The 200 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is just hours away, but you can start shopping early Prime Day deals right now. Amazon Prime Day 2023 has thousands of deals across every category. Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, shoppers can score up to 75 percent off home essentials, summer fashion, kitchen appliances, and electronics. There are steep discounts on vacuum cleaners, televisions, blenders, headphones, and skincare from Apple, Laneige, Dyson, Le Creuset, and other customer-favorite brands. With so many deals and a short amount of time to shop, we’re here to help make things easy. We pulled together the best 200 deals to shop this Prime Day, and that includes the latest Apple AirPods Pro, which are going for their lowest price since launching, and a stick vacuum that’s been slashed by 73 percent. Amazon Best Prime Day Deals Overall 73% Off: Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.98 (orig. $449.99) 62% Off: Henckels 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set, $129.95 (orig. $345) Rare Deal: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $394.99 (orig. $599.99) Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) Levi's High-Rise Shorts, $39.60 (orig. $49.50) Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 with Prime (orig. $24.99) Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair, $64.99 (orig. $79.99) Hotel Sheets Direct Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $85.99 (orig. $99) Belizzi Home Cotton Bath Towel 6-Piece Set, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Similar to previous years, Prime Day 2023 runs for two days with exclusive deals launching throughout each day. Some deals will be available during both days, others will be live for 24 hours, and some only run for a few hours. If this Prime Day is anything like prior ones, highly sought-after products from popular brands are bound to sell out fast, so be sure to scoop up whatever you’re eyeing while it’s on sale and in stock. The sale is overflowing with deals for Prime members, but there will be deals for non-subscribers too. If you’re not a Prime member, you can still unlock access to more steep savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Along with Prime Day deals, the subscription also includes Prime Video streaming, fast and free shipping, and more perks. Keep reading to check out the best deals and then head to Amazon’s Prime Day hub to shop the full sale. We’ll be updating this page with the top deals happening today, so be sure to check back here. When Prime Day ends on July 12 at midnight PT, the prices will go back up. Amazon Best Prime Day Apple Deals If Apple products have been on your shopping wishlist, Prime Day is the ideal time to snap up tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds while they’re marked down. Right now, the Apple AirPods Max Headphones are $99 off, and now they’re at their lowest price in 30 days. The sleek wireless headphones have racked up 9,500 five-star ratings from customers who say they’re “extremely comfortable” and have “incredible” sound quality. You can also score rare savings on the Apple iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 8, which is marked down by $30. Best Deal: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) Apple AirPods Max Headphones, $449.99 (orig. $549) Apple iPad Air (5th Generation), $499.99 (orig. $599) Apple Watch Series 8, $359 (orig. $429) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149 (orig. $169) Apple EarPods Headphones, $16.99 (orig. $29) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $89 (orig. $129) Apple iPad (10th Generation), $399 (orig. $449) Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation), $399.99 (orig. $499) Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Charger, $16.17 (orig. $19) Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $1,049 (orig. $1,099) Apple iPad Keyboard Case, $249.99 (orig. $299) Apple Macbook Air Laptop (2020 M1 Chip), $749.99 (orig. $999) Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger, $31 (orig. $39) Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring, $31.88 (orig. $35) Apple AirPods Max Headphones, $450 (Save $99) Amazon Buy on Amazon $549 $450 Apple Watch Series 8, $359 (Save $70) Amazon Buy on Amazon $429 $359 64 Prime Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023 Amazon Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals If you’ve been holding off investing in floor care equipment for your home, don’t miss out on steep savings on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, and upright vacuums from Dyson, iRobot, Shark, and Bissell. To tackle everyday messes with ease, consider picking up the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that’s marked down to $100 — its cheapest price in 30 days and a steal for a stick vacuum. For deep cleaning, check out the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum that’s equipped with strong suction power and swivel steering. It also has a detachable pod to clean above-floor messes. Best Deal: Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $449.98) Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $429 (orig. $499.99) Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $44.87 (orig. $49.99) Yeedi Vac x Robot Vacuum, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99) iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $849 (orig. $999.99) Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $249.99) Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (orig. $699.99) Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $229.99) Okp K3 Cleaner Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $444.83) Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $179.96 with Prime (orig. $229.99) Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum, $119.49 with coupon (orig. $154.99) Hoover Onepwer Emerge Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $249.99) Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $209.99) Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock, $483.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99) Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save $350) Amazon Buy on Amazon $450 $95 Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $160 (Save $40) Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $160 Amazon Best Prime Day Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals Prime Day is overflowing with can’t-miss discounts on wireless headphones, laptops, tablets, and more electronics from Sony, Bose, Microsoft, and Samsung. Don’t miss out on the on-sale Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones, which have earned 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. And be sure to check out the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker while it’s on sale. Bring it with you to the beach, an outdoor picnic, or around the house to listen to your favorite music and podcasts. More than a whopping 61,100 customers have given it a perfect rating, with many raving about its “clear” sound and “long battery life.” Best Deal: Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99) Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones, $298 (orig. $349.99) JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $89.95 (orig. $129.95) Bose SoundLink Micro, $89 (orig. $119) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $196.64 (orig. $229.99) Microsoft Surface Touchscreen Laptop 4, $1,141.99 (orig. $1,499.99) Acer Aspire 5 Laptop, $353.66 (orig. $389.99) FiveBox Car Cigarette Adapter USB Charger, $7.99 (orig. $11.99) Iseyyox Magnetic Portable Folding Device Charger, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) Comsoon Bluetooth 5.0 Car Receiver, $16.99 (orig. $19.99) Acer Full HD Computer Monitor, $121.46 (orig. $149.99) KYY Portable Laptop Monitor, $129.99 (orig. $219.99) Sengled Smart Light Bulb Four-Pack, $27.95 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Kasa Smart Plug Four-Pack, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Logitech G635 DTS Gaming Headset, $51.77 (orig. $139.99) JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $90 (Save $40) Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $90 Microsoft Surface Touchscreen Laptop 4, $1,142 (Save $358) Amazon Buy on Amazon $1500 $1142 IMAGE: echo-dot-5th-gen-2022-release--with-bigger-vibrant-sound-helpful-routines-and-alexa--charcoal-d8d06dbfeddf4bedbfde126ae22445d9.jpg Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals A slew of popular Amazon devices — Echos, Kindles, and Fire tablets — are on major sale for Prime Day, including the Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD 43-Inch Smart Television that you can grab for just $100. Plus, score savings on the Fire Max 11 Tablet Productivity Bundle that comes with a keyboard case and a stylus pen. You can use the tablet to stream shows, video call loved ones, surf the Internet, and more. Best Deal: Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD 43-Inch Smart Television, $99.99 with Prime (orig. $399.99) Fire Max 11 Tablet Productivity Bundle, $249.99 with Prime (orig. $354.97) Echo Dot (5th Generation), $22.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99) Fire TV Stick Luna Controller Gaming Bundle, $56.89 with Prime (orig. $109.98) Fire TV 2-Series HD 32-Inch Smart Television, $129.99 with Prime (orig. $199.99) Luna Wireless Controller, $39.99 with Prime (orig. $69.99) Insignia F20 Series HD Fire TV 24-Inch Smart Television, $64.99 (orig. $119.99) Insignia F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV 43-Inch Smart Television, $149.99 (orig. $299.99) Hisense Quantum Dot 4K UHD Fire TV 50-Inch Smart Television, $499.99 (orig. $529.99) TCL QLED 4K Fire TV 55-Inch Smart Television, $429.99 (orig. $538.01) Ring Video Doorbell, $54.99 with Prime (orig. $99.99) Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD 43-Inch Smart Television, $100 (Save $300) Amazon Buy on Amazon $400 $100 Fire Max 11 Tablet Productivity Bundle, $250 (Save $105) Amazon Buy on Amazon $355 $250 The Best Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day Go Up to 65% Off Amazon Best Prime Day Home Deals In the home category, there are impressive discounts on cleaning gadgets, cooling bedding, outdoor furniture, and more from customer-favorite brands like Shark, Bissell, Dyson, and Zinus. If you’re in the market for devices for your home, snap up the Afloia Air Purifier while it’s on sale and has a stackable coupon, and grab the popular Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner now that it’s discounted. The Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat that’s slashed by 63 percent is another stellar deal that should be on your radar. Best Deal: Afloia Air Purifier, $64.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99) Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, $149.78 (orig. $189.78) Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat, $9.99 (orig. $26.99) Utopia Towels 8-Piece Towel Set, $33.99 (orig. $49.99) Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.95 (orig. $89.99) Danjor Linens 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows, $49.09 with coupon (orig. $61.37) Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Kuject 12-Pack Large Shoe Organizer Storage Boxes, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) Bissell PowerFresh Vacuum and Steam Mop, $129.99 (orig. $185.39) Yankee Candle Pink Sands Large Jar Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99) Bedsure All-Season Comforter and Duvet Insert, $26.68 (orig. $41.99) Zinus Twin 12-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, $255.55 (orig. $419) Coop Queen Mattress Topper, $71.92 (orig. $129.90) Simple Houseware 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack, $24.87 (orig. $39.99) Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Afloia Air Purifier, $65 with Coupon (Save $65) Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $62 Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat, $10 (Save $17) Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $10 The Best Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day Go Up to 65% Off Amazon Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Over in the kitchen category, cooking essentials from KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Henckels, and more customer-favorite brands are on major sale. If you’ve been holding off in investing in gold-standard cookware and utensils, scoop up the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven while it’s marked down; and don’t miss out on the Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set that comes with a hardwood block. Stay cool with frozen treats this summer and pick up the Dash Shaved Ice Maker that’s marked down to $34. The kitchen gadget makes snow cones, slushies, and frozen cocktails. Best Deal: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $299.95 (orig. $379.99) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $164.38 (orig. $179.95 ) Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set with Block, $198.99 (orig. $440) Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $24.90 (orig. $40.75) Dash Shaved Ice Maker, $33.99 with Prime (orig. $39.99) Caraway 12-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $355 (orig. $445) Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, $297.38 (orig. $349.95) Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, $19 (orig. $24.99) Wibmen Round Ice Cube Trays with Lid, $22.99 (orig. $29.99) Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $53.15) Bentgo Classic Stackable Bento Lunch Box, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Maipor Vegetable Chopper, $19.98 (orig. $32.99) Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, $79.99 (orig. $149.99) Kaluns 24-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set, $21.99 (orig. $34.99) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $165 (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $180 $166 Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set with Block, $199 (Save $241) Amazon Buy on Amazon $440 $199 Dash Shaved Ice Maker, $34 with Prime (Save $6) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $34 Amazon Best Prime Day Summer Must-Have Deals Whether you plan on soaking up the sunshine at home, at the beach, or at parks, we found all the best deals on summer must-haves happening this Prime Day. Refresh your backyard with the Best Choice Products Patio Conversation Bistro Set, the Brightever LED Outdoor String Patio Lights, and the Sunjoy Pop-Up Gazebo. If you plan on exploring the great outdoors, pick up the Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag that’s marked down to just $22. Best Deal: Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set, $299.99 (orig. $449.99) Tommy Bahama Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair, $60.04 (orig. $83.99) Suncrown Outdoor Patio Canopy Round Daybed, $439.99 (orig. $669.99) Sunjoy Pop-Up Gazebo, $193.08 (orig. $351) Y-Stop Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing, $45.04 with coupon (orig. $89.99) Vicllax Patio Dining Table, $89.99 (orig. $119) Brightever LED Outdoor String Patio Lights, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Intex Challenger Kayak, $111.90 (orig. $169.99) Outland Living Model 870 Portable Propane Fire Pit, $86.71 (orig. $174.99) Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill Smoker, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Core Tents 6-Person Dome Tent, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Igloo Heavy-Duty BMX Ice Chest Cooler, $89.90 (orig. 99.99) FunQeeu Beach Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $21.89) Intex Shootin' Hoops Swim Center Family Pool, $50.99 (orig. $59.99) Brightever LED Outdoor String Patio Lights, $45 with Coupon (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $40 Sunjoy Pop-Up Gazebo, $193 (Save $158) Amazon Buy on Amazon $351 $193 Amazon Best Prime Day Fashion Deals If you want to upgrade your summer wardrobe, there are plenty of deals on comfortable sandals, swimwear, breezy dresses, and breathable tees. Right now, you can score major savings on closet essentials from Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, Levi’s, Hanes, and more popular brands. On the lookout for supportive footwear? Snag the highly rated Joomra Pillow Slippers on sale for $24, and pick up the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes while they’re up to 50 percent off. There are a bunch of affordable staple pieces on sale, too, including the Hanes Perfect-T Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $7. Best Deal: Hanes Perfect T-Shirt, $6.99 (orig. $12) Joomra Pillow Slippers, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes, $79.95 (orig. $160) Anrabess Tiered Swing Dress, $36.99 (orig. $45.99) Dream Pairs Arch Support Soft Cushion Flip-Flops, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $39.99) Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses, $150.40 (orig. $188) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $23 (orig. $30) Sunzel High-Waist Biker Shorts, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Travelon Classic Messenger Bag, $50 (orig. $65.99) Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $50.94 (orig. $79.50) Zesica Boho Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99) SimpleFun Boho Blouse, $24.68 with coupon (orig. $32.99) Happy Sailed Loose Jumpsuit, $31.85 (orig. $49.99) Dibaolong Capri Wide-Leg Lounge Pants, $25.99 (orig. $55.99) Haeof Boho Ruffle Maxi Skirt with Pockets, $35.99 (orig. $42.99) Joomra Pillow Slippers, $24 (Save $16) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $24 Hanes Perfect T-Shirt, $7 (orig. $12) Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $7 Amazon Best Prime Day Beauty Deals There are deals galore on makeup, skincare, haircare, nail polish, and more during Prime Day. That includes savings on products from Maybelline, Clinique, and Aveeno, with prices starting at just $5. In the beauty tool category, we’re eyeing the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush while it’s slashed by 50 percent, and the Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer that’s on sale for $20. If you're after affordable skincare, don’t miss out on the Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer that’s 46 percent off right now. It’s formulated with hydrating ingredients to soothe and moisturize sensitive skin. Shoppers rave that it “absorbs well” and leaves their skin feeling “smooth.” Best Deal: Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, $54.50 (orig. $69.99) Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, $109.50 with Prime (orig. $219) Laura Geller New York Casual Collection Eyeshadow Palette, $17.90 (orig. $19.60) Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $19.99 (orig. $34.99) Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer, $14.45 (orig. $27.09) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $9.62 (orig. $12.99) Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer, $159.95 (orig. $229.99) Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector, $30.90 (orig. $85) NYX Professional Makeup Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream, $4.43 (orig. $9) NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer, $39.95 (orig. $64.95) Latme Facial Ice Roller, $11.86 (orig. $16.97) Conair Instant Heat 3/4-Inch Curling Iron, $10.97 (orig. $16.99) Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash, $8.97 (orig. $12.09) TYMO Ionic Hair Blow Dryer Brush & Volumizer, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub, $44.80 (orig. $56) Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $20 (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $20 Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer, $15 (Save $12) Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $15 Amazon Best Prime Day Toy Deals A bunch of popular toys from Lego, Funko Pop, Barbie, and other brands are on sale during Prime Day. For children and adults, pick up the mega-popular Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, which has racked up more than 14,800 perfect ratings. The craft set doubles as decor that shoppers call “gorgeous.” And just in time for the highly anticipated Barbie movie, snap up the Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset while it’s slashed to just $10. It comes with a Barbie doll, an ice cream stand, and ice cream accessories. Best Deal: Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $24.99 (orig. $34.99) Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset, $9.93 (orig. $22.99) Connect 4 Classic Game, $5.48 (orig. $11.99) 4DV9 Mini Drone for Kids, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Funko Pop! Star Wars Lando Calrissian in the Millenium Falcon, $53.26 (orig. $65) Disney Princess Moana Singing Fashion Doll, $15.99 (orig. $22.99) Razor A2 Kick Scooter for Kids, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) KidKraft Vintage Play Kitchen, $88.40 (orig. $179.99) Learning Resources Farmer’s Market Color Sorting Set, $24.49 (orig. $45.99) Little People Collector Inspiring Women Special Edition Figure Set, $8.32 (orig. $24.99) Orrente Remote Control Car, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) L.O.L. Surprise! 707 Diva Doll, $5.43 (orig. $10.99) Hurtle Standard Skateboard Mini Cruiser, $24.99 (orig. $44.99) Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset, $10 (Save $13) Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $7 Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $25 (Save $10) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $25 18 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Water Toys — Sprinklers, Splash Pads, and More Start at Just $8 Amazon Best Prime Day Outlet Deals You can score super discounts at Amazon's outlet during Prime Day, including savings on furniture, small kitchen appliances, footwear, and cooling devices. Standout deals in the fashion category include savings on this wireless Calvin Klein bra and these knit slippers that shoppers call “soft” and “very comfy.” In the home section, you can save on the Whitmor Adjustable 3-Tier Shelf to maximize storage space. Best Deal: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $38.95 (orig. $75) Calvin Klein Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette Bra, $31.57 (orig. $44) Dearfoams Samantha Knit Slipper, $22.25 (orig. $36) M Kitchen 4-Piece Silicone Spatula Set, $6.87 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker, $19.55 (orig. $29.99) OXO Good Grips Ice Cube Tray, $5.90 (orig. $6.95) NeuType Wall-Mounted Mirror, $40.04 (orig. $59.99) B-Air Multipurpose High Velocity Fan, $60.29 (orig. $79.99) Furinno Turn-N-Tube 4-Tier Multipurpose Shelf Display Rack, $21.50 (orig. $24.78) Whitmor Adjustable 3-Tier Shelf, $44.50 (orig. $79.99) Smug Office Chair, $56.20 (orig. $89.99) Chefman Electric Panini Press, $29.08 (orig. $34.99) Calvin Klein Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette Bra, $31 (Save $13) Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $27 Dearfoams Samantha Knit Slipper, $22 (Save $14) Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $22 Amazon Best Prime Day Under-$30 Deals If you’re shopping on a budget this Prime Day, there’s a host of affordable finds across home, kitchen, fashion, tech, and beauty. A handy home gadget we’re adding to cart is the Gotega Silicone Drain Covers Set, which comes with five flexible (and colorful) drain catchers that are designed to prevent clogging. The best-selling covers are “easy to clean” and “catch everything,” according to shoppers who’ve given them a five-star rating. Over in the beauty category, don’t forget to pick up the Cosrx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence while it’s 42 percent off. More than 80,000 shoppers have recently bought the essence that moisturizes and smooths skin. 