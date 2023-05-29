Ben Platt Shows Off Engagement Ring from Fiancé Noah Galvin: 'He Proposed Back'

Ben Platt is engaged — again!

The actor, 29, revealed on his Instagram Story Monday that his fiancé Noah Galvin proposed to him after the Pitch Perfect star initially popped the question in November.

“He proposed back 💙,” Platt wrote over the photo of a sapphire ring on his left hand, which resembles the shape of the ring he proposed to Galvin with.

Ben Platt/instagram

The Theater Camp star and writer also shared an adorable photo of their dog with a red rose in his mouth surrounded by blue rose petals.

“I said yes,” Platt wrote between the pup’s paws.

Galvin, 29, reposted both Instagram Stories, jokingly clarifying on the latter post with their canine, “GEORGE DID THE ASKING.”

Ben Platt/instagram

The actors, who have both played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, first announced they were engaged in November.

Sharing photos from the November proposal and highlighting the ring, Platt wrote in the Instagram caption, "he agreed to hang out forever." On his page, Galvin wrote, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

After Platt stepped down from the titular role in the Tony Award-winning musical, Galvin was announced as his replacement in November 2017. From there, the two developed a close friendship, which eventually blossomed into a romance a few years later.



The couple confirmed their relationship status in May 2020, when Galvin appeared on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

"We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time," Platt later told Kelly Clarkson of how their relationship developed over the years.

In 2021, Platt told Out magazine that he'd found "a partner that I really love." He said Galvin "has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it."

