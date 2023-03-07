The 11 Best Alarm Clocks of 2023, Tested by Light and Heavy Sleepers

When comparing alarm clocks, you’ll want to consider factors such as the alarm sound, its volume level, and special features such as a snooze button or night light. To help you find the best alarm clock for your bedroom, we tested 21 top-rated models to find the best ones for light sleepers, heavy sleepers, and everyone in between.

“Exploring different alarm clocks for ease of waking and also how alert they are after waking will help a person choose an alarm clock that works for them consistently and reliably,” explains Shalini Paruthi , MD, board-certified sleep and internal medicine doctor. “Most people may choose a sound, music, or light that is pleasing to wake up to or alerts their other senses.”

If you’re an early riser, chances are you need an alarm clock to help rouse you out of bed in the morning. Many people use their smartphones to set alarms, but if you don’t want your phone in the bedroom, an alarm clock can help you start your day off on the right foot.

Best Overall Lenovo Smart Clock Essential 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros Wide range of alarm sounds

Built-in Google Assistant

Built-in night light

Automatic brightness adjustment Cons Doesn’t work with other smart assistants The Lenovo Smart Clock will help make it a little easier to get up in the morning. This Wi-Fi connected clock does double duty as a Google Assistant, allowing you to give it voice commands and even control other smart devices in your home. This means you don’t have to fumble around with different buttons to set an alarm each day, and you can even snooze it without having to lift a finger. In testing, we loved that this unit allows you to choose virtually any sound to use as an alarm — we tried it out using bird chirping audio, as well as a popular song. There are 10 volume levels to choose from, the loudest of which is over 90 decibels, and we found that it is loud enough to wake you up without startling you out of bed. The Lenovo Smart Clock even has a built-in nightlight that you can turn on using voice commands, and it automatically adjusts the brightness of its display based on the ambient lighting. Overall, we thought the Lenovo Smart Clock was incredibly easy and convenient to use, and it will work for a wide range of people thanks to its highly adjustable settings. We couldn’t find any negatives when it came to design and function, and the only reason you might not want to go with this alarm clock is if you prefer another digital assistant, such as Amazon Alexa. Price at time of publish: $59.50 Dimensions: 3.26 x 2.51 x 2.51 inches | Display: Digital | Alarm Volume: 92 decibels | Dimmable: Yes | Smart Features: Yes People / Alicia Dolieslager

Best Budget DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Inexpensive

Large snooze button

Fully dimmable Cons Only one alarm sound If you’re looking for a basic, budget-friendly alarm clock, the DreamSky Digital Alarm Clock is simple but still effective. It has a minimalistic design that’s available in several color options, and its large, easy-to-read digital display can be fully dimmed so it doesn’t bother you during the night. There’s a USB port on the back that you can use to charge your phone, and the alarm volume can be set between 30 and 90 decibels. The DreamSky Alarm Clock only offers one alarm option: It’s a classic beeping audio that starts out soft and gets louder if you don’t turn it off. We liked that the clock’s snooze button is large and easy to press, extending your alarm for another 10 minutes, and we appreciated the clock’s compact design, as well. In fact, it is small enough that you can throw it in your bag when traveling. Price at time of publish: $19.99 (orig. $25.99) Dimensions: 5.3 x 2.6 x 1.4 inches | Display: Digital | Alarm Volume: 90 decibels | Dimmable: Yes | Smart Features: No People / Gabrielle Renslow

Best Investment Loftie Clock 4.5 Loftie View On Byloftie.com Pros Highly customizable

Two-phase alarm

Built-in white noise machine

Adjustable night light Cons Not ideal for heavy sleepers

Complicated setup The Loftie Clock is more than just an alarm clock — it’s an all-in-one sleep solution, complete with a night light, white noise machine, and even a Bluetooth speaker. The sleek design has a unique two-phase alarm that uses soft sounds for 30 seconds to gently lull you awake, followed by louder melodic sounds nine minutes later—the whole process mimics your natural waking process so you’re not just jolted awake. During testing, we found that the Loftie Clock is more time-consuming to set up, as you have to sync it with your phone and allow it to run updates. However, once the app is set up, you can “​​personalize the hell out of it,” according to our tester. There are a wide range of sounds, volume settings, and night light options available, and it even offers a sleep timer and blackout mode if you don’t want the clock display on at night. The only downside we found is that the alarms are all very gentle and soothing, which may not be enough to rouse heavy sleepers. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Dimensions: 2.75 x 6.5 x 2.75 inches | Display: Digital | Alarm Volume: Not listed | Dimmable: Yes | Smart Features: Yes People / Riyana Straetker

Best Digital Jall Digital Alarm Clock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Affordable

Saves up to three alarms

Displays temperature and humidity Cons Only one alarm sound

Design may not appeal to everyone The Jall Alarm Clock has an easy-to-read digital clock face, and it also displays the temperature and humidity of the room. This alarm clock has a triangular design with a wood-inspired finish, and it comes in several finishes, including options with colored displays. We like that this alarm clock allows you to set up to three different alarms — for instance, one for weekdays and another for weekends — and it’s quick and easy to select them using switches on the back of the clock. The Jall Clock just has one alarm sound, but there are five volume settings to choose from, and we think that there’s enough difference between the settings that both heavy and light sleepers will be able to find an option that works for their needs. You can adjust the display's brightness to suit your needs, and there’s also a “sound control” setting that turns the display off unless the alarm is sounding or you touch the screen. Price at time of publish: $21.99 (orig. $34.99) Dimensions: 5.91 x 3.15 x 3.15 inches | Display: Digital | Alarm Volume: 60 decibels | Dimmable: Yes | Smart Features: No People / Phoebe Sklansky

Best with Phone Charger Mosito Digital Wooden Alarm Clock 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Wireless phone charging

Two different alarms

Displays room temperature Cons Only one alarm sound

Snooze button can be hard to find If you like to sleep with your phone within reach, the Mosito Wooden Alarm Clock has a convenient wireless charging station that’s compatible with most types of smartphones. It has a rectangular design that comes in a wood-style finish, and you can choose from a few different colors. The alarm clock has a large digital display that shows the time and room temperature, and you can set two different alarms using buttons on the back. We loved that this alarm clock is quick and easy to set up, and you can adjust the volume level and display brightness to suit your needs. Our tester especially appreciated the convenience of the charging dock: “It is very nice to just be able to set my phone down on the clock and not have to plug my phone in.” However, we did notice that the snooze button and alarm shutoff button are easy to confuse, especially in the dark. Price at time of publish: $26.98 Dimensions: 5.7 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches | Display: Digital | Alarm Volume: 90 decibels | Dimmable: Yes | Smart Features: No The 10 Best White Noise and Sound Machines for Sleep People / Stacy Horton

Best Sunrise Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Pros Highly customizable

Built-in noise machine and sunrise light

Custom sleep routines Cons Subscription required to access certain features

Slightly bulky The Hatch Restore is an alarm clock, white noise machine, and sunrise simulator, all wrapped into one sleek unit. It offers a variety of soothing white noises to help you fall asleep, and it can gently wake you up in the morning by mimicking the sunrise. It also offers a variety of different alarm sounds, from a traditional beeping to chirping birds: “I've been using the chirping birds lately and it's a nicer way to wake up than the typical beeping of an alarm,” noted our tester. In testing, we found this alarm clock to be more complex to set up, as it must be paired with a smartphone, but once that was complete, it was intuitive to operate. We found that the bedtime routines are usual for winding down before going to sleep, though certain features — including meditations and sleep stories — require a monthly subscription fee, which costs $9.99 a month. However, the alarm is perfectly functional and still extremely versatile even without the membership. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Dimensions: 7.5 x 2.75 x 5.75 inches | Display: Digital | Alarm Volume: Not listed | Dimmable: Yes | Smart Features: Yes People / Hannah Freedman

Best with Bluetooth iHome iBT29 Bluetooth Alarm Clock 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Bluetooth connectivity

Two different alarms

Colorful night light Cons Bulkier than other options The iHome Color-Changing Dual Alarm Clock has built-in Bluetooth, which allows you to use virtually any audio as your alarm. It can even be used as a speakerphone to make calls, thanks to its built-in microphone. This alarm clock has a unique circular design that’s a bit larger than other alarm clocks, and the display is surrounded by a color-changing light that offers five hues and six different wake-up options. All the controls on this alarm clock are clearly labeled and intuitive to use, and we had no problem pairing it to our phone via Bluetooth. You can adjust the alarm volume to suit your needs, and we love that you can press any button to snooze the alarm — a handy feature when you’re groggy in the morning. Price at time of publish: $49.95 (orig. $59.99) Dimensions: 6.03 x 5.28 x 6.03 inches | Display: Digital | Alarm Volume: Not listed | Dimmable: Yes | Smart Features: Yes People / Tammy Gardini

Best Retro Kikkerland Retro Alarm Clock 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Stylish design

Easy to operate

Glow-in-the-dark hands Cons No volume adjustment

No snooze If you’re looking for an alarm clock with a little more personality, the Kikkerland Retro Alarm Clock is a basic, affordable option with a funky vintage design. It comes in a few different colors, and the compact design features an analog clock face with glow-in-the-dark hands, making it easy to tell the time, even at night. While this alarm clock has an attractive appearance, it’s extremely basic in terms of functionality. It has a classic beeping alarm sound, and you’re not able to adjust the volume at all. Additionally, there’s no snooze button — just a button to turn the alarm off. We would have liked for the control knobs on the back of the clock to be a little bigger, as they can be tricky to turn, but overall, we think this retro clock is a solid no-frills option for the price. Price at time of publish: $20.83 Dimensions: 4.25 x 3.5 x 2.25 inches | Display: Analog | Alarm Volume: Not listed | Dimmable: No | Smart Features: No

Best for Heavy Sleepers Roxicosly Super Loud Alarm Clock With Bed Shaker 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Includes vibration puck

Louder-than-average alarm

Large snooze button Cons Larger than most clocks

Easy to accidentally press the wrong button If you tend to sleep through your alarm, the Roxicosly Alarm Clock is exactly what you need. Not only does it have a louder-than-average alarm that’s 110 decibels, but it also comes with a vibration puck that you can place under your mattress or pillow. The clock has three settings — alarm only, vibration only, or alarm and vibration — and it’s sure to rouse you from even your deepest sleep. During testing, we loved that the snooze button on this alarm is larger than its other buttons, and our tester noted that the vibration puck helped her to wake up faster without disturbing her partner. However, this clock is on the larger side at almost 7 inches in length, and all its control buttons are on top, making it easy to hit the wrong button when you’re trying to snooze the alarm. Price at time of publish: $19.99 (orig. $23.99) Dimensions: 6.82 x 1.5 x 3.39 inches | Display: Digital | Alarm Volume: 110 decibels | Dimmable: Yes | Smart Features: No People / Jennifer May The 9 Best Percale Sheets of 2023 for a Cool Night's Sleep

Best Design Gingko Edge Light Alarm Clock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Compact design

Built-in night light

Battery operated Cons No volume adjustment

Display is hard to read in dark The Gingko Edge Light Alarm Clock has a unique design that we loved during testing. The compact clock is actually battery-powered, so you can place it anywhere in your room, and each charge can last for up to 6 months! It can be programmed with two different alarms, and when you flip the design over, it has a built-in night light — handy for late-night bathroom runs. During testing, we loved that this alarm is easy to fit on a cluttered nightstand, but we were a little disappointed that it only offers one alarm sound and volume level. When you want to turn the alarm off, you can simply flip the clock over, and while the display brightness is adjustable, we noticed it can be a bit hard to read in a dark room. Price at time of publish: $47.97 Dimensions: 3.94 x 3.94 x 4.33 inches | Display: Digital | Alarm Volume: Not listed | Dimmable: Yes | Smart Features: No People / Kate Donovan