help stimulate collagen, add plumpness to the skin, and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles,” says Dr. Mian of one of her picks. This does exactly that, combining argireline with another well-known peptide, Matrixyl 3000. The cherry on top is the addition of vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that also has collagen-boosting and line-smoothing benefits, not to mention helps fade dark spots, too. Meanwhile, aloe and hyaluronic acid ensure it’s nice and hydrating. Long story short, this is an all-around excellent anti-aging pick — and one that's less expensive than many competitor products, too. Price at time of publish: $17.90 Size: 29 mL | Skin Type: All, except sensitive Best Drugstore Bliss Pro Multi-Peptide Youth Face Serum Target View On Target View On Walmart View On Blissworld.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a serum that contains not only argireline but other peptides that work synergistically together. Who It’s Not Good For Because it’s not oil-free, those with oily or acneic skin may not love the feel of this. Nab this serum during your next Target or drugstore run. Argireline is just one of six different peptides in the mix, all of which work synergistically to deliver some serious youth-boosting benefits. It contains antioxidants, too (vitamin E, goji berry), making it a great choice to layer underneath your sunscreen in the morning as an added layer of protection. (That being said, it can be used morning and/or evening.) We also appreciate that it’s fragrance-free — a win if you have sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $21 Size: 29 mL | Skin Type: All Best Under Makeup Estée Lauder Perfectionist Pro Multi-Zone Wrinkle Concentrate Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Ulta Who It’s Good For All skin types can benefit from this product, and anyone who’s impatient will appreciate that you can see the results instantaneously. Who It’s Not Good For Those who want a serum to use in the evening, as the smoothing formula is meant to be used under makeup. Dr. Palm is a fan of this formula, lauding it for the fact that, along with argireline, it also contains sodium hyaluronate, a plumping and hydrating ingredient that helps create a smooth, even base. And the quick fix benefits don’t stop there. This offers a blurring effect, too, giving your skin a filter-like appearance. Use it on any areas where fine lines and wrinkles bother you; Dr. Palm notes that it works particularly nicely around the eye area. Price at time of publish: $56 Size: 15 mL | Skin Type: All Best Targeted Treatment StriVectin High-Potency Wrinkle Filler StriVectin View On Dermstore View On Ecosmetics.com View On Macy's Who It’s Good For If you need a quick fix and are looking to smooth out some very specific lines and wrinkles before a big event, reach for this pick. Plus, it delivers long-term benefits, too. Who It’s Not Good For Because of the smaller bottle, this is easier to use only on targeted spots (such as crow's feet or forehead lines) rather than as a full-face serum. The hard truth of the matter is that there’s no way of (permanently) eliminating wrinkles immediately. But, what you can do is make them appear way less noticeable, at least for the short-term. That’s exactly what this wrinkle filler does — a silicone-free formula that utilizes several different types of peptides. It is a smaller bottle than most, but it is meant to be used just on specific spots where you have more noticeable lines — think crows’ feet, lines around your mouth, forehead lines and the like. The best part? Not only will it give you those instant benefits, all of those peptides work long-term, too, so you’ll continue to reap the benefits with continued use. Price at time of publish: $59 Size: 14.8 mL | Skin Type: All Best on Amazon Derma E Advanced Peptides and Flora-Collagen Moisturizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For If you’re on the hunt for an effective, affordable option that also happens to be cruelty-free and vegan, this is the pick for you. Who It’s Not Good For Because the jar packaging requires you to stick your fingers inside to retrieve the product, it isn't the most hygienic. This skincare brand is beloved on Amazon and Dr. Mian says this argireline cream is a can’t-miss. “It combines this peptide with antioxidants, including vitamin C and green tea, and has a rich and hydrating texture,” she says. It’s also free of synthetic fragrance. It’s no surprise that it consistently pulls in rave reviews from happy Amazon shoppers. Price at time of publish: $32.64 Size: 60 mL | Skin Type: All Best Value The Ordinary Argireline Solution 10% Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Budget-conscious shoppers will love the price point, while product purists will appreciate the minimal ingredient list and hefty concentration of argireline. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who is looking for a serum that contains more than one peptide and/or combines argireline with other active skincare ingredients. Scoring a 10% concentration of argireline for less than $10? Yes, please. Like all of the other products this brand offers, this serum rings in at an amazing value and packs a potent concentration of the star ingredient so you can feel confident that you’re getting your money’s worth. The only downside? This is great to use if you want to reap the benefits of straight-up argireline — just keep in mind that, unlike many of the other products on this list, it doesn’t contain any other notable skincare actives. Price at time of publish: $9.40 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: All Best for Eyes Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Cellular Eye Creme Peter Thomas Roth View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Peterthomasroth.com Who It’s Good For Those whose primary concern about their eye area is fine lines and wrinkles, as well as dryness, as this is a richer formula. Who It’s Not Good For If you prefer your eye cream also target puffiness and dark circles, this isn’t the right product for you. Okay, so this may not be a serum per se, but both experts we spoke with recommended this product so we felt it deserved a spot on our list. “I like that this formulation combines argireline with other effective peptides to target fine lines around the delicate eye area,” says Dr. Palm. Dr. Mian echoes her sentiments, adding that there’s also a retinoid in the formula for additional line-smoothing benefits. As the name suggests, it’s also deeply hydrating, the kind of eye cream you want to slather on with abandon at bedtime. Price at time of publish: $65 Size: 22.5 mL | Skin Type: All Best for Dry Skin Depology Peptide Complex 10% Argireline Peptide Serum Depology View On Depology.com Who It’s Good For Anyone whose wrinkles are accentuated by skin dryness, as this is both effective for smoothing those lines and moisturizing the skin. Who It’s Not Good For Keep in mind that this will deliver the best results if used twice daily, so make sure you can find the time in your skincare routine. Argireline is the star of the show in this serum, but it also earns our vote for containing hydrating ingredients such as glycerin and sodium hyaluronate, alongside skin-strengthening ceramides too. The benefits are legit; third-party testing showed that this reduced wrinkle depth by over seven percent and increased hydration levels by over 45% after just 28 days of use. Price at time of publish: $49 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: All, especially dry Best Splurge La Mer The Regenerating Serum Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone who's ready to shell out the big bucks for a quality yet very luxurious skincare product should consider this one, since it is definitely the most expensive product on this list by far. Who It’s Not Good For Keep in mind that this isn’t fragrance-free, so you may want to pass if your skin is easily irritated or you’re sensitive to scent. This heritage brand may be best known for their fan-favorite cream, but don’t sleep on this excellent anti-aging serum, too. It’s definitely expensive, but a worthy investment given that it targets not only fine lines and wrinkles, but also dullness, dryness, and uneven texture. In short, it's a total powerhouse, thanks to both the peptides in the mix, which are coupled with botanical extracts. And yes, it does all of that with a lovely and luxurious feel and scent that makes the experience of using this feel oh-so special. Price at time of publish: $450 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: All Things to Consider Before Buying Argireline Serum Look for Other Peptides in the Formula Both dermatologists we spoke with point out that argireline plays very nicely with other peptides; Dr. Mian specifically calls out tripeptide-10 citrulline as one that can help it penetrate deeper into the skin, while Dr. Palm suggests looking for Matrixyl 3000 (like in the Asterwood Triple Repair Serum), another complementary peptide. Also worth noting: it works well with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, she adds. The Concentration As with any other skincare active, concentration matters. Dr. Mian says that most studies looked at a 2% concentration. While many products won’t list the actual amount, it’s always a good idea to look for it at the top of the ingredient list, which indicates that the product contains a good amount of it. Avoid Products with Alcohol Alcohols can be drying to the skin and cause irritation, negating the hydrating effects of the argireline, says Dr. Palm. Frequently Asked Questions What does an argireline serum do? By helping to relax the muscles, it can help smooth out dynamic wrinkles (those created by muscle movement). Those effects are more short-term, while in the long-term it can also help to stimulate collagen production over time, Dr. Mian explains. Is argireline better than retinol? It’s not so much that one is necessarily better than the other; rather they just work a little bit differently and have slightly different effects. “Both ingredients target different skin concerns. It’s also possible for them to co-exist in an effective anti-aging skincare routine,” says Dr. Palm. “Generally, I like retinol for reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration from sun damage or acne scars, and overall anti-aging. Argireline is more suitable for targeted treatment in specific areas, like around the eyes, the "11s," and around the mouth,” she explains. What can’t be used with argireline? “I advise against using argireline with AHAs such as glycolic and lactic acid, and BHAs like salicylic acid, as this can result in irritation or inflammation of the skin,” Dr. Palm advises. Take Our Word For It Melanie Rud is a beauty and lifestyle writer who covers a wide array of topics and has over 15 years of experience writing about skincare. For this story, she interviewed Dr. Melanie Palm, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Art of Skin MD in San Diego, California, as well as Dr. Kiran Mian, a board-certified medical and aesthetic dermatologist at Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery in New York City. She also conducted extensive market research, and relied on her own personal and editorial experience.