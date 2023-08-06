The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — Including Discounts on Apple, Dyson, and Bose

Prices start at just $20

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023 11:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Roundup: Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

If you’re just as obsessed with finding the best deals as the entire PEOPLE shopping team is, you’ve come to the right place. And sure, while there are always deals to be discovereded at Amazon, there are some finds that you’re not going to want to miss out on. 

Luckily, we’ve plucked out all the 10 best Amazon deals to shop this week — with discounts of up to 43 percent off. Right now, you can score markdowns on customer-loved brands, including Apple, Dyson, and Bose, as well as discover deals in just about every category, such as home, fashion, kitchen, and electronics. Prices start at just $20, so you don’t have to spend a ton of dough to score big. 

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks on what to shop this week from Amazon.  

Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Apple AirTag 4 Pack, $85 (Save $14)

Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Amazon

AirTags are the lowest price we’ve seen in the last 30 days — making them an even bigger steal than during last month’s Prime Day. These handy devices keep track of easy-to-lose items such as car keys and bigger things you’d want to keep an eye on, like suitcases while traveling. Just pop the AirTag on a keychain or directly in a bag, then use the Find My app on an iPhone and iPad to show you exactly where your belongings are. 

It’s no surprise that the AirTags have picked up over 63,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who call them the “ultimate tracking device” that ensures “peace of mind.” One five-star reviewer added: “These tiny trackers are like Sherlock Holmes with a GPS, and they'll keep you entertained with their quirky antics!” 

Ninja Mega Kitchen System, $120 (Save 40%)

Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

Amazon

This best-selling kitchen system is a food processor and blender all in one. You’ll be able to blend, crush, and mix with ease thanks to the multiple settings and sharp blades, plus two cups and lids for drinking smoothies and juices on the go. Plus, it’s easy to clean, since all the parts are dishwasher-safe and free of chemicals like BPA. 

Nearly 30,000 Amazon reviewers have given the blender and food processor a five-star rating, with shoppers explaining that it’s “a truly all-in-one system” and calling it the “greatest blender of all time.” One user put it simply, writing, “I use it every day.” 

Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $20 (Save 43%)

Conair 1875 Watt Double Ceramic Hair Dryer

Amazon

Fight frizz with this ceramic hair dryer that heats up and dries your hair quickly. The device has three heat settings and two speeds, as well as a removable filter that, when cleaned and properly maintained, extends the life of the motor. Plus, it comes with a concentrator nozzle that focuses airflow, making hair even smoother and shinier. 

More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the hair dryer a five-star rating, with many explaining that the airflow is “very good” and “strong,” while others share that it’s “lightweight” and “portable.” Another five-star reviewer wrote, “If you’re on a budget and can’t fork up a couple hundred for a Dyson… I’d definitely recommend going with this one. It’s durable, it hasn’t let me down, and it’s priced amazingly!”

Keep scrolling to check out even more deals worth shopping this week, then make sure to head to Amazon as there’s no guarantee how long these markdowns will last. 

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $800 (Save $150)

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, $51 (Save 39%)

Tommy Bahama 5-Position Classic Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair, Polyester, Navy

Amazon

Zesica Boho Ruffle Maxi Dress, $44 with coupon 

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho

Amazon

Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, $160 (Save $19)

Amazon Prime Day Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner

Amazon

Eomenie One-Piece Swimdress, $36.99 

Amazon Eomenie One Piece Swimdress Swimsuits for Women Tummy

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Second Generation, $199 (Save $50)

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (Save $20)

Amazon Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Vacation Ulta Sale First Person Roundup Tout
The Nostalgic Brand Behind the Viral Whipped Cream Sunscreen Is Majorly on Sale — Prices Start at $3
Bath Towels Tout
Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These ‘Super Soft’ Bath Towels, and They're Just $4 Apiece
Westbronco Belt Bag tout
A Belt Bag That Shoppers Wear ‘Everywhere’ Is Trending at Amazon — and It’s on Sale with Double Discounts
Related Articles
Selena Gomez Overalls
Selena Gomez Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up in the Comfy Style Jennifer Garner Often Wears
Target Back-to-School Roundup Tout
Target's Back-to-School Storefront Puts All the Supplies You Need in One Place, and They Start at Under $1
Bath Towels Tout
Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These ‘Super Soft’ Bath Towels, and They're Just $4 Apiece
Target Amazon Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera Tout
This Security Camera Gives Users ‘Peace of Mind’ While Away from Home — and It’s Just $18 Right Now
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend from Spanx, Nordstrom, an Oprah ‘Favorite’ Brand, and More
Westbronco Belt Bag tout
A Belt Bag That Shoppers Wear ‘Everywhere’ Is Trending at Amazon — and It’s on Sale with Double Discounts
Sweepulire Spin Scrubber Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Get This ‘Handy’ and ‘Convenient’ Spin Scrubber on Sale with Triple Discounts
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper Tout
This Cooling Mattress Topper Feels Like Sleeping on a ‘Fluffy Cloud,’ and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Furniture Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Huge Furniture Sale This Weekend, and Prices Start at $14
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Deals Tout
The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Deals to Score Before It Ends Sunday
August Roundup 100 Best Deals This Month Tout
The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in August — Starting at $2
Amazon Clothing Steamer Tout
This Handheld Clothing Steamer That ‘Gets Wrinkles Out Like Magic’ Is Topping Amazon’s Charts
Bissell Steam Mop, Steamer, Tile, Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, 1806, Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe Tout
This Bissell Steam Mop ‘Blasts Away Dirt,’ and It's at Its Lowest Price in Weeks at Amazon Right Now
Last Minute Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
The 13 Best Deals on Wedding Guest Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 55% Off
J Lo Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 54th Birthday in a Comfy Caftan — Get the Look Starting at $25
Nordstrom Sale Shopping Writer Picks Tout
Under-$100 Summer and Fall Fashion a Shopping Expert Is Grabbing from the Nordstrom Sale Before It Ends