The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — All Under $100

Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sony Wireless Headphones, $38 (Save 37%)

Amazon

Don’t feel like spending an arm and a leg on a pair of headphones? These Sony headphones will fit the bill — and they’re just $38. The headphones offer great sound quality, equipped with a built-in mic for hands-free calling and 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. They’re also lightweight, so they’ll feel comfortable if you have to wear them for long periods of time, and they’ll automatically connect to your phone or computer.

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the headphones a five-star rating, with users noting that they offer “fantastic sound” and add that they “won’t break the bank.” Another shopper enthused that they “felt like I was hearing aspects of music I didn’t hear before.”

Baloray Lunch Bag, $13 (Save 20%)

Amazon

Heading back into the office and want to bring your lunch in something other than a brown paper bag? Opt for this adorable lunch bag that’s thermally insulated, so things will stay hot or cold for several hours. The lightweight bag is outfitted with an FDA-approved water-resistant foil and lined with an insulated material. Its smart size is deceiving, since it can fit everything from breakfast to lunch to snacks with ease. Plus, it has a second pocket on the side for extra storage.

A whopping 35,000 Amazon shoppers have given the lunch bag a five-star rating. Reviewers explain that it’s “very durable” and “can hold a lot of things.” Another five-star reviewer wrote, “I’ve been using it for months and it’s absolutely perfect.”

Laneige Radian-C Cream, $30 (Save $5)

Amazon

Laneige is rarely discounted at Amazon, so you’ll want to snag this hydrating cream while it’s just $30. The daily moisturizer is enriched with vitamins C and E, designed to visibly brighten skin and reduce dullness and dark spots. The brand suggests evenly applying it across your face in the morning and evening. It’s also dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have picked up this moisturizer in the past month, with one reviewer noting that it’s “great for acne-prone skin.” Others with eczema added that it’s “safe for sensitive skin.” Another five-star reviewer enthused, “This stuff is like silk.”

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $27 (Save 51%)

Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $60 (Save 40%)

Amazon

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $17 (Save 39%)

Amazon

BinaxNow Covid-19 Antigen Self Test, $16 (Save 34%)

Amazon

Anrabess 2-Piece Sweater Set in Deep Green, $42 (Save 20%)

Amazon

Shaperx Bodysuit, $34 (Save 30%)

Amazon

Eureka Airspeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $63 (Save $7)

Amazon

