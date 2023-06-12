Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend Tribeca Film Festival with Daughter Ella

The family made a sweet red carpet appearance for Taylor's new role in 'Let Liv'

By
Published on June 12, 2023 11:28AM EDT
Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller and Christine Taylor attend the "Let Liv" screening during Shorts: Misdirection at the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller and Christine Taylor at Tribeca Film Festival. Photo:

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

There was a Stiller surprise at Tribeca this weekend!

Ben Stiller joined his wife Christine Taylor alongside daughter Ella Stiller for Taylor's Let Liv premiere Sunday.

Christine stars in the short film with fellow actors Olivia Levine, Rosaline Elbay and more. The film follows a "young alcoholic woman" who runs into her estranged mother and is "forced to confront demons from her past," per the festival description.

Ben, 57, and Ella, 21, weren't going to miss Christine's big night. All three posed together for wholesome family snaps before the big screening.

In photos from the carpet, Christine, 51, wore a short and sleek black dress with cut-off heels. She accessorized the look with drop earrings and a gold necklace. Ben, meanwhile, rocked a simple black suit jacket and pants with an open white button-up. And Ella picked out a black dress as well, which she paired with another pair of black heels to match her mom.

Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller and Christine Taylor attend the "Let Liv" screening during Shorts: Misdirection at the 2023 Tribeca Festival

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Ella is one of two kids Ben and Christine share. The couple are also parents to 17-year-old son Quinlin.

Their family night out comes a few years after Ben and Christine reconciled. The pair married in May 2000 before splitting in 2017 eventually reconnecting romantically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine previously opened up about their relationship during a March appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March.

"We knew each other six months, got engaged, were married within a year, then had [daughter Ella] the next year. Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions," she recalled. "And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly."

"I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out," Christine later said, noting that she and her husband are still getting to "know who we are."

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the opening night of the new play "The Old Man & The Pool" at The Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center on November 13, 2022 in New York City.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In May 2017, Stiller and Taylor released a joint statement to PEOPLE announcing their separation after 17 years of marriage. Almost five years later, the Meet the Parents actor revealed the couple got back together in a 2022 interview with Esquire.

"We always stayed a family unit," Christine said in March. "So when the pandemic hit and we all had to figure out where to hunker down, we all ended up in our house together with two teenagers and we found this way back."

She added: "We had so much time to talk, there were no other distractions … it just happened organically."

