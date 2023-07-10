The 200 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is just hours away, but you can start shopping early Prime Day deals right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has thousands of deals across every category. Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, shoppers can score up to 75 percent off home essentials, summer fashion, kitchen appliances, and electronics. There are steep discounts on vacuum cleaners, televisions, blenders, headphones, and skincare from Apple, Laneige, Dyson, Le Creuset, and other customer-favorite brands.

With so many deals and a short amount of time to shop, we’re here to help make things easy. We pulled together the best 200 deals to shop this Prime Day, and that includes the latest Apple AirPods Pro, which are going for their lowest price since launching, and a stick vacuum that’s been slashed by 73 percent.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals Overall

Similar to previous years, Prime Day 2023 runs for two days with exclusive deals launching throughout each day. Some deals will be available during both days, others will be live for 24 hours, and some only run for a few hours. If this Prime Day is anything like prior ones, highly sought-after products from popular brands are bound to sell out fast, so be sure to scoop up whatever you’re eyeing while it’s on sale and in stock.

The sale is overflowing with deals for Prime members, but there will be deals for non-subscribers too. If you’re not a Prime member, you can still unlock access to more steep savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Along with Prime Day deals, the subscription also includes Prime Video streaming, fast and free shipping, and more perks.

Keep reading to check out the best deals and then head to Amazon’s Prime Day hub to shop the full sale. We’ll be updating this page with the top deals happening today, so be sure to check back here. When Prime Day ends on July 12 at midnight PT, the prices will go back up.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple Deals

If Apple products have been on your shopping wishlist, Prime Day is the ideal time to snap up tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds while they’re marked down. Right now, the Apple AirPods Max Headphones are $99 off, and now they’re at their lowest price in 30 days. The sleek wireless headphones have racked up 9,500 five-star ratings from customers who say they’re “extremely comfortable” and have “incredible” sound quality. You can also score rare savings on the Apple iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 8, which is marked down by $30.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones, $450 (Save $99)

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, $359 (Save $70)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals

If you’ve been holding off investing in floor care equipment for your home, don’t miss out on steep savings on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, and upright vacuums from Dyson, iRobot, Shark, and Bissell. To tackle everyday messes with ease, consider picking up the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that’s marked down to $100 — its cheapest price in 30 days and a steal for a stick vacuum. For deep cleaning, check out the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum that’s equipped with strong suction power and swivel steering. It also has a detachable pod to clean above-floor messes.

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save $350)

Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $160 (Save $40)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals

Prime Day is overflowing with can’t-miss discounts on wireless headphones, laptops, tablets, and more electronics from Sony, Bose, Microsoft, and Samsung. Don’t miss out on the on-sale Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones, which have earned 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. And be sure to check out the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker while it’s on sale. Bring it with you to the beach, an outdoor picnic, or around the house to listen to your favorite music and podcasts. More than a whopping 61,100 customers have given it a perfect rating, with many raving about its “clear” sound and “long battery life.”

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $90 (Save $40)

Amazon

Microsoft Surface Touchscreen Laptop 4, $1,142 (Save $358)

Amazon



IMAGE: echo-dot-5th-gen-2022-release--with-bigger-vibrant-sound-helpful-routines-and-alexa--charcoal-d8d06dbfeddf4bedbfde126ae22445d9.jpg

Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

A slew of popular Amazon devices — Echos, Kindles, and Fire tablets — are on major sale for Prime Day, including the Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD 43-Inch Smart Television that you can grab for just $100. Plus, score savings on the Fire Max 11 Tablet Productivity Bundle that comes with a keyboard case and a stylus pen. You can use the tablet to stream shows, video call loved ones, surf the Internet, and more.

Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD 43-Inch Smart Television, $100 (Save $300)

Amazon

Fire Max 11 Tablet Productivity Bundle, $250 (Save $105)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Home Deals

In the home category, there are impressive discounts on cleaning gadgets, cooling bedding, outdoor furniture, and more from customer-favorite brands like Shark, Bissell, Dyson, and Zinus. If you’re in the market for devices for your home, snap up the Afloia Air Purifier while it’s on sale and has a stackable coupon, and grab the popular Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner now that it’s discounted. The Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat that’s slashed by 63 percent is another stellar deal that should be on your radar.

Afloia Air Purifier, $65 with Coupon (Save $65)

Amazon

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat, $10 (Save $17)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Over in the kitchen category, cooking essentials from KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Henckels, and more customer-favorite brands are on major sale. If you’ve been holding off in investing in gold-standard cookware and utensils, scoop up the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven while it’s marked down; and don’t miss out on the Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set that comes with a hardwood block. Stay cool with frozen treats this summer and pick up the Dash Shaved Ice Maker that’s marked down to $34. The kitchen gadget makes snow cones, slushies, and frozen cocktails.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $165 (Save $15)

Amazon

Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set with Block, $199 (Save $241)

Amazon

Dash Shaved Ice Maker, $34 with Prime (Save $6)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Summer Must-Have Deals

Whether you plan on soaking up the sunshine at home, at the beach, or at parks, we found all the best deals on summer must-haves happening this Prime Day. Refresh your backyard with the Best Choice Products Patio Conversation Bistro Set, the Brightever LED Outdoor String Patio Lights, and the Sunjoy Pop-Up Gazebo. If you plan on exploring the great outdoors, pick up the Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag that’s marked down to just $22.

Brightever LED Outdoor String Patio Lights, $45 with Coupon (Save $15)

Amazon

Sunjoy Pop-Up Gazebo, $193 (Save $158)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

If you want to upgrade your summer wardrobe, there are plenty of deals on comfortable sandals, swimwear, breezy dresses, and breathable tees. Right now, you can score major savings on closet essentials from Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, Levi’s, Hanes, and more popular brands. On the lookout for supportive footwear? Snag the highly rated Joomra Pillow Slippers on sale for $24, and pick up the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes while they’re up to 50 percent off. There are a bunch of affordable staple pieces on sale, too, including the Hanes Perfect-T Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $7.

Joomra Pillow Slippers, $24 (Save $16)

Amazon

Hanes Perfect T-Shirt, $7 (orig. $12)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

There are deals galore on makeup, skincare, haircare, nail polish, and more during Prime Day. That includes savings on products from Maybelline, Clinique, and Aveeno, with prices starting at just $5. In the beauty tool category, we’re eyeing the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush while it’s slashed by 50 percent, and the Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer that’s on sale for $20. If you're after affordable skincare, don’t miss out on the Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer that’s 46 percent off right now. It’s formulated with hydrating ingredients to soothe and moisturize sensitive skin. Shoppers rave that it “absorbs well” and leaves their skin feeling “smooth.”

Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $20 (Save $15)

Amazon

Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer, $15 (Save $12)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Toy Deals

A bunch of popular toys from Lego, Funko Pop, Barbie, and other brands are on sale during Prime Day. For children and adults, pick up the mega-popular Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, which has racked up more than 14,800 perfect ratings. The craft set doubles as decor that shoppers call “gorgeous.” And just in time for the highly anticipated Barbie movie, snap up the Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset while it’s slashed to just $10. It comes with a Barbie doll, an ice cream stand, and ice cream accessories.

Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset, $10 (Save $13)

Amazon

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $25 (Save $10)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Outlet Deals

You can score super discounts at Amazon's outlet during Prime Day, including savings on furniture, small kitchen appliances, footwear, and cooling devices. Standout deals in the fashion category include savings on this wireless Calvin Klein bra and these knit slippers that shoppers call “soft” and “very comfy.” In the home section, you can save on the Whitmor Adjustable 3-Tier Shelf to maximize storage space.

Calvin Klein Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette Bra, $31 (Save $13)

Amazon

Dearfoams Samantha Knit Slipper, $22 (Save $14)

Amazon

Amazon

Best Prime Day Under-$30 Deals

If you’re shopping on a budget this Prime Day, there’s a host of affordable finds across home, kitchen, fashion, tech, and beauty. A handy home gadget we’re adding to cart is the Gotega Silicone Drain Covers Set, which comes with five flexible (and colorful) drain catchers that are designed to prevent clogging. The best-selling covers are “easy to clean” and “catch everything,” according to shoppers who’ve given them a five-star rating. Over in the beauty category, don’t forget to pick up the Cosrx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence while it’s 42 percent off. More than 80,000 shoppers have recently bought the essence that moisturizes and smooths skin.

Gotega 5-Pack Silicone Drain Covers, $7 (Save $8)

Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence, $15 (Save $10)

Amazon

Amazon

More Prime Day Deals

Shop More Prime Day Sales

