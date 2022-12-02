The 15 Best Advent Calendars for Kids of 2022

Fa la la la all through December with a kid-friendly advent calendar. Packed with special surprises and treats to unwrap each day, this tradition is a popular way to make Christmas magic last all through December. Kate Middleton’s parents even stock advent calendars in their popular store, Party Pieces . But you don’t need to travel all the way to England to get some of the most in-demand advent calendars for the young ones in your life.

Best Overall: HABA Bear Cave Advent Calendar Maisonette View On Maisonette.com Who It’s Good For Kids who like to play games and families who want to bond during Christmas Who It’s Not Good For Babies and toddlers who may chew on the pieces This advent calendar is part game and part calendar. Each day, your child gets a new piece that they can use for telling stories, making observations, and counting. The calendar features the Bear family as they get ready to celebrate the holidays. There are helpful hints for parents each day to help you make the most of the educational activities disguised as play and bonding. It is best for elementary-aged kids who can follow along with the games and can keep track of the small pieces. Although it might seem expensive, the price is on par with other high-end advent calendars for kids. The pieces are made of solid wood, and you can use them for additional play even once the holidays are over. One of the best aspects of this advent calendar is that it encourages kids to use their imaginations. It also provides opportunities for parents, grandparents, older siblings, and family friends to get involved in the fun. After all, creating lasting memories with the people you love is what the holidays are all about. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Dimensions: Not listed | Days: 24 | Filled with: Wooden toys

Best Budget: At Dawn Dinosaurs Advent Calendar Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Future paleontologists and families with multiple siblings Who It’s Not Good For Young babies and toddlers (and their parents’ feet) This advent calendar is perfect for the kid in your life who loves dinosaurs (and who doesn’t?). It is budget-friendly, so you can even spring for multiple calendars for siblings to have epic dinosaur battles as they pull out the plastic toys each day in December. The dinosaurs included are T. rex, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and others. There is even one special squishy dinosaur to celebrate the end of the season. They are made of non-toxic, BPA-free plastic and are safe for kids. But you might want to keep them out of the reach of small babies and toddlers since they are small and spikey. If you can get your kids to keep them off the floor, your feet will thank you — but that might just be too much of a Christmas miracle to hope for. Price at time of publish: $15.29 Dimensions: ‎14.41 x 12.32 x 1.89 inches | Days: 25 | Filled with: Plastic toys

Best Splurge: La Maison du Chocolat Paris Holiday Gift Extravanganza Advent Calendar La Maison du Chocolat View On Lamaisonduchocolat.com Who It’s Good For Kids who love opening presents and those with a sweet tooth Who It’s Not Good For Impatient kids With extravaganza right in the name, this advent calendar is a chocolate lover’s dream. It features 24 pieces of delicious chocolate. Each one is wrapped in its own tiny gift box inside the beautifully designed set. That means that your child gets to open a little present each day leading up to the big day. If that’s not luxury, we don’t know what is. For optimum freshness, chocolatier Nicolas Cloiseau recommends storing the box in a cool space and keeping them sealed. But that means that your kids will need to wait the extra few seconds each day for you to get the chocolates out and accessible. Price at time of publish: $90 Dimensions: ‎12.9 x 12.9 x 3.3 inches | Days: 24 | Filled with: Chocolates The 10 Best Christmas Lights of 2022

Best for Toddlers: Play-Doh Advent Calendar Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Toddlers, early elementary kids, and those who like activities Who It’s Not Good For Some kids with sensory issues Make fun creations with a Play-Doh advent calendar. Each day has a new jar of dough or tool that your child can use to create figures, scenes, and anything else that they dream up. These work with Play-Doh tools or sets that you already have. Plus, your child can also use household items or their hands to mold the dough into shapes. With some special holiday-specific jars, including glitter Play-Doh, this is a special way to celebrate holidays with open-ended play. Like any other Play-Doh set, it’s important to keep the dough stored in its airtight container to prevent it from drying out. Mixing colors is fun for kids but don’t be surprised if you end up with a big, grey blob by the end of December. That can be a fun way to talk about the different colors and what happens when you combine them. Science, art, and design all in one activity! Price at time of publish: $16.99 Dimensions: ‎2.36 x 14.02 x 12.01 inches | Days: 24 | Filled with: Play-Doh and tools

Best for Elementary-Aged Kids: Paladone Minecraft Advent Calendar Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Kids who love Minecraft and want to decorate their own tree Who It’s Not Good For Those who don’t know what Minecraft is If your child is obsessed with Minecraft, they’ll go nuts over this advent calendar. It includes little collectibles and figures of popular Minecraft characters, features, and tools. They have hanging loops so your child can use them to decorate the family tree with some of their favorite things, and they can also double as keychains after the holiday. For extra cool points, you can give your kid their own mini tree that they can make into a Minecraft-themed one. The box is also shaped like a Minecraft object and has doors on all four sides that open to reveal that day’s surprise. It is filled with styrofoam, and the items are nestled inside. If you have small children or pets, make sure that any small pieces of styrofoam that come off are picked up before they accidentally eat them. If all of this sounds like gibberish to you or your child, chances are a Minecraft advent calendar is not the right option for you. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Dimensions: 9.06 x 9.06 x 9.76‎ inches | Days: 24 | Filled with: Toys The 14 Most Unique Christmas Ornaments of 2022 to Make Your Tree Stand Out

Best for Tweens: Ulta 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Ulta View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Budding glamoristas and tweens who want to feel grownup Who It’s Not Good For Younger kids Tweens are at a tough age where they want to feel grown up but still enjoy the thrill of surprises like a kid. The ULTA advent calendar includes beauty products that they’ll think are cool while still holding on to that sense of wonder and Christmas magic. There are 12 products included from ULTA’s own line of clean beauty. For tweens who want to start trying out makeup, this is an excellent set to let them try small sample products. This isn’t a fantastic set for younger kids because it includes some makeup that requires precision, such as eyeliner and highlighter. The makeup inside is real rather than play makeup but still simple and affordable enough to gift to a tween in your life. The lip glosses and lip mask are especially great and will be a hit with a tween who wants to start amping up their look. Price at time of publish: $22.00 Dimensions: Not listed | Days: 12 | Filled with: Makeup

Best for Teens: Pottery Barn Santa Advent Calendar Pottery Barn View On Potterybarnkids.com Who It’s Good For Picky teens and those who like tradition Who It’s Not Good For Indecisive teens Teens can be hard to shop for but this fillable advent calendar lets you customize the special surprises to focus on their interests and passions. The top has a cheery Santa face and the long body of the calendar includes 25 small pockets where you can put little treasures. They fit candies and other similar surprises, but if you want to really connect with your teen, look for tickets to their favorite concert or another event you can experience together. Because it is refillable, you can reuse this advent calendar year after year. As your teen’s interests change, it is easy to customize the year’s treats to what they are currently loving. They’re going vegan? Add vegan chocolates this year. If they want to try out Paleo the following year, individual packs of jerky are easy to add. This calendar lets you show your teen that you are listening to them, which is one of the greatest gifts you can give (even if they roll their eyes when you do it). Price at time of publish: $29 Dimensions: 63 x 10 inches | Days: 25 | Filled with: N/A

Best Lego: LEGO City Advent Calendar 60352 Building Kit Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Lego lovers Who It’s Not Good For Young babies and toddlers Run — don’t walk — to get your hands on this Lego advent calendar. All of the Lego advent calendars are amazing this year, including the Marvel and Harry Potter-themed options. But the Lego city calendar includes the star of the show, Santa. There are also helpers from the Lego city TV Show, reindeer, and even a Christmas tree with a tiny Lego-shaped topper. You won’t be able to find some of these pieces at any other time during the year. Lego advent calendars are in high demand and prices can get quite high at some retailers. It’s best to shop around to find the best deal, as well as places that still have them in stock. Because there are so many small pieces, Lego advent calendars aren’t the best choice for younger babies and toddlers. Lego recommends this calendar for kids over the age of 5. Price at time of publish: $28.49 Dimensions: 14.5 x 10 x 2.5 inches | Days: 24 | Filled with: Lego pieces The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2022, According to Savvy Tastemakers

Best Marvel: Funko Pop Marvel Advent Calendar Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Comic lovers and Funko Pop collectors Who It’s Not Good For People who don’t like Marvel Commemorate 80 years of Marvel comics with this Funko Pop advent calendar featuring some of the most recognizable characters. There are 25 pocket Pops, which are popular with collectors. Whether your child loves Marvel, Funko Pops, or both, this advent calendar is perfect for kids who want to display a new collection of their favorite things. This advent calendar is a bit pricey, considering there is a non-anniversary edition for around half the price. If your child loves Marvel but doesn’t care about the special edition, you can opt for the basic Marvel advent calendar of Pocket Pops and still get the same enjoyment. The more expensive anniversary edition is great for kids who want to collect these limited release Pops. Price at time of publish: $56.98 Dimensions: 15 x 3 x 5 inches | Days: 25 | Filled with: Pocket Funko Pops

Best Disney: Igloobooks Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022 Calendar Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Disney lovers and kids who cherish bedtime stories Who It’s Not Good For Older kids and teens Enjoy a special story each night at bedtime in December with this storybook collection. It has 24 books with some of your favorite Disney characters, including princesses, classic Mickey Mouse, and ones that even parents grew up watching. The books measure just 3.94 by 4.72 inches and are perfectly sized for your pockets. As you travel around to different events during the busy holiday season, they can keep your child occupied. Older kids may not be as excited about this advent calendar unless they are true Disney fans. If your child would rather read on their own than snuggle up for storytime, chances are they have outgrown these small storybooks. It is best for young kids who look forward to their bedtime story each night. Price at time of publish: $28.79 Dimensions: 13.98 x 0.5 x 21.26 inches | Days: 24 | Filled with: Books

Best STEM: National Geographic Rock Collection Advent Calendar 2022 Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Kids who love rocks and young scientists Who It’s Not Good For Kids looking for a daily advent calendar treat to eat Each day of this advent calendar opens to reveal a new rock. While this may sound dangerously close to lumps of coal to some, for kids who love rocks (which is most), it is just perfect. The rocks, gems, and fossils come from all over the world and include some information about their origin and formation. This is a great way for kids to explore the natural world and learn about scientific specimens during the holiday season. This calendar is not great for young toddlers who might mistake the rocks for treats. National Geographic recommends it for kids ages 8 and up. The very last day is something extra special. It has a rose quartz that your child gets to dig using included tools from a small dig brick. Not only do they get a fun surprise and activity, they also learn about the process of excavation and exploration. Price at time of publish: $24.95 Dimensions: ‎7.28 x 1.69 x 10 inches | Days: 24 | Filled with: Rocks, gems, and fossils

Best Pokeman: Jazwares Pokemon 2022 Holiday Advent Calendar Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Kids who want to “catch ‘em all” and kids who like activities Who It’s Not Good For Young babies and older teens Gotta catch ‘em all! This Pokeman advent calendar lets your child do just that. It has Christmas-specific pop-ups, including a tree, ornament stickers, and presents that can be used to build a holiday scene. Pokemon gather under the tree to celebrate as your child opens each day to reveal another holiday detail or Pokeman figure. It is best for kids who love Pokeman, which usually means elementary-aged through middle school and early high school. That doesn’t mean that preschoolers and older teens can’t enjoy the calendar. Just consider your child’s interests and if this Pokeman advent calendar is something that they would like. It is a bit pricey so if they won’t get a lot of use from the pieces, it may be more than you want to spend. Price at time of publish: $69.99 Dimensions: 17.6 x 12.4 x 2.91‎ inches | Days: 24 | Filled with: Pokemon toys

Best Doll: Barbie Dreamtopia Fairytale Surprise Box Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Kids who play with Barbies or pretend to be mermaids Who It’s Not Good For Young babies and toddlers This is the perfect doll set because it includes a Barbie and many accessories. On the first day, your child will unwrap a classic Barbie doll. Each day after that opens to reveal a mermaid tail, magic wand, fairy wings, or other accessories that will spark your child’s imagination. If your child already has a collection of Barbies, these items can be used on their other dolls as well. With many small pieces, especially in the later portions of the month, this isn’t a good option for young toddlers and babies. Mattel, the makers of Barbie, recommend it for ages 3 and older. These tiny pieces are also easy to misplace or lose, especially the tiny shoes, teacups, and doll hair clips. Price at time of publish: $33.99 Dimensions: ‎2.17 x 20.47 x 12.6 inches | Days: 24 | Filled with: Doll and accessories

Best Craft: Amigurumi Advent Calendar Crochet Pattern Book Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Crafters and crocheters Who It’s Not Good For Young babies and toddlers Deck the halls and Christmas tree with these crafted Amigurumi figures in Christmas themes. From a crocheted Santa to his herd of reindeer, there are 24 fun patterns in this book to try out. Your child will need their own needles, yarn, and other materials since the calendar only includes the patterns. Each one is estimated to take around 2 to 3 hours to complete. Depending on your child’s skill and schedule, this may mean that they can do multiple in a single day or will need to space them out through the entire month and beyond. This is an advent calendar meant for kids to work on independently. That means that they’ll need to be able to read and follow crafting instructions and patterns. If they have some experience with crochet or the patience to learn this new skill during the holiday season, that’s ideal. Some of the patterns are quite small and intricate, although they will be rewarded with a menagerie of adorable little crocheted buddies. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Dimensions:8.5 x 0.32 x 11 inches | Days: 24 | Filled with: Patterns