The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — All Under $100

Including Eureka vacuum cleaners, Amazon devices, and Laneige moisturizers

Published on August 28, 2023 06:00AM EDT

If you’re an Amazon connoisseur, you’re probably fully aware that if you head to the site every day, there’s always something on sale

And while that’s certainly very exciting, there are always going to be certain discounts that are better than others. To make things easy, we’ve plucked out the 10 best deals to shop this week from Amazon’s deals hub, and discounts are up to 51 percent off. You can scoop up a handful of beloved brands, including Sony, Laneige, and Eureka, plus you’ll find deals in just about every department, including electronics, kitchen, home, and fashion. This week’s deals are as little as $13, so you can score big without having to spend big. 

Keep reading to check out all the best deals to shop at Amazon this week.  

Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sony Wireless Headphones, $38 (Save 37%)

Amazon Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

Amazon

Don’t feel like spending an arm and a leg on a pair of headphones? These Sony headphones will fit the bill — and they’re just $38. The headphones offer great sound quality, equipped with a built-in mic for hands-free calling and 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. They’re also lightweight, so they’ll feel comfortable if you have to wear them for long periods of time, and they’ll automatically connect to your phone or computer. 

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the headphones a five-star rating, with users noting that they offer “fantastic sound” and add that they “won’t break the bank.” Another shopper enthused that they “felt like I was hearing aspects of music I didn’t hear before.”

Baloray Lunch Bag, $13 (Save 20%)

Amazon BALORAY Lunch Bag

Amazon

Heading back into the office and want to bring your lunch in something other than a brown paper bag? Opt for this adorable lunch bag that’s thermally insulated, so things will stay hot or cold for several hours. The lightweight bag is outfitted with an FDA-approved water-resistant foil and lined with an insulated material. Its smart size is deceiving, since it can fit everything from breakfast to lunch to snacks with ease. Plus, it has a second pocket on the side for extra storage. 

A whopping 35,000 Amazon shoppers have given the lunch bag a five-star rating. Reviewers explain that it’s “very durable” and “can hold a lot of things.” Another five-star reviewer wrote, “I’ve been using it for months and it’s absolutely perfect.”

Laneige Radian-C Cream, $30 (Save $5)

Amazon LANEIGE Radian-C Cream

Amazon

Laneige is rarely discounted at Amazon, so you’ll want to snag this hydrating cream while it’s just $30. The daily moisturizer is enriched with vitamins C and E, designed to visibly brighten skin and reduce dullness and dark spots. The brand suggests evenly applying it across your face in the morning and evening. It’s also dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have picked up this moisturizer in the past month, with one reviewer noting that it’s “great for acne-prone skin.” Others with eczema added that it’s “safe for sensitive skin.” Another five-star reviewer enthused, “This stuff is like silk.”  

Keep reading to check out even more deals to shop at Amazon this week. 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $27 (Save 51%)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $60 (Save 40%)

Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Amazon

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $17 (Save 39%)

Amazon Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

BinaxNow Covid-19 Antigen Self Test, $16 (Save 34%)

Amazon BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

Amazon

Anrabess 2-Piece Sweater Set in Deep Green, $42 (Save 20%)

Amazon ANRABESS Two Piece Outfit

Amazon

Shaperx Bodysuit, $34 (Save 30%)

Amazon SHAPERX Bodysuit

Amazon

Eureka Airspeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $63 (Save $7)

Amazon Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight Compact Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

