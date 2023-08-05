The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in August — Starting at $2

A new month means new deals to shop (in our world, anyway). Amazon is overflowing with must-have markdowns for August, and we’ve done all of the digging to find the top 100 deals.

Every department is bustling with sales — including home, fashion, beauty, and even Amazon’s latest Back to School hub. Right now, shoppers can save up to 78 percent on cordless vacuums, breezy sundresses, top-rated air purifiers, and more. Plus, prices start at $2.

To start you off, we put the 10 best deals at the very top of our list. You’ll find markdowns on Apple AirPods, Le Creuset cookware, New Balance sneakers, and Roomba vacuum cleaners, just to name a few.

Best Deals Overall

Amazon

From kitchen gems to Amazon Prime member-exclusives, there are plenty of other deals to shop right now. Keep reading to see our top picks in every department, then head directly to checkout, since sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last through the weekend.

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Amazon

Tech and electronics from Samsung, Bose, Canon, and more are on sale right now. Give movie night an upgrade with this top-selling portable projector that can be used indoors or outdoors, or snap up this 65-inch smart TV from Samsung while it’s 100 less.

And don’t miss the deals on Apple tech. In addition to second generation Apple AirPods and highly coveted AirPods Max headphones, you’ll also find deals on the Apple Watch Series 8 and a four-pack of Apple AirTags.

Best Home Deals

Amazon

So many home goods are marked down this weekend, like cooling bed sheets and Cozy Earth bath towels. On the hunt for cleaning gadgets? Grab this top-rated spray mop to make floors shine like new, and this best-selling electric spin scrubber that’s doubly discounted for Prime members. You can also score this Levoit air purifier for less, which can snatch germs, dust, pollen, and other allergens from the air in your home. Tons of reviewers shared that it helped them “breathe easier” on a daily basis.

Best Vacuum Deals

Amazon

There’s no shortage of vacuum deals to spice up your utility closet. Tons of shoppers have raved about the Bissell CleanView Compact Turbo Upright Vacuum's lightweight design, maneuverability, and suction power, with one shopper even calling it the “absolute best” for tackling messes made by their child, dog, and cat.

For multifunctional gems, grab this two-in-one Shark vacuum that can convert from a cordless upright vacuum into a handheld device. You can also try this Tineco wet and dry vacuum, which, as the name suggests, can tackle all sorts of messes — from food crumbs to drink spills.

Best Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Popular finds like this Lodge Dutch oven, KitchenAid stand mixer, and Ninja blender set have impressive markdowns. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers just purchased this Keurig coffee maker, which is currently marked down by $30. One reviewer called the single-serve brewer “convenient” and then explained, “[It’s] easy to make a perfect cup whenever I want one. No waste, no hassle, no problem.”

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon

There are so many deals on wardrobe staples, like this high-waisted pair of flared leggings and this top-rated wireless bra that’s up to 59 percent off. And don’t miss the markdown on this maxi dress from The Drop, which is revered by Amazon reviewers and PEOPLE editors alike.

Don’t miss the discounts on comfortable footwear, too. The highly rated Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes feel like “walking on air,” according to one shopper, and they’re up to $30 off right now. You can also score savings on this popular pair of cloud slide sandals, which has earned the top spot as the best-seller for its category.

Best Beauty Deals

Amazon

Prices start at $2 for beauty deals from Revlon, CeraVe, Shark, and more. If you’re looking for new additions to your makeup collection, try the L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara — which has earned more than 73,000 perfect Amazon ratings — while it’s just $7. Or, grab the glossy Wet n Wild MegaLast Lipstick that comes in 13 shades for as little as $2. As for skincare, there are unbeatable deals on top products like this Neutrogena moisturizer and the purifying Drying Lotion from Mario Badescu.

Best Back to School Deals

Amazon

It’s officially back-to-school season, and Amazon dropped a ton of deals on school supplies to celebrate. Right now, students and teachers can grab bulk supplies of Paper Mate ballpoint pens, Sharpie highlighters, Oxford binders, and so much more. Plus, there are savings on stylish new finds ahead of the school year, like this water-resistant backpack and this laptop tote bag.

Best Deals Under $30

Amazon

Looking for deals to score for even less? Stellar products like a Martha Stewart tablecloth, a summery-scented candle from Yankee Candle, and a Calvin Klein bralette are under $30 this weekend.

Not only is this nifty travel jewelry case popular amongst Amazon shoppers, but Oprah Winfrey has also approved its handy design in her annual list of Favorite Things. It’s equipped with a ton of compartments, pockets, and secure zip and button closures to ensure jewelry stays put (and not in a tangled web at the bottom of your suitcase).

Best Stock Up and Save Deals

Amazon

Prime members can shed 20 percent off of an order of $50 or more through Amazon’s Stock Up and Save promotion. All you have to do is fill your cart with eligible items from the sale page, head to checkout, and the discount will automatically be applied to your minimum total of $50. You can score extra savings on handy household, health, and school supplies from Amazon brands, including batteries, disinfectant wipes, and dry-erase markers.

If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the exclusive sale, along with other perks like fast and free shipping, Prime Video, and Try Before You Buy.

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save $350)

Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $40 (Save $80)

Amazon

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $35–$50 (Save Up to $25)

Amazon

Samsung 65-Inch Q60C Series 4K Smart TV, $900 (Save $100)

Amazon

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $13–$16 (Save Up to $12)

Amazon

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $40 (Save $30)

Amazon

Cgk Unlimited Cooling Queen Bed Sheets, $30 (Save $10)

Amazon

Apple AirPods Max, $477 (Save $72)

Amazon

Le Creuset Cast Iron Enamel Saucepan, $180 (Save $88)

Amazon

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, $42 (Save $38)

Amazon

