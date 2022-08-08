For how well this air purifier performed, we found it to be a good value. However, our tester did point out that filters run around $60. They also need to be replaced every six months, so maintenance is on the pricey side.

In just five minutes on the low setting, this machine had no problem clearing the air in our test. It’s appropriate for rooms up to 432 sq. ft., which makes it a versatile option in many homes. “I was impressed that the digital display consistently matched our testing device for air quality,” noted our tester. The VOC level decreased in our mothball test as well.

The Bissell air400 has several features, including a timer that you can set to 1, 4, or 8 hours of continuous use. It’s got a filter change indicator, and a digital display that indicates low, medium, and high levels of air contamination. (We corroborated the Bissell air400’s findings with our own air quality testing device.) It’s also got a night mode that automatically turns off the machine lights and display as the room gets dark.

Our tester was off and running with this model with its quick set-up and easy to understand digital display and buttons. We chose it as one of our top picks for its quiet setting because you can barely hear it at all. The max setting, however, is quite loud. It could be difficult to have a conversation or watch TV with it in the same room. However, there are plenty of other softer settings.

“I would happily purchase this in a second for my home,” said our tester. “I don’t need a fancy app with a bunch of bells and whistles. This is a great product for the price and is very easy to use.”

In just five minutes on the high setting, the machine was able to purify the air and improve the air quality significantly. It took 10 minutes on the low setting, but it got the job done.

On the highest setting, the noise produced by the TOPPIN air purifier would be very noticeable in a small room. It’s got basic features that line up with its budget price point. The TOPPIN has a timer, and you’ve got your choice of three fan settings on the touch control panel. You can also turn off the lights on the control panel if you want to eliminate light for sleeping.

This small air purifier is light in both size and price tag. It’s got a simple design with a digital control panel, giving it a sleek and modern appearance. The control panel is easy to understand without having to pull out the instructions — always a plus.

This is a lightweight, portable model that you can easily move around your home. It does its job well while being affordable.

Things to Consider Before Buying

Room size: All of our recommended air purifiers come with guidelines for room size. If you’ve got a 350 sq. ft. bedroom, for example, you’ll want to check the specs and find a purifier equipped to handle a room that large.

Features: Are you all about high tech gadgets in your home? Or would you prefer a product to do its job without too many bells and whistles? Check the descriptions for what sort of features are included in each model. In some cases, you can save money by purchasing an effective product with simple, streamlined features.

Noise: For every person who likes to sleep with a fan, white noise, or the sounds of the city outside their window, there’s another who needs a quiet space for sleep. Consider how loud each machine can be when set to low, high, or somewhere in between.

Portability: Air purifiers range in size from small to sizable space-takers. Consider the dimensions and tester notes as they relate to how you’ll use the machine. Do you have one particular room in mind? Or do you plan to move it from the living area during the day to the bedroom overnight? Some of our picks are easily portable. Others, not so much.



How We Tested

Our testers tried out a total of 38 air purifiers. They started with timing the set-up, from the moment of opening the box, until the machine was up and running. Next they evaluated the air purifier’s design and features, as well as its noise level using a decibel meter. To test the effectiveness of each air purifier, testers set up indoor greenhouses and released a clump of pet hair and lit an incense match inside. They tested the air quality level before and after using the air purifier. The results were considered on both the low and high settings of each model, after 5 minutes, and after 10 minutes. We also used mothballs to test the effectiveness of air purifiers that claimed to filter VOCs. Finally, after evaluating all of the above, our testers learned the MSRP. Then they determined the value of each air purifier, given its price vs. the testing results.



