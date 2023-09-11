The Best Deals at Amazon This Week, Including Apple-Scented Candles and Shackets for Fall

Save up to 61 percent on seasonal sweater dresses, coffee mugs, and slippers

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman is a Shopping Editor and Strategist for PEOPLE with over seven years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on September 11, 2023 05:00AM EDT

The Best Fall Amazon Deals to Shop This Week tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Sure, it’s still summer, but if you’re like me, your mind is already falling ahead to autumn

And right now, Amazon is packed with tons of must-have fall essentials — and lucky for you, there are a slew of deals you’re not going to want to miss out on this week. Scoop up velvet pillow covers, soft throw blankets, insulated mugs that are sure to keep your pumpkin spice latte warm, and scented candles to set the scene. Prices start at just $9, with discounts up to 61 percent off. 

Keep scrolling to check out all the best fall deals to shop this week. 

Best Fall Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sggvecsy Fall Wreath, $21 with Coupon

Amazon Sggvecsy Fall Wreath 20'' Autumn Front Door Wreath Harvest

Amazon

Brighten up the house with this beautiful fall wreath that can be used for years to come. Designed with an iron wire that is outfitted with small berries, foam leaves, and adorable pumpkins, the wreath is realistic and super colorful. It’s finished off with a cheery welcome sign in the middle. Place it on the front door, atop the mantle, or hang it directly on the wall. 

Shoppers rave about the fall wreath, citing that the tiny pumpkins “give it just a little something extra special” and adding that it’s a “wonderful addition” to fall decorations in their reviews. One user put it simply, enthusing, “It’s perfect for fall!”

Newcosplay Soft Throw Blanket, $9 (Save 53%)

Amazon NEWCOSPLAY Super Soft Throw Blanket Light Purple Premium

Amazon

Curl up on the sofa with this throw blanket that’s made from a microfiber polyester that’s soft, durable, and fluffy. The blanket comes in several bright colors, including dark blue and coffee, as well as sizes ranging from throw to king. It’s easy to take care of too, since it can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer. 

A whopping 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the throw blanket a five-star rating. Users note that it’s “amazingly soft,” with one reviewer writing, “This blanket took all the chills away.”

JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Coffee Mugs, $17 (Save 52%)

JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses

Amazon

These cute mugs hold 13.5 ounces of liquid, the perfect size for a cup of coffee or tea. The mugs are double-walled and made from a borosilicate glass that helps keep liquids hot for longer and makes them stronger and more resistant to scratching and changes in temperature. Each mug is finished off with a handle that doesn’t heat up. Plus, the mugs are freezer-, oven-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. 

The best-selling glass mugs have earned 17,000 perfect ratings from users who say they’re “stylish” and “functional.” Another reviewer added: “We’ve had these for about a year and a half so far, and they’re still our daily go-to espresso cups.”

Keep reading to check out even more deals happening at Amazon this week, and make sure to head to check out quickly since there’s no guarantee how long these discounts will last. 

Athmile Casual Plaid Shacket, $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon ATHMILE Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Button Down Long Sleeve

Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented, $17 (Save 46%)

Amazon Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented

Amazon

Anrabess Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $26 with Coupon

Amazon ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Stretchable Elasticity

Amazon

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $16 (Save $2)

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream displayed on a white background

Amazon

Calphalon Coffee Maker, $42 (Save 53%)

Amazon Calphalon Coffee Maker, Programmable Coffee Machine

Amazon

Ankis Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers, $17 (Save 32%)

Amazon Ankis Womens Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers Cross

Amazon

Phantoscope Velvet Throw Pillow Covers, $12 (Save $3)

Amazon Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

