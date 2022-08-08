People.com Shopping People Tested We Tested 38 Air Purifiers—These 5 Were the Clear Winners The LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home-Large Room was our freshest pick By Rennie Dyball Updated on August 8, 2022 09:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Henry Wortock You know a product has truly made it when it goes viral on Tiktok. Air purifiers have been around for decades, both in pop culture (remember Ross’s on Friends?), and on the market, though the household machines are definitely having their moment in 2022, especially on the popular video app. It's safe to say that these days, we're all more aware of the air we’re breathing. Many people have taken an interest in not just cleaning and sanitizing their homes, but making sure that the air is clean as well. That’s where air purifiers come in: their goal is to remove allergens and pollutants from our home environment. Some even claim to filter VOCs and pet hair. To make sense of all the choices currently available to consumers, PEOPLE Tested put 38 different air purifiers to work. Of those models, we selected our top five favorites. Our Top Picks Best Overall: LEVOIT Air Purifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Humidifier Combo: Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde at Best Buy Jump to Review Best for Small Spaces: LEVOIT Air Purifier Core Mini at Amazon Jump to Review Best Quiet Mode: Bissell Air Purifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: TOPPIN Air Purifiers at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: LEVOIT 400S Air Purifier for Home Large Room 4.9 View On Amazon Pros This machine is a breeze to use, easy to move, quiet, and effective. Cons It was hard to find many negatives on this one. We loved all the features, but if you’re not a tech-y type, they may go unnoticed. Our winning air purifier was tested by someone who isn’t new to these products — she’s a pet owner whose husband and daughter both have allergies, and she’s used an air purifier in her bedroom before. She reported that the LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home-Large Room was easy to set up, taking just four minutes from start to finish with clear and straight-forward directions. This medium-sized model is a good fit for a large room, with solid construction and an easy-to-read digital display on top. It’s also quite simple to remove the filter from the bottom when it’s time to change it out. Our tester reported that “the airflow felt great” while using the air purifier, and it was never distractingly noisy. In fact, the quiet and sleep settings were super quiet. If you enjoy multiple features on a household appliance, this model is for you. There are “loads of features on the digital display,” our tester reported, plus even more on the app, which was easy to install via a QR code. Added bonus: this model is voice-activated through Alexa as well. The app is easy to set up and it’s quite user-friendly, allowing the user to set a timer and create a schedule. The machine has handles on both sides, so you can move from room to room, and it’s very lightweight considering all it can do. As for the most important part of this product, we gave it our top ranking for effectiveness. On both the low and high settings it improved the air quality, making it cleaner than it was before our tests. We found debris on the filter (and VOCs went down in our mothball test) so we felt confident this model was doing its job. Based on its performance, we thought the LEVOIT Air Purifier for large rooms had good value. Our tester said she would use it in her own home and recommend it to friends and family. Dimensions 10.79” x 10.79” x 20.47” Weight 12.79 lbs Room size 403 sq. ft. People / Henry Wortock Best Humidifier Combo: Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde - PH04 4.7 View On Best Buy Pros This Dyson model is a powerhouse—it’s highly effective, and the humidifier combo saves on space. Cons It’s got a hefty price tag, and filter changes were a bit confusing. The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool model packs a one-two punch with both purifier and humidifier capabilities in one machine. Set-up was fairly easy, though filling the water tank was not intuitive and our tester had to consult the manufacturer’s video for help. It’s heavy while filled with water and will take up space in your room — the signature Dyson loop alone stands about two feet tall, while the entire contraption hits the three-foot mark. The control panel on the front of the unit displays the power level of the purifier and the humidity percentage. When changing the filter, blinking lights guide the process, which was a little tricky but ultimately doable. On a low setting, the noise from this machine was undetectable, and on a high setting, it sounded like a small fan at medium speed. Nice and quiet for sleeping. As for features, this two-in-one combo has an oscillating feature as well as an app, so that you can connect to all of the Dyson products in your home at the same time. The effectiveness of this model impressed us the most, clearing the air in our testing tent with impressive speed — even after running for just five minutes on high. “I would recommend this unit based on that fact alone,” noted our tester. And while she loved how effectively the unit cleared the air, and the added value of a built-in humidifier, the price tag “seems excessive,” she said. “I could purchase two units that perform these functions separately for less money. If space is at a premium then I could see paying more to have both in one unit.” Dimensions 36.33” x 11.02” x 12.23” Weight 18 lbs. Room size 400 sq. ft. People / Henry Wortock Best for Small Spaces: LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Bedroom Home Core Mini 4.1 View On Amazon Pros For around $50, this is a super solid bet if you want to try out an air purifier in your home. Cons It’s intended for small spaces—the manufacturer lists 178 sq. ft. as the ideal room size—so anything larger, and you may need to upgrade. Here’s a small and simple model that could be a perfect choice for someone looking to buy their first air purifier. If you’ve got a small space in mind — like a compact office or den, a baby’s room, or a hallway — this is a great option. Set-up took just two and a half minutes. With its minimalist design, this air purifier could fit into just about any aesthetic, and into any space thanks to its lightweight stature. The LEVOIT Air Purifier for Bedroom is extremely quiet. On the lowest setting, “I could barely hear it,” noted our tester. “The highest setting was a little louder, but nothing that would be distracting.” You won’t be distracted by features, either. This is a very basic model with just three different settings: low, medium, and high. As for effectiveness, in our testing, the low setting was just mediocre. But on the high setting, the smaller LEVOIT model performed well within ten minutes. All things considered, including the low price point, “this is a steal for what it does,” said our tester. “It’s a small but mighty product. It works great — definitely worth the price.” Dimensions 6.5” x 6.5” x 10.4” Weight 2.2 lbs. Room size 178 sq. ft. People / Henry Wortock Best Quiet Mode: Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters 4.4 View On Amazon Pros The sound produced by this machine is almost undetectable, and it’s highly effective. Cons This one might not fit into everyone’s aesthetic. Our tester was off and running with this model with its quick set-up and easy to understand digital display and buttons. We chose it as one of our top picks for its quiet setting because you can barely hear it at all. The max setting, however, is quite loud. It could be difficult to have a conversation or watch TV with it in the same room. However, there are plenty of other softer settings. The Bissell air400 has several features, including a timer that you can set to 1, 4, or 8 hours of continuous use. It’s got a filter change indicator, and a digital display that indicates low, medium, and high levels of air contamination. (We corroborated the Bissell air400’s findings with our own air quality testing device.) It’s also got a night mode that automatically turns off the machine lights and display as the room gets dark. In just five minutes on the low setting, this machine had no problem clearing the air in our test. It’s appropriate for rooms up to 432 sq. ft., which makes it a versatile option in many homes. “I was impressed that the digital display consistently matched our testing device for air quality,” noted our tester. The VOC level decreased in our mothball test as well. For how well this air purifier performed, we found it to be a good value. However, our tester did point out that filters run around $60. They also need to be replaced every six months, so maintenance is on the pricey side. Dimensions 16.13” x 9.75” x 24” Weight 22.82 Pounds Room size 432 sq. ft. People / Henry Wortock Best Budget: TOPPIN TPAP001 Air Purifiers 4.8 View On Amazon Pros This is a lightweight, portable model that you can easily move around your home. It does its job well while being affordable. Cons For this size of this purifier, it’s rather loud. This small air purifier is light in both size and price tag. It’s got a simple design with a digital control panel, giving it a sleek and modern appearance. The control panel is easy to understand without having to pull out the instructions — always a plus. On the highest setting, the noise produced by the TOPPIN air purifier would be very noticeable in a small room. It’s got basic features that line up with its budget price point. The TOPPIN has a timer, and you’ve got your choice of three fan settings on the touch control panel. You can also turn off the lights on the control panel if you want to eliminate light for sleeping. In just five minutes on the high setting, the machine was able to purify the air and improve the air quality significantly. It took 10 minutes on the low setting, but it got the job done. “I would happily purchase this in a second for my home,” said our tester. “I don’t need a fancy app with a bunch of bells and whistles. This is a great product for the price and is very easy to use.” Dimensions 7.6” x 7.6” x 14.8” Weight 4.5 Pounds Room size 215 sq. ft. People / Henry Wortock Things to Consider Before Buying Room size: All of our recommended air purifiers come with guidelines for room size. If you’ve got a 350 sq. ft. bedroom, for example, you’ll want to check the specs and find a purifier equipped to handle a room that large. Features: Are you all about high tech gadgets in your home? Or would you prefer a product to do its job without too many bells and whistles? Check the descriptions for what sort of features are included in each model. In some cases, you can save money by purchasing an effective product with simple, streamlined features. Noise: For every person who likes to sleep with a fan, white noise, or the sounds of the city outside their window, there’s another who needs a quiet space for sleep. Consider how loud each machine can be when set to low, high, or somewhere in between. Portability: Air purifiers range in size from small to sizable space-takers. Consider the dimensions and tester notes as they relate to how you’ll use the machine. Do you have one particular room in mind? Or do you plan to move it from the living area during the day to the bedroom overnight? Some of our picks are easily portable. Others, not so much. How We Tested Our testers tried out a total of 38 air purifiers. They started with timing the set-up, from the moment of opening the box, until the machine was up and running. Next they evaluated the air purifier’s design and features, as well as its noise level using a decibel meter. To test the effectiveness of each air purifier, testers set up indoor greenhouses and released a clump of pet hair and lit an incense match inside. They tested the air quality level before and after using the air purifier. The results were considered on both the low and high settings of each model, after 5 minutes, and after 10 minutes. We also used mothballs to test the effectiveness of air purifiers that claimed to filter VOCs. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. 