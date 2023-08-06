The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — Including Discounts on Apple, Dyson, and Bose

If you’re just as obsessed with finding the best deals as the entire PEOPLE shopping team is, you’ve come to the right place. And sure, while there are always deals to be discovereded at Amazon, there are some finds that you’re not going to want to miss out on.

Luckily, we’ve plucked out all the 10 best Amazon deals to shop this week — with discounts of up to 43 percent off. Right now, you can score markdowns on customer-loved brands, including Apple, Dyson, and Bose, as well as discover deals in just about every category, such as home, fashion, kitchen, and electronics. Prices start at just $20, so you don’t have to spend a ton of dough to score big.

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks on what to shop this week from Amazon.

Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Apple AirTag 4 Pack, $85 (Save $14)

Amazon

AirTags are the lowest price we’ve seen in the last 30 days — making them an even bigger steal than during last month’s Prime Day. These handy devices keep track of easy-to-lose items such as car keys and bigger things you’d want to keep an eye on, like suitcases while traveling. Just pop the AirTag on a keychain or directly in a bag, then use the Find My app on an iPhone and iPad to show you exactly where your belongings are.

It’s no surprise that the AirTags have picked up over 63,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who call them the “ultimate tracking device” that ensures “peace of mind.” One five-star reviewer added: “These tiny trackers are like Sherlock Holmes with a GPS, and they'll keep you entertained with their quirky antics!”

Ninja Mega Kitchen System, $120 (Save 40%)

Amazon

This best-selling kitchen system is a food processor and blender all in one. You’ll be able to blend, crush, and mix with ease thanks to the multiple settings and sharp blades, plus two cups and lids for drinking smoothies and juices on the go. Plus, it’s easy to clean, since all the parts are dishwasher-safe and free of chemicals like BPA.

Nearly 30,000 Amazon reviewers have given the blender and food processor a five-star rating, with shoppers explaining that it’s “a truly all-in-one system” and calling it the “greatest blender of all time.” One user put it simply, writing, “I use it every day.”

Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $20 (Save 43%)

Amazon

Fight frizz with this ceramic hair dryer that heats up and dries your hair quickly. The device has three heat settings and two speeds, as well as a removable filter that, when cleaned and properly maintained, extends the life of the motor. Plus, it comes with a concentrator nozzle that focuses airflow, making hair even smoother and shinier.

More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the hair dryer a five-star rating, with many explaining that the airflow is “very good” and “strong,” while others share that it’s “lightweight” and “portable.” Another five-star reviewer wrote, “If you’re on a budget and can’t fork up a couple hundred for a Dyson… I’d definitely recommend going with this one. It’s durable, it hasn’t let me down, and it’s priced amazingly!”

Keep scrolling to check out even more deals worth shopping this week, then make sure to head to Amazon as there’s no guarantee how long these markdowns will last.

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $800 (Save $150)

Amazon

Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, $51 (Save 39%)

Amazon

Zesica Boho Ruffle Maxi Dress, $44 with coupon

Amazon

Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, $160 (Save $19)

Amazon

Eomenie One-Piece Swimdress, $36.99

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Second Generation, $199 (Save $50)

Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (Save $20)

Amazon

