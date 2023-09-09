Lifestyle The 100 Best Amazon Deals Happening This September — Starting at $5 Cordless vacuum cleaners, cast iron cookware, fall fashion, and more are up to 87 percent off By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara McMahon is a Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than three years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers a variety of home, fashion, and tech products from Amazon, including cordless vacuums, cooling bed sheets, wireless headphones, wedding guest dresses, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 05:30AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Deals Overall Best Tech and Electronics Deals Best Home Deals Best Vacuum Deals Best Kitchen Deals Best Fashion Deals Best Beauty Deals Best Fall Decor Deals Best Amazon Prime Member-Only Deals Best Deals Under $25 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. In addition to low-pile carpets, the gadget can be used on hardwood, tile, and stone floors, as well as upholstery. Plus, it converts from an upright vacuum into a handheld tool in seconds, so couch cushions and staircases can get in on the action, too. Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (orig. $249) Best-Seller: Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $149.99 (orig. $179.99) Oprah-Approved: Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Case, $14.99 (orig. $24.99) 87% Off: Zoker Direct Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $799.99) Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Slippers, $49.95 (orig. $89) Lodge 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133) Apple Watch Series 8, $309.99 (orig. $399) Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $65 (orig. $160) Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier, $599.99 (orig. $749.99) Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $75.66 (orig. $99.99) There are tons of other discounts to peruse in every department — from tech to home to fashion and beyond. Keep reading to see our top picks from every section. Amazon Has a Storefront Dedicated to Living Room Storage — and These Space-Savings Finds Are Up to 60% Off Best Tech and Electronics Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $549 $470 Noise-canceling headphones, smart TVs, laptops, and more are marked down right now, too. In addition to the second generation Apple AirPods listed above, you can also score savings on the latest MacBook Air, a four-pack of AirTags, a ninth generation iPad, and the highly coveted AirPods Max headphones. Or if you’re on the hunt for new Amazon-compatible devices, check out the wow-worthy deals on this 50-inch Fire TV, which is $150 less, and this multipack of Kasa smart plugs that are under $40. Apple AirPods Max, $469.99 (orig. $549) Amazon 50-Inch 4-Series Fire TV, $299.99 (orig. $449.99) Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $94.99 (orig. $119) Apple iPad (9th Generation), $269.99 (orig. $329) Amazon Fire Stick (3rd Generation), $24.99 (orig. $39.99) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $179.99 (orig. $279.99) Kasa 4-Pack Smart Plug Mini, $37.99 (orig. $49.99) Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $88.99 (orig. $99) Ring Video Doorbell, $38.99 (orig. $64.99) Apple 2023 MacBook Air, $1,099 (orig. $1,299) Best Home Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $24 Brace for the transition between summer and fall with all of the helpful home goods on sale at Amazon. This fleece throw blanket is perfect to nestle into on chilly nights, while this cool mist humidifier can turn dry, cold air into a hydrated wonderland. And one reviewer called this top-rated air purifier a “complete game changer for allergy sufferers,” so be sure to snap it up while it’s on sale with double discounts. Utopia Bedding Fleece Throw Blanket, $23.99 (orig. $28.99) Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner, $109.59 (orig. $123.59) AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $29.97 (orig. $49.97) American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set, $33.99 (orig. $66.99) Aroeve Air Purifier, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit, $26.94 with coupon (orig. $29.94) Olanly Luxury Bath Mat, $6.89 with coupon (orig. $29.99) StorageWorks 3-Pack Foldable Storage Baskets, $19.49 (orig. $25.99) Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights, $22.94 with coupon (orig. $26.99) SafeRest Queen Mattress Protector, $26.59 with coupon (org. $44.77) Martha Stewart Launched a New Home Office Collection at Amazon Today — Here’s What’s to Shop Best Vacuum Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $300 $170 There are markdowns galore on handy vacuum cleaners to help give your home a seasonal refresh. Looking for a sleek, lightweight, and easy-to-maneuver vacuum to replace your clunky old model? Try the Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum while it’s $90 off, or grab this Inse cordless vacuum cleaner with a 78 percent discount. For a low-lift device, opt for the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. It’s equipped with smart technology and strong sensors that navigate your home without bumping into furniture or falling off of ledges. Plus, you can set its cleaning schedule through the iRobot app or simply give it a shout, since it’s compatible with voice control. The $130 discount is just a bonus. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $170 (orig. $299.99) Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $249.99) Bissell CleanView Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $129.99) ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $19.59 (orig. $39.99) Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 with coupon (orig. $349.99) Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.97 (orig. $449.99) Shark Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $369.99 (orig. $549.99) Eureka Airspeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $62.99 (orig. $69.99) Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Dustbuster, $33.58 (orig. $49.99) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $353 (orig. $469.99) Best Kitchen Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $380 $300 With baked goods and hearty meals around the corner, don’t miss the great markdowns in Amazon’s kitchen department. Add some durable, longstanding cookware to your collection with this best-selling Lodge cast iron skillet (that’s down to just $18 right now!), or with this Le Creuset cast iron saucepan for soups, stews, and seasonal side dishes. On your way out, snap up this popular KitchenAid stand mixer to help with whipping up batches of pumpkin bread and holiday cookies. KitchenAid Artisan Series Mini Stand Mixer, $299.99 (orig. $379.99) Lodge Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $31) Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $89.95 (orig. $129.99) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan, $179.95 (orig. $267.95) Iris 3-Speed Blender, $39.99 (orig. $79.99) Cuisinart 12-Inch Skillet with Glass Lid, $43.52 (orig. $100) Cosori Electric Kettle, $42.98 (orig. $53.99) JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4, $29.95 (orig. $49.95) Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $27.99 (orig. $34.99) The 8 Best Water Filters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Fashion Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $36 There’s nothing like a closet refresh to get you excited for the change of seasons. If you’re on the hunt for new fall additions, this pair of Levi’s bootcut jeans and this oversized cardigan are sure to be wardrobe mainstays. Plus, the cardigan is available in 22 colors — there are neutrals like khaki and black, as well as brighter hues like brick red and caramel. You can also save on comfortable loungewear, like this popular pair of high-waisted leggings and this snuggly hoodie. Or grab this matching sweats set to stock up in one fell swoop; one reviewer raved, “This is my favorite set to wear on the weekends and after a long day of work.” Merokeety Long Batwing Sleeve Cardigan, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) New Balance Dynasoft Nergize Sneakers, $42.97 (orig. $69.99) Levi’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, $49.59 (orig. $69.50) Efan Oversized Hoodie, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $52.99) Satina High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $18.99 (orig. $26.99) Zesica Smocked Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $58.99) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bralette, $28 (orig. $40) Columbia Switchback III Rain Jacket, $33.72–$53.56 (orig. $75) Anrabess Sweats Set, $38.39 with coupon (orig. $55.99) Vivaia Margot CloudWalker Ballet Flat, $99.99 (orig. $105.99) Best Beauty Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $16 Skincare, makeup, and haircare from brands like Mario Badescu and L’Oréal Paris are majorly marked down right now. Lean into fall with this popular Maybelline matte lipstick that’s available in a whopping 39 shades, including deep berry hues like ruby red and cranberry red. And as temperatures begin to drop, combat dry skin with the reviewer-revered CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, which can be used on your face and body. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, three essential ceramides, and other skincare powerhouses to help protect skin while keeping it hydrated. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $15.99 (orig. $19.49) Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $41.49 (orig. $69.99) Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $29.96 (orig. $39.96) L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $6.65 (orig. $12.99) TruSkin Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum, $24.79 (orig. $29.95) Ogx Silk Blowout Heat Protectant Spray, $8.39 (orig. $10.69) Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick, $7.98 (orig. $10.99) Dermora 4-Pack Foot Peel Masks, $15.97 (orig. $38.99) Garnier Cleansing Micellar Rose Water, $8.55 (orig. $11.99) Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17 (orig. $19) Best Fall Decor Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $46 It’s no surprise that Amazon is brimming with discounts on fall decor this month. If you have Halloween on the brain, you can score savings on this adorable inflatable ghost to turn your front yard into the trick-or-treating destination, along with this set of bat wall stickers for just $5. And for decor to use all through the fall, there’s a homey welcome mat, a unique light-up pumpkin, and buffalo check pillow covers. You can also pair this gorgeous faux flower wreath with this Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented Candle to add tons of ambiance to your home without having to be a responsible plant parent. Jinghong Faux Floral Fall Wreath, $45.99 (orig. $69.99) Elrene Home Fashions Pumpkin Doormat, $20.98 (orig. $22.48) Ueerdand 16-Piece Assorted Decorative Pumpkin Set, $16.99 (orig. $19.99) Luditek Fall Leaf Garland Lights, $13.99 (orig. $18.99) Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented Candle, $24.99 (orig. $30.99) Phantoscope Gingham Buffalo Check Plaid Pillow Covers, $11.99 (orig. $15.39) Hvfun Mercury Glass Light-Up Pumpkin, $22.50 with coupon (orig. $32.99) Eddie Bauer Fleece Plaid Throw Blanket, $29.98 (orig. $40) Goosh Outdoor Inflatable Ghost, $27.99 (orig. $49.99) Filmhoo 88-Piece Halloween Bat Wall Sticker Set, $5.39 with coupon (orig. $9.99) Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Decor for Fall Will Transform Porches and Patios — and It's Up to 61% Off Right Now Best Amazon Prime Member-Only Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $19 Amazon’s under-the-radar Just for Prime section is chock-full of must-have savings that are exclusive to Prime members. Right now, subscribers can save even more on plush bed pillows, top-rated electric spin scrubbers, and even under-desk treadmills with stackable coupons. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to access the exclusive markdowns, along with other perks like fast and free shipping, Prime Video, and Try Before You Buy. Opposy Bed Pillows, $18.89 with Prime (orig. $29.99) Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $41.99 with coupon and Prime (orig. $67.99) AuKing Mini Portable Projector, $40.59 with coupon and Prime (orig. $99.99) Repel Windproof Umbrella, $23.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99) Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan, $17.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99) Hilife Portable Clothes Steamer, $26.34 with Prime (orig. $38.99) Ododos Belt Bag, $14.38 with Prime (orig. $23.98) Vtopmart 15-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set, $22.79 with coupon and Prime (orig. $38.74) Kitsure Shoe Rack, $29.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99) Sperax Under-Desk Collapsible Treadmill, $279 with coupon and Prime (orig. $499.99) Best Deals Under $25 Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $21 You can score treasures from Martha Stewart, Utopia Bedding, Warner’s, and more for under $25 at the moment. This best-selling pet hair and lint roller is down to just $20, while this popular wireless bra is up to 55 percent off. This PEOPLE reader-loved and top-selling sling bag that’s available in 15 colors is also on sale. It combines function with fashion since its crossbody design lets you roam hands-free while still being majorly stylish. Don’t let its compact size fool you — the bag has two spacious compartments affixed with smaller pockets to boot. One reviewer shared, “I was easily able to fit my Kindle Paper White, wallet, phone, gum, a couple of lip glosses, and my keys.” Telena Crossbody Sling Bag, $20.79 (orig. $25.99) Martha Stewart Printed Oven Mitt Set, $10.36 with coupon (orig. $18.99) Warner’s Cloud 9 Wireless Bra, $19.99 (orig. $44) Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, $15.99 (orig. $21.95) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99) ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $19.99 (orig. $31.95) Dosoni 5-Pack Fuzzy Slipper Socks, $12.99 (orig. $15.99) Swedish Wholesale 10-Pack Swedish Dishcloths, $19 (orig. $24.99) Simple Modern 40-Ounce Insulated Tumbler, $23.99 (orig. $29.99) Weily LED Makeup Mirror, $23.99 (orig. $40.99) There are so many other deals to shop at Amazon in September. Don’t wait to add these finds to your cart — sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last. 