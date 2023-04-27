Whether you’re shopping for spring break or a long-awaited summer vacation, or are just in need of a bikini refresh, we’ve got all of your shopping needs covered with our picks of the best Amazon swimsuits, which we narrowed down from thousands of options.

Shopping for swimsuits online allows you to try your selections on at home, providing an overall more comfortable experience. That being said, a swimsuit can be quite an investment, and, in some cases, final sale. That’s why we turn to Amazon for all of our swimsuit needs. The marketplace is overflowing with swimsuit options from timeless and classic silhouettes to trendy styles and everything in between. And, for the most part, you can find high-quality swimsuits for less than $100 (and more often less than $40).

Best Budget Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for an under-$25 bikini with lots of mix-and-match potential Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a budget-friendly one-piece swimsuit The Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini costs under $25 for the set with lots of mix-and-match potential, making it one of our top picks. Aside from the price, this swimsuit is well-made with comfortable and stretchy material that fits around the body like a glove and doesn’t stretch out. It also comes in several solid colors as well as options with printed bottoms paired with solid tops, so you can get that mix-and-match look without having to buy two pairs of swimsuits. The one-shoulder bikini top also comes with removable pads and, while you can’t adjust the shoulder strap, the wrapped bodice strap allows a more customizable fit. Price at time of publish: $18.69 (orig. $21.99) Size Range: S-XL | Colors: Black, army green, army green stripe, black panther, black red, black snake, coffee, coconut tree, dark blue, and more | Materials: Polyester, spandex

Best One-Piece Cupshe Women's One-Piece Ruched Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a good basic one-piece swimsuit with adjustable straps Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting more pattern options or needing a size beyond XL Cupshe makes some of the best swimsuits on Amazon, in general. However, our top pick is definitely this one-piece swimsuit, which also comes top recommended by over 23,000 Amazon reviewers. The swimsuit boasts a timeless design with a deep V-neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps for the best fit. Additionally, it comes in a variety of fun solid colors (as well as a couple of prints) and has removable bra pads, with ruching detail on the front that adds some nice texture. Because of the adjustable straps and stretchy ruching, this is a good fit for anyone with longer torsos. Price at time of publish: $32.99 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Bean pink, black, black floral, burgundy, green, horizontal stripes, orange, royal blue, vertical stripes, white floral, yellow, baby blue, cafe brown, and more | Materials: Chinlon, spandex

Best Bikini Lilosy High-Waisted Ribbed Bikini Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a sporty and comfortable bikini swimsuit at an affordable price point Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a triangle bikini or a bikini with low-rise tie bottoms The Lilosy High Waisted Ribbed Bikini is made from an ultra-soft and comfortable material that form-fits the body like a glove. Featuring high-waisted bottoms and a sports bra-inspired top with removable pads and adjustable straps, the bikini also boasts tons of texture with its ribbed material, which is cut vertically to add visually add some length to the body which can be more flattering. In addition to style, the bikini comes in dozens of fun solid colors, as well as some color block options and a trendy tie-dye print. Price at time of publish: $31.99 (orig. $33.99) Size Range: XS-3XL | Colors: Black, army green, blue, brown, burgundy red, navy blue, pink, purple, yellow, olive green, rust red, white, and more | Materials: Polyamide, elastane

Romwe Women's Plus Size 3-Piece Bikini Set Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a trendy three-piece swimsuit set with a cover-up dress Who It's Not Good For Someone shopping for a solid three-piece swimsuit set, or someone looking for a set with a more timeless design This Romwe tie-dye swimsuit set is a fun and budget-friendly way to try a swim trend out without investing too much money. The $33 set comes with bikini bottoms, a bikini top, and either a mesh sarong, skirt, wrap, or dress — and there are a whopping 51 varieties to choose from available in sizes L to 4X. Constructed from a durable polyester material that features lots of stretch thanks to the added elastane, allowing for a more comfortable wear and easy movement, even if the matching cover-ups are more form-fitting. Romwe also offers similar styles in straight sizing if that's what you need. Whether you're going on your honeymoon or a tropical vacation, this is a fun way to spice up your swimwear. Price at time of publish: $32.99 Size Range: L-4X | Colors: Blue tropical print, green tropical print, yellow tropical print, purple tropical print, blue allover print, blue, dark purple tie-dye, pink tie dye | Materials: Polyester, elastane

Best Cut-Out Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a one-piece swimsuit with a modest cut-out detail Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a bikini with a cut-out detail versus a one-piece This swimsuit is the perfect cross-over between a one-piece and a bikini, thanks to its modest cut-out under the bodice and criss-cross strap detailing on the back. This swimsuit from Amazon is constructed from a soft and smooth nylon material with lots of spandex stretch and features adjustable straps as well a supportive tie-back band under the bodice for a more customized fit. Available in dozens of colors — including solids as well as color blocks and mix-and-match prints — the swimsuit comes highly recommended by nearly 3,000 Amazon customers who rave about its tummy control, fit, and quality, as well as its overall value, considering it costs under $40. Price at time of publish: $35.99 (orig. $39.99) Size Range: XS-2XL | Colors: Black, pink color block, black pink, black red, black white, blue print, green, green print, green stripes, hot pink, and more | Materials: Nylon, spandex

Best Swim Dress Aleumdr Swimdress Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a sporty swim dress style for under $30 Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting more prints and patterns to choose from With the tennis dress trend more popular than ever comes the rise of the iconic swim dress. Whether you’re looking for a more modest swimsuit style or something you can play beach volleyball in and not worry about getting wet, the Aleumdr Swimdress on Amazon is our favorite. The dress has a sporty, tennis dress feel and features a V-neckline and bodice that form-fits to the body before fluttering out into an adorable mini skirt. It also has adjustable straps for a more custom fit, light tummy compression, and a high slit on the sides for added movement. Price at time of publish: $26.31 Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: Light purple, orange, red, navy blue, wine, dark blue, brown, black | Materials: Polyamide, elastane

Best Halter Beachsissi Drawstring Side Halter Neck Tankini Set Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a halter top tankini swimsuit that's comfortable and stretchy Who It’s Not Good For Someone needing a swimsuit in sizing beyond XL

If you’re looking for a comfortable halter swimsuit, we love this tankini from Amazon. The Beachsissi Drawstring Side Halter Neck Tankini Set is made from a smooth chinlon and spandex swimsuit material and comes in over 10 different solid colors and prints, giving you plenty of options to choose from. We love it because the top has a flattering halter neckline with plenty of material for those with long torsos, plus the bottoms are a good mid-rise cut with just the right amount of cheekiness on the back. Price at time of publish: $36.99 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: Black, hot pink, floral, stripe, purple, plum red, orange, light pink, leopard, coconut tree, army green | Materials: Chinlon, spandex

Best Rash Guard Roxy Whole Hearted Long Sleeve Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone shopping for an affordable durable rash guard from a trusted surf brand with plenty of color options Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a rash guard without obvious branding Whether you surf or want more sun protection for a day at the beach, this rash guard from Roxy is the best option on Amazon. This long sleeve swim top is constructed from durable recycled polyester jersey with plenty of stretch, allowing it to fit comfortably over the body without restricting, while still remaining snug. Available in a variety of solid colors — including neutrals like black and navy as well as brights like a cayenne red and fuchsia coral — the rash guard also features additional sun protection with a UPF 50 rating, so you can enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the sun’s harmful rays. Price at time of publish: $38 Size Range: XS-2XL | Colors: Anthracite, bright white, cayenne, cool blue, fuchsia coral, mood indigo, papaya punch, pastel green, ash rose, white and pink, fiery coral | Materials: Polyester, elastane

Best Longline Smart & Sexy Women's Plus-Size Long Lined Underwire Bikini Top Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a longline bikini top with underwire, or anyone with large busts looking for a supportive bikini top Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a wireless bikini top, or those needing a swimsuit in a smaller bust size If you love the look of a longline swimsuit top and are looking for an excellent option on Amazon Prime, this longline underwire bikini top is our top recommendation. In addition to having a longline silhouette, this corset-inspired bikini top comes in an incredible size range of 34C to 44DD and provides exceptional support for large busts, thanks to its underwire, thick adjustable straps, and cups. While it’s not technically a bikini set, the bikini top still boasts good value thanks to its quality and price tag. Plus, you can easily match the top to your favorite pair of bikini bottoms for a mix-and-match style. Price at Time of Purchase: $20.79 (orig. $25) Size Range: 34C-40DDD | Colors: Sweet cherry, neon yellow, fluid fantasy print, bright polka dot print, freshwater pearl, electric python, black, fuchsia sizzle | Materials: Polyester, spandex

Best with Sleeves Avanova High Waist Puff Sleeve Bikini Set Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a stylish, affordable bikini with puff sleeves and plenty of color options Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a bikini or one-piece swimsuit with more functional long sleeves Puff sleeves are having a moment and many swimwear designers are bringing the sleeve style to their designs as well. But, you don’t need to spend a ton of money for a great puff-sleeve swimsuit. The Avanova set on Amazon costs less than $40 and boasts a stylish design and durable construction. Available in over 20 solid colors and prints, the two-piece bathing suit features chic and eye-catching puff sleeves with a square neckline and tie back closure for the perfect fit. Paired with high-waisted bottoms with a matching front tie belt, the swimsuit on Amazon feels fashion forward but still has an overall timeless look to it. Price at time of publish: $36.99 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: Black, black floral, orange, green, green leaves, green stripe, hot pink, leopard black, neon green, olive green, and more | Materials: Polyester, spandex

Best Color Range Suvimuga Two-Piece Triangle Bikini Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone who likes color options and is shopping for a classic triangle bikini style Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a one-piece or high-waisted bikini option in a range of colors With dozens of colors and patterns to choose from, the Suvimuga Two Piece Triangle Bikini is our top pick for the best swimsuit color range. But, color options aren’t the only thing that makes this classic (and trendy) triangle bikini set a top choice. In addition to its looks, this set features a top and bottom that are fully adjustable for the best fit, thanks to its tie straps, is constructed from a breathable nylon and spandex material that provides long-lasting comfort and dries quickly after going for a dip in the pool, and features removable bra pads as well. Price at time of publish: $23.99 Size Range: XS-2XL | Colors: Black, red, rose red, royal blue, white, blue, brown, burgundy, camouflage, coffee, dark green, dark purple, American flag, and more | Materials: Nylon, spandex

Best Size Range Tempt Me Two Piece Scoop Neck Bikini Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a sporty bikini set with an inclusive size range Who It’s Not Good For Those shopping for a one-piece or tankini set with an inclusive size range This sporty bikini set that comes in an impressive size range features a scoop neck sports bra-inspired top with a high-waisted bottom constructed from a durable and stretchy nylon and spandex blend. Available in sizes XXS to 22 plus, the bikini’s range of sizes isn’t the only thing we love about it. In fact, it was also a close runner-up for the best color range category, since it comes in so many different colors and prints, including trendy styles like cow print, tie die, and solid neons. Price at Time of Publish: $34.99 (orig. $40.99) Size Range: XXS-22 Plus | Colors: Army green, black, blue-green, blue tie dye, hot pink, navy blue, neon red, color tie dye, neon yellow, blue white stripe, and more | Materials: Nylon, spandex

Best Underwire Body Glove Women's Standard Smoothies Solo Solid Underwire Bikini Top Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a bikini top with underwire that they can easily mix and match with swimsuit bottoms of their choice Who It’s Not Good For Those shopping for a bikini set that features a top with underwire, or someone with smaller busts If you have large busts and are looking for a bra-inspired bikini top with an underwire on Amazon, consider the bikini top by Body Glove. The top is constructed from a stretchy nylon material that is soft and sleek, and form fits around the bust to provide support and shaping. The underwire top also features a convertible back closure, allowing you to wear it either open or crisscross for more support. Additionally, it comes with removable pads and has a super soft lining for long-lasting comfort. The bra is also available in tons of fun solid colors, including some classics like black, white, and navy, as well as right hues to orange, purple, and blue. Price at time of publish: $41.23 (orig. $50) Size Range: D-F | Colors: Akebi, black cactus, coastal, dahlia, diva, freshwater, goldfish, kingfisher, loquat, magnolia, nightlife, pitaya, sea mist, seam foam, smoothies fling pink, and more | Materials: Nylon, spandex

Best Maternity Motherhood Maternity Beach Bump High Waisted Maternity 2-piece Bikini Set Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Expecting mothers looking for a high-waisted maternity bikini set Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting to choose between more colors and prints If you’re looking for a great maternity swimsuit and don’t want to spend a lot of money, consider this super cute high-waisted set. This orange polka dot bathing suit is constructed from durable and comfortable nylon with lots of spandex stretch, and features high-waisted bottoms with extra material in the front that, when worn over a baby bump, has a ruching effect on the sides for a flattering textured effect. While the top doesn’t have adjustable straps, the sport bra-inspired design offers an extra layer of support for the chest, which we know expectant moms will appreciate. Price at time of publish: $44.99 (orig. $60) Size Range: S-3XL | Colors: Orange polka dot | Materials: Nylon, spandex

Best Bandeau Zaful O-Ring Bandeau Bikini Set Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a strapless bandeau bikini made from ultra-stretchy textured material Who It’s Not Good For Those needing different sizing beyond what's offering If you're looking for a classic strapless option, this Zaful swimsuit just might do it. It's constructed from a highly textured nylon and spandex blend material that is super stretchy for maximum comfort. The strapless top features a cut-out O-ring center that ties in the front for added detail with a solid band that wraps around the back, and the high-waisted bottoms boast a cheeky cut with adjustable tie strings on the side. Available in a collection of chic solid colors, including black, light green, orange, purple, white, and coffee, this Amazon swimsuit is an excellent basic bikini that goes with virtually any coverup, too. We only wish it was available in more size options! Price at time of publish: $29.99 Size Range: S-L | Colors: Black, light green, orange, purple, white, coffee, and more | Materials: Spandex, nylon

Best Investment La Blanca Women's Multi-Strap Cross-Back One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a splurge-worthy one-piece swimsuit in eye-catching patterns and prints Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a bikini-style swimsuit Amazon is stocked to the brim with stunning swimsuits that are budget-friendly. However, if you’re looking to splurge on something a little more high-end, we recommend this chic maillot from La Blanca. Constructed from a nylon and spandex blend, this one-piece swimsuit boasts designer-quality construction, adding to its overall durability and value. Featuring a modest V-neckline with a criss-cross open back, the swimsuit also boasts lots of style with dozens of punchy prints and patterns to choose from, plus a few solid colors if you prefer a more minimalistic look. In addition to its looks and design, the swimsuit is also highly functional with built-in tummy control, a strap design that keeps the suit in place, and quick-drying material, too. Price at time of publish: $76.18 (orig. $130) Size Range: 0-22 | Colors: Black/nightfall blooms, emerald/Santorini sun, java/fierce lines, Birds of Paradise/global jive, Birds of Paradise/vista mirage, and more | Materials: Nylon, spandex

Best Reversible Lands' End Scoop Neck Reversible One Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a chlorine-resistant reversible one-piece swimsuit with modest coverage Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping for a reversible bikini with less coverage Reversible swimsuits are a great invention because they essentially give you two suits in one. For the best reversible swimsuit on Amazon, we look to the Lands’ End Scoop Neck Reversible One Piece Swimsuit. This modest-style one-piece is made from a durable lycra, nylon, and spandex material that form fits to the body without getting too over stretched (even with lots of wear), is chlorine-resistant, and doesn’t show stains from sunscreen or sweat. The swimsuit features plenty of coverage with a small cut-out in the back for added style and comes in three different patterns with reversible solid sides — that way you can get both a basic everyday swimsuit and an eye-catching option in one garment. Price at time of publish: $100.46 Size Range: 2-26 | Colors: Botanical check/deep sea navy, black/black diagonal dot, deep sea navy stars/red stripe | Materials: Nylon, lycra, spandex

Best with UPF Daci Women Rash Guard Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit UPF 50 Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a one-piece swimsuit with long sleeves and a UPF rating Who It's Not Good For Those shopping for a separate swim long sleeve, not a one-piece swimsuit Similar to SPF but for clothing, UPF provides the skin with additional protection from the sun and is an excellent thing to consider when spending all day outside, whether you're lounging at the pool or surfing the waves. This particular swimsuit is our top pick because it boasts a UPF 50 rating, plus provides more sun protection with its long-sleeve one-piece design. Additionally, the swimsuit is made from a lightweight and breathable polyester stretch material that hugs the body like a glove without feeling too restrictive. It also comes in lots of gorgeous colors, including solids, color blocks, and fun prints (we are obsessed with the leopard print — functionally chic!). Price at time of publish: $37.99 Size Range: XXS-22 Plus | Colors: Black, black and flower, navy and electric blue, electric blue, grey, hot pink, blue leaves, blue palm trees, leaf prints, black and red, and more | Materials: Polyester, spandex

Best for Long Torsos Charmo Ruches One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a one-piece swimsuit that works well with long torsos Who It’s Not Good For Those shopping for a bikini or tankini option or anyone needing mor extensive sizing Shopping for a one-piece that fits long torsos can get frustrating (especially if long sizing isn’t available), but there are a few design features to look for to make it possible. Consider a one-piece such as the Charmo Ruches One Piece Swimsuit with ruching, as this can provide additional material that stretches over the torso, as well as a cut-out under the bodice, as this can create additional space. In addition to its style, this swimsuit features adjustable straps and removable pads for a more custom fit, comes in a good collection of solid swimsuit colors, and has a full-coverage bottom for a more modest silhouette. Price at time of publish: $37.99 (orig. $40.99) Size Range: S-XL | Colors: Army green, black, blue-gray, red, royal blue, dark green, green, fuchsia | Materials: Nylon, spandex