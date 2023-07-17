Erin Napier Shows Off Husband Ben’s Incredible Transformation: 'He Got Hardcore About His Health'

The host of “Home Town” is celebrating her husband and co-host’s health and fitness journey

Published on July 17, 2023 06:15PM EDT
Ben Napier health journey
Ben Napier. Photo:

Erin Napier/Instagram, Gary Gershoff/Getty

Ben Napier is looking and feeling great!

On Monday, HGTV star Erin Napier took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s health and fitness journey. Since 2022, Ben, who co-hosts Home Town with Erin, has worked hard on getting healthy.

Now, Erin’s showing off just how far he’s come in a sweet video.

In the video, Ben is seen sporting an oxford button down and chinos. Folding a coat over his arm, the host seems confident in his look, while Jim Croce’s “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” plays in the background.

Erin is clearly proud too.

In her caption, Erin brought more context to Ben’s transformation: “He got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP.”

She ended the caption triumphantly: “Mission accomplished.”

Ben Napier health journey
Ben and Erin Napier.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

In addition to the surgery, Ben cited another big inspiration for his hard work: their two daughters. The couple welcomed their first child Helen, 5, back in 2018 and baby number 2, Mae, in 2021

“Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention. She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen,” he told Today.

Ben Napier health journey
Ben and Erin Napier.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Ben also described his family’s health troubles in an earlier Instagram post. “I come from a long line of big men who don’t really discuss their health until it’s an issue,” he wrote. “In 2014, one month before his 60th birthday, my father had emergency bypass surgery. Suddenly, this problem that seemed so far from me was standing right in front of me.”

The couple has brought this health journey to HGTV, telling their story in a recent season of Home Town.

“I've got two daughters, one on the way," he explained on an episode that aired before Mae’s arrival. "I am getting older. I'm trying to take a little bit better care of myself."

Ben Napier health journey
Ben and Erin Napier.

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

Erin has been showing her support along the way including snapping a quick thirst trap of her husband back in March. She posted a photo of Ben shirtless doing some woodworking on Instagram. “While we napped, [Ben] built us girls travel easels," she wrote alongside the photo. 

That didn’t stop commenters from digging in, with one writing, “I don't think I'm speaking out of turn; all of us would love a little Ben in our lives.”

