We Found the 30 Best Deals Exclusively for Prime Members to Shop This Weekend — Up to 70% Off

Including cooling bedding, a cordless vacuum, breezy shorts, and more, starting at $12

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 3, 2023 06:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deal Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Missed out on Amazon’s Memorial Day discounts exclusively for Prime members? Don’t fret — there are still plenty of impressive deals to shop.

This weekend, Amazon’s Just for Prime hub is packed with stellar discounts across fashion, home, kitchen, tech, and more categories. We sifted through the hub and rounded up the top 30 deals that go up to 70 percent off. Whether you want to hang up outdoor string lights in your backyard or invest in a pair of sunglasses from Ray-Ban, you’ll find all kinds of products that will get you excited for summer. Even better, many of our picks are marked down to their lowest price in weeks. 

Ahead, check out more of our favorite member-only deals, with prices starting at $12. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to access these discounts plus plenty more perks.  

Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses

Amazon

Best Overall Prime Member Deals 

If you want to sleep comfortably this summer, consider grabbing the California Design Den Queen Cotton Sheet Set, which comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet and fits a mattress up to 16 inches deep. Made of 100 percent cotton, the sheets are soft and breathable. They’ve racked up more than 84,100 five-star ratings from customers who have described them as “cool to the touch” and “very comfortable” in reviews.

California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets for Queen Size Bed

Amazon

Buy It! California Design Den Queen Cotton 4-Piece Sheet Set, $39.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

We’re also eyeing the Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale for just $70 — a steal considering stick vacuums can cost hundreds of dollars. The lightweight vacuum has strong suction, a swivel floorhead with LED lights, and a filtration system that includes a HEPA filter, so it can easily tackle everyday messes. One shopper, who gave it a perfect rating, wrote, “I couldn’t believe how well it picks up pet hair, dirt, [and] dust.”

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap V Neck Ruffle Cap Sleeveless Belt A-Line Pleated Hem Swing Midi Sun Dress

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Just in time for summer, there are a handful of deals on breezy clothes and comfortable sandals. Currrently, the LouKeith Flowy Tank Top is on sale for $16. It’s made of cotton and spandex, so it’s soft and has some stretch. One customer shared, “It's lightweight, comfortable, and breathable,” and another wrote, “It’s very flattering and not tight against the body.”

Pair the top with the Kingfen Cotton Drawstring Shorts while they’re marked down to $24. The pull-on shorts have an elastic drawstring waist and two pockets. One customer raved, “These shorts are comfy and cute!

eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation

Amazon

Best Home Deals

In the home category, there are standout deals on rustic furniture, comfortable bedding, and smart cleaning gadgets. If you want to tidy up, don’t miss out on the Songmics Foldable Storage Cubes that come as a set of six. The storage containers, which can each hold up to 11 pounds,  have two handles for easy access. With the deal, you can get them for less than $4 apiece. 

To make your bathroom sparkle, don’t forget to grab the Yocada Tub Tile Scrubber Brush now that it’s $16. It has a telescopic pole, so you don’t have to strain your body to make your shower look brand new. One shopper shared, “It saved my back,” and another raved, “[I] got my shower the cleanest it’s ever been without a ton of extra work.”

NETANY Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw 4pcs Set

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Over in the kitchen section, there are deals on must-haves for summer. Right now, you can shop these Vehhe Silicone Ice Cube Trays for $2.50 apiece. Each tray has 14 ice cube molds with soft silicone bottoms, making it easy to remove the ice cubes. You can also cool off with homemade popsicles with these Miawoof Popsicle Molds. The set of silicone molds also comes with 10 reusable popsicle sticks, recipes, and a funnel. Shoppers appreciate that the molds are “durable, yet flexible” and “easy to use.”  

Keep scrolling for our favorite finds, then head to Amazon’s Just for Prime hub to check out more exclusive deals. 

Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $69.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

LouKeith Womens Tank Tops Casual Flowy Printed Vest Shirt

Amazon

Buy It! LouKeith Flowy Tank Top, $15.83 with coupon (orig. $26.97); amazon.com 

KINGFEN Women Casual Cotton Shorts Drawstring Comfy Elastic Waist Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Kingfen Cotton Drawstring Shorts, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

SONGMICS Storage Cubes

Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Foldable Storage Cubes, $19.91 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Yocada Tub Tile Scrubber Brush 2 in 1 Cleaning Brush

Amazon

Buy It! Yocada Tub Tile Scrubber Brush, $16.19 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Ice Cube Trays, VEHHE 3 Pack Reusable Silicone 14-Ice Cube Molds

Amazon

Buy It! Vehhe 3-Pack Silicone Ice Cube Trays, $7.59 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Miaowoof Homemade Popsicle Molds Shapes

Amazon

Buy It! Miawoof Popsicle Molds, $21.37 with coupon (orig. $25)

DREAM PAIRS Women's Open Toe Ankle Strap Low Block Chunky Heels Sandals Party Dress Pumps Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Block Heel Sandals, $35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

