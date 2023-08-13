The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week —Up to 51% Off

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

If you head over to Amazon, you’re sure to always find a deal. And while there’s always something to shop, there are some discounts you’re not going to want to miss out on. 

To make things a breeze, we’ve plucked out the 10 best Amazon deals to shop this week — and our finds are are up to 51 percent off. Right now, you can pick up a slew of fan-favorite brands — like Dyson, Apple, and Roomba — on sale, plus more deals in just about every department, including home, fashion, kitchen, and beauty. This week’s best Amazon deals start at just $10, so you can score big without having to spend big. 

Keep reading to check out all the best deals to shop at Amazon this week. 

Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Telena Belt Bag, $10 (Save 20%)

Amazon Telena Belt Bag

Amazon

If you’re like us, you’re obsessed with handy belt bags. You could spend an arm and a leg on a name brand version, or you could simply scoop up this option from Amazon that’s on sale for $10. The bag has one large compartment, along with three mesh slots and a back zipper pocket, allowing you to fit everything from a phone to keys and headphones. You can carry it multiple ways — slung across your stomach or around your arm — and its high-quality material is water-resistant and lightweight. 

The bag has earned bestseller status in its category, and it’s picked up over 1,600 five-star ratings. Shoppers note that it’s a “great size” and perfect for “hands-free errands.” Another user wrote, “I used it every day of my trip.”   

Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber, $60 (Save $30)

Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

Cleaning the bathroom is certainly not fun, but it can be made easier by employing an electric spin scrubber. This option is effective at removing stains, grime, and hair from hard-to-reach places, like corners of the tub. It can also be used on a number of surfaces outside of the bathroom, like glass sliding doors, tables, and hardwood floors. 

The spin scrubber has picked up over 4,200 perfect ratings, with reviewers explaining that it’s “easy to use” and can be adjusted to “fit almost every angle.” Another reviewer added, “It got so much black mold and dirt out in one cleaning than the many times I manually scrubbed.” 

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender, $75 (Save $25)

NINJA BL610 PROFESSIONAL

Amazon

Blend, crush, and blitz away with the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender. The useful kitchen appliance can do it all, from crushing ice in seconds to blending up your favorite smoothie recipes. The 72-ounce pitcher provides plenty of space for ingredients while the sharp blades cut through even the toughest fruits and vegetables. Plus, you can choose from three speeds, low, medium, and high, as well as pulse. 

It should come as no surprise that the blender has racked up over 39,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers say that it “chops everything up” and is “great for frozen drinks.” Another reviewer wrote that it “makes short work of smoothies, milkshakes, [and] margaritas,” plus they appreciated that “with three sets of blades, it demolishes ice easily.” 

Keep scrolling to check out even more deals to shop this week, then make sure to head to Amazon because there’s no saying how long these discounts will last. 

Confu Iconic Hair Dryer, $32 (Save 30%)

Amazon Ionic Hair Dryer, CONFU 1600W Portable Lightweight

Amazon

Dyson Cool Tower Fan, $280 (Save $90)

Amazon Dyson Coolâ¢ Tower Fan AM07,White/Silver

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $199 (Save $50)

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $210 (Save 42%)

Amazon iRobot Roomba i4 EVO

Amazon

Efan Oversized Sweatshirt, $26 (Save 51%)

Amazon EFAN Womens Oversized Sweatshirts Hoodies Fleece Crew

Amazon

Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette, $29 (Save $17)

Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Wireless Bralette

Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $30 (Save 50%)

Amazon Prime Day Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

Amazon

