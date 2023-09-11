The Best Deals at Amazon This Week, Including Apple-Scented Candles and Shackets for Fall

Sure, it’s still summer, but if you’re like me, your mind is already falling ahead to autumn.

And right now, Amazon is packed with tons of must-have fall essentials — and lucky for you, there are a slew of deals you’re not going to want to miss out on this week. Scoop up velvet pillow covers, soft throw blankets, insulated mugs that are sure to keep your pumpkin spice latte warm, and scented candles to set the scene. Prices start at just $9, with discounts up to 61 percent off.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best fall deals to shop this week.

Best Fall Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sggvecsy Fall Wreath, $21 with Coupon

Amazon

Brighten up the house with this beautiful fall wreath that can be used for years to come. Designed with an iron wire that is outfitted with small berries, foam leaves, and adorable pumpkins, the wreath is realistic and super colorful. It’s finished off with a cheery welcome sign in the middle. Place it on the front door, atop the mantle, or hang it directly on the wall.

Shoppers rave about the fall wreath, citing that the tiny pumpkins “give it just a little something extra special” and adding that it’s a “wonderful addition” to fall decorations in their reviews. One user put it simply, enthusing, “It’s perfect for fall!”

Newcosplay Soft Throw Blanket, $9 (Save 53%)

Amazon

Curl up on the sofa with this throw blanket that’s made from a microfiber polyester that’s soft, durable, and fluffy. The blanket comes in several bright colors, including dark blue and coffee, as well as sizes ranging from throw to king. It’s easy to take care of too, since it can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer.

A whopping 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the throw blanket a five-star rating. Users note that it’s “amazingly soft,” with one reviewer writing, “This blanket took all the chills away.”

JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Coffee Mugs, $17 (Save 52%)

Amazon

These cute mugs hold 13.5 ounces of liquid, the perfect size for a cup of coffee or tea. The mugs are double-walled and made from a borosilicate glass that helps keep liquids hot for longer and makes them stronger and more resistant to scratching and changes in temperature. Each mug is finished off with a handle that doesn’t heat up. Plus, the mugs are freezer-, oven-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe.

The best-selling glass mugs have earned 17,000 perfect ratings from users who say they’re “stylish” and “functional.” Another reviewer added: “We’ve had these for about a year and a half so far, and they’re still our daily go-to espresso cups.”

Keep reading to check out even more deals happening at Amazon this week, and make sure to head to check out quickly since there’s no guarantee how long these discounts will last.

Athmile Casual Plaid Shacket, $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented, $17 (Save 46%)

Amazon

Anrabess Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $26 with Coupon

Amazon

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $16 (Save $2)

Amazon

Calphalon Coffee Maker, $42 (Save 53%)

Amazon

Ankis Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers, $17 (Save 32%)

Amazon

Phantoscope Velvet Throw Pillow Covers, $12 (Save $3)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

