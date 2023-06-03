We Found the 30 Best Deals Exclusively for Prime Members to Shop This Weekend — Up to 70% Off

Missed out on Amazon’s Memorial Day discounts exclusively for Prime members? Don’t fret — there are still plenty of impressive deals to shop.

This weekend, Amazon’s Just for Prime hub is packed with stellar discounts across fashion, home, kitchen, tech, and more categories. We sifted through the hub and rounded up the top 30 deals that go up to 70 percent off. Whether you want to hang up outdoor string lights in your backyard or invest in a pair of sunglasses from Ray-Ban, you’ll find all kinds of products that will get you excited for summer. Even better, many of our picks are marked down to their lowest price in weeks.

Ahead, check out more of our favorite member-only deals, with prices starting at $12. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to access these discounts plus plenty more perks.

Best Overall Prime Member Deals

If you want to sleep comfortably this summer, consider grabbing the California Design Den Queen Cotton Sheet Set, which comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet and fits a mattress up to 16 inches deep. Made of 100 percent cotton, the sheets are soft and breathable. They’ve racked up more than 84,100 five-star ratings from customers who have described them as “cool to the touch” and “very comfortable” in reviews.

We’re also eyeing the Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale for just $70 — a steal considering stick vacuums can cost hundreds of dollars. The lightweight vacuum has strong suction, a swivel floorhead with LED lights, and a filtration system that includes a HEPA filter, so it can easily tackle everyday messes. One shopper, who gave it a perfect rating, wrote, “I couldn’t believe how well it picks up pet hair, dirt, [and] dust.”

Best Fashion Deals

Just in time for summer, there are a handful of deals on breezy clothes and comfortable sandals. Currrently, the LouKeith Flowy Tank Top is on sale for $16. It’s made of cotton and spandex, so it’s soft and has some stretch. One customer shared, “It's lightweight, comfortable, and breathable,” and another wrote, “It’s very flattering and not tight against the body.”

Pair the top with the Kingfen Cotton Drawstring Shorts while they’re marked down to $24. The pull-on shorts have an elastic drawstring waist and two pockets. One customer raved, “These shorts are comfy and cute!

Best Home Deals

In the home category, there are standout deals on rustic furniture, comfortable bedding, and smart cleaning gadgets. If you want to tidy up, don’t miss out on the Songmics Foldable Storage Cubes that come as a set of six. The storage containers, which can each hold up to 11 pounds, have two handles for easy access. With the deal, you can get them for less than $4 apiece.

To make your bathroom sparkle, don’t forget to grab the Yocada Tub Tile Scrubber Brush now that it’s $16. It has a telescopic pole, so you don’t have to strain your body to make your shower look brand new. One shopper shared, “It saved my back,” and another raved, “[I] got my shower the cleanest it’s ever been without a ton of extra work.”

Best Kitchen Deals

Over in the kitchen section, there are deals on must-haves for summer. Right now, you can shop these Vehhe Silicone Ice Cube Trays for $2.50 apiece. Each tray has 14 ice cube molds with soft silicone bottoms, making it easy to remove the ice cubes. You can also cool off with homemade popsicles with these Miawoof Popsicle Molds. The set of silicone molds also comes with 10 reusable popsicle sticks, recipes, and a funnel. Shoppers appreciate that the molds are “durable, yet flexible” and “easy to use.”

