From face oil (yes, you can still use face oil on acne-prone skin) to spot treatments to exfoliants that help target the common causes of acne, here are the best acne products worth trying.

When addressing blemished complexions, it’s important to use skincare products that are specifically formulated for acne-prone skin types and concerns, even if your skin is currently clear of breakouts. “The best way to treat breakouts is to prevent them in the first place [with acne products],” says Dr. Carin Litani, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. “Depending on the severity of your acne, you can be left with scars and pigment disturbances like red, white, or brown spots,” she adds, noting that these effects of acne can be expensive to treat and more difficult and time-consuming compared to using high-quality acne products to target blemish-prone skin. So whether you’re looking for acne-fighting formulas as a preventative measure or want to address that pesky pimple that popped up overnight, we’ve got your blemish arsenal covered with a lineup of the best acne products.

“Acne may be a skin condition — and quite common and even expected in certain periods of our lives — it can nonetheless be embarrassing and traumatic for patients,” says Dr. Mary Alice Mina, MD, FAAD, a double board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon. “It can also affect how we feel about ourselves, our confidence, and our mental health.” With that said, Dr. Mina says there is some good news: There are a lot of effective treatments and products out there that can address acne concerns both by dermatologists and at home.

Pimples, excess oil, uncomfortable cystic acne — these are some of the most common reactions of acne-prone skin. And while the effects of acne might start with the physical, they can also take a toll on our emotions, too.

Best Face Wash PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash 4.3 Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Consistency 4.5 /5

Hydration 4 /5

Cleansing Ability 4 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5 Who It’s Good For Not only is it affordable and available at your drugstore, but this acne face wash contains the highest concentration of benzoyl peroxide available without a prescription. Who It’s Not Good For This may be a little too harsh and stripping for those with dry skin. When it comes to the best face wash for acne, we found the PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash to effectively improve our acneic skin (it works for Khloe Kardashian and The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti, too). The star ingredient of this formula is the 10 percent benzoyl peroxide concentration, which is the highest you can get over the counter. In addition to this acne-fighting ingredient, it also contains moisturizing ingredients as well as glycerin, which helps keep the skin hydrated and minimizes water loss to help relieve dryness. During testing of the best face washes, we found that this acne wash also worked really well at removing makeup, although it may be a bit too harsh for anyone whose skin is naturally dry. Price at time of publish: $9.50 Size: 5.5 oz. | Key Ingredients: Benzoyl peroxide, glycerin, hydrogenated castor oil

Best Face Oil Kinship Kinskin Ceramide Barrier Repair Oil 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Credo Beauty View On Lovekinship.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Skin Glow 4 /5

Value 4 /5 Who It’s Good For This is an ideal choice for those needing a lightweight skin oil that is anti-inflammatory and won’t clog pores. Who It’s Not Good For We found that this face oil doesn’t provide a super glowy look. Face oils aren’t always recommended for acne-prone skin (especially if your complexion is naturally oily) since some can be too heavy on the skin. However, we found that the Kinship Kinskin Oat Ceramide Relief Face Oil is supremely lightweight and features a formula that is anti-inflammatory and can actually balance the skin’s oil production. This facial oil also contains key ingredients such as vitamin C, known for its antioxidant properties and ability to brighten the complexion, as well as oat ceramides for moisture barrier support. When testing out this face oil on acne-prone skin, we were impressed with the results: Although not leaving us with a dewy glow like some other face oils provide, it offered must-needed hydration along with oil-balancing effects. In addition to integrating this into our skincare routine, we also loved using this face oil to prep the skin for dermaplaning as it helped provide a super clean shave while removing dead skin cells — just be sure to avoid any blemishes if you choose to use it for this reason. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Oat ceramides, vitamin C

Best Toner Murad Clarifying Toner 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Who It’s Good For Those shopping for a toner with ingredients that reduce the look of blemishes and help restore balance on the complexion — and also helps reduce dark spots. Who It’s Not Good For This may not be the best option for anyone looking for a toner spray — as this one requires dispensing onto a cotton pad. Toner is a must-have acne product, as it can help balance out the complexion and includes powerful ingredients that remove dirt, debris, and excess oil from the skin. The Murad Clarifying Toner is specially designed for acne-prone skin and features a soothing formula blend of acne-fighting ingredients such as grade seed extract, vitamin E, algae extract, and witch hazel to provide skin with a deep cleanse that targets and treats blemishes for calmer, clearer, and more healthy-looking skin. During our tests for the best toners, this Murad product earned 5 out of 5 stars based on feel, absorption, hydration, and skin appearance. We truly felt like this toner not only fully cleansed our skin, but left it feeling dewy, calm, and refreshed. In addition to reducing acne, it also reduced the appearance of dark spots, which only adds to its value. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 6 oz. | Key Ingredients: Algae extract, vitamin E, witch hazel, grape seed extract

Best Cream Cleanser Florence By Mills Clean Magic Face Wash Florence By Mills View On Amazon View On Beautybay.com View On Florencebymills.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a gentle cream cleanser that balances oil production yet powerful enough to moonlight as a makeup remover. Who It’s Not Good For This cream cleanser contains ferulic acid rather than salicylic acid, which is a common acne-treating ingredient some may prefer. Creamy and concentrated, the Florence by Mills Clean Magic Face Wash (a skincare brand founded by Millie Bobby Brown) is designed to provide skin with a thorough yet gentle cleanse while also balancing the complexion. Formulated with ferulic acid for warding off pollution, ellagic acid for brightening lackluster skin, and a blend of seaweed, ivy, lemon, and sage to balance oil production on acne-prone skin, the cream cleanser is gentle yet effective for a morning and nighttime rinse and can even moonlight as a makeup remover, too. In addition to its formula, we love that this cream cleanser comes in a travel size, so you don’t ever have to worry about skipping town without your trusty anti-acne arsenal (or at least your cleanser). Price at time of publish: $21.56 Size: 3.4 oz., 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Ferulic acid, ellagic acid, seaweed, ivy, lemon, and sage

Best Sheet Mask Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Efficacy 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Application 5 /5 Who It’s Good For This hydrating sheet mask is oil-free and non-comedogenic, which are important for those with oily or acne-prone skin. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a sheet mask that more specifically targets blemishes. Not all acne products need to be just for acne. With its focus on hydration, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask is an excellent example of this as it is formulated to provide the skin with a burst of nourishment and hydration, which can ultimately balance the complexion thanks to its key ingredient, hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is a natural humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water and is known for drawing in and maintaining moisture in skincare products. When we tested the best sheet masks, we found that while this one is great at hydrating the skin, it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, which is necessary if you’re trying to keep acne at bay. Price at time of publish: $33.24 (orig. $51.48) Size: 12 sheets | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid

Best Pimple Patches Avarelle Acne Cover Patch Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for cheap and clear pimple patches that are powered by tea tree oil, calendula, and cica oil for targeting blemishes. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for pimple patches that double as fun and trendy stickers Pimple patches are an acne arsenal must-have, and our top pick for this category is the Avarelle Pimple Patches, which you can purchase on Amazon Prime. These patches cost less than $10 for a pack of 40 and are powered by acne-fighting ingredients, such as tea tree oil which is antibacterial, calendula which is soothing, and cica oil which is an anti-inflammatory that targets redness to zap away pimples. The patches come highly recommended by nearly 70,000 Amazon customers, too, with rave reviews for how well they adhere to the skin (even when you sleep), their ability to provide relief for cystic acne, and their budget-friendly price tag. Price at time of publish: $8.05 (orig. $8.49) Size: 40 | Key Ingredients: Tea tree oil, calendula, cica oil

Best Sunscreen EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 5 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Transfer 5 /5

Opacity 5 /5

Water Resistance 5 /5 Who It’s Good For Not only does this sunscreen offer broad-spectrum SPF 46, it’s also lightweight and is enhanced with niacinamide, which boasts anti-inflammatory and anti-aging benefits. Who It’s Not Good For Some may be looking for an acne-friendly sunscreen that is more affordable, since this is one of the most expensive sunscreens we tested. Sunscreen is a non-negotiable when it comes to skincare, however, many formulas can wreak havoc on acne-prone skin due to oils and heavier formulas, in general. If you’re looking for the best sunscreen for acne, consider the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46. During our tests for the best sunscreen, we loved this one for its lightweight and oil-free formula, as well as how clear it looked when applied onto the skin. The sunscreen is enhanced with niacinamide, which has anti-inflammatory properties (as well as anti-aging benefits), and hyaluronic acid is designed to hydrate the skin and balance out the complexion’s moisture barrier, too. Price at time of publish: $38.95 Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid

Best Drugstore Concealer Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Concealer 4.8 Amazon View On Target View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Coverage 4 /5

Creasing 5 /5

Staying Power 5 /5 Who It’s Good For Not only is this drugstore concealer oil-free, but it also has excellent staying power. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a drugstore concealer with a better shade range, particularly darker shades. Those with acne know how vital a good concealer is. And, the Maybelline New York Fit Me! Liquid Concealer Makeup is a fantastic formula, not just for covering up blemishes but for skincare, too. According to our drugstore concealer test, this Maybelline option is great for those with oily skin who are prone to breakouts, since the formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t cause further breakouts or throw oil production off. Additionally, it offers really good coverage that doesn’t crease with impressive staying power for long wear. If we could change one thing about this product, it would be the shade range, which is limited to 12 shades and doesn’t have a lot of deep tones to choose from. Price at time of publish: $6.94 (orig. $7.49) Size: 0.35 oz. | Key Ingredients: Lightweight pigments

Best Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a crowd-favorite drying lotion to spot-treat pimples. Who It’s Not Good For This formulation includes salicylic acid, which some people may prefer to avoid. There’s a reason why the Mario Badescu Skincare Drying Lotion is a cult favorite amongst skincare lovers. This under $20 acne product is formulated with a potent mix of salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide which can unclog pores and is designed to spot-treat and diminish the look of pesky pimples while you sleep. The formula is also safe enough to use on sensitive skin and works with all skin types. The paraben-free and cruelty-free formula comes in a small 1-ounce bottle but will take you forever to go through since you only need a dab of the solution on top of each pimple. On top of that, it’s eligible for purchase with HSA or FSA when you shop at Target, which is a major perk. Price at time of publish: $16.15 Size: 1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide

Best Face Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Dermstore Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Dryness 4 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Who It’s Good For This acne-friendly moisturizer mattifies the complexion and boasts a skin-calming formula. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for an acne-friendly moisturizer derived from all-natural ingredients, this one isn’t for you. You don’t need to search beyond the shelves of your local drugstore (or on Amazon) to find the best moisturizer for acne. When testing out face moisturizers in the PEOPLE Tested lab, we loved the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer for its mattifying formula that is specifically designed for acne-prone skin types. This drugstore face moisturizer is also infused with niacinamide, which provides anti-inflammatory properties that diminish the look of pimples, redness, and irritation, as well as ceramides which also play a role in decreasing redness and swelling as well as help prevent future breakouts. The formula also contains glycerin which is ultra-hydrating without causing an imbalance in oil production. As a result, the moisturizer provides lightweight and effective hydration while improving the look of acne-prone skin. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Size: 3.2 oz. | Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, ceramide, glycerin

Best Spot Treatment Origins Super Spot Remover Acne Treatment Gel Amazon View On Target View On Macy's View On Origins.com Who It’s Good For Someone who doesn’t like drying lotion and is looking for a good alternative that’s just as effective. Who It’s Not Good For At $20, it's not the most budget-friendly option in terms of spot treatments. Whether you have one pesky pimple or are battling a breakout, having a spot treatment like the Origins Super Spot Remover on hand can help target and treat your acne woes. Formulated with 1.5 percent salicylic acid, which is known for its ability to target clogged pores and dead skin cell buildup — which are two of the biggest acne culprits — this spot treatment helps treat pimples as they pop up. In fact, many customers claim they notice a significant difference in their skin after just one to two days of use, and some say it zaps their pimples away overnight. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.30 oz. | Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid

Best Exfoliant The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution 4.5 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a gentle yet effective exfoliant with a budget-friendly price tag. Who It’s Not Good For If you don't experience regular breakouts or prefer a physical exfoliant, this toning solution may not be the best fit. Exfoliation is a beneficial skincare step for acne-prone skin, however, you don’t want to use something that scrubs the skin as it can cause more irritation and redness. Instead, reach for a chemical exfoliant such as The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toning Solution. Glycolic acid is a chemical exfoliant that is part of the alpha hydroxy acid group (AHAs) and is most notable for its exfoliation properties. But this product isn’t just about sloughing off dead skin cell build-up; it also includes a Tasmanian pepperberry derivative to reduce the irritative effects of exfoliation as well as ginseng root and aloe vera to nourish and soothe the skin. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 8 oz. | Key Ingredients: Glycolic acid, Tasmanian pepperberry derivative, ginseng root, aloe vera

Best Vitamin C Serum iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Green Machine Vitamin C + Green Superfoods Jelly Serum 4.6 Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Innbeautyproject.com View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Skin Glow 4 /5

Firming 4 /5 Who It’s Good For This lightweight and effective acne serum also protects the skin from environmental aggressors. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for a face serum that focuses more on hydration and doesn’t include salicylic acid, then this one won’t be for you. There is no shortage of vitamin C serums, but none quite compares to Innbeauty Project’s Green Machine Vitamin C + Green Superfoods Jelly Serum when it comes to treating clogged pores. This lightweight face serum includes vitamin C as well as the 15 super-greens complex and pomegranate stem cells. When testing this product on our quest to find the best vitamin C serums, we found that it felt like a lush smoothie for your face, and while it didn’t stop acne from completely recurring, it did help soothe and heal existing flare-ups more quickly. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Stable vitamin C, superfood complex, plant stem cells, azelaic acid, pomegranate stem cells