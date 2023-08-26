The 15 Best Deals at Amazon Right Now That Are Just for Prime Members — Up to 56% Off

Amazon is constantly brimming with impressive markdowns, but tons of hidden sales on the site are exclusive to Prime members.

We scoured Amazon’s secret Just for Prime hub to find the best member-only deals to shop this weekend, and discounts go up to 56 percent off. Shoppers can save on top-rated luggage, cleaning gadgets, bedding, and more, with prices starting at $8. There are exclusive discounts and stackable coupons galore, so sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime if you’re not a subscriber. In addition to the sales, you’ll also gain access to fast and free shipping, Prime video, and more.

Best Amazon Prime Member-Only Deals

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Suitcase, $194 (Save 28%)

On the hunt for new luggage? There are markdowns on suitcases, duffles, and more travel gear for Prime members. This best-selling Samsonite suitcase has a protective hard shell casing, an expandable interior, and handy spinner wheels that make it a breeze to roll through an airport or bustling street when traveling, according to one shopper. It’s earned more than 8,100 perfect ratings, and over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased it this month alone.

The luggage is available in three sizes — carry-on, medium, and large; the steepest discount we found is on the 28-inch variety. You can also score savings on pairs of Samsonite luggage, in case you’d like to stock up on multiple suitcases at once.

Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 with Coupon

PEOPLE readers are fans of this top-rated electric spin scrubber, and it’s currently marked down by 41 percent for Prime members. It’s equipped with two speeds and four brush attachments, each designed to thoroughly scrub different surfaces. One reviewer raved that it did a “fantastic job” cleaning their tile floors. They explained that the “grout looks like new on a 25-year-old tile floor.” Another shopper shared, “It was easy on my back and convenient to use.”

Funkymonkey Double Buckle Slide Sandals, $20 (Save 36%)

And don’t miss the Amazon Prime-exclusive savings on fashion. This popular pair of slide sandals that shoppers compare to “Birkenstocks” is just $20 at the moment. They’re made from a flexible material that adapts to the shape of your foot with each wear, offering custom comfort and support. Plus, the double buckle upper is entirely adjustable.

The sandals are available in women’s sizes 6 through 11, along with a variety of colors and patterns including neutral black, brilliant lavender, and leopard print. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

There are so many other stellar sales happening in Amazon’s Just for Prime section — don’t miss the deals on 15 other favorite finds.

Kitsure 3-Tier Shoe Rack, $22 (Save 56%)

Nicwell Cordless Water Flosser, $28 (Save 24%)

Utopia Bedding Microfiber Queen Sheets Set, $16 (Save 27%)

Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan, $18 (Save 40%)

VacLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $30 (Save 40%)

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $16 (Save 56%)

Ketiee Belt Bag, $8 with Coupon

Omoton Laptop Stand, $20 (Save 26%)

OlarHike 6-Pack Packing Cubes, $17 (Save 32%)

Running Girl Strappy Sports Bra, $20 (Save 26%)

Anker Portable Charger, $18 with Coupon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Foldable Storage Bags, $24 with Coupon

