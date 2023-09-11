See Ben Platt, Noah Galvin and 'Theater Camp' Costars in Hilarious Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt and Molly Gordon have even more funny Theater Camp moments that didn't make the final cut.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the cast showcases deleted scenes from the comedy about a summer camp.

The scenes feature Galvin and Platt, both 29, as well as Gordon, 27, whose characters Glenn, Amos and Rebecca-Diane, respectively, interact with various campers at AdirondACTS, the fictional camp in the movie.

Glenn teaches his students "the art of camouflage" in one scene, and, in another, an instructor (Nathan Lee Graham) warns students never to eat deli meat before a performance.

Ben Platt and Molly Gordon in the film THEATER CAMP. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

A synopsis for the movie says Amos and Rebecca-Dianne are "lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York" whose summer is threatened when "clueless tech bro" Troy (Jimmy Tatro) "arrives to run the property" into the ground.

With the camp's future in doubt, "Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat."



Theater Camp, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, is co-directed by Gordon and Nick Lieberman in their feature directorial debut. Ayo Edibiri (The Bear, Bottoms) also stars in the comedy.

"In 2017, Molly, Nick, Ben and I wanted to make something together," Galvin explained in a video shared on the Sundance Institute's YouTube page in December. Gordon adds in the video that the movie is "really about how theater is a place where you can fully be yourself and kind of really find your people."



Ben Platt in THEATER CAMP. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Gordon previously appeared in comedies like Booksmart (2019) and Shiva Baby (2020), while Lieberman has worked with Platt on a number of past music videos. The movie is co-written by the duo as well as Platt and Galvin, based on the group's 2020 short film of the same name.



The movie also stars Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.



Theater Camp is available on digital retailers Sept. 14, when it will also be available to stream on Hulu.