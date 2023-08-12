We Scoured Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet to Find the Best Deals — and These Picks Start at $4

If a shopping spree is on your weekend to-do list, Amazon is brimming with rare and impressive markdowns. You just need to know where to look.

Amazon’s hidden Overstock Outlet is chock-full of deals in every department — from home to fashion to electronics. We sifted through pages upon pages of sales to find the best deals to shop from the outlet right now, and discounts go up to 80 percent. Shoppers can save on Chefman kitchen appliances, Vera Bradley backpacks, Calvin Klein bras, and so much more, with prices starting at $4.

Best Amazon Outlet Deals

Zattcas Tiered Maxi Dress, $10–$26 (Save Up to 80%)

Amazon Zattcas 2023 Summer Floral Long Dress

Amazon

The steepest discount we found is on this best-selling maxi dress that comes in 29 colors, including floral patterns and solid hues. It has a long tiered skirt, stretchy shirred bodice, and fluttery sleeves that make it comfortable for all-day wear (and multi-season wear, too). One reviewer shared that they purchased the dress for their engagement photos, then raved, “I will definitely get more use out of this dress as well for Easter, weddings, [and] summer and fall evenings. It's perfect to dress up or keep it simple.” 

Samsonite Winfield Hardside Carry-On, $99 (Save 51%)

Amazon Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Amazon

There are also markdowns on travel accessories right now, including a Vera Bradley backpack and a Samsonite carry-on. The suitcase, which is more than half-off, has racked up a ton of perfect ratings — more than 14,800, in fact. Its four bottom wheels can spin any which way, making it super convenient to glide through airports and bustling streets. Plus, its hard exterior and built-in anti-theft locks keep contents nice and secure while you’re on the go.

Black + Decker Powerseries Cordless Stick Vacuum, $158 (Save 21%)

Amazon BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

And don’t miss out on discounts for handy cleaning gadgets, like this top-rated spray mop and this Black + Decker cordless vacuum. The vacuum can clean all floor types — including carpet, hardwood, and tile — and can even convert from an upright device into a handheld for couch cushions, car interiors, and other hard-to-reach places. It’s also equipped with an anti-tangle brush roll to snatch up dust, dirt, and hair without getting clogged. 

In a review, one shopper shared, “We needed a vacuum, but it had to be small enough to store in a tight space yet effective enough to pick up pet hair and dirt… This has been perfect for us.”

Plenty of other treasures are marked down in Amazon’s lesser-known Overstock Outlet. Snap up anything that catches your eye fast, since sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last through the weekend. 

Chefman Electric Panini Press, $26 (Save 25%)

Amazon Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill

Amazon

Calvin Klein Invisibles Wireless Bra, $28 (Save 36%)

Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Wireless Triangle Bra

Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Plump and Shine Lipstick, $4 (Save 47%)

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Makeup Colour Riche Plump and Shine Lipstick

Amazon

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $26 (Save 31%)

Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Amazon

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush, $178 (Save 11%)

Amazon Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

Amazon

Afo Ergonomic Desk Chair, $44 (Save 12%) 

Amazon Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair

Amazon

Anrabess Plaid Shacket, $27–$36 (Save Up to 44%)

Amazon ANRABESS Casual Plaid Shacket

Amazon

O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop, $35 (Save 27%)

Amazon O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop

Amazon

Vera Bradley Microfiber Campus Backpack, $56 (Save 44%)

Amazon Vera Bradley Microfiber Campus Backpack

Amazon

Dreo Oscillating Tower Fan, $80 (Save 11%)

Amazon Dreo Tower Fan

Amazon

Thermos Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle, $22 (Save 30%)

Amazon THERMOS Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Beverage Bottle

Amazon

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker, $213 (Save 24%) 

Amazon Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

