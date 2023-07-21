Parents Rave This Is the ‘Best Lunch Box Out There,’ and It’s on Sale Just in Time for Back-to-School Season

It may still feel like the thick of summer, but for many families around the country, back-to-school season is just a few short weeks away. It’s time to start stocking up on back-to-school essentials, including backpacks, clothes, and lunch boxes, and finding a sturdy lunchbox that will last the whole school year is no easy feat.

Right now, the ultra-popular Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box is on sale at Amazon.

The top-rated lunch accessory for kids ages 3 to 7 has over 10,000 five-star ratings from customers who are “impressed” with how well-made and durable it is. The bento-style lunch box not only features a leak-resistant design, but it comes with an ice pack to keep food cool. Plus, the four-compartment tray allows you to provide a variety of items for picky eaters to choose from (without them touching, of course).

Parents are simply fans of the Bentgo lunch box. One shopper raved, “I love that it keeps the food cold until lunch. There are no spills, it's definitely leak-proof,” while another declared it “the best lunch box out there.” They continued, “The number and size of compartments are perfect for [two] entree-style foods and [two] snack foods, yet the container is very compact and fits in a regular-sized lunch bag.”

Caregivers will also appreciate that the lunch box is made from BPA-free materials, and the food tray is microwave and dishwasher-safe. Simply remove the main food tray and place it on the top rack of the dishwasher for easy clean-up. It is recommended that you hand wash the ice pack and the outer container if they get dirty.

If you’re worried about whether little hands will be able to open and close the lunchbox, have no fear. “The clasp was easy for my kindergartner to use,” wrote one satisfied parent. And in terms of potential spillage, multiple reviewers praised the Bentgo for being secure and keeping backpacks dry. “The zero spill ability is impressive,” shared one reviewer.

Available in 10 colors, including aqua, orchid speckle, and teal speckle, these bento-inspired lunch boxes are as stylish as they are functional — a win-win for parents and kids alike.

So if you’ve wanted to get your hands on the Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box but haven’t wanted to pay full price, this is the perfect opportunity to save and stock up. Just hurry, this deal won’t last long.

