Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year may still be days away, but Prime members can already access exclusive savings before Prime Day.

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, the site has been launching a bunch of early deals, and some of the most impressive savings are just for subscribers. Right now, Amazon’s Just for Prime Hub is packed with discounts that go all the way up to 72 percent off. We took a look through the markdowns and pulled together the top deals across home, fashion, tech, and kitchen. We even found deals on KitchenAid, Anker, Ray-Ban, and more popular brands. (P.S. If you’re not a subscriber, you can still unlock access to these exclusive savings by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial.)

Best Overall Prime Member-Only Deals

If you want to stay cool at home or on the go this summer, don’t miss out on the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan while it’s marked down to $15. On a full charge, the compact fan creates a cool breeze for up to 21 hours. It has two speeds and can be folded several ways, so it can stand on its own or be held. A hit with Amazon shoppers, the portable fan has racked up more than 32,400 five-star ratings, with several calling it “small but mighty.”

Another customer-favorite summer essential is this set of cooling pillows that have 6,300 perfect ratings. Designed for side, back, and stomach sleepers, the pillows are filled with plush filling and encased in a microfiber cover that’s soft and breathable. One shopper raved, “They are always cool and they offer so much support, while another wrote, “These pillows are like sleeping on a cloud.”

Best Prime Member-Only Home Deals

The home category is packed with deals on vacuums, furniture, bedding, and decor. For a simple and aesthetically pleasing way to light up your backyard after dark, pick up the Brightown Outdoor Globe String Lights that are marked down to $16. The waterproof lights have more than 41,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them “sturdy” and “beautiful” in glowing reviews.

As for cleaning gadgets, don’t forget to grab the Belife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner now that’s on sale for $110. It’s equipped with three cleaning modes and a flexible head with LED lights to clean hard floors and low-pile carpets. The device also converts to a handheld vacuum to clean small messes around the house or in the car.

Best Prime Member-Only Fashion Deals

In the fashion category, there are deals galore on summer closet essentials, including cute dresses, breezy blouses, swimsuits, and sunglasses. If you’re planning on spending time at the beach, pool, lake, or any body of water this summer, consider picking up this Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit while it’s on sale for $23. It has a V-neck, ruching across the front, and a criss-cross back. And if you’re looking for something easy to throw over it, grab the Adisputent Swimsuit Cover-Up, which has crochet details, for $20.

Best Prime Member-Only Tech Deals

Right now, Amazon has subscriber-only deals on a handful of electronics. Whether you’re going to a picnic, celebrating a birthday on a roof, or heading to the beach, music is a must. And you can play your favorite songs with the Doss SoundBox Pro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker that has a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description. The portable waterproof speaker delivers clear sound for up to 20 hours, and it has lights that automatically change with the music’s rhythm.

For fun movie nights at home, don’t miss out on this highly rated projector that comes with a screen. Since the projector is portable, you can set it up in your backyard and watch your favorite movies on a warm summer night. Thousands of customers have left glowing reviews for the gadget, raving about its “great” picture quality.

Best Prime Member-Only Kitchen Deals

In the kitchen category, subscribers can save on utensils, small appliances, and more. If you spend long hours standing in the kitchen, now’s a great time to snap up these anti-fatigue kitchen mats since they are on sale for as little as $11.50 apiece right now. The memory foam mats have an anti-slip backing to help keep them in place; just be sure to put them on a dry surface. More than 26,500 customers have given the mats a five-star rating, calling them “very comfortable” and “easy to clean.”

To instantly make any summer beverage so much better, add ice to it using the Zzwillb Ice Cube Trays. Currently on sale for $14, the flexible ice cube trays have 64 molds, so you can make plenty of ice with one freeze. The stackable trays also come with a bin and a lid to conveniently store the ice.

Beat the Prime Day shopping rush and scoop up more early deals exclusively for Prime members at Amazon.

