Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone Star in Twisty Trailer for 'Reptile'

Everyone's a suspect in this new Netflix thriller.

On Monday, the first trailer for Reptile debuted, showing Benicio Del Toro as detective Tom Nichols, who is trying to solve the murder of a young real estate agent. Suspects include the victim's boyfriend Will (Justin Timberlake) and her ex (Karl Glusman), among several others.

The film, set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, also stars Alicia Silverstone, Sky Ferreira, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt and Matilda Lutz.

Del Toro, 56, and Silverstone, 46, who play a married couple in Reptile, previously co-starred together in 1997's Excess Baggage.

Grant Singer makes his feature directorial debut here. He previously directed music videos for The Weeknd, Lorde, Troye Sivan and Sam Smith. He also directed the 2020 Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.



Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone in "Reptile". Daniel McFadden/Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The director told Entertainment Weekly that the Reptile set was "a very jovial, fun, excited, happy" environment despite the serious subject matter of the film.

About the movie itself, Singer said, "I didn't want to make something that felt cold and clinical and sterile. I wanted to make something that felt alive and warm and relatable and human, and I think that was certainly an intention of mine to sort of counteract the suspense or the unnerving sense of unease with warmth."



Justin Timberlake in "Reptile". Netflix

Singer said Reptile will keep fans guessing.

"The movie will be exciting to people who like to watch something where you don't know where it's leading you, where a film is going to have twists and turns and deceive you," he told EW. "And people who like things that are intense and visceral and suspenseful, I think they'll find something exciting in this."



Reptile is in select theaters Sept. 29 and streaming on Netflix Oct. 6.