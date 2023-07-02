The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Prime Members Go Up to 72% Off

We found the top early deals exclusively for subscribers

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal Roundup: Member Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year may still be days away, but Prime members can already access exclusive savings before Prime Day. 

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, the site has been launching a bunch of early deals, and some of the most impressive savings are just for subscribers. Right now, Amazon’s Just for Prime Hub is packed with discounts that go all the way up to 72 percent off. We took a look through the markdowns and pulled together the top deals across home, fashion, tech, and kitchen. We even found deals on KitchenAid, Anker, Ray-Ban, and more popular brands. (P.S. If you’re not a subscriber, you can still unlock access to these exclusive savings by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial.)  

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon

Best Overall Prime Member-Only Deals 

If you want to stay cool at home or on the go this summer, don’t miss out on the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan while it’s marked down to $15. On a full charge, the compact fan creates a cool breeze for up to 21 hours. It has two speeds and can be folded several ways, so it can stand on its own or be held. A hit with Amazon shoppers, the portable fan has racked up more than 32,400 five-star ratings, with several calling it “small but mighty.”

Another customer-favorite summer essential is this set of cooling pillows that have 6,300 perfect ratings. Designed for side, back, and stomach sleepers, the pillows are filled with plush filling and encased in a microfiber cover that’s soft and breathable. One shopper raved, “They are always cool and they offer so much support, while another wrote, “These pillows are like sleeping on a cloud.”

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Best Prime Member-Only Home Deals

The home category is packed with deals on vacuums, furniture, bedding, and decor. For a simple and aesthetically pleasing way to light up your backyard after dark, pick up the Brightown Outdoor Globe String Lights that are marked down to $16. The waterproof lights have more than 41,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them “sturdy” and “beautiful” in glowing reviews. 

As for cleaning gadgets, don’t forget to grab the Belife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner now that’s on sale for $110. It’s equipped with three cleaning modes and a flexible head with LED lights to clean hard floors and low-pile carpets. The device also converts to a handheld vacuum to clean small messes around the house or in the car. 

Amazon PD Halife Womens Summer Dresses

Amazon

Best Prime Member-Only Fashion Deals

In the fashion category, there are deals galore on summer closet essentials, including cute dresses, breezy blouses, swimsuits, and sunglasses. If you’re planning on spending time at the beach, pool, lake, or any body of water this summer, consider picking up this Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit while it’s on sale for $23. It has a V-neck, ruching across the front, and a criss-cross back. And if you’re looking for something easy to throw over it, grab the Adisputent Swimsuit Cover-Up, which has crochet details, for $20. 

Amazon PD Digital Photo Frame

Amazon

Best Prime Member-Only Tech Deals 

Right now, Amazon has subscriber-only deals on a handful of electronics. Whether you’re going to a picnic, celebrating a birthday on a roof, or heading to the beach, music is a must. And you can play your favorite songs with the Doss SoundBox Pro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker that has a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description. The portable waterproof speaker delivers clear sound for up to 20 hours, and it has lights that automatically change with the music’s rhythm.

For fun movie nights at home, don’t miss out on this highly rated projector that comes with a screen. Since the projector is portable, you can set it up in your backyard and watch your favorite movies on a warm summer night. Thousands of customers have left glowing reviews for the gadget, raving about its “great” picture quality. 

Amazon PD KOOC Small Slow Cooker

Amazon

Best Prime Member-Only Kitchen Deals 

In the kitchen category, subscribers can save on utensils, small appliances, and more. If you spend long hours standing in the kitchen, now’s a great time to snap up these anti-fatigue kitchen mats since they are on sale for as little as $11.50 apiece right now. The memory foam mats have an anti-slip backing to help keep them in place; just be sure to put them on a dry surface. More than 26,500 customers have given the mats a five-star rating, calling them “very comfortable” and “easy to clean.”

To instantly make any summer beverage so much better, add ice to it using the Zzwillb Ice Cube Trays. Currently on sale for $14, the flexible ice cube trays have 64 molds, so you can make plenty of ice with one freeze. The stackable trays also come with a bin and a lid to conveniently store the ice. 

Beat the Prime Day shopping rush and scoop up more early deals exclusively for Prime members at Amazon. 

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $15 (Save $10)

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Amazon

Hoomqing Queen Cooling Bed Pillows, $18 (Save $12)

Amazon PD HOOMQING Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit, $23 (Save $10)

Amazon PD CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Adisputent Swimsuit Cover-Up, $20 (Save $6)

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

Doss SoundBox Pro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $37 (Save $23)

Doss SoundBox Pro Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Tmy Projector with 100-Inch Projector Screen, $56 (Save $44)

Amazon PD TMY Projector

Amazon

Kmat 2-Piece Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats, $19 (Save $27)

KMAT Kitchen Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat

Amazon

Zzwillb Ice Cube Tray with Lid, $14 (Save $5)

ZZWILLB Ice Cube Tray

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Joanna Gaines' Entire Target Collection Is on Sale for the Fourth of July, and Summery Styles Start at $3 Tout
Joanna Gaines' Target Magnolia Collection Is on Sale This Fourth of July — and Prices Start at $3
Jessica Alba High-Waisted White Pants Tout
Jessica Alba Bucked the Low-Rise Trend with These Flattering Pants, and Similar Options Start at $37
July 4: Maxi dresses inspired by celebs on sale tout
Katie Holmes and More Celebs Keep Wearing Maxi Dresses — Shop 11 on Sale for July 4 Starting at $35
Related Articles
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
July 4: Target deals Tout
Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About
Collage of the Best Cooling Clothes on Amazon including an Adidas black t-shirt, a tan button up shirt, blue joggers, white sneakers, white hat, black dress, blue towel and blue gaiter
The 13 Best Cooling Clothes and Accessories of 2023
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
95 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
July 4: Best Amazon Deals (Big roundup) Tout
100 Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Weekend
Deal Roundup: Roomba Deals Tout
Roombas Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Before Prime Day
One-Off Deal: Cheap Hanes Product Tout
This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Hanes Wireless Bra Is on Sale for $12 at Amazon Today
July 4: Amazon Outlet deals (Big roundup) Tout
The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals in Amazon’s Outlet, Where Prices Start at $6
Deal Roundup: Crossbody Bags Tout
10 Stylish Crossbody Bags on Sale at Amazon Right Now for as Little as $14
One-Off Deal: Sleeping Pillow Tout
These Pillows Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ — and They’re Doubly Discounted to Just $11 Apiece at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Outlet Summer Dresses Tout
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Summer Dress Deals That Start at Just $12
Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon for $130 Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Tout
Patio Furniture Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now — Including Hammocks, Rocking Chairs, and Umbrellas
amzf shorts tout
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These ‘Lightweight’ Shorts That Are on Sale for as Little as $22 at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Bissell PowerFresh Vac Mop Tout
This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon