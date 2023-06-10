Lifestyle The 100 Best Amazon Deals to Shop in June — Score Up to 75% Off Prices start at $9 By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 10, 2023 06:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Deals Best Home Deals Best Fashion Deals Best Patio Furniture Deals Best Kitchen Deals Best Vacuum Deals Best Tech Deals Best Beauty Deals Best Outlet Deals Best Under-$25 Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Calling all bargain hunters! Amazon is kicking off June with tons of impressive deals. Right now, the site’s sale hub is overflowing with discounts in every category, including home, fashion, kitchen, electronics, and beauty. Whether you’re looking to refresh your summer closet, upgrade your outdoor space, or invest in reliable cleaning gadgets, you can score up to 75 percent off comfy sneakers, patio furniture, and cordless vacuums. There are even deals from Dyson, Apple, Levi’s, and more customer-loved brands. We know that clicking through pages (and pages) of deals can be time-consuming, so we went ahead and rounded up the best Amazon deals to shop in June — and prices start at just $9. Even better, some of our top picks have been slashed to their lowest prices in weeks. These Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re on Sale Right Now We started off with our top 10 favorite deals, including the best-selling Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds that are marked down to just $99 and a rare discount on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. And don’t miss out on the deal on this Levoit Air Purifier, which uses a HEPA filter to capture dust, dirt, and pollen to keep the air in your home clean. Amazon Buy It! Levoit Air Purifier, $67.60 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com In the fashion category, you can also score savings on the Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes, which are marked down to their lowest price in the last 30 days. The top-selling sneakers have more than 22,500 five-star ratings from customers who call them “comfortable” and “lightweight.” Amazon shoppers aren’t the only ones who’ve given the brand their stamp of approval; Jennifer Garner has worn Brooks sneakers, too. Amazon Best Overall Deals Bestseller: Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) Celeb-Fave Brand: Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe, $89.95 (orig. $140) Rare Deal: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $429.99 (orig. $549.99) Levoit Air Purifier, $67.60 (orig. $89.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274.99) KopBeau Oscillating Tower Fan, $62.99 (orig. $99.99) Wiben Round Ice Cube Trays with Lids, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) Rosyclo Cloud Slippers, $22.78 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts, $11.38 (orig. $16) Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133) Keep reading for more Amazon deals worth adding to your cart. There’s no telling when these discounts will end, so be sure to head to checkout to pick up your favorite finds while they’re on sale. Amazon Best Home Deals In the home category, there are discounts on comfortable bedding, bathroom essentials, and cleaning devices. Give your bathroom a spa-worthy refresh with these plush towels that are made of 100 percent Turkish cotton. The six-piece set is marked down to $40, which comes out to $7 apiece. More than 37,800 customers have given the towels a five-star rating, calling them “soft,” “absorbent,” and “luxurious.” You can also save on this popular bath mat that’s made with memory foam. American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99) Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat, $22.08 (orig. $29.99) Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows, $21.99 (orig. $34.99) Bedsure Queen Cooling Sheets Set, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $94.99) Skysen 2-Pack Under-Sink Organizers, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.95 (orig. $89.99) Intex High-Rise Air Mattress, $79.39 (orig. $94.99) Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, $8.99 (orig. $11.69) Unique Loom Sofia Collection 4'1" by 6'1" Area Rug in Gray Beige, $30.30 (orig. $122.70) Eeaseland Queen Mattress Pad, $31.07 (orig. $39.90) This 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum with ‘Strong Suction’ and ‘Great Maneuverability’ Is $90 Off at Amazon Amazon Best Fashion Deals Our favorite fashion deals include markdowns on cute clothing and comfortable shoes that you can wear on repeat this summer. If you’re looking for a timeless closet staple, consider picking up the Miholl Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt while it’s on sale for as little as $22. Whether you want an easy outfit for a picnic at the park or a cover-up for the beach, check out the Bishuige T-Shirt Dress that’s on sale and has a stackable coupon in a few sizes. Shoppers call the dress “flattering” and “comfy,” with one customer writing, “This dress is lightweight and travels well… I wore it all summer and I ordered other colors.” Miholl Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $21.99 (orig. $28.99) Vifuur Water Shoes, $9.87–$11.99 (orig. $19.99) Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.99 (orig. $39.99) Levi's High Rise Shorts, $36.59 (orig. $49.50) Hanes Nano T-Shirt, $8.51 (orig. $12) Anrabess Crewneck Tiered Sundress, $35.99 (orig. $45.99) Zesica A-Line Maxi Dress, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $57.99) Lexislove Capri Yoga Pants, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Bishuige T-Shirt Dress, $27.25 with coupon (orig. $40.99) Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts, $20.99 (orig. $26.99) Amazon Best Patio Furniture Deals If you plan on lounging in your backyard all summer long, you can save up to 49 percent on patio furniture sets, outdoor umbrellas, and outdoor chairs. We’re eyeing this foldable side table while it’s 45 percent off. Shoppers who gave the “beautiful” side table a five-star rating used it to store a beverage or snack as well as to display a plant. If you have a small outdoor space, check out the Alpine Corporation Bistro Set that’s marked down to $75. The three-piece set comes with two chairs and a table — all of which are foldable for easy storage. Christopher Knight Home Silvester Outdoor Stone Side Table, $34 (orig. $61.74) Alpine Corporation Bistro Set, $75 (orig. $118.82) Blissun Outdoor Patio Umbrella, $46.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Best Choice Products Outdoor Garden Bench with Pull-Out Middle Table, $129.99 (orig. $159.99) Suncast 99-Gallon Resin Outdoor Storage Box, $159.60 (orig. $179.99) Greesum 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $134.99 (orig. $149.99) Walker Edison 2-Piece Wood Patio Chair Set, $159 (orig. $210) Trademark Innovations Umbrella Base, $74.99 (orig. $108.99) Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood Dining Set, $339.29 (orig. $658.99) Duck Covers Waterproof Patio Chair Cover, $29.99 (orig. $46.99) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals In the kitchen section, there are a bunch of small appliances and utensils to help you cool off this summer. Droves of shoppers are snapping up the Hamilton Personal Blender while it’s on sale for $18. The popular gadget, which has more than 65,500 perfect ratings, has recently been ranking on Amazon’s best-selling kitchen and dining chart. And don’t forget to grab the Balci Ice Cream Scoop to easily dig up your favorite ice cream. Hamilton Personal Blender, $17.99 (orig. $21.85) Balci Ice Cream Scoop, $11.99 (orig. $14.99) Carote 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $79.99 (orig. $149.99) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $15.99 (orig. $19.99) Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw, $14.99 (orig. $27.99) Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container with Salad Bowl, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Ozeri Pronto Digital Food Scale, $9.84 (orig. $14.95) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig $49.99) Keurig K-Supreme Smart Single Serve Coffee Maker, $149 (orig. $179.99) Amazon Best Vacuum Deals Right now, you can score savings on robot vacuums, cordless vacuums, handheld vacuums, and upright vacuums from Shark, iRobot, and Bissell. For deep cleaning, grab the Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum. More than 900 customers have bought the powerful cleaning device at Amazon in the past week. It has strong suction power and a detachable pod to clean above-floor messes. If you want to offload the chore entirely, check out the iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum that’s currently 31 percent off. As the product name suggests, it automatically empties its dust bin, so you can have clean floors for weeks with little effort on your part. Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $379 (orig. $549.99) Homeika Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 (orig. $49.99) Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $229.99) Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $169.89 (orig. $236.89) Kenmore Bagless Upright Vacuum, $119.90 (orig. $149.99) Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Pets, $164.95 (orig. $199.99) Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $299.99 (orig. $549.99) Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99) Amazon Best Tech Deals In the tech and electronics category, there are deals on Apple, Anker, Bose, and more customer-loved brands. Right now, you can save $71 on the Apple Watch Series 8, and don’t forget to pick up this set of Apple AirTags if you plan on traveling this summer. As for Amazon devices, don’t miss out on scoring 25 percent off the fourth generation Amazon Echo that has more than 112,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who are “impressed” with its “great sound quality.” Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (orig. $399) Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89.99 (orig. $99) Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $74.99 (orig. $99.99) Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa (3rd Gen), $24.99 (orig. $39.99) Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $130.12 (orig. $169.99) Anker USB C Charger, $38.41 (orig. $49.99) Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame, $107.99 (orig. $189.99) Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet, $89.99 (orig. $149.99) TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $279 (orig. $329) Amazon Best Beauty Deals The beauty category is overflowing with deals on makeup, skincare, hair care, and hair tools. In the oral care section, grab the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser while it’s 30 percent off and the Philips Sonicare Power Toothbrush that more than 2,000 customers have purchased in the last week. As far as beauty tools, you can snag this compact hair dryer for just $10 — its lowest price in the past 30 days. Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $14.57 (orig. $17.99) Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil, $9.99 (orig. $14.99) CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture, $14.90 (orig. $21.99) Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $35.75 (orig. $49.96) Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $8.66 with coupon (orig. $12.99) Revlon Compact Hair Dryer, $9.94 (orig. $13.99) Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush, $6.29 (orig. $10.99) Bs-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $7.99 (orig. $9.99) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $15 (orig. $26.79) Amazon Best Outlet Deals Amazon’s under-the-radar outlet has standout deals across home, kitchen, and fashion. If you're in the market for dining room seating, consider picking up these two wood stools while they’re on sale for $33 apiece. You can also save on comfy undergarments, including the Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Seamless Triangle Bra that’s soft and smooth. One shopper raved, “This bra is so comfortable that I actually forget that I’m wearing a bra.” GoWise USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer, $59.44 (orig. $119.99) Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Seamless Triangle Bra, $28.55 (orig. $44) Adidas Originals 6-Pair Trefoil Superlite Super No Show Socks, $15.50 (orig. $20) Amazon Basics Wood Kitchen Counter-Height Stool, Set of 2, $64.89 (orig. $93.59) Furinno Turn-N-Tube 4-Tier Shelf Display Rack, $21.95 (orig. $59.99) Zinus 12-Inch Cooling Essential Foam Mattress, $239 (orig. $295) Bissell SpinWave Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum, $211.92 (orig. $399.99) Xgear Low Seat Lightweight Folding Beach Chairs, Set of 2, $76.99 (orig. $109.99) Whitmor Stacking Shelf with Basket, $33.72 (orig. $59.99) Yankee Candle Honey Clementine Large Jar Candle, $21.12 (orig. $30.99) Amazon Best Under-$25 Deals If you’re on a budget, there are still plenty of affordable finds less than $25 to shop. If you're on a budget, there are still plenty of affordable finds less than $25 to shop. If you plan on soaking up sunshine outdoors this summer, shop the G Good Gain Waterproof Picnic Blanket that comes with a convenient carrying strap. And for beach or pool days, pick up this set of large beach towels made from 100 percent cotton. Wwdoll 25-Piece KN95 Face Masks, $13.11 with coupon (orig. $14.74) Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $17.99 (orig. $24.99) Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel, 2-Pack, $18.78 (orig. $33.16) G Good Gain Waterproof Picnic Blanket, $19.89 with coupon (orig. $29.99) OlarHike 6-Piece Packing Cubes for Travel, $18.99 (orig. $24.99) Simple Houseware Expandable Kitchen Drawer Flatware Organizer, $17.97 (orig. $27.99) LuSeren 8-Piece Large Hair Claw Clips, $8.99 (orig. $23.99) MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle, $12.73 (orig. $14.98) Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) Burt's Bees Lip Balm, 4-Pack, $8.75 (orig. $9.79) Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $429.99 (orig. $549.99); amazon.com 