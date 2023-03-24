The 9 Best Airline-Approved Pet Carriers of 2023 for In-Cabin and Cargo Hold

We tested popular pet carriers by taking our pets aboard recent flights, and these are the best nine airline-approved (and pet-approved) carriers PEOPLE Tested.

At the time of publishing, to travel with a pet on Delta, United, or American Airlines, your soft-sided pet carrier must be 18 by 11 by 11 inches or smaller. To travel with a pet on JetBlue, your in-flight carrier can't exceed 17 by 12.5 by 8.5 inches, and cargo hold dimensions vary. Some airlines may have smaller requirements for regional flights, so, again, check your specific airline for dimension limitations.

While we’d love to say it’s a stress-free endeavor to take a four-legged pal on an airplane, most pet owners will admit it can be difficult and requires some preparation. To ensure you have the best experience possible, check your airline’s specific pet restrictions and requirements — including maximum pet weight, carrier dimensions, and paperwork — to avoid mishaps.

Ready, set — paws up! If you're taking your furry friend along for your next adventure (and need to board a flight to reach your destination), you’ll need an airline-approved pet carrier to keep them safe and sound.

Best Overall Love Thy Beast Nylon Pet Travel Carrier 5 Love Thy Beast View On Lovethybeast.com Pros Compact and lightweight

Shoulder straps make it easy to carry

Easy to clean Cons Only fits pets up to 25 pounds, so not ideal for all pets Lightweight and durable, this pet carrier has everything you need for a solid travel day with your furry pal. We tested this bag on JetBlue and Delta flights, and it fit underneath the seat easily. Not only is it compact enough for easy storage and travel, but the roomy interior allows pets to sit, stand, lie down, and turn around while they’re inside. One key feature we loved was the mesh paneling that provides shy or anxious pets privacy from fellow travelers and allows your four-legged buddy to see you for reassurance. You can even run your hand over the mesh so they can smell your comforting scent and feel more at ease. With a convenient and portable design, this pet carrier features supportive shoulder straps for extra security as you get in your steps walking through the airport. Or, if you have a roller carry-on bag, you can utilize the two smaller pockets with two zippers that function as a loop for suitcase handles. (Psst: use these to secure seatbelts in your Uber ride, too!) There's also a large zippered pocket for your phone, wallet, boarding pass, headphones, and your pet’s treats, so you don't necessarily have to have an additional bag or purse on you. If your dog or cat has an accident during your journey, you’ll appreciate the platform on the bottom of the bag that can easily be removed and cleaned. The only fault we could find with this bag is that it has a 25-pound weight limit, so it won't work for all pets. Price at time of publish: $159.99 Dimensions: 17 x 8 x 12 inches | Weight Limit: Up to 25 pounds

Best Budget JetPaws Official Pet Carrier of JetBlue Airlines 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hsn.com Pros Sturdy yet lightweight

4 storage pockets

Section for pet to peek out

JetBlue-approved Cons Doesn’t have a sleeve to slip on a rolling suitcase

Basic design One thing is for sure about this airline bag: You know it’ll fit underneath the seat for JetBlue flights since it’s their official pet carrier. There is plenty to love about this budget-friendly buy: It's sturdy, lightweight, easy to carry, and super functional. We love the four pockets: one for treats, one for your passport, wallet, and phone, one for a tablet or book, and one for snacks. We also appreciated the nylon material that’s super simple to clean in case our furry friend has an accident. The only downfall is it’s a bit on the shorter side, and it doesn’t have a sleeve to slip onto a roller suitcase. It’s also not exactly chic — so you won’t be turning any heads when you stroll down the terminal. However, if you’re looking for a budget-mindful purchase that you know is approved by JetBlue Airlines, you can’t go wrong with this carrier. Price at time of publish: $54.99 Dimensions: 16 x 8.5 x 10 inches | Weight: Fits pets up to 20 pounds PEOPLE / Morgan Ashley Parker

PEOPLE / Morgan Ashley Parker



Best Design Away The Pet Carrier 5 Away View On Awaytravel.com Pros Sturdy, high-quality materials

Breathable

Sleek design

Easy to clean Cons Awkward handle length

On the pricey side

Doesn’t comply with Southwest, Spirit, Frontier, or Allegiant requirements You may already love your Away luggage, so why not consider giving your best friend a matching carrier? We loved the overall design of the Away carrier — it is sturdy, sleek, modern, and has some bells and whistles worth noting. We found that the bag is made with high-quality, premium materials, and we feel confident that it would hold up over time and keep our dog safe and protected. Since you know your pet’s comfort is non-negotiable, we appreciate the fuzzy interior for a cozy touch. Like most other carriers, Away also has mesh panels to provide fresh air to your pet. In addition, there are built-in shades on the sides that can be pulled down to give your dog darkness and security while flying to keep them calm and content. It’s also versatile: You can use the handles to carry it as a tote bag or put the carrier straps over your shoulder. However, we did find the handles slightly awkward in length. Instead, it would be easier to carry if there were two handles of differing sizes. You can think of this Away carrier as the Goldilocks of sizing: not too big, not too small, and can easily fit a small to medium-sized dog. However, one drawback is that it doesn’t always fit underneath every seat. For budget airlines like Southwest, Spirit, Frontier, or Allegiant, this bag's dimensions may not comply with their pet carrier size requirements. Like our other top picks, the Away carrier has plenty of spacious pockets to store your (and your dog’s) essentials. It’s also easy to spot-clean the outside and toss the removable fleece lining in the washing machine. While it’s on the pricey end, it’s a worthwhile investment for frequent fliers. Price at time of publish: $225 Dimensions 18.7 x 10.8 x 10.75 inches | Weight: Fits pets up to 18 pounds PEOPLE / Anna Popp

PEOPLE / Anna Popp



Best Expandable Petsfit Expandable Pet Carrier 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Petsfit.com Pros Sturdy

Dog can move around and reposition themself

Comfortable

Expandable mesh sides Cons Soft-sided, so it won’t last as long as a plastic kennel

When expanded, it's too wide for under the seat This expandable carrier won us over, but with a few caveats. First, the good stuff: This bag is very well-made, sturdy, and portable. When waiting to board, you can expand the mesh panels to the left and right, so your pet can stretch out, move around, and get comfortable. We love the concept of allowing your little buddy more space for themselves. However, when the bag is zipped shut, your pet may not be able to stand up fully. (Though they can likely move around and reposition themselves.) Unfortunately, to fit underneath the seat, you can’t leave the sides expanded. And while the materials feel secure, it’s made of a soft lining and is soft-sided, so we worry it may not last as long as other airline-approved pet carriers, but that all depends on how often you fly — and, ahem, how destructive your dog or cat is when under stress. We also weren't big fans of the handles since they hurt our hands over time, and we would have preferred some extra padding. In short: For $43, it’s a bargain deal — and if you don’t travel with your pet often, it’s probably a solid option. Price at time of publish: $42.99 Dimensions: 16 x 10 x 9 inches | Weight: Fits pets up to 13 pounds PEOPLE / JT Wilde

PEOPLE / JT Wilde



Best Carry-On Wild One Travel Carrier 4.2 Wild One View On PETCO View On Wildone.com Pros Well-made and lightweight

Strap for suitcase handle is very secure

Chic design

Convenient features

Folds flat when not in use Cons Too big to fit under seat in Delta Stylish pet owners don’t want to be seen strolling through the airport with just any ol' carrier. They want one that matches their aesthetic. If that's you, you’ll love our pick for the best carry-on airline pet carrier: the Wild One Travel Carrier. It’s the chicest bag we tested, and its features are convenient and functional. The pockets are placed in easy-to-access areas for pet parents, so you can quickly grab your boarding pass, phone, or a well-deserved treat for your floof. The mesh panels with pull-down covers provide ventilation and some privacy for your animal. We also liked the supportive straps of this lightweight pet carrier because they were comfortable to wear throughout the airport. It has a compartment to slip onto the handle of your rolling carry-on suitcase, and we felt our pet was securely fastened. Once you’ve touched down at your destination, you can zip the entire bag so it lays flat. Now for the biggest downfall: To zip the carrier shut, your medium-sized dog must lie down. And while your dog could lift their head, even super-short dogs might be unable to stand up. Generally speaking, this carrier is spacious lengthwise but shorter than other carriers. Unfortunately, we were told by Delta that the carrier is too big to fit under the seat in the Main Cabin or Delta Plus. And if it's too big for Delta's under-the-seat storage, it's likely too big for budget airlines such as Southwest, Spirit, Frontier, or Allegiant. Price at time of publish: $125 Dimensions: 17.5 x 10 x 11 inches | Weight: Fits pets up to 16 pounds PEOPLE / Anna Mejorada

PEOPLE / Anna Mejorada

PEOPLE / Anna Mejorada



Best for Cargo Hold Petmate Aspen Pet Porter Dog Kennel 4.7 Petmate View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com View On Petmate.com Pros Sturdy

Can fit kennel pad inside

Easy to wipe down and disassemble

Gate can be put to either side, so it can open from right or left Cons No storage or pockets

All airlines limit the size of dogs who can board a plane, and unless they are certified service dogs, larger breeds are stored underneath the plane in the cargo area where luggage is kept. If you bring your big buddy along for your next adventure and you're looking for a cargo pet carrier that gets the job done — but isn't fancy — this is your best bet. The bottom of this crate is a hard surface, but there is enough space for a cozy kennel pad, a few toys, a blanket, and a travel water and food bowl of your choice. This super sturdy crate is mainly made of plastic, making it easy to clean and break down to store after your trip. We liked how easy it is to open and close the gate with one hand, and the gate could be put on either side, allowing it to open to the left or the right. We also had zero problems getting the kennel through TSA; we just had to go through the scanner to ensure everything inside was safe for travel. There's nothing wrong with the design, but it feels a little basic and boring compared to other picks on our list. Also, there are no extra storage pockets or features like handles or wheels. Price at time of publish: $112.95 Dimensions: 36 x 24.5 x 27 inches | Weight: For pets 25 to 30 pounds

Best Foldable Arlo Skye The Pet Carrier 4.2 Arlo Skye View On Arloskye.com Pros Elegant design

Comfortable and lightweight

Can place over luggage handle Cons Not tall enough for dog to turn around when closed

Pricey Raise your hand if you live in a teeny-tiny place with very little storage for yourself (much less your pet’s accessories). If you’re in the market for an airline-approved pet carrier that doesn’t take up space, you’ll appreciate this elegant-looking carrier's versatility — and fold-ability. It’s made of high-quality materials that are easy to spot-clean when needed. We were especially fans of the comfortable handles when carrying this bag through the airport, and the hidden pocket slips over your roller carry-on luggage if you'd rather wheel Fido along with you. Inside the carrier is a soft pad, so your floof feels cozy and compact. However, the "compact" feature may be a bit of a downer: We found that a dog has to be lying down to close the top, and they can’t turn around in the carrier when it’s closed. This limits a dog's movement, and some airlines require your animal to be able to turn around in their carrier. Because this lightweight carrier is definitely on the smaller end of the spectrum, there is no extra room for a blanket to keep a dog warm during the flight. However, if you have a small breed pup and value a chic, foldable design, it could be worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $275 Dimensions: 17.5 x 11 x 10 inches | Weight: Fits pets up to 25 pounds PEOPLE / Kate Rousu

PEOPLE / Kate Rousu

Best for Cats Travel Cat The Transpurrter Ultimate Calming Convertible Cat Carrier 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yourcatbackpack.com Pros Spacious and sturdy

Strong, escape-proof zippers

Scratch-resistant mesh

Versatile carrying options Cons Might not fit under some airplane seats, due to length

Backpack straps don’t have padding This airline-approved pet carrier is the perfect option for proud cat parents who don’t want to leave their feline at home during long trips. With a sturdy yet lightweight design, it’s spacious and long, and it gives your cat plenty of room to move around comfortably. We were fans of the scratch-resistant mesh and escape-proof zippers since felines can be more curious and mischievous than dogs. Inside the carrier is a super-soft, almost luxurious-like felt lining that’s cozy for your cat and removable for easy cleaning. You can pull down a total blackout side panel during the stressful parts of traveling, so your cat can keep calm and ward off anxiety. As a bonus, there are plenty of ways to carry this cat carrier through security and as you make your way to your gate: You can carry it on your shoulder with a padded strap via the top handle, or you can turn it into a backpack or crossbody bag. However, we found the crossbody style awkward and uncomfortable, and with the backpack option, you lose the (much-needed) padding for your shoulders. On the plus side, there are well-organized storage pockets, so you don’t have to carry an additional bag for your phone and boarding pass. And, you can open the bag from all sides, including the top. If you choose this option, the fourth wall can be completely pulled down, and you can attach your cat to a tethered leash. This gives them more room to stretch out during long layovers. The only real downfall is the length of this pet carrier, which may not comply with all airline size requirements. Price at time of publish: $169.99 Dimensions: 19 X 10.5 X 11 inches | Weight: Fits pets up to 30 pounds PEOPLE / Morgan Ashley Parker

PEOPLE / Morgan Ashley Parker

