Lifestyle The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in August — Starting at $2 Best-selling home goods, trendy fashion, and school supplies are up to 78 percent off By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2023 06:30AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Deals Overall Best Tech and Electronics Deals Best Home Deals Best Vacuum Deals Best Kitchen Deals Best Fashion Deals Best Beauty Deals Best Back to School Deals Best Deals Under $30 Best Stock Up and Save Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland A new month means new deals to shop (in our world, anyway). Amazon is overflowing with must-have markdowns for August, and we’ve done all of the digging to find the top 100 deals. Every department is bustling with sales — including home, fashion, beauty, and even Amazon’s latest Back to School hub. Right now, shoppers can save up to 78 percent on cordless vacuums, breezy sundresses, top-rated air purifiers, and more. Plus, prices start at $2. To start you off, we put the 10 best deals at the very top of our list. You’ll find markdowns on Apple AirPods, Le Creuset cookware, New Balance sneakers, and Roomba vacuum cleaners, just to name a few. Best Deals Overall Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $199 Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (orig. $249) Best Deal: Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.89 (orig. $449.99) Reader-Loved: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Oprah-Approved: Tovala 6-in-1 Smart Oven, $199.99 (orig. $299.99) iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (orig. $269.99) New Balance Fresh Foam X Vongo V5 Running Shoe, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) Le Creuset Cast Iron Enamel Saucepan, $179.95 (orig. $267.95) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $53.68 (orig. $140) Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $39.97 (orig. $69.99) Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $65 (orig. $160) From kitchen gems to Amazon Prime member-exclusives, there are plenty of other deals to shop right now. Keep reading to see our top picks in every department, then head directly to checkout, since sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last through the weekend. The 9 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Tech and Electronics Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $99 $85 Tech and electronics from Samsung, Bose, Canon, and more are on sale right now. Give movie night an upgrade with this top-selling portable projector that can be used indoors or outdoors, or snap up this 65-inch smart TV from Samsung while it’s 100 less. And don’t miss the deals on Apple tech. In addition to second generation Apple AirPods and highly coveted AirPods Max headphones, you’ll also find deals on the Apple Watch Series 8 and a four-pack of Apple AirTags. Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $84.99 (orig. $99) Apple AirPods Max, $477 (orig. $549) Samsung 65-Inch Q60C Series 4K Smart TV, $897.99 (orig. $997.99) Kasa Mini Smart Plug 4-Pack, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $189.99 (orig. $229.99) Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (orig. $119) AuKing Mini Projector, $80.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99) Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer, $99 (orig. $129.99) Apple Watch Series 8, $359 (orig. $429) Best Home Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $75 So many home goods are marked down this weekend, like cooling bed sheets and Cozy Earth bath towels. On the hunt for cleaning gadgets? Grab this top-rated spray mop to make floors shine like new, and this best-selling electric spin scrubber that’s doubly discounted for Prime members. You can also score this Levoit air purifier for less, which can snatch germs, dust, pollen, and other allergens from the air in your home. Tons of reviewers shared that it helped them “breathe easier” on a daily basis. Levoit HEPA Air Purifier, $74.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99) Cgk Unlimited Cooling Queen Bed Sheets, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Panda Grip Spray Mop, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $28.88) Bedsure Cotton Throw Blanket, $29.99 (orig. $35.99) Cozy Earth 2-Pack Waffle Knit Bath Towels, $96 (orig. $120) Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $49.99 with Prime (orig. $74.99) Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow, $25.18 (orig. $31.49) Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $299.99 (orig. $419.99) Olanly Luxury Bath Mat, $7.89 with coupon (orig. $13.99) Antarctica Bladeless Tower Fan, $53.59 (orig. $71.99) The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Vacuum Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $70 There’s no shortage of vacuum deals to spice up your utility closet. Tons of shoppers have raved about the Bissell CleanView Compact Turbo Upright Vacuum's lightweight design, maneuverability, and suction power, with one shopper even calling it the “absolute best” for tackling messes made by their child, dog, and cat. For multifunctional gems, grab this two-in-one Shark vacuum that can convert from a cordless upright vacuum into a handheld device. You can also try this Tineco wet and dry vacuum, which, as the name suggests, can tackle all sorts of messes — from food crumbs to drink spills. Bissell CleanView Compact Turbo Upright Vacuum, $69.99 (orig. $79.99) Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $199.99) Black + Decker AdvancedClean Dustbuster, $44.74 (orig. $59.99) Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $73.96 (orig. $89.99) Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $60.45 (orig. $105.99) Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $159.29 (orig. $199.99) Tineco Floor One S3 Breeze Wet and Dry Vacuum, $309.99 with coupon (orig. $369.99) iRobot Roomba S9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $599.99 (orig. $999.99) Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $714.99 (orig. $949.99) Best Kitchen Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $109 $79 Popular finds like this Lodge Dutch oven, KitchenAid stand mixer, and Ninja blender set have impressive markdowns. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers just purchased this Keurig coffee maker, which is currently marked down by $30. One reviewer called the single-serve brewer “convenient” and then explained, “[It’s] easy to make a perfect cup whenever I want one. No waste, no hassle, no problem.” Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $109.00) Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher, $29.99 (orig. $38.79) Viking Culinary 3-Ply Stainless Steel Roasting Pan, $200 (orig. $250) Ninja Mini Air Fryer, $39.99 (orig. $79.99) Lodge Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $349.99 (orig. $459.99) Rubbermaid Brilliance 5-Pack Airtight Glass Food Storage Containers, $26.99 (orig. $39.99) Ninja NutriBullet Blender Combo, $111.07 (orig. $149.99) KitchenAid Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $12.60 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Seropy Rolling Over-Sink Dish Drying Rack, $10.32 with coupon (orig. $20.99) The 11 Best Wine Glasses of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Fashion Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $61 There are so many deals on wardrobe staples, like this high-waisted pair of flared leggings and this top-rated wireless bra that’s up to 59 percent off. And don’t miss the markdown on this maxi dress from The Drop, which is revered by Amazon reviewers and PEOPLE editors alike. Don’t miss the discounts on comfortable footwear, too. The highly rated Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes feel like “walking on air,” according to one shopper, and they’re up to $30 off right now. You can also score savings on this popular pair of cloud slide sandals, which has earned the top spot as the best-seller for its category. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $45–$61 (orig. $75) Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, $41.64 (orig. $79.50) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $34.94–$49.72 (orig. $59.90) Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $17.99 (orig. $44) Anrabess Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuit, $26.34 (orig. $33.99) Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) Prettygarden Crew Neck Blouse, $21.59 (orig. $26.99) Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flared Leggings, $25.19–$26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Bostanten Crossbody Sling Bag, $20.79 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Hanes 9-Pack Cotton Bikini Underwear, $12.79 (orig. $17) Best Beauty Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $7 Prices start at $2 for beauty deals from Revlon, CeraVe, Shark, and more. If you’re looking for new additions to your makeup collection, try the L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara — which has earned more than 73,000 perfect Amazon ratings — while it’s just $7. Or, grab the glossy Wet n Wild MegaLast Lipstick that comes in 13 shades for as little as $2. As for skincare, there are unbeatable deals on top products like this Neutrogena moisturizer and the purifying Drying Lotion from Mario Badescu. L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $7.33 (orig. $12.99) CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream, $15.29 (orig. $21.99) Shark HyperAir 2-in-1 Hair Dryer, $169.99 (orig. $249.99) Dermora Foot Peel Mask 2-Pack, $12.27 (orig. $24.99) Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17 (orig. $19) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Facial Moisturizer, $15.29 (orig. $26.79) Wet n Wild MegaLast High-Shine Lipstick, $1.98–$2.28 (orig. $3.29) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $8.80 (orig. $10.99) SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave-In Conditioner, $9.97 (orig. $12.99) Revlon Expert Tweezer, $5.91 (orig. $5.30) The 13 Best Face Moisturizers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Back to School Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $10 It’s officially back-to-school season, and Amazon dropped a ton of deals on school supplies to celebrate. Right now, students and teachers can grab bulk supplies of Paper Mate ballpoint pens, Sharpie highlighters, Oxford binders, and so much more. Plus, there are savings on stylish new finds ahead of the school year, like this water-resistant backpack and this laptop tote bag. Paper Mate 24-Pack InkJoy Multicolor Ballpoint Pens, $9.97 (orig. $16.77) X-Acto TeacherPro Electric Pencil Sharpener, $22.53 (orig. $58.99) Vachy Water-Resistant Backpack in Black, $26.59 (orig. $31.99) Oxford 6-Pack College Ruled Spiral Notebooks, $9.45 (orig. $12.81) Sharpie 36-Pack Tank Style Yellow Highlighters, $11.29 (orig. $17.58) Ecosusi Laptop Tote Bag, $44.99–$47.69 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Itopor Leak-Proof Bento Box Lunchbox, $11.19 (orig. $22.99) MoKo Pencil Case, $7.69 (orig. $10.99) Oxford 4-Pack 3-Ring Binders, $19.11 (orig. $31) Purell 4-Pack Prime Defense Hand Sanitizers, $19.19 (orig. $32.99) Best Deals Under $30 Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $16 Looking for deals to score for even less? Stellar products like a Martha Stewart tablecloth, a summery-scented candle from Yankee Candle, and a Calvin Klein bralette are under $30 this weekend. Not only is this nifty travel jewelry case popular amongst Amazon shoppers, but Oprah Winfrey has also approved its handy design in her annual list of Favorite Things. It’s equipped with a ton of compartments, pockets, and secure zip and button closures to ensure jewelry stays put (and not in a tangled web at the bottom of your suitcase). Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Scented Candle, $16.10 (orig. $30.99) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $22.50 (orig. $30) Martha Stewart Lots of Lemons Tablecloth, $18.75 (orig. $34.99) Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $12.79–$15.99 (orig. $25) Fellow Carter Move Mug Insulated Tumbler, $22.50 (orig. $30) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $19.99 (orig. $35.99) Body Restore Eucalyptus Shower Steamers, $25.97 (orig. $39.97) Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $13.99 (orig. $29.99) Comlife Portable Neck Fan, $22.49 (orig. $49.99) ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $24.99 (orig. $31.95) The Best Satin Pillowcase We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon for as Little as $7 Best Stock Up and Save Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 $6 Prime members can shed 20 percent off of an order of $50 or more through Amazon’s Stock Up and Save promotion. All you have to do is fill your cart with eligible items from the sale page, head to checkout, and the discount will automatically be applied to your minimum total of $50. You can score extra savings on handy household, health, and school supplies from Amazon brands, including batteries, disinfectant wipes, and dry-erase markers. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the exclusive sale, along with other perks like fast and free shipping, Prime Video, and Try Before You Buy. Amazon Basics 8-Pack AA Alkaline Batteries, $6.04 (orig. $8.83) Amazon Basics 3-Pack Disinfecting Wipes, $12.02 Amazon Basics 30-Pack Woodcased #2 Pencils, $6.19 Amazon Basics 6-Pack Lavender Epsom Salt Soaking Aid, $28.29 Amazon Aware Bamboo 12-Pack Facial Tissues, $21.99 Amazon Basics 2,000-Count Cotton Swabs Set, $11.15 (orig. $12.09) Amazon Basics 12-Pack Dry Erase White Board Markers, $8.97 Presto! 6-Pack Flex-A-Size Paper Towels, $16.16 Amazon Basics 100-Count Cotton Rounds, $2.13 Amazon Basics 18-Pack Dog Poop Bags with Leash Clip, $10.99 Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save $350) Amazon Buy on Amazon $450 $103 Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $40 (Save $80) Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $36 The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $35–$50 (Save Up to $25) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $35 Samsung 65-Inch Q60C Series 4K Smart TV, $900 (Save $100) Amazon Buy on Amazon $1000 $900 Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $13–$16 (Save Up to $12) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $13 Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $40 (Save $30) Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $40 Cgk Unlimited Cooling Queen Bed Sheets, $30 (Save $10) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 Apple AirPods Max, $477 (Save $72) Amazon Buy on Amazon $549 $477 Le Creuset Cast Iron Enamel Saucepan, $180 (Save $88) Amazon Buy on Amazon $268 $180 Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, $42 (Save $38) Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $42 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more See More from PEOPLE Shopping Target's Back-to-School Storefront Puts All the Supplies You Need in One Place, and They Start at Under $1 Olivia Wilde, Bella Hadid, and I Wear Comfortable Adidas Sambas for Everything from Errands to Special Occasions Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Packed with Shoe Deals for Every Season — Shop Now Before It’s Too Late