The 100 Best Amazon Deals Happening This September — Starting at $5

Attention, fall-fiends! September is finally here. And while you may be busy basking in the golden light of autumn or chugging a pumpkin spice something-or-other, the new month also means new deals to shop.

Amazon is bursting with impressive markdowns this month, and we found the 100 best ones to add to your cart. Right now, shoppers can save up to 87 percent (yup!) on brands like Apple, Dyson, Le Creuset, and New Balance. These deals don’t disappoint; cordless vacuums, Dutch ovens, snuggly cardigans, and more start at just $5.

Best Deals Overall

Amazon

Some of the best deals we found are on Apple AirPods, Samsonite luggage, and Cuisinart kitchen knives. The steepest discount on our list is on this cordless stick vacuum, which would make a great addition to any deep cleaning routine. In addition to low-pile carpets, the gadget can be used on hardwood, tile, and stone floors, as well as upholstery. Plus, it converts from an upright vacuum into a handheld tool in seconds, so couch cushions and staircases can get in on the action, too.

There are tons of other discounts to peruse in every department — from tech to home to fashion and beyond. Keep reading to see our top picks from every section.

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones, smart TVs, laptops, and more are marked down right now, too. In addition to the second generation Apple AirPods listed above, you can also score savings on the latest MacBook Air, a four-pack of AirTags, a ninth generation iPad, and the highly coveted AirPods Max headphones. Or if you’re on the hunt for new Amazon-compatible devices, check out the wow-worthy deals on this 50-inch Fire TV, which is $150 less, and this multipack of Kasa smart plugs that are under $40.

Best Home Deals

Amazon

Brace for the transition between summer and fall with all of the helpful home goods on sale at Amazon. This fleece throw blanket is perfect to nestle into on chilly nights, while this cool mist humidifier can turn dry, cold air into a hydrated wonderland. And one reviewer called this top-rated air purifier a “complete game changer for allergy sufferers,” so be sure to snap it up while it’s on sale with double discounts.

Best Vacuum Deals

Amazon

There are markdowns galore on handy vacuum cleaners to help give your home a seasonal refresh. Looking for a sleek, lightweight, and easy-to-maneuver vacuum to replace your clunky old model? Try the Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum while it’s $90 off, or grab this Inse cordless vacuum cleaner with a 78 percent discount.

For a low-lift device, opt for the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. It’s equipped with smart technology and strong sensors that navigate your home without bumping into furniture or falling off of ledges. Plus, you can set its cleaning schedule through the iRobot app or simply give it a shout, since it’s compatible with voice control. The $130 discount is just a bonus.

Best Kitchen Deals

Amazon

With baked goods and hearty meals around the corner, don’t miss the great markdowns in Amazon’s kitchen department. Add some durable, longstanding cookware to your collection with this best-selling Lodge cast iron skillet (that’s down to just $18 right now!), or with this Le Creuset cast iron saucepan for soups, stews, and seasonal side dishes. On your way out, snap up this popular KitchenAid stand mixer to help with whipping up batches of pumpkin bread and holiday cookies.

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon

There’s nothing like a closet refresh to get you excited for the change of seasons. If you’re on the hunt for new fall additions, this pair of Levi’s bootcut jeans and this oversized cardigan are sure to be wardrobe mainstays. Plus, the cardigan is available in 22 colors — there are neutrals like khaki and black, as well as brighter hues like brick red and caramel.

You can also save on comfortable loungewear, like this popular pair of high-waisted leggings and this snuggly hoodie. Or grab this matching sweats set to stock up in one fell swoop; one reviewer raved, “This is my favorite set to wear on the weekends and after a long day of work.”

Best Beauty Deals

Amazon

Skincare, makeup, and haircare from brands like Mario Badescu and L’Oréal Paris are majorly marked down right now. Lean into fall with this popular Maybelline matte lipstick that’s available in a whopping 39 shades, including deep berry hues like ruby red and cranberry red.

And as temperatures begin to drop, combat dry skin with the reviewer-revered CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, which can be used on your face and body. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, three essential ceramides, and other skincare powerhouses to help protect skin while keeping it hydrated.

Best Fall Decor Deals

Amazon

It’s no surprise that Amazon is brimming with discounts on fall decor this month. If you have Halloween on the brain, you can score savings on this adorable inflatable ghost to turn your front yard into the trick-or-treating destination, along with this set of bat wall stickers for just $5.

And for decor to use all through the fall, there’s a homey welcome mat, a unique light-up pumpkin, and buffalo check pillow covers. You can also pair this gorgeous faux flower wreath with this Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented Candle to add tons of ambiance to your home without having to be a responsible plant parent.

Best Amazon Prime Member-Only Deals

Amazon

Amazon’s under-the-radar Just for Prime section is chock-full of must-have savings that are exclusive to Prime members. Right now, subscribers can save even more on plush bed pillows, top-rated electric spin scrubbers, and even under-desk treadmills with stackable coupons. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to access the exclusive markdowns, along with other perks like fast and free shipping, Prime Video, and Try Before You Buy.

Best Deals Under $25

Amazon

You can score treasures from Martha Stewart, Utopia Bedding, Warner’s, and more for under $25 at the moment. This best-selling pet hair and lint roller is down to just $20, while this popular wireless bra is up to 55 percent off.

This PEOPLE reader-loved and top-selling sling bag that’s available in 15 colors is also on sale. It combines function with fashion since its crossbody design lets you roam hands-free while still being majorly stylish. Don’t let its compact size fool you — the bag has two spacious compartments affixed with smaller pockets to boot. One reviewer shared, “I was easily able to fit my Kindle Paper White, wallet, phone, gum, a couple of lip glosses, and my keys.”



There are so many other deals to shop at Amazon in September. Don’t wait to add these finds to your cart — sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last.

Zoker Direct Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $90 with Coupon

Amazon

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented Candle, $25 (Save 19%)

Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89 (Save 10%)

Amazon

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Slippers, $50 (Save 44%)

Amazon

Lodge Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $18 (Save 42%)

Amazon

Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner, $110 (Save 11%)

Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch 4-Series Fire TV, $300 (Save 33%)

Amazon

Levi’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, $50 (Save 29%)

Amazon

Elrene Home Fashions Pumpkin Doormat, $21 (Save 7%)

Amazon

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, $16 (Save 27%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.