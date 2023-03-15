I’m the Resident Office Fashion Girl and These Are the 11 Amazon Fashion Staples I Can’t Live Without

Some will call this a capsule wardrobe , but I call it my collection of Amazon fashion must-haves (full disclosure: it's a lot of black and white pieces). From button down shirts to flow-y, satin pants and edgy sneakers, these 10 items are in constant rotation in my closet, and nobody ever guesses that they’re from Amazon.

As a shopping writer who loves fashion trends and follows models and influencers, trying to develop my signature style can become a very expensive hobby (and slight shopping problem). An easy way to try out new styles without spending a fortune is by sourcing quality pieces on Amazon that won’t break the bank — but an even better way to invest your money into your style while picking up pieces that will get countless uses is by sticking to the basics.

I’ve been credited as somewhat of a “fashion girlie” by my friends and colleagues, so people will often ask what I’m wearing or where I bought it from — and they’re always shocked to hear when my answer is often Amazon.

Big Dart Loose Fit Button Down Amazon View On Amazon I think most people can agree that a classic, white button-down is a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. It's designed with a loose enough silhouette to shroud your frame and offer that trendy, oversized fit. Complete with the standard collar, button-down placket and drop-shoulders, this is a piece that you can work into your everyday wardrobe with ease. Whether you’re styling it underneath a sweater vest, tucking it into your trousers, or wearing it open with a basic crop top underneath, you have an endless array of options to choose from when it comes to dressing up (or down) this long-sleeve top. For this top, I went three sizes up from my normal size to get the desired oversized effect for my body. But if the oversized fit isn’t for you, then ordering your standard size is perfectly acceptable for a just-as-wearable look. Better yet, you can order this shirt in as many as 26 different colors, from grayscale hues to springy pastels to change up this staple that will never go out of style. Price at time of publish: $21.99 - $22.99 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Cotton, polyester | Colors: 26 People / Alyssa Brascia

Safrisior Oversized Houndstooth Knitted Vest Amazon View On Amazon Though you’ve most likely seen this houndstooth sweater vest all over Pinterest in the past few years, this piece remains a mainstay throughout every closet clean-out of mine. Whether I’m headed out to run errands, go to work, or head to happy hour, this slouchy vest is a staple that elevates any outfit. This V-neck vest is available in eight other patterns and shades (mostly houndstooth, though you have one argyle option in there), but I love to style the beige, ivory and black combo for my day-to-day looks. Whether I’m layering a white button-down underneath for a business casual look or wearing it alone with casual loose pants for a daytime ‘fit, there are endless ways to dress this vest and occasions for which to wear it. Better yet, it’s under $30 — a total steal for this trendy style. Price at time of publish: $26.99 Sizes: S-L | Material: Viscose, nylon | Colors: 9 People / Alyssa Brascia

Grace Karin Midi A-line Skirt Amazon View On Amazon While there are no set rules deciding what you can and can’t wear when going to work, we all know that you usually need an appropriate hemline in professional situations. That’s the beauty of this Grace Karin midi skirt — it passes all the tests of professionalism yet elevates a look in ways that trousers can’t always achieve. This A-line number features a finely-pleated skirt, a non-digging elastic waistband, and a hemline that drops to about mid-calf (if you’re 5’3” like me). You can grab this skirt in whichever color fits your fancy (there are 25 options to choose from), but the black shade felt the most essential to me. But don’t be afraid to go for a lighter color — each shade is double-lined, so you won’t have to worry about sheerness while you’re wearing it. Since black goes with everything, I can pair this skirt with just about any sort of top from my closet. Whether I’m tucking in a graphic tee and pairing it with sneakers or adding a bodysuit and knee-high boots underneath, there are a myriad of ways to style this skirt for the office or everyday life (and ways to make it “not your mother’s” A-line skirt). Price at time of publish: $32.99 Sizes: S-XXL | Material: 98% polyester, 2% viskose | Colors: 25 The 20 Best Leggings for Women of 2023 for Every Occasion and Budget People / Alyssa Brascia

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Amazon View On Amazon Maxi dresses have re-entered the scene in a big way (but really, did they ever leave?), and I’ve incorporated this style into my wardrobe with the Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress from Amazon’s influencer-designed collection, The Drop. This dress has everything — a flattering silhouette, quality fabric, convertible straps (you can fasten them in a halter or square style), and best of all, a fabulous price point. It’s beyond easy to dress up this breezy tent dress with a nice pair of heels or by sliding on a pair of mules for the office. But that’s not to say it’s just suitable for work — this maxi screams vacation with the addition of a pair of platform sandals and a straw bag. And when the weather starts to cool, it’s a matter of layering a thin turtleneck underneath, or adding a pair of comfy sneakers and a sleek motorcycle jacket. Price at time of publish: $59.90 Sizes: XXS-5X | Material: Tencel lyocell | Colors: 13 People / Alyssa Brascia

Nufiwi Crochet Hollow Out Long Sleeve Amazon View On Amazon If you’re looking for a departure from the regular crochet sweater, then you’ll want to check out this cutout, cropped style. This TikTok-loved sweater features elongated bell sleeves, chunky knit crochet, and large, circular holes trailing diagonally across the bodice for a daring look. I prefer to layer up this sweater with a bralette or tank underneath to contrast the see-through fabric or provide more modesty, depending on the setting I’m wearing it in. This Y2K top is perfect when paired with low-rise jeans or cargo pants and serves as a great transition piece from late summer to early fall. You could even wear the top as a bathing suit cover-up, making this a multifunctional staple in most seasons and climates. Price at time of publish: $17.99 Sizes: S-XL | Material: Polyester | Colors: 30 People / Alyssa Brascia

Uaneo Super Cropped Sweater Amazon View On Amazon After seeing stars like Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes sporting this micro-sweater style, I knew I had to add a more affordable version of this bolero trend to my wardrobe. The Uaneo Super Cropped Sweater is a turtleneck bolero with slight bishop sleeves that has a major cutout in the bodice — as in, there’s no bodice at all. You simply slip the collar over your head, slide your arms in, and let the rest of your outfit shine. Because of its thick knit material, this micro sweater is warm enough to act as a layering piece during the transitional times of year, like spring and fall. You can even get some use out of your favorite summer tanks (take the Miessial Satin Camisole, for example) by throwing this bolero on top to adjust to the temperature. It also makes any outfit with a tank top or strap-y dresses work-appropriate thanks to the simple addition of sleeves (total game-changer). Watch your wardrobe expand with this micro addition. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Sizes: S-L | Material: Polyester | Colors: 2 People / Alyssa Brascia

Natural Feelings Yoga Tank Top Amazon View On Amazon Staple tanks are a non-negotiable in my wardrobe, which makes the Natural Feelings Yoga Tank Top a worthwhile piece that I find myself grabbing for multiple times a week. Whether you’re wearing it to work up a sweat at the gym, layering it under open button-downs or styling it with jeans, you’ll always find a use for this basic, must-have piece in your closet. If you’re like me and tend to go the bralette route in lieu of an underwire bra, then you’ll appreciate the built-in bra with removable padding inside this double-layered tank. You can avoid the discomfort and appearance of bra straps and achieve a look that’s not only seamless, but versatile enough to be dressed up or down for sessions in the yoga studio or trips to the office (add a blazer and trousers and you’re good to go). Price at time of publish: $29.99 Sizes: S-XXL | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 11

Miessial Satin Camisole Amazon View On Amazon Just because a piece is called a “basic” doesn’t mean it’s boring, and the Miessial Satin Camisole is anything but. This satin cowl-neck cami is the perfect staple piece for anyone who needs a transitional wardrobe — meaning you can style it under a trench coat or blazer with pleated trousers for a day in the office or tuck it into a pair of leather pants for a sophisticated happy hour look. The top’s cowl neck creates a sweetheart-like neckline and the satin fabric adds a luxurious element to an otherwise average-looking top. This hint of texture and drapery elevates what can simply be a layering piece in your work attire or serve as a stand-alone piece when paired with high-waisted jeans or tucked into a skirt. One of my favorite ways to style it is with the Uaneo Super Cropped bolero to take this sleeveless summertime number into the cooler months of the year with no problem. Price at time of publish: $17.99 Sizes: 4-14 | Material: Satin | Colors: 18 People / Alyssa Brascia

Wantschun Wide Leg Satin Pajama Pants Amazon View On Amazon We’ve seen stars like Gwenyth Paltrow donning the pajama set trend for some time now, and a super easy way to incorporate this style into your wardrobe (without looking like you just rolled out of bed) is by dressing up a classic, black pair of satin pajama pants. The Wantschun Wide Leg Satin Pajama Pants are an easy and affordable way to channel your inner sleeping beauty while out on the town without paying a hefty price tag (ahem, Gwenyth’s set). You can easily pair these pants with the Miessial Satin Camisole to get the matching set look, or you can throw on your favorite button-down and chic sneakers for an office-ready outfit. Or you can lean into your sporty side with a staple tank and layer up with the Crochet Hollow Out sweater for a Pinterest-worthy ‘fit that will be as comfortable as it is cute. With a piece as versatile as satin pants, there’s endless opportunities to inject pajama-level comfort into your everyday look. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Sizes: S-3XL | Material: Polyester | Colors: 21 People / Alyssa Brascia

Macoking Elastic Studded Belt Amazon View On Amazon Sometimes all you need to take a basic outfit to the next level is a statement belt, and the one that I find myself grabbing for the most is the Macoking Elastic Studded Belt. This punky belt features an asymmetrical design, clasping at the waist with a circle hook and exposing the studded leather-like material below. It also includes an elastic waistband in the back, which gives you room to breathe, slouch, eat, or do whatever your body needs to in a day without feeling uncomfortable or constricted. I like to style this belt over an oversized top, like a white button-down or a loose-fitting blazer to create an exaggerated silhouette. You can even use it to accentuate your waist while wearing a dress or break up a monochromatic outfit. So long as it’s not being used as a conventional belt (I promise these straps will not fit through your belt loops), this statement piece is a must-have for edgy dressers or anyone looking to spice up their capsule wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Sizes: 27-42-inch waist | Material: PU leather, spandex, metal alloy | Colors: 5