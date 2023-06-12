Ben Platt and Fiancé Noah Galvin Share a Kiss on 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin were puckering up at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The fiancés, who matched in stylish black outfits, shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet at the 76th annual awards ceremony on Sunday.

Platt, 29, was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for his role as Leo Frank in Parade. The honor, which Platt previously won in 2017 for Dear Evan Hansen, went to J. Harrison Ghee for Some Like It Hot.

Parade, however, did pick up the award for best revival of a musical. “I am bursting so intensely with pride it's literally hurting me,” Platt wrote on his Instagram Story.

He and Galvin also held hands as they posed at the jungle-themed bash and proudly showed off their engagement rings for the camera. Galvin later cheered Platt on inside the ceremony, when the actor performed "This Is Not Over Yet" alongside his Tony-nominated costar in the Jason Robert Brown musical, Micaela Diamond.



Noah Galvin and Ben Platt. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Their night out comes after Pitch Perfect star Platt revealed last month that actor Galvin, also 29, proposed to him after he initially popped the question in November.

Platt gushed about the proposal with a snapshot of a silver and sapphire ring on his left hand. The ring is similar in shape to the ring Platt presented when he proposed to Galvin.

“He proposed back 💙,” the Theater Camp star wrote over the picture.



Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images

He also shared an adorable photo of their pet dog George with a red rose in his mouth surrounded by blue rose petals on a rug. Different colored flowers in vases could also be seen in the background.

“I said yes,” Platt captioned the second shot.

Galvin, who also played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen, reposted both Stories and joked about their pet pooch, “GEORGE DID THE ASKING.”



Noah Galvin and Ben Platt. Kevin Winter/Getty

Platt had previously announced the pair’s engagement on Instagram on Nov. 25, 2022 with a series of snapshots from the proposal, which took place at a rooftop restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

"He agreed to hang out forever 💕,” Platt captioned the cute post, which included a photo of Galvin showing off his engagement ring.

On his own page, Galvin wrote, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."



In April, Platt opened up about wedding planning during an appearance on The View and shared that the pair are in no rush to tie the knot.

"We just got engaged a few months ago so we're taking it slow and enjoying the fiancé stage. You only get to have that stage once," explained Platt. "He's really cute. I've known him for a long time. We were friends for many years and then I sort of came to my senses halfway through."

He added, "We're just starting the initial conversations about where we want to do it and what the vibe is going to be and how are the Jewish components going to work their way in a familiarly appropriate way."