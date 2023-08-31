Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best arch support sandals for every style and occasion, from supportive hiking shoes to dressier options that prove you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort.

“Arch support in shoes helps maintain the foot's natural alignment, providing crucial support to the arches,” explains Dr. Casey Ann Pidich, a New York-based podiatrist and owner of Dr. Glass Slipper. She adds that arch support “alleviates muscle or tendon strain” as well as pain and discomfort associated with flat feet, fallen arches, or heel pain, known as plantar fasciitis. Arch support sandals “can also help people with general foot discomfort or those who spend extended periods on their feet,” she says — making them particularly useful for nurses, travelers, service industry professionals, and more.

Arch support sandals are a game changer for anyone who’s on their feet all day, whether that's a nurse pulling a double shift or an avid hiker. They’re designed with a comfortable, cushioned insole that better aligns with the shape of your foot than normal sandals, helping to absorb shock while walking and in turn, reduce muscle strain.

Best Budget Whitin Women’s Hiking Sandals with Arch Support Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Hikers, water sport aficionados, and anyone looking for a rugged, lightweight sandal will appreciate the quality of these wallet-friendly sandals. Who It’s Not Good For Those searching for a more versatile, everyday style that could pair well with dressier outfits will prefer other options on this list. These sporty, lightweight sandals are perfect for hiking or sightseeing, thanks to the excellent traction provided by their durable rubber outsole. The cushy EVA midsole and deep heel cup offer enough padding and shock absorption to ensure your feet will still be comfortable after hours of walking around. We love that they’re waterproof and crafted from ultra quick-drying fabric, so you can wear them to the beach as water shoes without worrying about them getting ruined. Three adjustable hook-and-loop straps allow for ample adjustability, so it’s easy to find your perfect fit. While these are one of the most affordable options on our list, they don’t skimp on quality — they’re incredibly comfortable, and the no-slip grippy outsole makes navigating even rocky terrain a breeze. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Sizes: 6-11 | Colors: 5 | Adjustable: Yes

Best for Travel Chaco Women’s Lowdown Leather Slide Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Chacos.com Who It’s Good For Slim and easily packable, these slides are a dream for travelers and anyone looking for a lightweight shoe that’s comfortable enough for all-day wear. Who It’s Not Good For They do require a break-in period, so they’re not ideal if you’re looking to wear them for extended periods of time right out of the box. While some folks are against wearing open-toed shoes on flights, they offer exceptional versatility: they’re breathable and flexible enough to accommodate foot swelling, and can be worn with socks to keep your feet warm in the chilly airplane cabin. These slides couldn’t be easier to slip on and off, making them the perfect shoe for breezing through the TSA line. Light packers will appreciate that their lightweight construction and slim silhouette takes up next-to-no room, so you can stash them back in your bag whenever you’re not wearing them. The vegan EVA construction boasts a high rebound that quickly bounces back after being compressed in a suitcase, and the podiatrist-certified Luvseat sole provides enough arch support for you to hit the ground running once you arrive at your destination. In addition to a rugged outsole designed for wet traction, these are subtle enough to easily dress up or down depending on the occasion. Price at time of publish: $37.50 (orig. $75) Sizes: 5-12 | Colors: 3 | Adjustable: Yes

Best for Walking Aerothotic Arete Women’s Slide Sandals Aerothotic View On Amazon View On Aerothotic.com Who It’s Good For The unique cork footbed provides optimal support for those with high arches. Who It’s Not Good For If you're needing a pair of water-resistant sandals, we recommend the Aerothotic Arcus Comfort EVA Beach Slide Sandals instead. These best-selling sandals from Aerothotic are Dr. Pidich’s go-to for long days of walking around New York City. “Not only are they durable and comfortable, but they also help alleviate my plantar fasciitis,” she says. Designed with a similar silhouette to Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals, these slides feature two thick, adjustable straps that are made from a breathable material to keep your feet from getting sweaty. The cushioned cork footbed also helps to wick away moisture, while filling the arch cavity — making these an excellent choice for anyone with high arches. We love how easy these are to slip into when you’re on the go, and how the adjustable straps allow for enough room to wear them with socks if you choose to do so. Price at time of publish: $31.99 (orig. $50) Sizes: 6-11 | Colors: 8 | Adjustable: Yes

Best for Recovery Oofos OoAhh Slide Sandal 4.6 OOFOS View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Runners, cyclists, and anyone who spends long hours on their feet will appreciate the next-level comfort of these recovery sandals. Who It’s Not Good For The chunky aesthetic may not appeal to everyone’s sense of style. From the second you slip into these slides, it’s clear why Oofos is famous for their recovery footwear. Crafted with OOfoam technology, they’re designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear and reduce strain in the ankles by up to 47 percent, helping to protect your joints and feet from unnecessary pain and pressure. The patented footbed is incredibly cushy and supportive, cradling your arches for all-day comfort. You’ll likely want to scoop these up in a few colors — they come in beautiful jewel-tone hues, and run up to size 16. We love that these are made from closed-cell foam, which feels buoyant and is odor-resistant — it also makes them incredibly easy to care for, as you can just toss them in the laundry when they need a clean up. If you’re on the fence, you can even try them out for 30 days risk-free, and return them for a full refund if you’re not fully satisfied — but we’re confident it’ll be love at first step. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: 5-16 | Colors: 8 | Adjustable: No

Best Flip Flops FitFlop iQushion Ergonomic Flip-Flops 4.7 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for sleek, supportive flip flops that offer all the benefits of clunkier orthopedic footwear but with a chicer design. Who It’s Not Good For The slim straps may not appeal to those who prefer more foot coverage. The best flip flops offer ample support that you can feel with every step. FitFlop’s iQushion air-foam cushioning helps to protect against impact at high-pressure areas, in turn reducing foot pain. The material bounces back with every step, offering a buoyancy that protects your feet on long walks. Wear them around the house, to run errands, or to the beach — they’re waterproof and slip-resistant. Note that they run slightly small, and you may need to size up if you’re between sizes. While some people may prefer the support of thicker straps, these sleek straps keep your feet in place without digging. Despite their lightweight construction and design, they’re surprisingly sturdy. The ergonomic footbeds mimic the contour of your foot, helping to diffuse pressure while you move. There are also heel and ball-of-foot pillows, which offer ample cushioning where you need it. Price at time of publish: $23.63 (orig. $32) Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 7 | Adjustable: No

Best Slides Archies Arch Support Slides Archies View On Amazon View On Archiesfootwear.com Who It’s Good For The plush cushioning and raised heel offer ideal support for those with plantar fasciitis or achilles tendonitis. Who It’s Not Good For The one-piece design means these aren’t adjustable, so anyone who prefers a custom fit should look elsewhere on this list. Minimalists will love the understated design of these easy on-and-off slides, which are made for everyday wear. The one-piece construction bolsters their durability, ensuring they’ll last you for many years to come. With 2.2 centimeters of cushioned support, these also help to align foot posture, while the slightly elevated heel helps reduce pain for those with plantar fasciitis or achilles tendonitis. They’re crafted from closed cell foam material, which is designed to mirror the shape of your arches and offer close-cushioned support. Despite their sturdy construction, they won’t weigh you down — they’re ultra lightweight and designed to maintain their cushion even after extensive use. While they don’t feature an adjustable toe strap, they tend to fit true to size and keep your feet from sliding around without feeling too tight. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: 5-16 | Colors: 4 | Adjustable: No

Best Lightweight Crocs Unisex Adult Baya II Slide Amazon View On Amazon View On Crocs.com Who It’s Good For These super lightweight sandals are great for everyday use as you can easily slip them on and go about your day. Who It’s Not Good For The Crocs logo and sporty design make these a more casual option — but we’ve got plenty of more transitional sandals on this list. Weighing in at 13.4 oz., these featherweight slides are the pinnacle of unfussy comfort. They’re sturdy and supportive, with a contoured footbed that provides top-notch arch support that will keep you comfortable around the house or while out running errands. They feature the brand’s signature ventilation holes for maximum air flow, which keeps your feet feeling (and smelling) fresh all day long. Given their sporty design, these are better suited to throwing on for casual activities like walking the dog or hitting the beach, rather than more formal occasions. We love the built-in nubs along the footbed, which massage your feet gently as you walk. Plus, like with all Crocs, you can personalize them with cute, kitschy Jibbitz Charms to add a bit of personal pizzazz. Price at time of publish: $20.99 Sizes: 6-15 | Colors: 7 | Adjustable: No

Best Water Sandals Aerothotic Arcus Women’s Comfort Eva Beach Slide Sandals Amazon View On Amazon View On Aerothotic.com Who It’s Good For Watersport enthusiasts and beach loungers alike will be smitten with these comfortable, supportive slides, which are waterproof and won’t stick to your feet when wet. Who It’s Not Good For The footbed is on the firmer side, so those looking for more of a cushioned feel will prefer other options on this list. Similar to Birkenstock’s bestselling Arizona EVA slide, these featherweight sandals offer the same aesthetic and arch support for less than half the price. They’re a breeze to keep clean, thanks to the waterproof EVA construction that is easy to wipe down. The deep heel cup provides exceptional support, helping to relieve muscle tension. Dual straps allow you to adjust the fit to your liking, and keep your foot from sliding around without feeling constricting. Even when wet, these never chafe against your feet, so you can wear them straight from the beach to the bar with friends without having to pack a change of shoes. They weigh less than half a pound, so they’re great for travelers who are looking for a versatile shoe option when packing light. Price at time of publish: $23 Sizes: 5-16 | Colors: 9 | Adjustable: Yes

Best for Narrow Feet Chacos Women's Z/Cloud 2 Sandal 4.7 Chacos View On Amazon View On Chacos.com View On REI Who It’s Good For Anyone seeking a secure, highly adjustable fit in more narrow sandals. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer sandals without a toe loop or who want the flexibility to wear socks. Chaco is a cult-favorite brand among outdoors enthusiasts for good reason: their sandals boast top-notch arch support and are all certified by the American Podiatric Medical Association. Their proprietary Luvseat polyurethane footbeds provide exceptional comfort, with additional padding in the heel. Whether you’re hiking, kayaking, or sightseeing, these make ideal travel companions thanks to their lightweight, waterproof construction — the outsole features performance tread that offers great traction in extreme and wet conditions, while the adjustable jacquard webbing uppers are quick-drying. The straps are incredibly adjustable throughout the entire sandal, ensuring a comfortably snug fit for those with more narrow feet. While the toe strap might not appeal to everybody, it does offer added stability and can be adjusted to your desired fit. We appreciate that the uppers are made from recycled plastic, which helps to keep plastic bottles out of landfills; the brand also launched a recycling program called ReChaco, which allows you to send your worn sandals in to be resoled or re-strapped when they need a little TLC. Plus, they’re available in 14 vibrant patterns, from sunset-inspired stripes to black-and-white geometric prints. Price at time of publish: $51.59 (orig. $100) Sizes: 5-15 | Colors: 14 | Adjustable: Yes

Best Chunky Bronax Pillow Slippers Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For From neon green to neutral tones, these slides come in a rainbow of vibrant hues that will add variety to your wardrobe. Who It’s Not Good For The spacing in the outsoles makes these ideal for use around the house, so those looking for sandals to primarily wear outside should consider the other options we’ve included on this list. Upgrade your house slippers with these trendy cloud slides, which offer superior comfort thanks to their buoyant 1.7-inch EVA sole. The boosted sole also provides shock absorption, which relieves stress on your tendons and joints as you go about your day. The pillowy-soft material is ultra lightweight and resists compression, creating a spring in your step even after hours of wear. While there’s no adjustable strap, the fit is somewhat customizable to your foot — the brand suggests using a blow dryer in order to heat them up for a moment before stepping into them with two pairs of socks on in order to help them better conform to your unique foot shape. While these can be worn outside of the house, they’re best suited for indoor use due to their dappled outsole, which can trap rocks and other debris. Price at time of publish: $23.99 Sizes: 4-16 | Colors: 15 | Adjustable: No

Best Machine Washable Oofos OOriginal Sandal 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Champssports.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who likes a supportive flip flop with solid coverage that allows no-fuss cleaning. Who It’s Not Good For If you prefer strappy sandals to flip flops, look to our other Oofos pick, the Ooah Slide Sandal — it’s made of the same material, so it’s also machine washable. Forget about tracking sandy or muddy shoes around the house — Oofos’ closed-cell foam flip flops are designed to be tossed into the washing machine for quick and easy cleaning after a day of adventure. The sandals boast a plump, cloud-like softness that makes them excellent recovery shoes for athletes, as they offer ample support in the heel. They conform smoothly to your foot’s contour, creating a comfortable surface to walk on for extended periods of time. We love that the toe bar never itches or irritates, even on muggy summer afternoons; the material doesn’t get slick even when you sweat, so your feet won’t slide around in these. Like all Oofos shoes, the patented footbed provides exceptional cushioning, which helps absorb shocks while you walk around. Price at time of publish: $57.15 (orig. $60) Sizes: 5-16 | Colors: 8 | Adjustable: Yes

Best Slingback FitFlop F-Mode Leather Flatform Back-strap Sandal FitFlop View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Fitflop.com Who It’s Good For There’s no need to break these in, so they’re a perfect choice for anyone looking to show them off straight out of the box. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer shoes with less foot coverage should look elsewhere on this list. Put your best foot forward in these timeless slingbacks, which are ready to wear as soon as you buy them — no need to break them in over a few days. The adjustable back strap keeps them secure and rests comfortably against your ankle without rubbing or irritating the skin. These boast truly plumped-up comfort, with FitFlop’s unique 'Microwobbleboard' midsole providing cloud-like cushioning that makes these a delight to walk in for hours on end. The casual, refined silhouette can be dressed up for a night out or worn around while sightseeing in a new city. They’re crafted from luxuriously soft leather, with subtle stitching for a minimalist aesthetic. The super soft upper provides generous foot coverage, which may not be everyone’s cup of tea — but the material is so buttery smooth that it could easily convert those who prefer a more open style. Price at time of publish: $102.78 (orig. $130) Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 3 | Adjustable: Yes

Best Platform FitFlop Eloise Cork-Wrap Woven Back-Strap Wedge Sandals FitFlop View On Nordstrom View On Fitflop.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who is looking for a vibrant, summery pair of sandals that offer top-notch stability and arch support. Who It’s Not Good For The woven top runs wide, so those with more narrow feet should consider other options on this list. These chic cork platforms are the perfect summer sandal: lightweight, breathable, and available in festive hues like Sunshine Coral and Tahiti Blue. Beneath their stylish exterior, an ultra-cushioned Microwobbleboard midsole and a firm shell provide excellent support and stability. The sole was designed to mitigate shock absorption and underfoot pressure by keeping the foot in contact with the midsole, which helps to relieve soreness after a day of sightseeing or a night on the town in these chic sandals. While the woven faux-raffia front strap runs a bit loose, the ankle strap is adjustable to keep your feet in place. Even on sticky summer days, these never rub or chafe against skin, making them a perfect choice for elevating your look on a seaside getaway. Price at time of publish: $150 Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 3 | Adjustable: Yes

Best Wedges Aetrex Lexa Quarter Strap Wedge Amazon View On Amazon View On Aetrex.com Who It’s Good For These '70s-inspired wedges are neutral yet elevated enough to pair with any outfit and feature memory-foam cushioning. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a more modern style than these cork-bottom wedges. Engineered to maximize stability, these retro-inspired cork wedges feature a lightweight cork midsole and a grippy rubber outsole to ensure excellent traction. The 2.5-inch heel offers a little lift and a wide enough base to keep you from wobbling. Built-in memory foam midsoles contour to your foot and are comfortable enough to walk on all day long, making these an excellent transitional shoe for day-to-night wear. Those with high arches will appreciate the sloped and squishy footbed, which provides support without feeling overly firm. You can choose from genuine leather or cork for the uppers, which feature adjustable velcro straps that are discreetly hidden by a faux buckle. The custom fit makes these a great choice for those with narrow or wide feet, as both the toe and ankle strap can be tightened to your desired width. We love that the footbed lining is treated with antimicrobial technology, which stops pesky odors in their tracks. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 6 | Adjustable: Yes

Best for Hiking Kuru Tread Kuru View On Kurufootwear.com Who It’s Good For Outdoor enthusiasts will love the enhanced traction provided by the outsole’s multidimensional lugs. Who It’s Not Good For These run a bit wide, so those with narrow feet will want to look elsewhere on this list. These sturdy sandals are designed to stand up to your wildest adventures, keeping you supported whether you’re descending a steep slope or walking along a rocky riverbed. Boasting aggressive traction and made from rugged, waterproof materials, they'll help you hit the trail with peace of mind. With just the right amount of give, these offer noticeable cushioning and flexibility without feeling rigid. The brand’s proprietary Kurusole tech helps to protect your heel from impact while walking, while the contoured footbed provides arch support and absorbs shocks. The open-toed design ensures great breathability, with adjustable hook and loop velcro closures to secure your straps. Those with more narrow feet may find that the straps — particularly the toe strap — aren’t long enough to tighten for a secure fit, but the shoe otherwise runs true to size. Price at time of publish: $145 Sizes: 5-12 | Colors: 4 | Adjustable: Yes

Most Durable Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Festival-goers will love how these trendy, rugged sandals give you a little lift, which helps to protect your feet from muddy or wet ground. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a less chunky style than these lug-soled sandals. The upper on these sturdy, stylish Tevas is made from soft, recycled plastic, which is rip-resistant and made to stand the test of time. It also boasts quick-drying technology that keeps your feet feeling fresh, even if you get caught in the rain. The straightforward hook-and-loop closures are adjustable at the heel, ankle, and toe, creating a fully customizable fit for wherever you’re heading. These are perfect for music festivals or daily walks, as the boosted sole keeps your feet off the ground — meaning there’s no need to worry about muddy fields or getting a rock trapped between your foot and the shoe. It also offers pain relief for those with plantar fasciitis, which can be alleviated by wearing shoes with an elevated heel. Price at time of publish: $80 Sizes: 5-14 | Colors: 5 | Adjustable: Yes

Best Leather Birkenstocks Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Anthropologie Who It’s Good For They’re available in wide and narrow sizes, so you can find your perfect fit. Who It’s Not Good For They can take a while to break in, but with a little patience, they’ll become your go-to sandal for years to come. It’s hard to beat the iconic Birkenstock Arizona sandal, which has achieved cult status for good reason. This version features dual adjustable straps and a nubuck leather upper that is incredibly soft — it breaks in over time to feel like a second skin. The real star of the show is the ergonomic cork-latex footbed, which keeps feet from overheating while providing unmatched support. It boasts a deep heel cup and arch support along the sides and middle of the footbed, which offers stability and optimal foot alignment as you walk. The roomy toe box allows your toes room to breathe without feeling squished, while the unique raised toe bar functions to encourage their natural gripping motion, which helps to stimulate circulation. While these are a bit of a splurge, Birkenstocks are designed with top-quality hardware and materials made to stand the test of time, even with extensive use. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: 4-12.5 | Colors: 5 | Adjustable: Yes

Best Dress Heels Vionic Chardonnay Heeled Sandal Amazon View On Amazon View On Vionicshoes.com Who It’s Good For Those seeking a dressier footwear option will love the silhouette of these elegant and supportive open-toed sandals. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who needs heavy-duty cushioning should look elsewhere on this list, as these are padded but not pillowy. These are not your grandma’s orthopedic shoes! Vionic’s range of chic arch support sandals prove that you don’t have to sacrifice fashion for function, and these Chardonnay Heeled Sandals are a perfect place to start. They come in an eye-catching range of leather and suede styles (think bright red suede and metallic pewter leather) that will easily blend in with a more elevated wardrobe, while offering enhanced contouring along the footbed and a deep heel cup for additional stability. These heels are extremely comfortable, but it's worth noting that those with specific support needs may not find them cushioned enough for extended wear. The adjustable ankle strap and high back keep your foot firmly in place, while the low heel offers just the right amount of lift. After slipping into the padded footbed, you’ll want to kick your other heels to the curb. Best of all, the ankle strap features a hidden velcro closure for a custom fit. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 6 | Adjustable: Yes