Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone Star in Twisty Trailer for 'Reptile'

"Reptile" is in select theaters Sept. 29 and streaming on Netflix Oct. 6

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 10:11AM EDT

Everyone's a suspect in this new Netflix thriller.

On Monday, the first trailer for Reptile debuted, showing Benicio Del Toro as detective Tom Nichols, who is trying to solve the murder of a young real estate agent. Suspects include the victim's boyfriend Will (Justin Timberlake) and her ex (Karl Glusman), among several others.

The film, set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, also stars Alicia Silverstone, Sky Ferreira, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt and Matilda Lutz.

Del Toro, 56, and Silverstone, 46, who play a married couple in Reptile, previously co-starred together in 1997's Excess Baggage.

Grant Singer makes his feature directorial debut here. He previously directed music videos for The Weeknd, Lorde, Troye Sivan and Sam Smith. He also directed the 2020 Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.

Reptile. (L-R) Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols and Alicia Silverstone as Judy Nichols in Reptile
Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone in "Reptile".

Daniel McFadden/Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The director told Entertainment Weekly that the Reptile set was "a very jovial, fun, excited, happy" environment despite the serious subject matter of the film.

About the movie itself, Singer said, "I didn't want to make something that felt cold and clinical and sterile. I wanted to make something that felt alive and warm and relatable and human, and I think that was certainly an intention of mine to sort of counteract the suspense or the unnerving sense of unease with warmth."

Reptile. Justin Timberlake as Will Grady in Reptile.
Justin Timberlake in "Reptile".

Netflix

Singer said Reptile will keep fans guessing.

"The movie will be exciting to people who like to watch something where you don't know where it's leading you, where a film is going to have twists and turns and deceive you," he told EW. "And people who like things that are intense and visceral and suspenseful, I think they'll find something exciting in this."

Reptile is in select theaters Sept. 29 and streaming on Netflix Oct. 6.

Related Articles
Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich appear in Fair Play by Chloe Domont, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
See Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich Battle for Power in Steamy 'Fair Play' Trailer
Aristotle and Dante, film still
See the Emotional Trailer for 'Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe' (Exclusive)
MONKEY KING
The Best Netflix Original Movies to Stream Now
https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651633657466208256 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 HED: Killers of The Flower Moon Debuts First Images from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Thriller
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Star in First Trailer for Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen out to lunch with Sting and Trudie Styler in France
Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Double Date with Sting and Trudie Styler in France
It's Complicated - 2009
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Robert De Niro Reacts to News of Al Pacino Expecting Another Baby: 'What a Guy' (Exclusive)
The Good Nurse (2022). Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren.
See Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in Tense Trailer for Medical Thriller 'The Good Nurse'
Heart of Stone - Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
"Call Me By Your Name" Film - 2017
The Best Drama Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE. Mila Kunis as Ani in Luckiest Girl Alive
See Mila Kunis Give a Powerful Performance as a Woman with Dark Past in 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer
Sweet Magnolias.
Meet the 'Sweet Magnolias' Cast: From Their Season 3 Characters to Their Off-Screen Relationships
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Brings Peace to N.Y.C., Plus Andy Cohen, Bella Thorne, Rosario Dawson and More
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Madonna Cone Bra 1990
40 and Fab! Celebrate 40 Years of Madonna's Music with 40 Iconic Career Moments
Dolly Parton attends the Dolly Parton Album Press Conference at Four Seasons Hotel
Dolly Parton Celebrates Her New Music in London, Plus Kendall Jenner in N.Y.C., Heidi Klum and More