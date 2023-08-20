The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — Including a Dyson for $100 Off

Amy Schulman
August 20, 2023

Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
There’s always something to shop at Amazon — that much is true. But if you’re not careful, you’ll miss out on some of the best deals that are secretly happening at Amazon. 

Luckily, you won’t miss those deals this week because we’ve pulled out the 10 best discounts to shop this week from Amazon’s deals hub, and our finds are up to 50 percent off. Right now, you can scoop up a slew of coveted brands, like Dyson, Beats, and Bissell, on sale. Plus, there are more deals in just about every department, such as electronics, beauty, kitchen, and fashion. This week’s Amazon deals start at as little as $20, so you don’t have to spend a ton of money to score some seriously good finds.  

Keep reading to check out all the best deals to shop at Amazon this week. 

Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Henckels 8-Inch Chef Knife, $65 (Save 44%)

Amazon HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef Knife

Amazon

Chop, mince, and slice away with this top-rated Henckels chef’s knife. The knife has an ultra-sharp blade that makes chopping effortless. It’s easy to clean — just use a bit of soap and water and let dry — which will help make it stay sharp longer. Thanks to the lightweight handle, the knife feels good in your hand, so you won’t get tired during long chopping sprees.  

It should come as no surprise that nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the chef’s knife a five-star rating, with users calling it “perfect for the home chef.” One reviewer wrote, “Now, every time I use a knife at a friend's house, it makes me realize how terrible their knives are.” 

Revlon One Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $40 (Save $30)

Amazon Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Amazon

This best-selling hair dryer also operates as a hot hair brush, giving you two devices in one. The hot air brush can create flips, soft waves, and more with just the press of a button, and the ceramic and charcoal-activated bristles help keep hair shiny and fresh. To use the hair dryer, just unscrew the brush head. After you’re done using the device, make sure to remove the hair after every use.  

Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given the hot air brush and hair dryer a five-star rating. Users say it’s “as easy as brushing your hair” and note that it “saves time.” One shopper wrote, “I can go from a big mop of mess to a sleek flip in very little time.” 

Automet Casual Plaid Shacket, $24 with Coupon

Amazon AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket

Amazon

Fall weather is right around the corner, and this plaid shacket is a great option to wear in between seasons. The shacket is made out of a mix of nylon and spandex, complete with a button closure and two chest pockets. It’s warm enough to wear during the fall, and it’s also a great layer during cool summer nights thanks to the long sleeves. Pair it with just about anything, including jeans, bodysuits, tees, and sneakers.    

The best-selling shacket has racked up over 7,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers noting that it’s “super cute” and “breathable.” A five-star reviewer shared: “It is light enough to wear when the sun is out but breezy. You stay comfortable and don’t get too hot.”

Keep scrolling to check out even more deals happening at Amazon this week, then make sure to check out as soon as you can, since there’s no guarantee these deals will last much longer. 

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129 (Save 35%)

Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Echo (Latest Release), $65 (Save $35)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $369 (Save $101)

Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $68 (Save $12)

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Amazon

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $125 (Save $15)

Amazon Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

Amazon Basics Metal Platform Bed Frame, $89 (Save 33%)

Amazon Amazon Basics Metal Platform Bed Frame

Amazon

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, $20 (Save 17%)

Amazon BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

Amazon

